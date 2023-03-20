Moody's affirms eight classes of WFRBS 2014-LC14

Approximately $632.5 million of structured securities affected

New York, March 20, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has affirmed the ratings on eight classes in WFRBS Commercial Mortgage Trust 2014-LC14, Commercial Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2014-LC14 as follows:

Cl. A-4, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Aug 28, 2020 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-5, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Aug 28, 2020 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-S, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Aug 28, 2020 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-SB, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Aug 28, 2020 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. B, Affirmed Aa3 (sf); previously on Aug 28, 2020 Affirmed Aa3 (sf)

Cl. C, Affirmed A3 (sf); previously on Aug 28, 2020 Affirmed A3 (sf)

Cl. PEX, Affirmed Aa3 (sf); previously on Aug 28, 2020 Affirmed Aa3 (sf)

Cl. X-A*, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Aug 28, 2020 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

* Reflects Interest-Only Classes

RATINGS RATIONALE

The ratings on the P&I classes were affirmed because of their credit support and the transaction's key metrics, including Moody's loan-to-value (LTV) ratio, Moody's stressed debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) and the transaction's Herfindahl Index (Herf), are within acceptable ranges.

The rating on the IO class was affirmed based on the credit quality of the referenced classes.

The rating on the exchangeable class, Cl. PEX, was affirmed due to the credit quality of its referenced exchangeable classes.

Moody's rating action reflects a base expected loss of 6.2% of the current pooled balance, compared to 5.9% at Moody's last review. Moody's base expected loss plus realized losses is now 4.6% of the original pooled balance, compared to 5.2% at the last review. Moody's provides a current list of base expected losses for conduit and fusion CMBS transactions on moodys.com at http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_SF215255.

FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:

The performance expectations for a given variable indicate Moody's forward-looking view of the likely range of performance over the medium term. Performance that falls outside the given range can indicate that the collateral's credit quality is stronger or weaker than Moody's had previously expected.

Factors that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings include a significant amount of loan paydowns or amortization, an increase in the pool's share of defeasance or an improvement in pool performance.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include a decline in the performance of the pool, loan concentration , an increase in realized and expected losses from specially serviced and troubled loans or interest shortfalls.

METHODOLOGY UNDERLYING THE RATING ACTION

The methodologies used in rating all classes except interest-only classes were "US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/391056 and "Large Loan and Single Asset/Single Borrower Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/391055. The methodologies used in rating interest-only classes were "US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/391056, "Large Loan and Single Asset/Single Borrower Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/391055 and "Moody's Approach to Rating Structured Finance Interest-Only (IO) Securities" published in February 2019 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/59126. Please see the list of ratings at the top of this announcement to identify which classes are interest-only (indicated by the *). Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

DEAL PERFORMANCE

As of the February 17,2023 distribution date, the transaction's aggregate certificate balance has decreased by 38.2% to $775.6 million from $1.26 billion at securitization. The certificates are collateralized by 55 mortgage loans ranging in size from less than 1% to 14.2% of the pool, with the top ten loans (excluding defeasance) constituting 52.3% of the pool. Twenty-two loans, constituting 28% of the pool, have defeased and are secured by US government securities.

Moody's uses a variation of Herf to measure the diversity of loan sizes, where a higher number represents greater diversity. Loan concentration has an important bearing on potential rating volatility, including the risk of multiple notch downgrades under adverse circumstances. The credit neutral Herf score is 40. The pool has a Herf of 12, compared to 18 at Moody's last review.

As of the February 2023 remittance report, all loans were current on their debt service payments.

Eight loans, constituting 16.2% of the pool, are on the master servicer's watchlist, of which two loans, representing 3.4% of the pool, indicate the borrower has loan modifications in relation to the coronavirus impact on the property. The watchlist includes loans that meet certain portfolio review guidelines established as part of the CRE Finance Council (CREFC) monthly reporting package. As part of Moody's ongoing monitoring of a transaction, the agency reviews the watchlist to assess which loans have material issues that could affect performance.

Three loans have been liquidated from the pool, resulting in an aggregate realized loss of $9 million (for an average loss severity of 45%). Three loans, constituting 9.6% of the pool, are currently in special servicing. The largest specially serviced loan is the Williams Center Towers loan ($41.4 million – 5.3% of the pool), which is secured by two Class-A office towers located in downtown Tulsa, Oklahoma. The Williams Center Tower I is 17 stories tall and features approximately 310,500 square feet (SF) of rentable area, while Williams Center Tower II stands 23 stories tall and approximately 455,000 SF of rentable area. The property was 70% occupied as of June 2022, unchanged since 2020, compared to 78% as of December 2018 and 90% as of December 2016. Property performance was impacted due to a decline in occupancy when the largest tenant, Bank of Oklahoma (81,689, 10.7% net rentable area (NRA)) vacated in December 2019. The loan transferred to special servicing in April 2018 for imminent monetary default, and the loan is in cash management. As of the February 2023 payment date, the loan is current.

The second largest specially serviced loan is the West Side Mall loan ($25.1 million – 3.0% of the pool), which is secured by a grocery anchored shopping center in Edwardsville, Pennsylvania. The property is anchored by Lowe's Home Center and Price Chopper, along with a mix of national junior anchors including Jo-Anne's Fabrics, Petco, Dollar Tree, and Rite Aid. The total NRA consists of 409,095 SF of retail space and 11,339 SF of office space. The property has been 70% occupied since 2019, compared to 85% at securitization. An updated appraisal from May 2022 valued the property 27% below the value at securitization. The loan transferred to special servicing in June 2021 due to non-monetary default. The borrower has now cured most of the defaults and is negotiating a proposed settlement with the special servicer to address those that remain. As of the February 2023 payment date, the loan is current. The remaining specially serviced loan is secured by a hotel property.

Moody's has also assumed a high default probability for one poorly performing loans, constituting 4.6% of the pool, and has estimated an aggregate loss of $40.5 million (a 40% expected loss on average) from these specially serviced and troubled loans. The troubled loan is the Canadian Park Plaza Loan ($37.6 million – 3.9% of the pool), which is secured by the fee interest in a 394,000 SF, 28-story office building in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The property was built in 1960 and renovated in 1999, with over $40 million spent in renovations since 1991, $10 million of which were contributed by the largest tenant, Canadian Pacific Rail. The second largest tenant, Nilan Johnson Lewis PA (19.6% of the NRA), vacated in February 2020 at their lease expiration. The property was 60% occupied as of September 2022, compared to 62% in December 2021, and 87% in December 2019.

The credit risk of loans is determined primarily by two factors: 1) Moody's assessment of the probability of default, which is largely driven by each loan's DSCR, and 2) Moody's assessment of the severity of loss upon a default, which is largely driven by each loan's loan-to-value ratio, referred to as the Moody's LTV or MLTV. As described in the CMBS methodology used to rate this transaction, we make various adjustments to the MLTV. We adjust the MLTV for each loan using a value that reflects capitalization (cap) rates that are between our sustainable cap rates and market cap rates. We also use an adjusted loan balance that reflects each loan's amortization profile. The MLTV reported in this publication reflects the MLTV before the adjustments described in the methodology.

Moody's received partial year 2022 operating results for 85% of the pool, and full year 2021 operating results for 93% of the pool (excluding specially serviced and defeased loans). Moody's weighted average conduit LTV is 103%, compared to 99% at last review. Moody's conduit component excludes loans with structured credit assessments, defeased and CTL loans, and specially serviced and troubled loans. Moody's net cash flow (NCF) reflects a weighted average haircut of 20.5% to the most recently available net operating income (NOI). Moody's value reflects a weighted average capitalization rate of 10.8%.

Moody's actual and stressed conduit DSCRs are 1.32X and 1.17X, respectively, compared to 1.41 and 1.16X at the last review. Moody's actual DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and the loan's actual debt service. Moody's stressed DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and a 9.25 % stress rate the agency applied to the loan balance.

The top three conduit loans represent 24.8% of the pool balance. The largest loan is the Americas Mart Loan ($109.9 million – 14.2% of the pool), which represents a pari-passu portion of a $439.8 million senior mortgage loan. The loan is secured by a 4.56 million SF wholesale trade mart center located in Atlanta, Georgia. The property is comprised of 3.5 million SF of permanent showroom space occupied by more than 1,500 tenants and about 1.1 million SF of exhibition space that is leased to tenants during various trade shows. As of September 2022, occupancy was 82% compared to 77% in December 2021 and 82% in December 2020. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 100% and 1.41X, respectively, compared to 84% and 1.41X at the last review.

The second largest loan is the PennCap Portfolio Loan ($75.8 million – 9.8% of the pool), which represents a pari-passu portion of a $105.9 million mortgage loan. The loan is secured by 16 suburban office and 15 suburban industrial properties across five business parks within the greater Lehigh Valley, Pennsylvania. The collateral represents approximately 1.4 million SF. As of September 2022, weighted average occupancy for the portfolio was 80%, compared to 83% occupied in December 2019 and 90% at securitization. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 127% and 0.89X, respectively, compared to 118% and 0.93X at the last review.

The third largest loan is the Calidus Student Housing Portfolio Loan ($38.5 million – 4.5% of the pool), which is secured by a portfolio of four student housing properties located in Arkansas, Kansas, Texas, and Alabama, located near Arkansas State University, Wichita State University, Midwestern State University, and Jacksonville State University, respectively. As of September 2022, occupancy was 98% unchanged from December 2021 and 88% in December 2020. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 94% and 1.06X, respectively.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement, loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected loss for each rated instrument.

Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

