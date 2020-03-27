Moody's affirms eight classes of WFRBS 2014-C25

Approximately $675.3 million of structured securities affected
New York, March 27, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
affirmed the ratings on eight classes in WFRBS Commercial Mortgage Trust
2014-C25, Commercial Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates,
Series 2014-C25, as follows:
Cl. A-3, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Sep
21, 2018 Affirmed Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-4, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Sep
21, 2018 Affirmed Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-5, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Sep
21, 2018 Affirmed Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-SB, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Sep
21, 2018 Affirmed Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-S, Affirmed Aa1 (sf); previously on Sep
21, 2018 Affirmed Aa1 (sf)
Cl. B, Affirmed Aa3 (sf); previously on Sep 21,
2018 Affirmed Aa3 (sf)
Cl. C, Affirmed A3 (sf); previously on Sep 21,
2018 Affirmed A3 (sf)
Cl. PEX**, Affirmed A1 (sf); previously on Sep
21, 2018 Affirmed A1 (sf)
** Reflects exchangeable classes
RATINGS RATIONALE
The ratings on seven P&I classes were affirmed because the transaction's
key metrics, including Moody's loan-to-value (LTV)
ratio, Moody's stressed debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) and the
transaction's Herfindahl Index (Herf), are within acceptable
ranges.
The rating on the exchangeable class was affirmed due to the credit quality
of the referenced exchangeable classes.
Moody's rating action reflects a base expected loss of 3.2%
of the current pooled balance, compared to 4.2% at
Moody's last review. Moody's base expected loss plus realized
losses is now 3.0% of the original pooled balance,
compared to 4.1% at the last review. Moody's
provides a current list of base expected losses for conduit and fusion
CMBS transactions on moodys.com at http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_SF215255.
Our analysis has considered the increased uncertainty relating to the
effect of the coronavirus outbreak on the US economy as well as the effects
that the announced government measures put in place to contain the virus,
will have on the performance of commercial real estate. We regard
the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework,
given the substantial implications for public health and safety.
It is a global health shock, which makes it extremely difficult
to provide an economic assessment. The degree of uncertainty around
our forecasts is unusually high. Stress on commercial real estate
properties will be most directly stemming from declines in hotel occupancies
(particularly related to conference or other group attendance) and declines
in foot traffic and sales for non-essential items at retail properties.
FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:
The performance expectations for a given variable indicate Moody's forward-looking
view of the likely range of performance over the medium term. Performance
that falls outside the given range can indicate that the collateral's
credit quality is stronger or weaker than Moody's had previously expected.
Factors that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings include a significant
amount of loan paydowns or amortization, an increase in the pool's
share of defeasance or an improvement in pool performance.
Factors that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include a decline
in the performance of the pool, loan concentration, an increase
in realized and expected losses from specially serviced and troubled loans
or interest shortfalls.
METHODOLOGY UNDERLYING THE RATING ACTION
The methodologies used in rating all classes except exchangeable classes
were "Approach to Rating US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion CMBS" published
in July 2017 and "Moody's Approach to Rating Large Loan and
Single Asset/Single Borrower CMBS" published in July 2017.
The principal methodology used in rating exchangeable classes was "Moody's
Approach to Rating Repackaged Securities" published in March 2019.
Please see the list of ratings at the top of this announcement to identify
which classes are exchangeable classes (indicated by the **).
Please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of these methodologies.
DEAL PERFORMANCE
As of the March 17, 2020 distribution date, the transaction's
aggregate certificate balance has decreased by 9.1% to $796
million from $876 million at securitization. The certificates
are collateralized by 55 mortgage loans ranging in size from less than
1% to 12.6% of the pool, with the top ten loans
(excluding defeasance) constituting 58.2% of the pool.
One loan, constituting 12.6% of the pool, has
an investment-grade structured credit assessment. Eleven
loans, constituting 14.4% of the pool, have
defeased and are secured by US government securities.
Moody's uses a variation of Herf to measure the diversity of loan
sizes, where a higher number represents greater diversity.
Loan concentration has an important bearing on potential rating volatility,
including the risk of multiple notch downgrades under adverse circumstances.
The credit neutral Herf score is 40. The pool has a Herf of 15,
compared to 20 at Moody's last review.
Eight loans, constituting 10.8% of the pool,
are on the master servicer's watchlist. The watchlist includes
loans that meet certain portfolio review guidelines established as part
of the CRE Finance Council (CREFC) monthly reporting package. As
part of Moody's ongoing monitoring of a transaction, the agency
reviews the watchlist to assess which loans have material issues that
could affect performance.
One loan has been liquidated from the pool, resulting in an aggregate
realized loss of $627,680 (for an average loss severity of
5.9%). Currently there are no loans in special servicing.
Moody's has assumed a high default probability for two poorly performing
loans, constituting 5.1% of the pool, and has
estimated an aggregate loss of $9.6 million (a 24%
expected loss based on a 48% probability default) from these troubled
loans. The largest poorly performing loan is the Tobin Lofts Loan
($31.5 million -- 4.0% of the pool),
which is secured by a 552-bed student housing complex in San Antonio,
Texas. The property mainly draws students from the local San Antonio
College campus, as well as surrounding colleges. The property
is limited to only renting to students and employees of higher education
facilities in the area. As of August 2019, occupancy was
85%, compared to 82% in December 2017. Management
has been offering different concessions and referral programs in an attempt
to increase the occupancy.
Moody's received full year 2018 operating results for 100% of the
pool, and full or partial year 2019 operating results for 97%
of the pool (excluding specially serviced and defeased loans).
Moody's weighted average conduit LTV is 109%, compared
to 111% at Moody's last review. Moody's conduit
component excludes loans with structured credit assessments, defeased
and CTL loans, and specially serviced and troubled loans.
Moody's net cash flow (NCF) reflects a weighted average haircut
of 25% to the most recently available net operating income (NOI).
Moody's value reflects a weighted average capitalization rate of
10.1%.
Moody's actual and stressed conduit DSCRs are 1.59X and 1.05X,
respectively, compared to 1.56X and 1.02X at the last
review. Moody's actual DSCR is based on Moody's NCF
and the loan's actual debt service. Moody's stressed
DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and a 9.25% stress rate
the agency applied to the loan balance.
The loan with a structured credit assessment is the St. Johns Town
Center Loan ($100.0 million -- 12.6%
of the pool), which is secured by a 981,000 square foot (SF)
component of a 1.4 million SF super-regional outdoor mall
located in Jacksonville, Florida. The loan represents a pari-passu
portion of a $203.5 million senior loan. The property
is also encumbered by a $146.5 million B-note,
which is held outside the trust. The loan sponsor is a joint venture
between subsidiaries of Simon Property Group (SPG), Inc.
and Deutsche Bank Asset & Wealth Management; and SPG manages
the property. The mall is anchored by Dillard's, Target,
Dick's Sporting Goods, Ashley Furniture, and Nordstrom.
Dillard's, Target and Ashely Furniture are not part of the collateral
and own their spaces. The mall was developed in three phases from
2005-2014. As of September 2019, the property was
93% occupied, compared to 94% as of June 2018.
Moody's structured credit assessment and stressed DSCR are aaa (sca.pd)
and 1.61X, respectively, the same as at last review.
The top three conduit loans represent 25.6% of the pool
balance. The largest loan is the Colorado Mills Loan ($96.1
million -- 12.1% of the pool), which is secured
by a 918,000 SF component of an approximate 1.1 million SF
regional outlet center located in Lakewood, Colorado. The
center is situated approximately 11 miles west of Downtown Denver and
36 miles west of Denver International Airport. The loan represents
a pari-passu portion of a $130.9 million mortgage
loan. The property is anchored by Super Target (non-collateral),
a 16-screen United Artists Theaters and Burlington Coat Factory.
The property was previously on the servicer watchlist after suffering
extensive damage as a result of a hailstorm. The landlord completed
repairs in September 2017, and reopened the property in November
2017 after being closed for six months. As of September 2019,
the property is 82% occupied. 2018 in-line sales
for tenants taking up less than 10,000 SF was $308 psf.
Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 106% and 1.07X,
respectively, compared to 98% and 1.16X at last review.
The second largest loan is the Plaza Vista Loan ($67.6 million
-- 8.5% of the pool), which is secured by the
borrower's condominium interest in a 10-story, Class A office
building and a six-level parking garage located in Kansas City,
Missouri. The loan does not benefit from amortization as payments
are structured on an interest-only basis for the entire 10-year
loan term. The loan is exposed to tenant concentration risk as
93% of the property's net rentable area (NRA) is leased to a law
firm through October 2033. Moody's has accounted for the major
tenant concentration risk via a lit-dark analysis. As of
September 2019, the property was 100% leased. Moody's
LTV and stressed DSCR are 125% and 0.93X, respectively,
same as at last review.
The third largest loan is the Four Seasons Hotel - Seattle Loan
($40.0 million -- 5.0% of the pool),
which is secured by the borrower's fee simple interest in a 147-room,
20-story, full-service luxury hotel located in the
central business district of Seattle, Washington. The property
is also encumbered by a $21.0 million B-note,
which is held outside the trust, and $9.45 million
in mezzanine debt. For the trailing 12-month period ending
December 31, 2018, the average occupancy, ADR and RevPAR
were 86%, $557, and $476, respectively,
compared to an average occupancy, ADR and RevPAR of 84%,
$486, and $409, respectively, for the
prior trailing 12-month period. Moody's LTV and stressed
DSCR are 106% and 0.97X, respectively, compared
to 96% and 1.07X at last review.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity
analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity
to Assumptions of the disclosure form.
The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and
performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected
collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a
second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash
flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement,
loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected
loss for each rated instrument.
Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
