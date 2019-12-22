Moody's affirms eight classes of JPMBB 2013-C17

Approximately $670.7 million of structured securities affected
NOTE: On December 24, 2019, the press release was corrected as follows: In the first paragraph of the DEAL PERFORMANCE section, the last sentence was changed to: “Two loans, constituting 6.7% of the pool, have defeased and are secured by US government securities.”; and the fifth paragraph of the DEAL PERFORMANCE section was changed to: “One loan has been liquidated from the pool, resulting in an aggregate realized loss of $4.8 million (for a loss severity of 44%). There are currently no loans in special servicing.” Revised release follows.
New York, December 22, 2019 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
affirmed the ratings of eight classes in JPMBB Commercial Mortgage Securities
Trust 2013-C17, Commercial Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates,
Series 2013-C17 as follows:
Cl. A-3, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Aug
9, 2018 Affirmed Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-4, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Aug
9, 2018 Affirmed Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-S, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Aug
9, 2018 Affirmed Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-SB, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Aug
9, 2018 Affirmed Aaa (sf)
Cl. B, Affirmed Aa3 (sf); previously on Aug 9,
2018 Affirmed Aa3 (sf)
Cl. C, Affirmed A3 (sf); previously on Aug 9,
2018 Affirmed A3 (sf)
Cl. EC**, Affirmed A1 (sf); previously on Aug
9, 2018 Affirmed A1 (sf)
Cl. X-A*, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on
Aug 9, 2018 Affirmed Aaa (sf)
* Reflects Interest Only Classes
** Reflects Exchangeable Classes
RATINGS RATIONALE
The ratings on the six P&I classes were affirmed because the transaction's
key metrics, including Moody's loan-to-value (LTV)
ratio, Moody's stressed debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) and the
transaction's Herfindahl Index (Herf), are within acceptable ranges.
The rating on the exchangeable class, Cl. EC, was affirmed
due to the credit quality of the referenced exchangeable classes.
The rating on the interest only class was affirmed based on the credit
quality of its referenced classes.
Moody's rating action reflects a base expected loss of 3.6%
of the current pooled balance, compared to 4.1% at
Moody's last review. Moody's base expected loss plus realized
losses is now 3.1% of the original pooled balance,
compared to 4.1% at the last review. Moody's
provides a current list of base expected losses for conduit and fusion
CMBS transactions on moodys.com at http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_SF215255.
FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:
The performance expectations for a given variable indicate Moody's forward-looking
view of the likely range of performance over the medium term. Performance
that falls outside the given range can indicate that the collateral's
credit quality is stronger or weaker than Moody's had previously expected.
Factors that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings include a significant
amount of loan paydowns or amortization, an increase in the pool's
share of defeasance or an improvement in pool performance.
Factors that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include a decline
in the performance of the pool, loan concentration, an increase
in realized and expected losses from specially serviced and troubled loans
or interest shortfalls.
METHODOLOGY UNDERLYING THE RATING ACTION
The methodologies used in rating all classes except exchangeable classes
and interest-only classes were "Approach to Rating US and Canadian
Conduit/Fusion CMBS" published in July 2017 and "Moody's Approach
to Rating Large Loan and Single Asset/Single Borrower CMBS" published
in July 2017. The principal methodology used in rating exchangeable
classes was "Moody's Approach to Rating Repackaged Securities"
published in March 2019. The methodologies used in rating interest-only
classes were "Approach to Rating US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion CMBS"
published in July 2017, "Moody's Approach to Rating
Large Loan and Single Asset/Single Borrower CMBS" published in July
2017, and "Moody's Approach to Rating Structured Finance
Interest-Only (IO) Securities" published in February 2019.
Please see the list of ratings at the top of this announcement to identify
which classes are interest-only (indicated by the *) and exchangeable
classes (indicated by the **). Please see the Rating Methodologies
page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.
DEAL PERFORMANCE
As of the November 18, 2019 distribution date, the transaction's
aggregate certificate balance has decreased by 26% to $797.1
million from $1.082 billion at securitization. The
certificates are collateralized by 52 mortgage loans ranging in size from
less than 1% to 13.5% of the pool, with the
top ten loans (excluding defeasance) constituting 58% of the pool.
Two loans, constituting 6.7% of the pool, have defeased and are secured by US government securities.
Moody's uses a variation of Herf to measure the diversity of loan sizes,
where a higher number represents greater diversity. Loan concentration
has an important bearing on potential rating volatility, including
the risk of multiple notch downgrades under adverse circumstances.
The credit neutral Herf score is 40. The pool has a Herf of 17,
compared to 20 at Moody's last review.
Nine loans, constituting 31% of the pool, are on the
master servicer's watchlist. The watchlist includes loans that
meet certain portfolio review guidelines established as part of the CRE
Finance Council (CREFC) monthly reporting package. As part of Moody's
ongoing monitoring of a transaction, the agency reviews the watchlist
to assess which loans have material issues that could affect performance.
Moody's assumed a high default probability for three poorly performing
loans, constituting 5.7% of the pool, and has
estimated an aggregate loss of $10.1 million (a 22%
expected loss on average) from these troubled loans. The first
troubled loan is the 801 Travis Loan ($27.1 million --
3.7% of the pool) which is secured by a 200,380 SF
office property located in Houston, Texas. The other two
troubled loans are secured by a hotel and office property.
One loan has been liquidated from the pool, resulting in an aggregate realized loss of $4.8 million (for a loss severity of 44%). There are currently no loans in special servicing.
Moody's received full year 2018 operating results for 93% of the
pool, and partial year 2019 operating results for 89% of
the pool (excluding specially serviced and defeased loans). Moody's
weighted average conduit LTV is 94%, compared to 95%
at Moody's last review. Moody's conduit component excludes loans
with structured credit assessments, defeased and CTL loans,
and specially serviced and troubled loans. Moody's net cash flow
(NCF) reflects a weighted average haircut of 16% to the most recently
available net operating income (NOI). Moody's value reflects a
weighted average capitalization rate of 9.2%.
Moody's actual and stressed conduit DSCRs are 1.52X and 1.14X,
respectively, compared to 1.52X and 1.11X at the last
review. Moody's actual DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and the loan's
actual debt service. Moody's stressed DSCR is based on Moody's
NCF and a 9.25% stress rate the agency applied to the loan
balance.
The top three conduit loans represent 32.7% of the pool
balance. The largest loan is the Jordan Creek Town Center Loan
($107.6 million -- 13.5% of
the pool), which represents a pari-passu portion of a $197.3
million mortgage loan. The loan is secured by a 503,000 square
foot (SF) component of a 1.1 million SF super-regional mall
located in West Des Moines, Iowa. The mall is part of the
larger Jordan Creek Development that also features the "Village at Jordan
Creek" lifestyle center and the "Lake District", a three-acre
lake surrounded by bike trails, waterfront dining, a hotel
and an amphitheater, both of which are not part of the collateral.
The center is anchored by a Dillard's, Scheels, All Sports
and Century Theatres. Dillard's is not part of the collateral.
The total collateral portion of the mall was 96% leased as of September
2019, compared to 98% leased as of December 2018.
The September 2019 in-line occupancy was 92%, compared
to 98% in December 2018. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are
82% and 1.09X, respectively, compared to 84%
and 1.06X at Moody's last review.
The second largest loan is The Aire Loan ($84.4 million
-- 10.6% of the pool), which represents a pari-passu
portion of a $210.9 million mortgage loan. The loan
is secured by a 42-story luxury multifamily building located at
West 67th and Amsterdam Avenue in Manhattan, New York. The
property is also encumbered by a $25 million mezzanine note that
is interest-only for the term and has a 6.5% coupon.
The property includes 310 residential units and approximately 36,800
SF of grade level retail. All multifamily units are considered
both "rent stabilized" and governed by New York City housing laws until
a rent abatement expires in July 2022. The residential portion
was 96% leased as of September 2019 compared to 94% leased
as of March 2018. The net operating income (NOI) has declined year
over year due to both a decrease in rental revenues and an increase in
operating expenses. The loan is on the watchlist due to low DSCR.
Moody's A note LTV and stressed DSCR are 133.5% and 0.59X,
respectively, compared to 121.3% and 0.62X
at the last review.
The third largest loan is The Wildwood Center Loan ($68.7
million -- 8.6% of the pool), which is secured
by an 11-story, 692,707 SF office building located
in the Cumberland submarket of Atlanta, Georgia. The property
was originally developed in 1987 and most recently renovated in 2008.
The improvements are of Class-A quality and are Energy Star Rated.
Amenities include an adjacent 9-story parking garage housing 1,941
spaces, a large conference facility, concierge services,
gym, dry cleaning drop off, hair salon, dentist,
auto detailing service, executive lounge, and 24-hour
security. As of September 2019, the property was 84%
leased, compared to 85% at last review and 91% at
securitization. Overall, income has decreased due to a decline
in occupancy since year-end 2017 when GE Capital Corporation vacated
the property. The loan is on the watchlist due to a decline in
occupancy and DSCR. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 102%
and 1.06X, respectively.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity
analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity
to Assumptions of the disclosure form.
The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and
performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected
collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a
second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash
flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement,
loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected
loss for each rated instrument.
Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
