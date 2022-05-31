Moody's affirms eight classes of WFCM 2019-C53

Approximately $551 million of structured securities affected

New York, May 31, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has affirmed the ratings on eight classes in Wells Fargo Commercial Mortgage Trust 2019-C53 Commercial Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates Series 2019-C53 as follows:

Cl. A-1, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Nov 7, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-2, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Nov 7, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-SB, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Nov 7, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-3, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Nov 7, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-4, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Nov 7, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-S, Affirmed Aa1 (sf); previously on Nov 7, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned Aa1 (sf)

Cl. B, Affirmed A1 (sf); previously on Nov 7, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned A1 (sf)

Cl. X-A*, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Nov 7, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

* Reflects Interest Only Classes

RATINGS RATIONALE

The ratings on the P&I classes were affirmed due to the credit support and because of the transaction's key metrics, including Moody's loan-to-value (LTV) ratio, Moody's stressed debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) and the transaction's Herfindahl Index (Herf), are within acceptable ranges.

The rating on the IO class was affirmed based on the credit quality of the referenced classes.

Moody's rating action reflects a base expected loss of 4.9% of the current pooled balance and Moody's base expected loss plus realized losses is 4.8% of the original pooled balance. Moody's provides a current list of base expected losses for conduit and fusion CMBS transactions on moodys.com at http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_SF215255.

FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:

The performance expectations for a given variable indicate Moody's forward-looking view of the likely range of performance over the medium term. Performance that falls outside the given range can indicate that the collateral's credit quality is stronger or weaker than Moody's had previously expected.

Factors that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings include a significant amount of loan paydowns or amortization, an increase in the pool's share of defeasance or an improvement in pool performance.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include a decline in the performance of the pool, loan concentration, an increase in realized and expected losses from specially serviced and troubled loans or interest shortfalls.

METHODOLOGY UNDERLYING THE RATING ACTION

The principal methodology used in rating all classes except the interest-only classes was "US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/74473. The methodologies used in rating interest-only classes were "US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/74473 and "Moody's Approach to Rating Structured Finance Interest-Only (IO) Securities" published in February 2019 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/59126. Please see the list of ratings at the top of this announcement to identify which classes are interest-only (indicated by the *). Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

DEAL PERFORMANCE

As of the May 17, 2022 distribution date, the transaction's aggregate certificate balance has decreased by 1% to $694.7 million from $702.2 million at securitization. The certificates are collateralized by 58 mortgage loans ranging in size from less than 1% to 8.6% of the pool, with the top ten loans (excluding defeasance) constituting 52.7% of the pool.

Moody's uses a variation of Herf to measure the diversity of loan sizes, where a higher number represents greater diversity. Loan concentration has an important bearing on potential rating volatility, including the risk of multiple notch downgrades under adverse circumstances. The credit neutral Herf score is 40. The pool has a Herf of 26, compared to 27 at securitization.

As of the May 2022 remittance report, loans representing 97.2% were current or within their grace period on their debt service payments, 0.5% were beyond their grace period but less than 30 days delinquent and 2.3% were between 30- and 59-days delinquent.

Thirteen loans, constituting 24.6% of the pool, are on the master servicer's watchlist, of which two loans, representing 3.5% of the pool, indicate the borrower has received loan modifications in relation to coronavirus impact on the property. The watchlist includes loans that meet certain portfolio review guidelines established as part of the CRE Finance Council (CREFC) monthly reporting package. As part of Moody's ongoing monitoring of a transaction, the agency reviews the watchlist to assess which loans have material issues that could affect performance.

No loans have been liquidated from the pool and no loans are currently in special servicing.

The credit risk of loans is determined primarily by two factors: 1) Moody's assessment of the probability of default, which is largely driven by each loan's DSCR, and 2) Moody's assessment of the severity of loss upon a default, which is largely driven by each loan's loan-to-value ratio, referred to as the Moody's LTV or MLTV. As described in the CMBS methodology used to rate this transaction, we make various adjustments to the MLTV. We adjust the MLTV for each loan using a value that reflects capitalization (cap) rates that are between our sustainable cap rates and market cap rates. We also use an adjusted loan balance that reflects each loan's amortization profile. The MLTV reported in this publication reflects the MLTV before the adjustments described in the methodology.

Moody's received full year 2020 operating results for 95% of the pool, and full or partial year 2021 operating results for 95% of the pool (excluding specially serviced and defeased loans). Moody's weighted average conduit LTV is 118%, compared to 117% at securitization. Moody's conduit component excludes loans with structured credit assessments, defeased and CTL loans, and specially serviced and troubled loans. Moody's net cash flow (NCF) reflects a weighted average haircut of 13.9% to the most recently available net operating income (NOI), excluding hotel properties that had significantly depressed NOI in 2020/2021. Moody's value reflects a weighted average capitalization rate of 9.6%.

Moody's actual and stressed conduit DSCRs are 1.78X and 0.90X, respectively, compared to 1.83X and 0.91X at the last review. Moody's actual DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and the loan's actual debt service. Moody's stressed DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and a 9.25% stress rate the agency applied to the loan balance.

The top three conduit loans represent 21.7% of the pool balance. The largest loan is the Equinix Data Center Loan ($60 million ? 8.6% of the pool), which represents a pari passu portion of a $100 million whole loan. The loan is secured by the leased fee interest beneath a three building, 663,600 square foot (SF) data center located in Secaucus, NJ. The ground lease runs through 2068, with a termination option in 2048 and has annual rent increases of 2%. The non-collateral buildings were constructed and renovated between 2001 and 2019 and are 100% leased by Equinix. The loan is interest only for its entire term and Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 101% and 0.81X, respectively, the same as at securitization.

The second largest loan is the Caesar's Bay Shopping Center Loan ($45.5 million ? 6.5% of the pool), which represents a pari passu portion of an $87.5 million whole loan. The loan is secured by a 301,300 SF shopping center located in Brooklyn, NY. The property is anchored by Kohl's, Target and Best Buy, who combined represent 82% of the property NRA. The Target space opened in 2021. As of year-end 2021, the property was 90% occupied, compared to 98% at securitization. The lower occupancy is due to the departure of the former Modell's sporting goods space (7.9% of the NRA and 11.5% of the underwritten base rent), which vacated in 2020 after the tenant filed for corporate bankruptcy. The loan is interest only and Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 94% and 0.98X, respectively, compared to 80% and 1.15X at securitization.

The third largest loan is the Planet Self Storage Portfolio Loan ($45 million ? 6.5% of the pool), which represents a pari passu portion of a $70 million whole loan. The loan is secured by a portfolio of 11 self storage properties located across NJ, CT, PA and MA. The portfolio contains 563,800 SF of self storage space across 4,840 units, of which 20% are climate controlled. As of year-end 2021, the portfolio was 89% occupied, up from 85% at securitization. The property's NOI has improved since securitization due to higher revenues and the NOI DSCR was 3.15X as of December 2021. The loan is interest only for its entire term and Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 116% and 0.87X, respectively, compared to 128% and 0.80X at securitization.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement, loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected loss for each rated instrument.

Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Kyle Austin Gray

Associate Lead Analyst

Structured Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Matthew Halpern

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Structured Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

