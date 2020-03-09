Moody's affirms eight classes of WFCM 2014-LC18

Email Research Recipient email addresses will not be used in mailing lists or redistributed. Recipient's

Terms of One-Time Website Use 1. Unless you have entered into an express written contract with Moody’s to the contrary, you agree that you have no right to use the Information in a commercial or public setting and no right to copy it, save it, print it, sell it, or publish or distribute any portion of it in any form. 2. You acknowledge and agree that Moody’s credit ratings: (i) are current opinions of the future relative creditworthiness of securities and address no other risk; and (ii) are not statements of current or historical fact or recommendations to purchase, hold or sell particular securities. Moody’s credit ratings and publications are not intended for retail investors, and it would be reckless and inappropriate for retail investors to use Moody’s credit ratings and publications when making an investment decision. No warranty, express or implied, as the accuracy, timeliness, completeness, merchantability or fitness for any particular purpose of any Moody’s credit rating is given or made by Moody’s in any form whatsoever. 3. To the extent permitted by law, Moody’s and its directors, officers, employees, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for: (i) any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with use of the Information; and (ii) any direct or compensatory damages caused to any person or entity, including but not limited to by any negligence (but excluding fraud or any other type of liability that by law cannot be excluded) on the part of Moody’s or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in connection with use of the Information. 4. You agree to read [and be bound by] the more detailed disclosures regarding Moody’s ratings and the limitations of Moody’s liability included in the Information. 5. Related Issuers Wells Fargo Commercial Mortgage Trust 2014-LC18 Related Research Rating Action: Moody's upgrades 20 CMBS Exchangeable Classes from US CMBS deals following the implementation of the updated rating repackaged securities methodology Rating Action: Moody's affirms nine classes of WFCM 2014-LC18 Announcement: Moody's: No Ratings Impact to WFRBS 2013-C14, WFRBS 2013-C16, WFCM 2014-LC18, WFCM 2015-LC20, WFCM 2015-NXS4, WFCM 2016-NXS5, COMM 2015-CCRE23 and COMM 2015-LC19 from the Proposed Non-Permitted Transfer Cole REIT / CIM Group Portfolio RAC request Rating Action: Moody's Affirms Ten Classes in WFCM 2014-LC18 Rating Action: Moody's Affirms Ten Classes of Wells Fargo Commercial Mortgage Trust 2014-LC18 Rating Action: Moody's affirms eight classes of WFCM 2014-LC18 09 Mar 2020 Approximately $836 million of structured securities affected New York, March 09, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has affirmed the ratings on eight classes in Wells Fargo Commercial Mortgage Trust 2014-LC18 as follows: Cl. A-3, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on November 9, 2018 Affirmed Aaa (sf) Cl. A-4, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on November 9, 2018 Affirmed Aaa (sf) Cl. A-5, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on November 9, 2018 Affirmed Aaa (sf) Cl. A-SB, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on November 9, 2018 Affirmed Aaa (sf) Cl. A-S, Affirmed Aa1 (sf); previously on November 9, 2018 Affirmed Aa1 (sf) Cl. B, Affirmed Aa3 (sf); previously on November 9, 2018 Affirmed Aa3 (sf) Cl. C, Affirmed A3 (sf); previously on November 9, 2018 Affirmed A3 (sf) Cl. PEX**, Affirmed Aa3 (sf); previously on March 18, 2019 Upgraded to Aa3 (sf) **Reflects exchangeable classes RATINGS RATIONALE The ratings on seven P&I classes were affirmed because the transaction's key metrics, including Moody's loan-to-value (LTV) ratio, Moody's stressed debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) and the transaction's Herfindahl Index (Herf). The rating on the exchangeable class, Cl. PEX, was affirmed due to the credit quality of the referenced exchangeable classes. Moody's rating action reflects a base expected loss of 4.8% of the current pooled balance, compared to 4.1% at Moody's last review. Moody's base expected loss plus realized losses is now 4.2% of the original pooled balance, compared to 3.8% at the last review. Moody's provides a current list of base expected losses for conduit and fusion CMBS transactions on moodys.com at http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_SF215255. FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS: The performance expectations for a given variable indicate Moody's forward-looking view of the likely range of performance over the medium term. Performance that falls outside the given range can indicate that the collateral's credit quality is stronger or weaker than Moody's had previously expected. Factors that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings include a significant amount of loan paydowns or amortization, an increase in the pool's share of defeasance or an improvement in pool performance. Factors that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include a decline in the performance of the pool, loan concentration, an increase in realized and expected losses from specially serviced and troubled loans or interest shortfalls. METHODOLOGY UNDERLYING THE RATING ACTION The principal methodology used in rating all classes except exchangeable classes was "Approach to Rating US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion CMBS" published in July 2017. The principal methodology used in rating the exchangeable class was "Moody's Approach to Rating Repackaged Securities" published in March 2019. Please see the list of ratings at the top of this announcement to identify which classes are exchangeable classes (indicated by the **). Please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies. DEAL PERFORMANCE As of the February 18, 2020 distribution date, the transaction's aggregate certificate balance has decreased by 13% to $995.5 million from $1.1 billion at securitization. The certificates are collateralized by 93 mortgage loans ranging in size from less than 1% to 8% of the pool, with the top ten loans (excluding defeasance) constituting 38% of the pool. Three loans, constituting 1.2% of the pool, have defeased and are secured by US government securities. The pool contains fourteen low leverage cooperative loans, constituting 4.7% of the pool balance, that were too small to credit assess; however, have Moody's leverage that is consistent with other loans previously assigned an investment grade Structured Credit Assessments. Moody's uses a variation of Herf to measure the diversity of loan sizes, where a higher number represents greater diversity. Loan concentration has an important bearing on potential rating volatility, including the risk of multiple notch downgrades under adverse circumstances. The credit neutral Herf score is 40. The pool has a Herf of 40, compared to 43 at Moody's last review. Sixteen loans, constituting 13% of the pool, are on the master servicer's watchlist. The watchlist includes loans that meet certain portfolio review guidelines established as part of the CRE Finance Council (CREFC) monthly reporting package. As part of Moody's ongoing monitoring of a transaction, the agency reviews the watchlist to assess which loans have material issues that could affect performance. No loans have been liquidated from the pool. Three loans, constituting 3% of the pool, are currently in special servicing. The largest specially serviced loan is the Sand Creek Estates loan ($9.6 million -- 1.0% of the pool), which is secured by two manufactured housing properties located in Tioga and Williston, North Dakota. The properties contain a combined 283 pads, 34 borrower owned homes, and 47 self-storage units. The loan transferred to special servicing in January 2018 for imminent default. Property performance declined significant from securitization and the property's net cash flow was unable to cover its debt service payments. Per February 2020 rent roll, the properties' occupancy was 66%, compared to 77% as of September 2017 and 99% at securitization. The special servicer indicated they are currently dual tracking the loan with foreclosure. The second largest specially serviced loan is the 13201 Northwest Freeway Loan ($10.0 million -- 1.0% of the pool), which is secured by a suburban office property located in Houston Northwest Corridor, approximately 13 miles northwest of Houston CBD. The loan transferred into special servicing due to imminent monetary default in September 2018 from declining occupancy and revenues. As of the December 2019 rent roll, the property was 51% leased, compared to 78% as of June 2018 and 87% at securitization. The decline in occupancy is mostly due to the one of the largest tenants, Acclara, vacating in May 2019. The third largest specially serviced loan is the Gardens on Whispering Pines Loan ($9.3 million -- 0.9% of the pool), which is secured by two adjacent multifamily properties, located in Albany, Georgia. The loan transferred into special servicing in June 2017. As of December 2019 rent roll, the property is 92% occupied, however, property performance has declined significantly from securitization and the property's net cash flow is insufficient to cover its debt service payments. Moody's has also assumed a high default probability for one poorly performing loan, constituting 0.1% of the pool, which is secured by a retail property in Chicago, IL that has suffered from declining occupancy. Moody's has estimated an aggregate loss of $14.8 million (a 49% expected loss on average) from these troubled loans. Moody's received full year 2018 operating results for 94% of the pool, and full or partial year 2019 operating results for 93% of the pool (excluding specially serviced and defeased loans). Moody's weighted average conduit LTV is 106%, compared to 110% at Moody's last review. Moody's conduit component excludes loans with structured credit assessments, defeased and CTL loans, and specially serviced and troubled loans. Moody's net cash flow (NCF) reflects a weighted average haircut of 20% to the most recently available net operating income (NOI). Moody's value reflects a weighted average capitalization rate of 10%. Moody's actual and stressed conduit DSCRs are 1.64X and 1.07X, respectively, compared to 1.59X and 1.02X at the last review. Moody's actual DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and the loan's actual debt service. Moody's stressed DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and a 9.25% stress rate the agency applied to the loan balance. The top three conduit loans represent 17% of the pool balance. The largest loan is the Hawaii Kai Towne Center Loan ($84.5 million -- 8.5% of the pool), which is secured by the borrower's leasehold interest in a 470,000 square foot (SF) mixed use property located in Honolulu, Hawaii. The property consists of ten buildings which were built at different points between 1986 and 2006. The retail component of the property is anchored by a Costco, City Mill Company, and Ross Dress for Less. The property is also encumbered by a $12.4 million mezzanine loan, held outside of the trust. Property performance has improved since securitization due to higher rental revenues. The loan had an initial five-year interest only period and has recently began to amortize on a 360-day schedule. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 106% and 0.95X, respectively, compared to 113% and 0.88X at the last review. The second largest loan is the JW Marriott New Orleans Loan ($45.3 million -- 4.6% of the pool), which is secured by the borrower's leasehold interest in a 496 key, 30-story, full-service hotel along Canal Street in New Orleans, Louisiana. The loan represents a pari passu portion of a $81.6 million first-mortgage loan. The property, which was built in 1984, was operated as a Le Meridien through late 2002 and was reflagged as a JW Marriott in 2003. Property performance dropped in 2018 due to lower revenue per available room (RevPAR) after improving annually since securitization. However, the property's performance has rebounded in 2019. For the trailing twelve-month period ending December 2019, the property's occupancy and RevPAR were 83.9% and $173.32, respectively, compared to 74.3% and $148.94 in 2018. The loan has amortized 9% since securitization and Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 105% and 1.14X, respectively, compared to 108% and 1.10X at the last review. The third largest loan is the 2900 Fairview Park Drive Loan ($39.0 million -- 3.9% of the pool), which is secured by a four-story, 147,000 SF Class A office building located in Falls Church, Virginia, approximately 10 miles west of Washington D.C. The property was built in 2009 is located within the 222-acre Fairview Park master planned office and hotel campus in Northern Virginia. The property is 100% occupied a single tenant, HITT Contracting, Inc, and serves as the company's headquarters. The loan had an initial five-year interest only period and has recently began to amortize on a 360-day schedule. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 118% and 0.96X, respectively, unchanged since last review. REGULATORY DISCLOSURES For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions of the disclosure form. The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement, loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected loss for each rated instrument. Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis. For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com. For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity. Suzanna Sava
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Structured Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Matthew Halpern
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Structured Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Structured Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

Matthew Halpern

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Structured Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

