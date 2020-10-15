Moody's affirms eight classes of JPMBB 2016-C1

Approximately $793 million of structured securities affected

New York, October 15, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has affirmed the ratings on eight classes in JPMBB Commercial Mortgage Securities Trust 2016-C1, Commercial Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2016-C1 as follows:

Cl. A-2, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Jun 5, 2018 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-3, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Jun 5, 2018 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-4, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Jun 5, 2018 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-5, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Jun 5, 2018 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-SB, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Jun 5, 2018 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-S, Affirmed Aa3 (sf); previously on Jun 5, 2018 Affirmed Aa3 (sf)

Cl. B, Affirmed A3 (sf); previously on Jun 5, 2018 Affirmed A3 (sf)

Cl. X-A*, Affirmed Aa1 (sf); previously on Jun 5, 2018 Affirmed Aa1 (sf)

* Reflects interest-only classes

RATINGS RATIONALE

The ratings on the P&I classes were affirmed because the transaction's key metrics, including Moody's loan-to-value (LTV) ratio, Moody's stressed debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) and the transaction's Herfindahl Index (Herf), are within acceptable ranges.

The rating on the IO class was affirmed based on the credit quality of the referenced classes.

The coronavirus outbreak, the government measures put in place to contain it, and the weak global economic outlook continue to disrupt economies and credit markets across sectors and regions. Our analysis has considered the effect on the performance of commercial real estate from the current weak US economic activity and a gradual recovery for the coming months. Although an economic recovery is underway, it is tenuous and its continuation will be closely tied to containment of the virus. As a result, the degree of uncertainty around our forecasts is unusually high. Stress on commercial real estate properties will be most directly stemming from declines in hotel occupancies (particularly related to conference or other group attendance) and declines in foot traffic and sales for non-essential items at retail properties.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

Moody's rating action reflects a base expected loss of 8.3% of the current pooled balance, compared to 4.8% at Moody's last review. Moody's base expected loss plus realized losses is now 7.9% of the original pooled balance, compared to 4.7% at the last review. Moody's provides a current list of base expected losses for conduit and fusion CMBS transactions on moodys.com at http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_SF215255.

FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:

The performance expectations for a given variable indicate Moody's forward-looking view of the likely range of performance over the medium term. Performance that falls outside the given range can indicate that the collateral's credit quality is stronger or weaker than Moody's had previously expected.

Factors that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings include a significant amount of loan paydowns or amortization, an increase in the pool's share of defeasance or an improvement in pool performance.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include a decline in the performance of the pool, loan concentration, an increase in realized and expected losses from specially serviced and troubled loans or interest shortfalls.

METHODOLOGY UNDERLYING THE RATING ACTION

The principal methodology used in rating all classes except interest-only classes was "Approach to Rating US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion CMBS" published in September 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1244778. The methodologies used in rating interest-only classes were "Approach to Rating US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion CMBS" published in September 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1244778 and "Moody's Approach to Rating Structured Finance Interest-Only (IO) Securities" published in February 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1111179. Please see the list of ratings at the top of this announcement to identify which classes are interest-only (indicated by the *). Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

DEAL PERFORMANCE

As of the September 17, 2020 distribution date, the transaction's aggregate certificate balance has decreased by 3.9% to $983 million from $1.02 billion at securitization. The certificates are collateralized by 48 mortgage loans ranging in size from less than 1% to 10% of the pool, with the top ten loans (excluding defeasance) constituting 60% of the pool. One loan, constituting 1% of the pool, has defeased and is secured by US government securities.

Moody's uses a variation of Herf to measure the diversity of loan sizes, where a higher number represents greater diversity. Loan concentration has an important bearing on potential rating volatility, including the risk of multiple notch downgrades under adverse circumstances. The credit neutral Herf score is 40. The pool has a Herf of 21, compared to 22 at Moody's last review.

As of the September 2020 remittance report, loans representing 93% were current or within their grace period on their debt service payments, 0.3% were beyond their grace period but less than 30 days delinquent, 4.8% were between 30 -- 59 days delinquent and 1.8% were more than 90 days delinquent.

Nine loans, constituting 17% of the pool, are on the master servicer's watchlist. The watchlist includes loans that meet certain portfolio review guidelines established as part of the CRE Finance Council (CREFC) monthly reporting package. As part of Moody's ongoing monitoring of a transaction, the agency reviews the watchlist to assess which loans have material issues that could affect performance.

No loans have been liquidated from the pool. Four loans, constituting 4% of the pool, are currently in special servicing. Three of the specially serviced loans, representing 2% of the pool, have transferred to special servicing since July 2020.

The largest specially serviced loan is the University Parke loan($17.5 million -- 1.8% of the pool), which is secured by a 117-unit (468-bed) student housing property located in Big Rapids, Michigan. The loan was transferred to special servicing in July 2018 due to the loan becoming 60 days delinquent. The receiver has control of the property and continues to focus on improving occupancy and changing the image of the property in the market.

The second largest specially serviced loan is the Summit at Town Lake loan ($11.0 million -- 1.1% of the pool), which is secured by a 59,722 square feet (SF) retail property located in Woodstock, Georgia. The property's largest tenant is LA Fitness, which leases 75% of the net rentable area (NRA) with a lease expiration in July 2035. The loan transferred to special servicing in July 2020 in relation to the coronavirus outbreak.

The third largest specially serviced loan is the Shoppes at Sherbrooke loan ($8.3 million -- 0.8% of the pool), which is secured by a 57,901 SF retail property located in Lake Worth, Florida. The property's largest tenant is LA Fitness, which leases 81% of the NRA with a lease expiration in March 2035. The loan transferred to special servicing in July 2020 in relation to the coronavirus outbreak.

The remaining specially serviced loan is secured by a 30,000 SF retail center located in Lubbock, Texas. Moody's estimates an aggregate $19.2 million loss for the specially serviced loans (48% expected loss on average).

Moody's has also assumed a high default probability for four poorly performing loans, constituting 13% of the pool, and has estimated an aggregate loss of $24 million (a 20% expected loss on average) from these troubled loans. The largest troubled loan is the Wolf Creek Apartments loan ($42.9 million -- 4.4% of the pool), which is secured by a 384-unit (1,392-bed) student-housing complex located in Raleigh, North Carolina. Property performance deteriorated in 2019 as a result of a decline in occupancy. The year end 2019 net operating income (NOI) declined was 49% less than in 2018, with a reported DSCR of 0.58x. The second largest troubled loan is secured by a mixed-use portfolio located in Cleveland, Ohio. The hotel component has been recently impacted by business disruptions as a result of the coronavirus. The remaining two troubled loans are secured by limited service hotels.

Moody's received full year 2019 operating results for 98% of the pool, and partial year 2020 operating results for 92% of the pool (excluding specially serviced and defeased loans). Moody's weighted average conduit LTV is 113%, compared to 116% at Moody's last review. Moody's conduit component excludes loans with structured credit assessments, defeased and CTL loans, and specially serviced and troubled loans. Moody's net cash flow (NCF) reflects a weighted average haircut of 22% to the most recently available net operating income (NOI). Moody's value reflects a weighted average capitalization rate of 9.7%.

Moody's actual and stressed conduit DSCRs are 1.55X and 0.94X, respectively, compared to 1.52X and 0.92X at the last review. Moody's actual DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and the loan's actual debt service. Moody's stressed DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and a 9.25% stress rate the agency applied to the loan balance.

The top three conduit loans represent 25% of the pool balance. The largest loan is the 215 Park Avenue South Loan ($95.0 million -- 9.7% of the pool), which is secured by a 324,000 SF, Class B office property located in Manhattan's Union Square neighborhood. The property benefits from a diverse rent roll and tenants' long-term leases, with the largest tenant occupying approximately 20% of the property's NRA with a lease expiration in 2032. The property was 92% leased as of June 2020, compared to 96% leased as of September 2019 and 91% leased as of December 2018. The loan is interest only for the full term. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 89% and 1.06X, respectively, unchanged from the last review.

The second largest loan is the 5 Penn Plaza Loan ($78.0 million -- 7.9% of the pool), represents a pari passu loan component of a $260 million senior mortgage loan. The loan is secured by a 26-story, Class A office property in Midtown Manhattan. The property was 98% leased as of June 2020, compared to 94% leased as of June 2019. The property is also encumbered by mezzanine debt of $40 million held outside the trust. The loan is interest only for the full term. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 115% and 0.82X, respectively, unchanged from the last review.

The third largest loan is the 32 Avenue of the Americas Loan ($72.5 million -- 7.4% of the pool), which represents a pari passu loan component of a $425 million mortgage loan. The loan is secured by a nearly 1.2 million SF property located in Lower Manhattan. The property consists of a mix of telecom, switching, data center, and traditional office spaces. The property was 98% leased as of June 2020, compared to 95% leased as of September 2019. The loan is interest only for the full term. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 105% and 0.92X, respectively, unchanged from the last review.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement, loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected loss for each rated instrument.

Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

