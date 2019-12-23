Moody's affirms eight classes of WFCM 2017-C38

Approximately $891.4 million of structured securities affected
New York, December 23, 2019 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
affirmed the ratings on eight classes in Wells Fargo Commercial Mortgage
Trust 2017-C38, Commercial Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates,
Series 2017-C38:
Cl. A-1, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Jul
13, 2018 Affirmed Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-2, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Jul
13, 2018 Affirmed Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-3, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Jul
13, 2018 Affirmed Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-4, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Jul
13, 2018 Affirmed Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-5, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Jul
13, 2018 Affirmed Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-S, Affirmed Aa1 (sf); previously on Jul
13, 2018 Affirmed Aa1 (sf)
Cl. A-SB, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Jul
13, 2018 Affirmed Aaa (sf)
Cl. X-A*, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on
Jul 13, 2018 Affirmed Aaa (sf)
* Reflects Interest Only Classes
RATINGS RATIONALE
The ratings on seven P&I classes were affirmed because the transaction's
key metrics, including Moody's loan-to-value (LTV)
ratio, Moody's stressed debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) and the
transaction's Herfindahl Index (Herf), are within acceptable
ranges.
The rating on the IO class was affirmed based on the credit quality of
the referenced classes.
Moody's rating action reflects a base expected loss of 4.2%
of the current pooled balance, compared to 4.4% at
Moody's last review. Moody's base expected loss plus realized
losses is now 4.1% of the original pooled balance,
compared to 4.4% at the last review. Moody's
provides a current list of base expected losses for conduit and fusion
CMBS transactions on moodys.com at http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_SF215255.
FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:
The performance expectations for a given variable indicate Moody's forward-looking
view of the likely range of performance over the medium term. Performance
that falls outside the given range can indicate that the collateral's
credit quality is stronger or weaker than Moody's had previously expected.
Factors that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings include a significant
amount of loan paydowns or amortization, an increase in the pool's
share of defeasance or an improvement in pool performance.
Factors that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include a decline
in the performance of the pool, loan concentration, an increase
in realized and expected losses from specially serviced and troubled loans
or interest shortfalls.
METHODOLOGY UNDERLYING THE RATING ACTION
The principal methodology used in rating all classes except interest-only
classes was "Approach to Rating US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion CMBS" published
in July 2017. The methodologies used in rating interest-only
classes were "Approach to Rating US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion CMBS"
published in July 2017 and "Moody's Approach to Rating Structured
Finance Interest-Only (IO) Securities" published in February
2019. Please see the list of ratings at the top of this announcement
to identify which classes are interest-only (indicated by the *).
Please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of these methodologies.
DEAL PERFORMANCE
As of the December 17, 2019 distribution date, the transaction's
aggregate certificate balance has decreased by 1.3% to $1.1
billion from $1.2 billion at securitization. The
certificates are collateralized by 76 mortgage loans ranging in size from
less than 1% to 10.1% of the pool, with the
top ten loans (excluding defeasance) constituting 46.2%
of the pool. Two loans, constituting 15.4%
of the pool, have investment-grade structured credit assessments.
Moody's uses a variation of Herf to measure the diversity of loan
sizes, where a higher number represents greater diversity.
Loan concentration has an important bearing on potential rating volatility,
including the risk of multiple notch downgrades under adverse circumstances.
The credit neutral Herf score is 40. The pool has a Herf of 31,
the same as at Moody's last review.
Five loans, constituting 6.3% of the pool, are
on the master servicer's watchlist. The watchlist includes
loans that meet certain portfolio review guidelines established as part
of the CRE Finance Council (CREFC) monthly reporting package. As
part of Moody's ongoing monitoring of a transaction, the agency
reviews the watchlist to assess which loans have material issues that
could affect performance.
No loans in the pool have been liquidated or are currently in special
servicing.
Moody's received full year 2018 operating results for 99% of the
pool, and partial year 2019 operating results for 89% of
the pool (excluding specially serviced and defeased loans). Moody's
weighted average conduit LTV is 112%, essentially unchanged
since Moody's last review. Moody's conduit component
excludes loans with structured credit assessments, defeased and
CTL loans, and specially serviced and troubled loans. Moody's
net cash flow (NCF) reflects a weighted average haircut of 16.0%
to the most recently available net operating income (NOI). Moody's
value reflects a weighted average capitalization rate of 10.0%.
Moody's actual and stressed conduit DSCRs are 1.78X and 0.99X,
respectively, essentially unchanged from the last review.
Moody's actual DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and the loan's
actual debt service. Moody's stressed DSCR is based on Moody's
NCF and a 9.25% stress rate the agency applied to the loan
balance.
The largest loan with a structured credit assessment is the General Motors
Building Loan ($115.0 million -- 10.1%
of the pool), which represents a pari passu portion of a $1.47
billion senior mortgage loan. The property is also encumbered with
$830 million in subordinate debt, in the form of a B-note.
The loan is secured by the borrower's fee simple interest in the General
Motors Building, a 1.99 million square foot (SF), Class
A, office property located at 767 Fifth Avenue in Midtown Manhattan.
The property was developed in 1968, is 50 stories tall, and
is located at the southeast corner of Central Park. The property
includes 188,000 SF of retail space on the first two stories and
the below-grade concourse level. As of December 2018,
the property was 96% leased, compared to 91% in December
2017. The property has a diverse tenant roster, including
Weil Gotshal & Manges, Aramis/Estee Lauder, Parella Weinberg,
BAMCO, and the flagship Apple "cube" store. The loan is interest
only for the entire 10-year loan term. Moody's structured
credit assessment and stressed DSCR is aaa (sca.pd) and 1.37x,
respectively, the same as at last review.
The second loan with a structured credit assessment is the Del Amo Fashion
Center Loan ($60.0 million -- 5.3% of
the pool), which represents a pari passu portion of a $459.3
million senior mortgage loan. The property is also encumbered with
$125.7 million in subordinate debt, in the form of
a B-note. The loan is secured by a 1.8 million SF
of rentable area as part of a 2.5 million SF enclosed super-regional
mall located in Torrance, CA. The mall has undergone extensive
renovations and additions across three separate yet interconnected property
components. JC Penney and Nordstrom's ground leased parcels are
part of the loan's collateral while Macy's and Sears are excluded.
The property was 85% leased as of December 2018, compared
to 88% in December 2017 and 85% at securitization.
Performance has been in line with expectations at securitization.
The loan is interest only throughout the entire 10-year loan term.
Moody's structured credit assessment and stressed DSCR are is baa1 (sca.pd)
and 1.20x, respectively, the same as at last review.
The top three conduit loans represent 13% of the pool balance.
The largest loan is the 245 Park Avenue Loan ($55.0 million
-- 4.8% of the pool), which represents a pari
passu portion of a $1.08 billion senior mortgage loan.
The property is also encumbered by $120 million of subordinate
debt, in the form of a B-note and $568 million of
mezzanine debt. The loan is secured by the borrower's fee simple
interest a 44-story, Class A office tower located in New
York, NY. The property occupies the entire city block defined
by 46th Street, 47th Street, Park Avenue, and Lexington
Avenue. The property was 90% leased as of December 2018,
compared to 91% as of December 2017. The loan is interest
only throughout the entire 10-year loan term. Moody's LTV
and stressed DSCR are 97% and 0.89X, respectively,
the same as at last review.
The second largest loan is the Starwood Capital Group Hotel Portfolio
Loan ($50.0 million -- 4.4% of the pool),
which represents a pari passu portion of a $577.3 million
mortgage loan. The Starwood Hotel Portfolio loan is secured by
the borrower's fee and leasehold interests in 65 limited-service,
full-service, and extended-stay hotels located across
21 states. The two largest state concentrations are California
(10 hotels) and Texas (22 hotels). Six major franchises are represented
in the portfolio including Marriott International, Hilton Worldwide,
Larkspur Landing, InterContinental Hotels Group, Choice Hotels
International and Carlson. The loan is interest only throughout
the entire 10-year loan term. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR
are 113% and 1.09X, respectively, the same as
at last review.
The third largest loan is the Long Island Prime Portfolio --
Melville Loan ($48.2 million -- 4.2%
of the pool), which represents a pari passu portion of a $120.5
million senior mortgage loan. The property is also encumbered by
$30.125 million of mezzanine debt. The loan is secured
by the borrower's fee simple interest in a portfolio of three Class A
office buildings located in Melville, Long Island, NY.
The buildings were developed during 1986, 2001 and 2006, and
collectively contain 776,720 SF of total rentable area. As
of June 2019, the portfolio was 96% occupied, compared
to 87% in December 2018 and 94% at securitization.
The loan is interest only throughout the entire 10-year loan term.
Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 121% and 1.15X,
respectively, the same as at last review.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity
analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity
to Assumptions of the disclosure form.
The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and
performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected
collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a
second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash
flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement,
loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected
loss for each rated instrument.
Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
