Moody's affirms eight classes of WFCM 2014-LC18

Approximately $836 million of structured securities affected
New York, March 09, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
affirmed the ratings on eight classes in Wells Fargo Commercial Mortgage
Trust 2014-LC18 as follows:
Cl. A-3, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on November
9, 2018 Affirmed Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-4, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on November
9, 2018 Affirmed Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-5, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on November
9, 2018 Affirmed Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-SB, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on November
9, 2018 Affirmed Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-S, Affirmed Aa1 (sf); previously on November
9, 2018 Affirmed Aa1 (sf)
Cl. B, Affirmed Aa3 (sf); previously on November 9,
2018 Affirmed Aa3 (sf)
Cl. C, Affirmed A3 (sf); previously on November 9,
2018 Affirmed A3 (sf)
Cl. PEX**, Affirmed Aa3 (sf); previously on
March 18, 2019 Upgraded to Aa3 (sf)
**Reflects exchangeable classes
RATINGS RATIONALE
The ratings on seven P&I classes were affirmed because the transaction's
key metrics, including Moody's loan-to-value (LTV)
ratio, Moody's stressed debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) and the
transaction's Herfindahl Index (Herf).
The rating on the exchangeable class, Cl. PEX, was
affirmed due to the credit quality of the referenced exchangeable classes.
Moody's rating action reflects a base expected loss of 4.8%
of the current pooled balance, compared to 4.1% at
Moody's last review. Moody's base expected loss plus realized
losses is now 4.2% of the original pooled balance,
compared to 3.8% at the last review. Moody's
provides a current list of base expected losses for conduit and fusion
CMBS transactions on moodys.com at http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_SF215255.
FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:
The performance expectations for a given variable indicate Moody's forward-looking
view of the likely range of performance over the medium term. Performance
that falls outside the given range can indicate that the collateral's
credit quality is stronger or weaker than Moody's had previously expected.
Factors that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings include a significant
amount of loan paydowns or amortization, an increase in the pool's
share of defeasance or an improvement in pool performance.
Factors that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include a decline
in the performance of the pool, loan concentration, an increase
in realized and expected losses from specially serviced and troubled loans
or interest shortfalls.
METHODOLOGY UNDERLYING THE RATING ACTION
The principal methodology used in rating all classes except exchangeable
classes was "Approach to Rating US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion CMBS" published
in July 2017. The principal methodology used in rating the exchangeable
class was "Moody's Approach to Rating Repackaged Securities"
published in March 2019. Please see the list of ratings at the
top of this announcement to identify which classes are exchangeable classes
(indicated by the **). Please see the Rating Methodologies
page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.
DEAL PERFORMANCE
As of the February 18, 2020 distribution date, the transaction's
aggregate certificate balance has decreased by 13% to $995.5
million from $1.1 billion at securitization. The
certificates are collateralized by 93 mortgage loans ranging in size from
less than 1% to 8% of the pool, with the top ten loans
(excluding defeasance) constituting 38% of the pool. Three
loans, constituting 1.2% of the pool, have defeased
and are secured by US government securities. The pool contains
fourteen low leverage cooperative loans, constituting 4.7%
of the pool balance, that were too small to credit assess;
however, have Moody's leverage that is consistent with other loans
previously assigned an investment grade Structured Credit Assessments.
Moody's uses a variation of Herf to measure the diversity of loan
sizes, where a higher number represents greater diversity.
Loan concentration has an important bearing on potential rating volatility,
including the risk of multiple notch downgrades under adverse circumstances.
The credit neutral Herf score is 40. The pool has a Herf of 40,
compared to 43 at Moody's last review.
Sixteen loans, constituting 13% of the pool, are on
the master servicer's watchlist. The watchlist includes loans
that meet certain portfolio review guidelines established as part of the
CRE Finance Council (CREFC) monthly reporting package. As part
of Moody's ongoing monitoring of a transaction, the agency
reviews the watchlist to assess which loans have material issues that
could affect performance.
No loans have been liquidated from the pool. Three loans,
constituting 3% of the pool, are currently in special servicing.
The largest specially serviced loan is the Sand Creek Estates loan ($9.6
million -- 1.0% of the pool), which
is secured by two manufactured housing properties located in Tioga and
Williston, North Dakota. The properties contain a combined
283 pads, 34 borrower owned homes, and 47 self-storage
units. The loan transferred to special servicing in January 2018
for imminent default. Property performance declined significant
from securitization and the property's net cash flow was unable to cover
its debt service payments. Per February 2020 rent roll, the
properties' occupancy was 66%, compared to 77%
as of September 2017 and 99% at securitization. The special
servicer indicated they are currently dual tracking the loan with foreclosure.
The second largest specially serviced loan is the 13201 Northwest Freeway
Loan ($10.0 million -- 1.0% of the pool),
which is secured by a suburban office property located in Houston Northwest
Corridor, approximately 13 miles northwest of Houston CBD.
The loan transferred into special servicing due to imminent monetary default
in September 2018 from declining occupancy and revenues. As of
the December 2019 rent roll, the property was 51% leased,
compared to 78% as of June 2018 and 87% at securitization.
The decline in occupancy is mostly due to the one of the largest tenants,
Acclara, vacating in May 2019.
The third largest specially serviced loan is the Gardens on Whispering
Pines Loan ($9.3 million -- 0.9% of the
pool), which is secured by two adjacent multifamily properties,
located in Albany, Georgia. The loan transferred into special
servicing in June 2017. As of December 2019 rent roll, the
property is 92% occupied, however, property performance
has declined significantly from securitization and the property's
net cash flow is insufficient to cover its debt service payments.
Moody's has also assumed a high default probability for one poorly
performing loan, constituting 0.1% of the pool,
which is secured by a retail property in Chicago, IL that has suffered
from declining occupancy. Moody's has estimated an aggregate
loss of $14.8 million (a 49% expected loss on average)
from these troubled loans.
Moody's received full year 2018 operating results for 94% of the
pool, and full or partial year 2019 operating results for 93%
of the pool (excluding specially serviced and defeased loans).
Moody's weighted average conduit LTV is 106%, compared
to 110% at Moody's last review. Moody's conduit
component excludes loans with structured credit assessments, defeased
and CTL loans, and specially serviced and troubled loans.
Moody's net cash flow (NCF) reflects a weighted average haircut
of 20% to the most recently available net operating income (NOI).
Moody's value reflects a weighted average capitalization rate of
10%.
Moody's actual and stressed conduit DSCRs are 1.64X and 1.07X,
respectively, compared to 1.59X and 1.02X at the last
review. Moody's actual DSCR is based on Moody's NCF
and the loan's actual debt service. Moody's stressed
DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and a 9.25% stress rate
the agency applied to the loan balance.
The top three conduit loans represent 17% of the pool balance.
The largest loan is the Hawaii Kai Towne Center Loan ($84.5
million -- 8.5% of the pool), which is secured
by the borrower's leasehold interest in a 470,000 square foot (SF)
mixed use property located in Honolulu, Hawaii. The property
consists of ten buildings which were built at different points between
1986 and 2006. The retail component of the property is anchored
by a Costco, City Mill Company, and Ross Dress for Less.
The property is also encumbered by a $12.4 million mezzanine
loan, held outside of the trust. Property performance has
improved since securitization due to higher rental revenues. The
loan had an initial five-year interest only period and has recently
began to amortize on a 360-day schedule. Moody's LTV and
stressed DSCR are 106% and 0.95X, respectively,
compared to 113% and 0.88X at the last review.
The second largest loan is the JW Marriott New Orleans Loan ($45.3
million -- 4.6% of the pool), which
is secured by the borrower's leasehold interest in a 496 key, 30-story,
full-service hotel along Canal Street in New Orleans, Louisiana.
The loan represents a pari passu portion of a $81.6 million
first-mortgage loan. The property, which was built
in 1984, was operated as a Le Meridien through late 2002 and was
reflagged as a JW Marriott in 2003. Property performance dropped
in 2018 due to lower revenue per available room (RevPAR) after improving
annually since securitization. However, the property's
performance has rebounded in 2019. For the trailing twelve-month
period ending December 2019, the property's occupancy and
RevPAR were 83.9% and $173.32, respectively,
compared to 74.3% and $148.94 in 2018.
The loan has amortized 9% since securitization and Moody's LTV
and stressed DSCR are 105% and 1.14X, respectively,
compared to 108% and 1.10X at the last review.
The third largest loan is the 2900 Fairview Park Drive Loan ($39.0
million -- 3.9% of the pool), which
is secured by a four-story, 147,000 SF Class A office
building located in Falls Church, Virginia, approximately
10 miles west of Washington D.C. The property was built
in 2009 is located within the 222-acre Fairview Park master planned
office and hotel campus in Northern Virginia. The property is 100%
occupied a single tenant, HITT Contracting, Inc, and
serves as the company's headquarters. The loan had an initial
five-year interest only period and has recently began to amortize
on a 360-day schedule. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR
are 118% and 0.96X, respectively, unchanged
since last review.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity
analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity
to Assumptions of the disclosure form.
The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and
performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected
collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a
second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash
flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement,
loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected
loss for each rated instrument.
Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Suzanna Sava
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Structured Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Matthew Halpern
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Structured Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653