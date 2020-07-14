Moody's affirms eight, confirms one and downgrades three classes of DBUBS 2011-LC2

Approximately $1.17 billion of structured securities affected

New York, July 14, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has affirmed the ratings on eight classes, confirmed the rating on one class and downgraded the ratings on three classes in DBUBS 2011-LC2 Commercial Mortgage Trust, Commercial Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2011-LC2:

Cl. A-1, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Aug 14, 2019 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-1C, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Aug 14, 2019 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-1FL, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Aug 14, 2019 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-4, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Aug 14, 2019 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. B, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Aug 14, 2019 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. C, Affirmed Aa3 (sf); previously on Aug 14, 2019 Affirmed Aa3 (sf)

Cl. D, Affirmed Baa2 (sf); previously on Aug 14, 2019 Affirmed Baa2 (sf)

Cl. E, Confirmed at Ba3 (sf); previously on Apr 17, 2020 Ba3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade

Cl. F, Downgraded to Caa1 (sf); previously on Apr 17, 2020 B3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade

Cl. FX*, Downgraded to Caa1 (sf); previously on Apr 17, 2020 B3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade

Cl. X-A*, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Aug 14, 2019 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. X-B*, Downgraded to B2 (sf); previously on Apr 17, 2020 B1 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade

* Reflects interest-only classes

The ratings on seven principal and interest (P&I) classes were affirmed and one P&I class was confirmed because the transaction's key metrics, including Moody's loan-to-value (LTV) ratio, Moody's stressed debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) and the transaction's Herfindahl Index (Herf), are within acceptable ranges.

The rating on one P&I class, Cl. F, was downgraded due to anticipated losses from specially serviced and troubled loans.

The rating on one IO class was affirmed based on the credit quality of the referenced classes.

The ratings on two IO classes, Cl. X-B and Cl. FX, were downgraded based on the credit quality of the referenced classes.

The actions conclude the review for downgrade initiated on April 17, 2020.

The rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak, the government measures put in place to contain it and the deteriorating global economic outlook, have created a severe and extensive credit shock across sectors, regions and markets. Our analysis has considered the effect on the performance of commercial real estate from the collapse in US economic activity in the second quarter and a gradual recovery in the second half of the year. However, that outcome depends on whether governments can reopen their economies while also safeguarding public health and avoiding a further surge in infections. As a result, the degree of uncertainty around our forecasts is unusually high. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Stress on commercial real estate properties will be most directly stemming from declines in hotel occupancies (particularly related to conference or other group attendance) and declines in foot traffic and sales for non-essential items at retail properties.

Moody's rating action reflects a base expected loss of 3.5% of the current pooled balance, compared to 1.8% at Moody's last review. Moody's base expected loss plus realized losses is now 2.3% of the original pooled balance, compared to 1.4% at the last review. Moody's provides a current list of base expected losses for conduit and fusion CMBS transactions on moodys.com at http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_SF215255.

FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:

The performance expectations for a given variable indicate Moody's forward-looking view of the likely range of performance over the medium term. Performance that falls outside the given range can indicate that the collateral's credit quality is stronger or weaker than Moody's had previously expected.

Factors that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings include a significant amount of loan paydowns or amortization, an increase in the pool's share of defeasance or an improvement in pool performance.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include a decline in the performance of the pool, loan concentration, an increase in realized and expected losses from specially serviced and troubled loans or interest shortfalls.

METHODOLOGY UNDERLYING THE RATING ACTION

The methodologies used in rating all classes except interest-only classes were "Approach to Rating US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion CMBS" published in May 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1226187 and "Moody's Approach to Rating Large Loan and Single Asset/Single Borrower CMBS" published in May 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1227875. The methodologies used in rating interest-only classes were "Approach to Rating US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion CMBS" published in May 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1226187, "Moody's Approach to Rating Large Loan and Single Asset/Single Borrower CMBS" published in May 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1227875, and "Moody's Approach to Rating Structured Finance Interest-Only (IO) Securities" published in February 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1111179. Please see the list of ratings at the top of this announcement to identify which classes are interest-only (indicated by the *). Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

DEAL PERFORMANCE

As of the June 12, 2020 distribution date, the transaction's aggregate certificate balance has decreased by 44% to $1.21 billion from $2.14 billion at securitization. The certificates are collateralized by 41 mortgage loans ranging in size from less than 1% to 16% of the pool, with the top ten loans (excluding defeasance) constituting 55% of the pool. One loan, constituting 2% of the pool, has an investment-grade structured credit assessment. Fourteen loans, constituting 31% of the pool, have defeased and are secured by US government securities.

Moody's uses a variation of Herf to measure the diversity of loan sizes, where a higher number represents greater diversity. Loan concentration has an important bearing on potential rating volatility, including the risk of multiple notch downgrades under adverse circumstances. The credit neutral Herf score is 40. The pool has a Herf of eight, compared to nine at Moody's last review.

As of the June 12, 2020 remittance report, loans representing 97% were current or within their grace period on their debt service payments and 2% were beyond their grace period but less than 30 days delinquent.

Seven loans, constituting 12% of the pool, are on the master servicer's watchlist. The watchlist includes loans that meet certain portfolio review guidelines established as part of the CRE Finance Council (CREFC) monthly reporting package. As part of Moody's ongoing monitoring of a transaction, the agency reviews the watchlist to assess which loans have material issues that could affect performance.

One loan has been liquidated from the pool, resulting in an aggregate realized loss of $7.7 million (for an average loss severity of 91%).

Moody's has also assumed a high default probability for three poorly performing loans, constituting 10% of the pool, and has estimated an aggregate loss of $28.4 million (a 24% expected loss on average) from these troubled loans. The troubled loans are secured by a retail property in Chicago, Illinois; a full service hotel in Houston, Texas and an office property in Shreveport, Louisiana.

Moody's received full year 2018 and 2019 operating results for 93% and 95% of the pool, respectively (excluding specially serviced and defeased loans). Moody's weighted average conduit LTV is 82%, the same as at Moody's last review. Moody's conduit component excludes loans with structured credit assessments, defeased and CTL loans, and specially serviced and troubled loans. Moody's net cash flow (NCF) reflects a weighted average haircut of 20% to the most recently available net operating income (NOI). Moody's value reflects a weighted average capitalization rate of 9.4%.

Moody's actual and stressed conduit DSCRs are 1.43X and 1.27X, respectively, compared to 1.47X and 1.25X at the last review. Moody's actual DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and the loan's actual debt service. Moody's stressed DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and a 9.25% stress rate the agency applied to the loan balance.

The loan with a structured credit assessment is the Angelica Portfolio Loan ($19.9 million -- 1.6% of the pool), , which is secured by 12 industrial facilities located in eight states. The properties are 100% occupied by Angelica Corporation under a 20-year lease, expiring in January 2030. The average age of the collateral is 25 years. Due to the single tenant exposure, Moody's utilized a lit/dark analysis on this portfolio. Moody's structured credit assessment and stressed DSCR are a2 (sca.pd) and 1.71X, respectively.

The top three conduit loans represent 36% of the pool balance. The largest loan is the US Steel Tower Loan ($188.7 million -- 15.6% of the pool), which is secured by a 64-story, Class A office building located in downtown Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The property serves as the headquarters for US Steel and the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC). The property was 84% leased as of December 2019, compared to 87% as of September 2017. Property performance has improved, and the loan has amortized 14% since securitization. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 74% and 1.36X, respectively, compared to 75% and 1.33X at the last review.

The second largest loan is the Willowbrook Mall Loan ($181.5 million -- 15.0% of the pool), which is secured by a 400,00 square foot (SF) portion of a 1.5 million SF regional mall located in Houston, Texas. Anchors include Macy's, Macy's Men and Furniture and J.C. Penney. All anchors own their own improvements and are not part of the collateral. Non-collateral anchor Sears closed in 2020. Total property occupancy was 100% as of December 2019, up from 99% as of September 2017. The property has continued to report strong tenant sales with comparable in-line tenants less than 10,000 SF of $674 per square foot for the trailing twelve month (TTM) period ending April 2019, up from $641 per square foot for the TTM period ending September 2018. Additionally, 2019 NOI has increased by more than 20% since securitization. The loan has amortized nearly 15% since securitization and Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 91% and 1.10X, respectively, compared to 79% and 1.19X at the last review.

The third largest loan is the Barneys Chicago Loan ($69.4 million -- 5.7% of the pool), which is secured by a 6-story retail property located in Chicago, Illinois. The property was constructed in 2009 and is located on East Oak Street, 3 blocks west of Michigan Ave in downtown Chicago. The property was built-to-suit for Barney's and served as the flagship store for Barneys in Chicago. Barneys filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in August 2019 and announced that they will be closing this location. Barneys leased 95% of the NRA through 2024 and represented approximately 86% of the 2018 base rental revenue. The remainder of the square footage and base rent is from Citibank, which recently renewed their lease through 2025. If Barney's were to cease paying rent, the property's cash flow would no longer cover its loan debt service payments and, in the absence of a replacement tenant, would reduce the loan's ability to refinance at loan maturity in May 2021. The property benefits from its premier location in a high-density trade area within the Gold Coast neighborhood of Chicago. However, finding a replacement tenant for the higher floors could pose a challenge and potential need for redevelopment to other uses. The loan benefits from amortization and has amortized 13% since securitization. Moody's has identified this loan as a troubled loan due to the heightened risk in connection with the recent tenant departure announcement.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement, loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected loss for each rated instrument.

Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

