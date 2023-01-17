Moody's affirms eight classes of JPMCC 2015-JP1

Approximately $418 million of structured securities affected

New York, January 17, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has affirmed the ratings on eight classes in JPMCC Commercial Mortgage Securities Trust 2015-JP1, Commercial Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2015-JP1 as follows:

Cl. A-3, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Jul 16, 2020 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-4, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Jul 16, 2020 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-5, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Jul 16, 2020 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-SB, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Jul 16, 2020 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-S, Affirmed Aa2 (sf); previously on Jul 16, 2020 Affirmed Aa2 (sf)

Cl. B, Affirmed A2 (sf); previously on Jul 16, 2020 Downgraded to A2 (sf)

Cl. X-A*, Affirmed Aa1 (sf); previously on Jul 16, 2020 Affirmed Aa1 (sf)

Cl. X-B*, Affirmed A2 (sf); previously on Jul 16, 2020 Downgraded to A2 (sf)

* Reflects Interest-Only Classes

RATINGS RATIONALE

The ratings on the six principal and interest (P&I) classes were affirmed due to the credit support and because the transaction's key metrics, including Moody's loan-to-value (LTV) ratio, Moody's stressed debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) and the transaction's Herfindahl Index (Herf), are within acceptable ranges.

The rating on two interest-only (IO) classes were affirmed based on the credit quality of their referenced classes.

Moody's rating action reflects a base expected loss of 8.9% of the current pooled balance, compared to 10.0% at Moody's last review. Moody's base expected loss plus realized losses is now 10.5% of the original pooled balance, compared to 9.6% at the last review. Moody's provides a current list of base expected losses for conduit and fusion CMBS transactions on moodys.com at http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_SF215255.

FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:

The performance expectations for a given variable indicate Moody's forward-looking view of the likely range of performance over the medium term. Performance that falls outside the given range can indicate that the collateral's credit quality is stronger or weaker than Moody's had previously expected.

Factors that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings include a significant amount of loan paydowns or amortization, an increase in the pool's share of defeasance or an improvement in pool performance.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include a decline in the performance of the pool, loan concentration, an increase in realized and expected losses from specially serviced and troubled loans or interest shortfalls.

METHODOLOGY UNDERLYING THE RATING ACTION

The methodologies used in rating all classes except interest-only classes were "US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/391056 and "Large Loan and Single Asset/Single Borrower Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/391055. The methodologies used in rating interest-only classes were "US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/391056, "Large Loan and Single Asset/Single Borrower Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/391055, and "Moody's Approach to Rating Structured Finance Interest-Only (IO) Securities" published in February 2019 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/59126. Please see the list of ratings at the top of this announcement to identify which classes are interest-only (indicated by the *). Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

DEAL PERFORMANCE

As of the December 16, 2022 distribution date, the transaction's aggregate certificate balance has decreased by 31% to $551 million from $799 million at securitization. The certificates are collateralized by 38 mortgage loans ranging in size from less than 1% to 18% of the pool, with the top ten loans (excluding defeasance) constituting 65% of the pool. Four loans, constituting 9% of the pool, have defeased and are secured by US government securities.

Moody's uses a variation of Herf to measure the diversity of loan sizes, where a higher number represents greater diversity. Loan concentration has an important bearing on potential rating volatility, including the risk of multiple notch downgrades under adverse circumstances. The credit neutral Herf score is 40. The pool has a Herf of 11, compared to 19 at Moody's last review.

Five loans, constituting 11% of the pool, are on the master servicer's watchlist. The watchlist includes loans that meet certain portfolio review guidelines established as part of the CRE Finance Council (CREFC) monthly reporting package. As part of Moody's ongoing monitoring of a transaction, the agency reviews the watchlist to assess which loans have material issues that could affect performance.

Four loans have been liquidated from the pool, resulting in an aggregate realized loss of $35 million (for an average loss severity of 53%). Two loan exposures, constituting 5% of the pool, are currently in special servicing.

The largest specially serviced loan exposure is the Franklin Ridge Portfolio Loan ($16.4 million – 3.0% of the pool), which is secured by three Class A office properties located in White Marsh, MD. The loan was transferred to special servicing in February 2021 due to imminent monetary default. The property's occupancy and revenue has declined significantly since securitization and the most recent appraised value was 34% lower than the securitization value and slightly above the outstanding loan amount. The loan has amortized 10% since securitization and was last paid through its August 2021 payment date. The special servicer commentary indicates the property is in the market for sale.

The other specially serviced loan is the Courtyard by Marriott McDonough Loan ($9.2 million – 1.7% of the pool), which is secured by a 102-key select-service hotel in McDonough, Georgia, 24 miles south of the Atlanta downtown central business district. The loan was transferred to special servicing in March 2021 due to delinquent payments and as of the December 2022 remittance statement the loan was last paid through April 2022. Special servicer commentary indicates the borrower is planning to bring the loan current and if payments are not made a receiver and foreclosure will be pursued.

Moody's has also assumed a high default probability for three poorly performing loans, constituting 8.5% of the pool, and has estimated an aggregate loss of $22 million (a 30% expected loss on average) from these troubled loans and specially serviced loans. The largest troubled loan is The 9 Loan ($37.5 million – 6.8% of the pool), which is secured by the fee and leasehold interests in a mixed-use property in Cleveland, Ohio, which consists of a full service 156-room hotel, 104 multifamily units and a parking garage with 850 parking spaces. The hotel was significantly impacted by business disruptions from the coronavirus and the loan performance remains well below levels at securitization. The loan is currently on the watchlist and is being monitored for low DSCR. The other troubled loans are the Hampton Inn College Park Loan ($7.3 million – 1.3% of the pool) and University Terrace (0.4% of the pool), which have both suffered from declining revenue and DSCR.

The credit risk of loans is determined primarily by two factors: 1) Moody's assessment of the probability of default, which is largely driven by each loan's DSCR, and 2) Moody's assessment of the severity of loss upon a default, which is largely driven by each loan's loan-to-value ratio, referred to as the Moody's LTV or MLTV. As described in the CMBS methodology used to rate this transaction, we make various adjustments to the MLTV. We adjust the MLTV for each loan using a value that reflects capitalization (cap) rates that are between our sustainable cap rates and market cap rates. We also use an adjusted loan balance that reflects each loan's amortization profile. The MLTV reported in this publication reflects the MLTV before the adjustments described in the methodology.

Moody's received full year 2021 operating results for 95% of the pool, and partial year 2022 operating results for 81% of the pool (excluding specially serviced and defeased loans). Moody's weighted average conduit LTV is 113%, compared to 115% at Moody's last review. Moody's conduit component excludes loans with structured credit assessments, defeased and CTL loans, and specially serviced and troubled loans. Moody's net cash flow (NCF) reflects a weighted average haircut of 24% to the most recently available net operating income (NOI). Moody's value reflects a weighted average capitalization rate of 9.5%.

Moody's actual and stressed conduit DSCRs are 1.47X and 0.93X, respectively, compared to 1.52X and 0.93X at the last review. Moody's actual DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and the loan's actual debt service. Moody's stressed DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and a 9.25% stress rate the agency applied to the loan balance.

The top three conduit loans represent 40% of the pool balance. The largest loan is the 32 Avenue of the Americas Loan ($100 million -- 18.1% of the pool), which represents a pari passu portion of a $425 million mortgage loan. The loan is secured by a 28-story, nearly 1.2 million SF office property which includes a substantial data/telecommunications component, located in the Tribeca neighborhood of downtown Manhattan. The data/telecom component comprises just under half of the property's NRA. The property was 77% leased as of September 2022, compared to 76% leased in December 2021, and 100% occupied at securitization. Multiple tenants within the building have downsized their respective footprints upon lease renewals and extensions. While the property's net operating income (NOI) has declined in recent years it remains above levels at securitization. The loan is interest-only for the entire term and Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 118% and 0.82X respectively.

The second largest loan is the 7700 Parmer Loan ($75 million – 13.6% of the pool), which represents a pari passu portion of a $177 million first mortgage. The loan is secured by a four-building class A suburban office property located in Austin, Texas approximately 18 miles north of Austin CBD. The three largest tenants are Google (33.3% of NRA), eBay (26.4% of NRA), and Electronic Art (19.2% of NRA) all of which have lease expirations in August 2026 or later. The property was 99% leased as of September 2022, compared to 99% as of December 2021 and 94% at securitization. The loan is interest-only for the entire term and the property's NOI has generally improved since securitization. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 119% and 0.84X, respectively, unchanged from Moody's last review.

The third largest loan is the Heinz 57 Center Loan ($44.3 million -- 8.0% of the pool), which represents a pari passu portion of a $67.3 million first mortgage. The loan is secured by the borrower's fee simple interest in a 699,910 square foot, 14-story, Class A office building in Pittsburgh, PA. The largest tenant, Heinz North America (44% of the NRA; lease expiration in July 2026), currently subleases the majority of their space, with the exception of vacant space on the sixth floor. Heinz has no termination options and continues to pay rent under their lease. The second largest tenant, Burlington Coat Factory, leases 20% of the NRA through March 2024. The property was 82% leased as of September 2022, compared to 96% leased in December 2021 and 96% at securitization. The loan has amortized by almost 12% and Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 122% and 0.94X, respectively, compared to 120% and 0.93X at the last review.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement, loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected loss for each rated instrument.

Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

