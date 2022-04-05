Moody's affirms eight classes of COMM 2013-CCRE13

Approximately $673.6 million of structured securities affected

New York, April 05, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has affirmed the ratings on eight classes in COMM 2013-CCRE13 Mortgage Trust, Commercial Pass-Through Certificates, as follows:

Cl. A-3, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Nov 5, 2020 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-4, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Nov 5, 2020 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-M, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Nov 5, 2020 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-SB, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Nov 5, 2020 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. B, Affirmed Aa2 (sf); previously on Nov 5, 2020 Affirmed Aa2 (sf)

Cl. C, Affirmed A3 (sf); previously on Nov 5, 2020 Affirmed A3 (sf)

Cl. X-A*, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Nov 5, 2020 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. PEZ**, Affirmed Aa3 (sf); previously on Nov 5, 2020 Affirmed Aa3 (sf)

* Reflects Interest Only Classes

** Reflects Exchangeable Classes

RATINGS RATIONALE

The ratings on six P&I classes were affirmed due to the credit support and because the transaction's key metrics, including Moody's loan-to-value (LTV) ratio, Moody's stressed debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) and the transaction's Herfindahl Index (Herf), are within acceptable ranges.

The ratings on the IO class, Cl. X-A, was affirmed based on the credit quality of the referenced classes.

The rating on the exchangeable class, Cl. PEZ, was affirmed due to the credit quality of the referenced exchangeable classes.

Moody's rating action reflects a base expected loss of 5.7% of the current pooled balance, compared to 3.1% at Moody's last review. Moody's base expected loss plus realized losses is now 4.7% of the original pooled balance, compared to 2.9% at the last review. Moody's provides a current list of base expected losses for conduit and fusion CMBS transactions on moodys.com at http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_SF215255.

FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:

The performance expectations for a given variable indicate Moody's forward-looking view of the likely range of performance over the medium term. Performance that falls outside the given range can indicate that the collateral's credit quality is stronger or weaker than Moody's had previously expected. Additionally, significant changes in the 5-year rolling average of 10-year US Treasury rates will impact the magnitude of the interest rate adjustment and may lead to future rating actions.

Factors that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings include a significant amount of loan paydowns or amortization, an increase in the pool's share of defeasance or an improvement in pool performance.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include a decline in the performance of the pool, loan concentration, an increase in realized and expected losses from specially serviced and troubled loans or interest shortfalls.

METHODOLOGY UNDERLYING THE RATING ACTION

The methodologies used in rating all classes except exchangeable classes and interest-only classes were "US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1258254, and "Large Loan and Single Asset/Single Borrower Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1250766. The principal methodology used in rating the exchangeable class was "Moody's Approach to Rating Repackaged Securities" methodology published in June 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1230078. The methodologies used in rating interest-only classes were "US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1258254, "Large Loan and Single Asset/Single Borrower Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1250766 and "Moody's Approach to Rating Structured Finance Interest-Only (IO) Securities" published in February 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1111179. Please see the list of ratings at the top of this announcement to identify which classes are interest-only (indicated by the *) and exchangeable classes (indicated by the **). Please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

DEAL PERFORMANCE

As of the March 10, 2022, distribution date, the transaction's aggregate certificate balance has decreased by 28.2% to $794.2 million from $1.1 billion at securitization. The certificates are collateralized by 42 mortgage loans ranging in size from less than 1% to 15.7% of the pool, with the top ten loans (excluding defeasance) constituting 62.4% of the pool. One loan, constituting 15.7% of the pool, has an investment-grade structured credit assessment. Seventeen loans, constituting 25% of the pool, have defeased and are secured by US government securities.

Moody's uses a variation of Herf to measure the diversity of loan sizes, where a higher number represents greater diversity. Loan concentration has an important bearing on potential rating volatility, including the risk of multiple notch downgrades under adverse circumstances. The credit neutral Herf score is 40. The pool has a Herf of 9, down from 10 at Moody's last review.

As of the March 2022 remittance report, loans representing 87.9% were current or within their grace period on their debt service payments, 0.9% were beyond their grace period but less than 30 days delinquent and 11.2% were in foreclosure or REO.

Six loans, constituting 11.5% of the pool, are on the master servicer's watchlist, of which two loans, representing 2.1% of the pool, indicate the borrower has received loan modifications in relation to coronavirus impact on the property. The watchlist includes loans that meet certain portfolio review guidelines established as part of the CRE Finance Council (CREFC) monthly reporting package. As part of Moody's ongoing monitoring of a transaction, the agency reviews the watchlist to assess which loans have material issues that could affect performance.

Two loans have been liquidated from the pool, resulting in an aggregate realized loss of $6.5 million (for an average loss severity of 68%). Two loans, constituting 11.2% of the pool, are currently in special servicing. Both of the specially serviced loans have transferred to special servicing since March 2020.

The largest specially serviced loan is the 175 West Jackson Loan ($82.6 million – 10.4% of the pool), which represents a pari passu portion of a $257 million mortgage loan. The loan is secured by a Class A, 22-story office building totaling 1.45 million square feet (SF) and located within the CBD of Chicago, IL. Property performance has declined steadily since 2015, with occupancy declining to 65% in 2021 from 86% in 2015, and net operating income (NOI) has declined by 68% in the same time frame. The loan previously transferred to special servicing in March 2018 for imminent monetary default and was subsequently assumed by Brookfield Property Group as the new sponsor, in connection with the purchase of the property for $305 million, and returned to the master servicer in August 2018. In November 2021, the loan transferred to special servicing again for imminent monetary default.

The second specially serviced loan is the 6th and Rio Retail loan ($6.5 million -- 0.8% of the pool), which is secured by a retail property located in downtown Austin, TX. The property is 100% occupied by two nightlife entertainment tenants. However, the loan transferred to the special servicer in May 2020, as the tenants were closed for a period of time due to the pandemic. The loan has been paid through January 2022 and the property was re-appraised in April 2021 at a 23% discount to its original appraisal value but above the outstanding loan amount. Special servicer commentary previously indicates a property sale was scheduled, but most recently indicated the loan is in process of reinstatement after a Bankruptcy court ruling.

Moody's has also assumed a high default probability for two poorly performing loans, constituting 2.5% of the pool. The largest troubled is the Plaza Riviera loan, which is secured by a 51,400 SF office property in Redondo Beach, CA. The property's occupancy has declined as a number of tenants have left or downsized, causing NOI and DSCR to decline as well. The second troubled loan is the Hampton Inn Pittsburgh Airport, an airport hotel that has suffered due to effects of the pandemic and has not yet fully recovered.

Moody's has estimated an aggregate loss of $39.1 million (a 36% expected loss on average) from these troubled and specially serviced loans.

The credit risk of loans is determined primarily by two factors: 1) Moody's assessment of the probability of default, which is largely driven by each loan's DSCR, and 2) Moody's assessment of the severity of loss upon a default, which is largely driven by each loan's loan-to-value ratio, referred to as the Moody's LTV or MLTV. As described in the CMBS methodology used to rate this transaction, we make various adjustments to the MLTV. We adjust the MLTV for each loan using a value that reflects capitalization (cap) rates that are between our sustainable cap rates and market cap rates. We also use an adjusted loan balance that reflects each loan's amortization profile. The MLTV reported in this publication reflects the MLTV before the adjustments described in the methodology.

Moody's received full year 2020 operating results for 100% of the pool, and full or partial year 2021 operating results for 77% of the pool (excluding specially serviced and defeased loans). Moody's weighted average conduit LTV is 93%, compared to 98% at Moody's last review. Moody's conduit component excludes loans with structured credit assessments, defeased and CTL loans, and specially serviced and troubled loans. Moody's net cash flow (NCF) reflects a weighted average haircut of 7.9% to the most recently available net operating income (NOI), excluding hotel properties that had significantly depressed NOI in 2020 / 2021. Moody's value reflects a weighted average capitalization rate of 10.4%.

Moody's actual and stressed conduit DSCRs are 1.51X and 1.28X, respectively, compared to 1.44X and 1.16X at the last review. Moody's actual DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and the loan's actual debt service. Moody's stressed DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and a 9.25% stress rate the agency applied to the loan balance.

The loan with a structured credit assessment is the 60 Hudson Street Loan ($125 million – 15.7% of the pool), which represents a pari passu portion of a $280 million whole loan. The loan is secured by a 1.1 million SF telecommunications and data center located in the Tribeca neighborhood of New York City. As of December 31, 2021, the property was 73% occupied, and occupancy has ranged from 73% to 77% since 2013. Performance has generally improved since securitization with a 2021 NOI of $79.7 million, a 17% increase over 2020 NOI. Moody's structured credit assessment is aaa (sca.pd).

The top three conduit loans represent 24.7% of the pool balance. The largest loan is the Kalahari Resort and Convention Center Loan ($81.3 million – 10.2% of the pool), which represents a pari passu portion of a $105.7 million while loan. The loan is secured by an indoor waterpark resort hotel in Sandusky, OH, with 491 rooms, a 174,000 SF indoor water park, 218,000 SF of meeting space and numerous other activities/amenities. The property's performance was negatively impacted in 2020 due the pandemic causing the property's revenue to decline significantly. However, the loan remained current and had a NOI DSCR of 1.51X in 2020. The property rebounded significantly in 2021 and had a year-end 2021 NOI greater than its levels at securitization. The loan has also amortized 18.6% since securitization. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 77% and 1.62X, respectively, compared to 80% and 1.55X at the last review.

The second largest loan is the Hilton Universal Studios Loan ($73.2 million – 9.2% of the pool), which is secured by a 482 room full service hotel, located adjacent to Universal Studios theme park in Los Angeles, CA. The hotel is one of two located near the theme park and features a fitness center, restaurant, outdoor pool and 51,000 SF of meeting space. The property's occupancy significantly declined during 2020 as Universal studios was closed from March 2020 to April 2021, and the hotel's revenue were insufficient to cover its operating expenses in 2020. However, as Universal studios re-opened, the property has significantly rebounded in 2021 and for the 12 months period ending September 30, 2021 had an NOI DSCR of 2.51X. The loan has also amortized 13.8% since securitization. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 97% and 1.17X, respectively, compared to 100% and 1.14X at the last review.

The third largest loan is the Esplanade at City Park Loan ($41.3 million – 5.2% of the pool), which is secured by a 440 unit apartment complex located in New Orleans, LA. The property was most recently renovated in 2008 and features an onsite convenience store, saltwater pool, fitness center and movie room. As of September 30, 2021, the property was 88% occupied, compared to 87% at year end 2020, however, annualized NOI remains below expectations at securitization. In August 2021, the property was damaged by Hurricane Ida, with damages estimated at $11 million with an additional $3 million in mitigation costs. Repairs are expected to be completed in April 2022. The loan has also amortized 5% since securitization and Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 122% and 0.80X, respectively, compared to 108% and 0.80X at the last review.

