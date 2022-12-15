Moody's affirms eight classes of WFRBS 2013-C18

Approximately $511 million of structured securities affected

New York, December 15, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has affirmed the ratings on eight classes in WFRBS Commercial Mortgage Trust 2013-C18, Commercial Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2013-C18 as follows:

Cl. A-4, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Nov 12, 2020 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-5, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Nov 12, 2020 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-S, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Nov 12, 2020 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-SB, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Nov 12, 2020 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. B, Affirmed Aa3 (sf); previously on Nov 12, 2020 Affirmed Aa3 (sf)

Cl. C, Affirmed Baa2 (sf); previously on Nov 12, 2020 Downgraded to Baa2 (sf)

Cl. PEX, Affirmed A2 (sf); previously on Nov 12, 2020 Downgraded to A2 (sf)

Cl. X-A*, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Nov 12, 2020 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

* Reflects Interest-Only Classes

RATINGS RATIONALE

The ratings on six P&I classes were affirmed due to the credit support and because the transaction's key metrics, including Moody's loan-to-value (LTV) ratio and Moody's stressed debt service coverage ratio (DSCR), are within acceptable ranges. Furthermore, the senior classes will benefit from principal paydowns from loans with upcoming maturity dates and defeasance now represents 16% of the pool. The remaining loans all mature by January 2024 and 75% of the remaining balance has either defeasance or has a most recent NOI debt yield over 10%.

The rating on the IO class (Cl. X-A) was affirmed based on the credit quality of its referenced classes.

The rating on the exchangeable class (Cl. PEX), was affirmed due to the credit quality of its referenced exchangeable classes.

Moody's rating action reflects a base expected loss of 10.9% of the current pooled balance, compared to 11.2% at Moody's last review. Moody's base expected loss plus realized losses is now 8.6% of the original pooled balance, compared to 9.2% at the last review. Moody's provides a current list of base expected losses for conduit and fusion CMBS transactions on moodys.com at http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_SF215255.

FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:

The performance expectations for a given variable indicate Moody's forward-looking view of the likely range of performance over the medium term. Performance that falls outside the given range can indicate that the collateral's credit quality is stronger or weaker than Moody's had previously expected. Additionally, significant changes in the 5-year rolling average of 10-year US Treasury rates will impact the magnitude of the interest rate adjustment and may lead to future rating actions.

Factors that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings include a significant amount of loan paydowns or amortization, an increase in the pool's share of defeasance or an improvement in pool performance.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include a decline in the performance of the pool, loan concentration , an increase in realized and expected losses from specially serviced and troubled loans or interest shortfalls.

METHODOLOGY UNDERLYING THE RATING ACTION

The methodologies used in rating all classes except interest-only classes were "Large Loan and Single Asset/Single Borrower Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/391055 and "US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/391056. The methodologies used in rating interest-only classes were "Large Loan and Single Asset/Single Borrower Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/391055, "US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/391056, and "Moody's Approach to Rating Structured Finance Interest-Only (IO) Securities" published in February 2019 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/59126. Please see the list of ratings at the top of this announcement to identify which classes are interest-only (indicated by the *). Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

DEAL PERFORMANCE

As of the November 15, 2022 distribution date, the transaction's aggregate certificate balance has decreased by 40.1% to $622.1 million from $1.0 billion at securitization. The certificates are collateralized by 50 mortgage loans ranging in size from less than 1% to 24.1% of the pool, with the top ten loans (excluding defeasance) constituting 70.2% of the pool. One loan, constituting 24.1% of the pool, has an investment-grade structured credit assessment. Fifteen loans, constituting 13.5% of the pool, have defeased and are secured by US government securities. The pool contains five low leverage cooperative loans, constituting 1.3% of the pool balance, that were too small to credit assess; however, have Moody's leverage that is consistent with other loans previously assigned an investment grade Structured Credit Assessments. All the remaining loans in the pool mature by January 2024.

Moody's uses a variation of Herf to measure the diversity of loan sizes, where a higher number represents greater diversity. Loan concentration has an important bearing on potential rating volatility, including the risk of multiple notch downgrades under adverse circumstances. The credit neutral Herf score is 40. The pool has a Herf of 7, down from 11 at Moody's last review.

As of the November 2022 remittance report, loans representing 93.4% were current or within their grace period on their debt service payments and 6.6% were in foreclosure or were REO.

Eight loans, constituting 9.6% of the pool, are on the master servicer's watchlist, of which two loans, representing 2% of the pool, indicate the borrower has received loan modifications in relation to the coronavirus impact on the property. The watchlist includes loans that meet certain portfolio review guidelines established as part of the CRE Finance Council (CREFC) monthly reporting package. As part of Moody's ongoing monitoring of a transaction, the agency reviews the watchlist to assess which loans have material issues that could affect performance.

One loan has been liquidated from the pool, resulting in an aggregate realized loss of $21.6 million (for a loss severity of 46%). Three loans, constituting 16.2% of the pool, are currently in special servicing. Two of the specially serviced loans, representing 12.9% of the pool, have transferred to special servicing since March 2020.

The largest specially serviced loan is the JFK Hilton ($59.5 million – 9.6% of the pool), which is secured by a 356 key Hilton hotel located in Jamaica, NY, near JFK Airport. The loan originally transferred to the special servicer in May 2020. but was modified and returned to the master servicer in January 2021. The property's performance has remained distressed since 2020 and posted negative net operating income (NOI) in 2020 and 2021. The loan transferred back to the special servicer in September 2021 to work out a potential discounted payoff, which is still being negotiated. The hotel's NOI had been below underwritten levels prior to 2020 as well. The most recent appraisal value from November 2020 was 50% the original appraisal value and 12% below outstanding loan balance as of the November 2022 remittance date. Despite the depressed NOI, the loan has remained current on its payments and has amortized 13% since securitization with a schedule maturity date in December 2023.

The second largest specially serviced loan is the HIE at Magnificent Mile ($21 million – 3.4% of the pool), which is secured by a 174 key hotel located in Chicago, IL. The loan transferred to the special servicer in May 2020 and a receiver was appointed in January 2021. The hotel was previously closed in mid-2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic and is currently closed due to renovations. The most recent appraised value from August 2022 valued the property 64% below the securitized appraisal value and 38% below the outstanding value. Special servicer commentary indicates they are pursuing a foreclosure sale. Due to the recent performance trends, Moody's anticipates a significant loss on this loan.

The third largest specially serviced loan is the Cedar Rapids Office Portfolio ($20 million – 3.2% of the pool), which is secured by two nearby office properties located in Cedar Rapids, IA, totaling 227,200 square feet (SF). The loan transferred to the special servicer in May 2017 due to delinquent payments and the portfolio became REO in June 2020. Property performance remains significant below securitization levels due to declines in rental revenues and occupancy.

Moody's has also assumed a high default probability for one poorly performing loan, constituting 1.4% of the pool. This loan is secured by an extended stay hotel in Royersford, PA, that has suffered from low occupancy and revenue causing the NOI DSCR to be below 1.00X since 2020. Moody's has estimated an aggregate loss of $61 million (a 56% expected loss on average) from these specially serviced and troubled loans.

As of the November 2022 remittance statement cumulative interest shortfalls were $8.5 million. Moody's anticipates interest shortfalls will continue because of the exposure to specially serviced loans and/or modified loans. Interest shortfalls are caused by special servicing fees, including workout and liquidation fees, appraisal entitlement reductions (ASERs), loan modifications and extraordinary trust expenses.

The credit risk of loans is determined primarily by two factors: 1) Moody's assessment of the probability of default, which is largely driven by each loan's DSCR, and 2) Moody's assessment of the severity of loss upon a default, which is largely driven by each loan's loan-to-value ratio, referred to as the Moody's LTV or MLTV. As described in the CMBS methodology used to rate this transaction, we make various adjustments to the MLTV. We adjust the MLTV for each loan using a value that reflects capitalization (cap) rates that are between our sustainable cap rates and market cap rates. We also use an adjusted loan balance that reflects each loan's amortization profile. The MLTV reported in this publication reflects the MLTV before the adjustments described in the methodology.

Moody's received full year 2021 operating results for 94% of the pool, and full or partial year 2022 operating results for 92% of the pool (excluding specially serviced and defeased loans). Moody's weighted average conduit LTV is 91%, compared to 90% at Moody's last review. Moody's conduit component excludes loans with structured credit assessments, defeased and CTL loans, and specially serviced and troubled loans. Moody's net cash flow (NCF) reflects a weighted average haircut of 17.3% to the most recently available NOI. Moody's value reflects a weighted average capitalization rate of 10.6%.

Moody's actual and stressed conduit DSCRs are 1.46X and 1.30X, respectively, compared to 1.56X and 1.28X at the last review. Moody's actual DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and the loan's actual debt service. Moody's stressed DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and a 9.25 % stress rate the agency applied to the loan balance.

The loan with a structured credit assessment is the Garden State Plaza Loan ($150 million – 24.1% of the pool), which represents a pari passu portion of a $525 million whole loan. The loan is secured by a 2.2 million SF regional mall located in Paramus, NJ. The anchor stores are owned by the tenants and include Macy's, Nordstrom and Neiman Marcus, and are on ground leases. Other notable tenants include a 16 screen AMC theatre and an Apple store. As of June 2022, the property was 92% occupied, up from 85% between 2019 and 2021. The annualized NOI is 13% below the securitization amount but represents an increase as compared to year-end 2021. The loan remains current with a most recent NOI DSCR above 4.00X and the loan matures in January 2024. Moody's structured credit assessment and stressed DSCR are aaa (sca.pd) and 1.71X, respectively.

The top three conduit loans represent 23.8% of the pool balance. The largest loan is the AmericasMart Loan ($111 million – 17.8% of the pool), which represents a pari passu portion of a $443.9 million whole loan. The loan is secured by a 4.6 million SF wholesale trade center located in downtown Atlanta, GA. The property is comprised of 3.5 million SF of permanent showroom space occupied by more than 1,500 tenants and about 1.1 million SF of exhibition space that is leased to tenants during various trade shows. As of June 2022, the property was 83% leased, up from 77% during 2020 and 2021. The annualized 2022 NOI is below peak levels, but 16% above underwritten NOI. The loan has amortized 21% since securitization and matures in December 2023. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 85% and 1.40X, respectively, compared to 84% and 1.42X at the last review.

The second largest loan is the Hudson Mall Loan ($21.2 million – 3.4% of the pool), which is secured by a 282,800 SF shopping center located in Jersey City, NJ. The property is anchored by Marshalls and Big Lots. As of June 2022, the property was 80% occupied, however, an Amazon Fulfillment Center has recently executed a lease and is set to open in early 2023. Including this tenant, the occupancy would be 93%. Due to the low occupancy and increased operating expenses, the June 2022 annualized NOI was 35% below the NOI in 2014. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 112% and 1.01X, respectively, compared to 98% and 1.16X at the last review.

The third largest loan is the 200-400 W. 45th Loan ($16.1 million – 2.6% of the pool), which is secured by a 216,700 SF office property located in Fargo, ND. The largest tenants include Wells Fargo and Sanford North Health Network with lease expiration in 2023 and 2025. As of June 2022, the property was 88% occupied, the same as year-end 2021 but below securitization levels. The property's NOI has declined since 2020, but the June 2022 NOI DSCR was 1.76X. The loan has amortized 15% since securitization and matures in December 2023. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 104% and 1.04X, respectively, compared to 109% and 0.99X at the last review.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement, loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected loss for each rated instrument.

Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

