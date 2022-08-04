Moody's affirms eight classes of COMM 2015-LC23

Approximately $557 million of structured securities affected

New York, August 04, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has affirmed the ratings on eight classes in COMM 2015-LC23 Mortgage Trust, Commercial Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2015-LC23 as follows:

Cl. A-2, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Jul 31, 2020 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-3, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Jul 31, 2020 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-4, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Jul 31, 2020 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-M, Affirmed Aa2 (sf); previously on Jul 31, 2020 Affirmed Aa2 (sf)

Cl. A-SB, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Jul 31, 2020 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. B, Affirmed A1 (sf); previously on Jul 31, 2020 Affirmed A1 (sf)

Cl. XP-A*, Affirmed Aa1 (sf); previously on Jul 31, 2020 Affirmed Aa1 (sf)

Cl. XS-A*, Affirmed Aa1 (sf); previously on Jul 31, 2020 Affirmed Aa1 (sf)

*Reflects Interest-Only Classes

RATINGS RATIONALE

The ratings on six principal and interest (P&I) classes were affirmed because the transaction's key metrics, including Moody's loan-to-value (LTV) ratio, Moody's stressed debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) and the transaction's Herfindahl Index (Herf), are within acceptable ranges.

The rating on the two interest-only (IO) classes, Cl. XP-A and Cl. XS-A, were affirmed based on the credit quality of the referenced classes.

Moody's rating action reflects a base expected loss of 5.8% of the current pooled balance, compared to 8.2% at Moody's last review. Moody's base expected loss plus realized losses is now 4.7% of the original pooled balance, compared to 7.5% at the last review. Moody's provides a current list of base expected losses for conduit and fusion CMBS transactions on moodys.com at http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_SF215255.

FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:

The performance expectations for a given variable indicate Moody's forward-looking view of the likely range of performance over the medium term. Performance that falls outside the given range can indicate that the collateral's credit quality is stronger or weaker than Moody's had previously expected.

Factors that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings include a significant amount of loan paydowns or amortization, an increase in the pool's share of defeasance or an improvement in pool performance.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include a decline in the performance of the pool, loan concentration, an increase in realized and expected losses from specially serviced and troubled loans or interest shortfalls.

METHODOLOGY UNDERLYING THE RATING ACTION

The principal methodologies used in rating all classes except interest-only classes was "US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/391056. The methodologies used in rating interest-only classes were "US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/391056 and "Moody's Approach to Rating Structured Finance Interest-Only (IO) Securities" published in February 2019 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/59126. Please see the list of ratings at the top of this announcement to identify which classes are interest-only (indicated by the *). Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

DEAL PERFORMANCE

As of the July 12, 2022, distribution date, the transaction's aggregate certificate balance has decreased by 24.1% to $729 million from $961 million at securitization. The certificates are collateralized by 54 mortgage loans ranging in size from less than 1% to 9.6% of the pool, with the top ten loans (excluding defeasance) constituting 63.2% of the pool. One loan, constituting 9.5% of the pool, has an investment-grade structured credit assessment. Two loans, constituting 3.2% of the pool, have defeased and are secured by US government securities.

Moody's uses a variation of Herf to measure the diversity of loan sizes, where a higher number represents greater diversity. Loan concentration has an important bearing on potential rating volatility, including the risk of multiple notch downgrades under adverse circumstances. The credit neutral Herf score is 40. The pool has a Herf of 23, compared to 25 at Moody's last review.

As of the July 2022 remittance report, loans representing 92.3% were current or within their grace period on their debt service payments, and 7.7% were real estate owned (REO).

Twelve loans, constituting 18.3% of the pool, are on the master servicer's watchlist. The watchlist includes loans that meet certain portfolio review guidelines established as part of the CRE Finance Council (CREFC) monthly reporting package. As part of Moody's ongoing monitoring of a transaction, the agency reviews the watchlist to assess which loans have material issues that could affect performance.

Eight loans have been liquidated from the pool. Two loans, constituting 7.7% of the pool, that are currently in special servicing.

The largest loan in special servicing is the 1209 Dekalb Loan ($46 million – 6.3% of the pool), which is secured by a 127-unit, 5 story, Class A multifamily property with 46 parking spaces located in the Bushwick neighborhood of Brooklyn, NY. The property was constructed in 2013 and amenities include a laundry room, tenant lounge, game room, roof deck, fitness center and entertainment center. Unit amenities include dishwasher, garbage disposal, and stainless-steel appliances. The property was 95% leased as of March 2022 compared to 96% in December 2021 and 99% at securitization. The loan transferred to special servicing in October 2020 due to maturity default. The loan is under active cash management. A foreclosure complaint was filed in September 2021. The lender approved a property management change, and will dual track the foreclosure process while discussing workout alternatives with borrower.

The second largest specially serviced loan is the Colerain Center ($10.2 million – 1.4% of the pool), which is secured by a 74,000 square feet (SF) grocery anchored retail center, comprised of three buildings and located in Colerain Township, OH (about 12 miles north of Cincinnati). The property is located less than a mile away from Northgate Mall. The property's physical occupancy dropped after the former anchor, LA Fitness (38% of the net rentable area (NRA)), vacated its space prior to its lease expiration in January 2019. The loan transferred to the special servicing in December 2017 for imminent default. A receiver was appointed in August 2018 and the loan became REO during early 2019. The property was 46% leased as of September 2021, compared to 57% in December 2019, 62% in June 2018, and 100% at securitization. As of July 2022 remittance, this loan was last paid through February 2022 and has been in REO status since June 2019 with an expected resolution in November 2022. Further, this loan has amortized by 12.6% since securitization.

Moody's has also assumed a high default probability for four poorly performing loans, constituting 8.4% of the pool. The largest troubled loan is the Whitehall Hotel loan ($31.3 million – 4.3% of the pool), which is secured by the fee interest in a 222-unit, boutique hotel building located in Chicago, Illinois. The loan had transferred to special servicing in May 2020 as a result of the pandemic. The lender and borrower had executed a loan modification that allows for partial payment for a period of time retroactive to the original default date through March 2021 payment date, and the loans was returned to the master servicer. Property performance had been declining since 2018 and the property did not generate sufficient cash flow to cover debt service in 2020 and 2021. The loan is currently cash managed and cash trapped. The remaining troubled loans are secured by two retail assets in Los Angeles, California, the A&H Olympic Loan ($13.7 million – 1.9% of the pool) and the A&H Maple Avenue ($12.6 million – 1.7% of the pool) and the Hampton Inn & Suites- Portland Loan ($3.8 million – 0.5% of the pool), which have all had deterioration in property performance as a result of the pandemic. Moody's has estimated an aggregate loss of $27.6 million (a 23.5% expected loss on average) from these troubled loans and specially serviced loans.

As of the July 2022 remittance statement cumulative interest shortfalls were $2,017,277. Moody's anticipates interest shortfalls will continue because of the exposure to specially serviced loans and/or modified loans. Interest shortfalls are caused by special servicing fees, including workout and liquidation fees, appraisal entitlement reductions (ASERs), loan modifications and extraordinary trust expenses.

The credit risk of loans is determined primarily by two factors: 1) Moody's assessment of the probability of default, which is largely driven by each loan's DSCR, and 2) Moody's assessment of the severity of loss upon a default, which is largely driven by each loan's loan-to-value ratio, referred to as the Moody's LTV or MLTV. As described in the CMBS methodology used to rate this transaction, we make various adjustments to the MLTV. We adjust the MLTV for each loan using a value that reflects capitalization (cap) rates that are between our sustainable cap rates and market cap rates. We also use an adjusted loan balance that reflects each loan's amortization profile. The MLTV reported in this publication reflects the MLTV before the adjustments described in the methodology.

Moody's received full year 2020 operating results for 99% of the pool, and partial year 2021 operating results for 91% of the pool (excluding specially serviced and defeased loans). Moody's weighted average conduit LTV is 119%, compared to 121% at Moody's last review. Moody's conduit component excludes loans with structured credit assessments, defeased and CTL loans, and specially serviced and troubled loans. Moody's net cash flow (NCF) reflects a weighted average haircut of 24.1% to the most recently available net operating income (NOI). Moody's value reflects a weighted average capitalization rate of 9.9%.

Moody's actual and stressed conduit DSCRs are 1.36X and 0.91X, respectively, compared to 1.42X and 0.90X at the last review. Moody's actual DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and the loan's actual debt service. Moody's stressed DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and a 9.25% stress rate the agency applied to the loan balance.

The loan with a structured credit assessment is the 11 Madison Avenue Loan ($69.6 million – 9.5% of the pool), which represents a pari-passu portion of a $764.3 million senior mortgage loan. The total mortgage loan balance is $1.075 billion and is comprised of 19 promissory notes: 16 senior notes with an aggregate principal balance of $764.3 million and three junior notes with an aggregate principal balance of $310.7 million. The asset is also encumbered by $325.0 million of mezzanine debt. The loan is secured by a 29-story, 2.3 million SF, Class A office property located across from Madison Square Park in Manhattan's Midtown South office market, and which serves as headquarters for both Credit Suisse and Sony. The property was 100% leased as of December 2021, compared to 96% as of December 2020 and 98% at securitization. Moody's structured credit assessment and stressed DSCR are aaa (sca.pd) and 1.43X, respectively compared to aa2 (sca.pd) and 1.43X, at Moody's last review.

The top three conduit loans represent 20.5% of the pool balance. The largest conduit loan is the 32 Avenue of the Americas Loan ($70 million – 9.6% of the pool), which represents a pari passu portion of a $425 million mortgage loan. The loan is secured by a 28-story, nearly 1.2 million SF office property which includes a substantial data/telecommunications component, located in the Tribeca neighborhood of downtown Manhattan. The subject, which was previously known as the AT&T Long Lines Building, has undergone approximately $100 million in renovations since being acquired by Rudin Management in 1999. The data/telecom component comprises just under half of the property's NRA. The property was 80% leased as of March 2022, compared to 76% leased in December 2021, and 100% occupied at securitization. Multiple tenants within the building have downsized their respective footprints upon lease renewals and extensions. The loan is interest-only for the entire term. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 118% and 0.82X respectively, compared to 105% and 0.92X, at Moody's last review.

The second largest conduit loan is the Good Samaritan Medical Tower ($42.7 million – 5.9% of the pool), which is secured by the fee simple interest in a 15-story office building and an attached seven-level parking garage located in downtown Los Angeles, CA. The property is situated directly adjacent to Good Samaritan Hospital and four blocks west of the Harbor Freeway. All collateral improvements were originally completed in 1965 and have undergone periodic updates since development. The property underwent an approximate $16.4 million ($112 PSF) renovation between 2011 and 2014, including common area updates, fire/security system upgrades, a new roof and various tenant improvements. The property was 89% leased as of March 2022, compared to 91% in 2021 and 90% at securitization. The loan is interest only for the entire term. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 132% and 0.78X, respectively, the same as at last review.

The third largest conduit loan is the Beach House Hilton Head ($37.0 million – 5.1% of the pool), which is secured by the fee simple interest in a 202-key full-service hotel located in Hilton Head, South Carolina. The property is an oceanfront hotel with direct private beach frontage along Coligny Beach. This loan transferred to special servicing in July 2020, as a result of the pandemic, but was subsequently returned to the master servicer in December 2020 after the loan received a modification. Property performance improved in 2021. As of July 2022 remittance, this loan is current on P&I payments, and has amortized by 7.5% since securitization. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 121% and 0.98X, respectively.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement, loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected loss for each rated instrument.

Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Ashton Khan

Associate Lead Analyst

Structured Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Romina Padhi

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Structured Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

