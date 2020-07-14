Moody's affirms eight, confirms one and downgrades three classes of DBUBS 2011-LC2

Approximately $1.17 billion of structured securities affected
New York, July 14, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
affirmed the ratings on eight classes, confirmed the rating on one
class and downgraded the ratings on three classes in DBUBS 2011-LC2
Commercial Mortgage Trust, Commercial Mortgage Pass-Through
Certificates, Series 2011-LC2:
Cl. A-1, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Aug
14, 2019 Affirmed Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-1C, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Aug
14, 2019 Affirmed Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-1FL, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Aug
14, 2019 Affirmed Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-4, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Aug
14, 2019 Affirmed Aaa (sf)
Cl. B, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Aug 14,
2019 Affirmed Aaa (sf)
Cl. C, Affirmed Aa3 (sf); previously on Aug 14,
2019 Affirmed Aa3 (sf)
Cl. D, Affirmed Baa2 (sf); previously on Aug 14,
2019 Affirmed Baa2 (sf)
Cl. E, Confirmed at Ba3 (sf); previously on Apr 17,
2020 Ba3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade
Cl. F, Downgraded to Caa1 (sf); previously on Apr 17,
2020 B3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade
Cl. FX*, Downgraded to Caa1 (sf); previously on
Apr 17, 2020 B3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade
Cl. X-A*, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on
Aug 14, 2019 Affirmed Aaa (sf)
Cl. X-B*, Downgraded to B2 (sf); previously
on Apr 17, 2020 B1 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade
* Reflects interest-only classes
The ratings on seven principal and interest (P&I) classes were affirmed
and one P&I class was confirmed because the transaction's key
metrics, including Moody's loan-to-value (LTV) ratio,
Moody's stressed debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) and the transaction's
Herfindahl Index (Herf), are within acceptable ranges.
The rating on one P&I class, Cl. F, was downgraded
due to anticipated losses from specially serviced and troubled loans.
The rating on one IO class was affirmed based on the credit quality of
the referenced classes.
The ratings on two IO classes, Cl. X-B and Cl.
FX, were downgraded based on the credit quality of the referenced
classes.
The actions conclude the review for downgrade initiated on April 17,
2020.
The rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak, the government measures
put in place to contain it and the deteriorating global economic outlook,
have created a severe and extensive credit shock across sectors,
regions and markets. Our analysis has considered the effect on
the performance of commercial real estate from the collapse in US economic
activity in the second quarter and a gradual recovery in the second half
of the year. However, that outcome depends on whether governments
can reopen their economies while also safeguarding public health and avoiding
a further surge in infections. As a result, the degree of
uncertainty around our forecasts is unusually high. We regard the
coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given
the substantial implications for public health and safety. Stress
on commercial real estate properties will be most directly stemming from
declines in hotel occupancies (particularly related to conference or other
group attendance) and declines in foot traffic and sales for non-essential
items at retail properties.
Moody's rating action reflects a base expected loss of 3.5%
of the current pooled balance, compared to 1.8% at
Moody's last review. Moody's base expected loss plus realized
losses is now 2.3% of the original pooled balance,
compared to 1.4% at the last review. Moody's
provides a current list of base expected losses for conduit and fusion
CMBS transactions on moodys.com at http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_SF215255.
FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:
The performance expectations for a given variable indicate Moody's forward-looking
view of the likely range of performance over the medium term. Performance
that falls outside the given range can indicate that the collateral's
credit quality is stronger or weaker than Moody's had previously expected.
Factors that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings include a significant
amount of loan paydowns or amortization, an increase in the pool's
share of defeasance or an improvement in pool performance.
Factors that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include a decline
in the performance of the pool, loan concentration, an increase
in realized and expected losses from specially serviced and troubled loans
or interest shortfalls.
METHODOLOGY UNDERLYING THE RATING ACTION
The methodologies used in rating all classes except interest-only
classes were "Approach to Rating US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion CMBS"
published in May 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1226187
and "Moody's Approach to Rating Large Loan and Single Asset/Single Borrower
CMBS" published in May 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1227875.
The methodologies used in rating interest-only classes were "Approach
to Rating US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion CMBS" published in May 2020 and
available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1226187,
"Moody's Approach to Rating Large Loan and Single Asset/Single Borrower
CMBS" published in May 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1227875,
and "Moody's Approach to Rating Structured Finance Interest-Only
(IO) Securities" published in February 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1111179.
Please see the list of ratings at the top of this announcement to identify
which classes are interest-only (indicated by the *).
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of these methodologies.
DEAL PERFORMANCE
As of the June 12, 2020 distribution date, the transaction's
aggregate certificate balance has decreased by 44% to $1.21
billion from $2.14 billion at securitization. The
certificates are collateralized by 41 mortgage loans ranging in size from
less than 1% to 16% of the pool, with the top ten
loans (excluding defeasance) constituting 55% of the pool.
One loan, constituting 2% of the pool, has an investment-grade
structured credit assessment. Fourteen loans, constituting
31% of the pool, have defeased and are secured by US government
securities.
Moody's uses a variation of Herf to measure the diversity of loan
sizes, where a higher number represents greater diversity.
Loan concentration has an important bearing on potential rating volatility,
including the risk of multiple notch downgrades under adverse circumstances.
The credit neutral Herf score is 40. The pool has a Herf of eight,
compared to nine at Moody's last review.
As of the June 12, 2020 remittance report, loans representing
97% were current or within their grace period on their debt service
payments and 2% were beyond their grace period but less than 30
days delinquent.
Seven loans, constituting 12% of the pool, are on the
master servicer's watchlist. The watchlist includes loans
that meet certain portfolio review guidelines established as part of the
CRE Finance Council (CREFC) monthly reporting package. As part
of Moody's ongoing monitoring of a transaction, the agency
reviews the watchlist to assess which loans have material issues that
could affect performance.
One loan has been liquidated from the pool, resulting in an aggregate
realized loss of $7.7 million (for an average loss severity
of 91%).
Moody's has also assumed a high default probability for three poorly
performing loans, constituting 10% of the pool, and
has estimated an aggregate loss of $28.4 million (a 24%
expected loss on average) from these troubled loans. The troubled
loans are secured by a retail property in Chicago, Illinois;
a full service hotel in Houston, Texas and an office property in
Shreveport, Louisiana.
Moody's received full year 2018 and 2019 operating results for 93%
and 95% of the pool, respectively (excluding specially serviced
and defeased loans). Moody's weighted average conduit LTV
is 82%, the same as at Moody's last review.
Moody's conduit component excludes loans with structured credit
assessments, defeased and CTL loans, and specially serviced
and troubled loans. Moody's net cash flow (NCF) reflects
a weighted average haircut of 20% to the most recently available
net operating income (NOI). Moody's value reflects a weighted
average capitalization rate of 9.4%.
Moody's actual and stressed conduit DSCRs are 1.43X and 1.27X,
respectively, compared to 1.47X and 1.25X at the last
review. Moody's actual DSCR is based on Moody's NCF
and the loan's actual debt service. Moody's stressed
DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and a 9.25% stress rate
the agency applied to the loan balance.
The loan with a structured credit assessment is the Angelica Portfolio
Loan ($19.9 million -- 1.6% of the pool),
, which is secured by 12 industrial facilities located in eight
states. The properties are 100% occupied by Angelica Corporation
under a 20-year lease, expiring in January 2030. The
average age of the collateral is 25 years. Due to the single tenant
exposure, Moody's utilized a lit/dark analysis on this portfolio.
Moody's structured credit assessment and stressed DSCR are a2 (sca.pd)
and 1.71X, respectively.
The top three conduit loans represent 36% of the pool balance.
The largest loan is the US Steel Tower Loan ($188.7 million
-- 15.6% of the pool), which is secured by a
64-story, Class A office building located in downtown Pittsburgh,
Pennsylvania. The property serves as the headquarters for US Steel
and the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC). The property
was 84% leased as of December 2019, compared to 87%
as of September 2017. Property performance has improved,
and the loan has amortized 14% since securitization. Moody's
LTV and stressed DSCR are 74% and 1.36X, respectively,
compared to 75% and 1.33X at the last review.
The second largest loan is the Willowbrook Mall Loan ($181.5
million -- 15.0% of the pool), which is secured
by a 400,00 square foot (SF) portion of a 1.5 million SF
regional mall located in Houston, Texas. Anchors include
Macy's, Macy's Men and Furniture and J.C. Penney.
All anchors own their own improvements and are not part of the collateral.
Non-collateral anchor Sears closed in 2020. Total property
occupancy was 100% as of December 2019, up from 99%
as of September 2017. The property has continued to report strong
tenant sales with comparable in-line tenants less than 10,000
SF of $674 per square foot for the trailing twelve month (TTM)
period ending April 2019, up from $641 per square foot for
the TTM period ending September 2018. Additionally, 2019
NOI has increased by more than 20% since securitization.
The loan has amortized nearly 15% since securitization and Moody's
LTV and stressed DSCR are 91% and 1.10X, respectively,
compared to 79% and 1.19X at the last review.
The third largest loan is the Barneys Chicago Loan ($69.4
million -- 5.7% of the pool), which is secured
by a 6-story retail property located in Chicago, Illinois.
The property was constructed in 2009 and is located on East Oak Street,
3 blocks west of Michigan Ave in downtown Chicago. The property
was built-to-suit for Barney's and served as the flagship
store for Barneys in Chicago. Barneys filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy
in August 2019 and announced that they will be closing this location.
Barneys leased 95% of the NRA through 2024 and represented approximately
86% of the 2018 base rental revenue. The remainder of the
square footage and base rent is from Citibank, which recently renewed
their lease through 2025. If Barney's were to cease paying rent,
the property's cash flow would no longer cover its loan debt service payments
and, in the absence of a replacement tenant, would reduce
the loan's ability to refinance at loan maturity in May 2021. The
property benefits from its premier location in a high-density trade
area within the Gold Coast neighborhood of Chicago. However,
finding a replacement tenant for the higher floors could pose a challenge
and potential need for redevelopment to other uses. The loan benefits
from amortization and has amortized 13% since securitization.
Moody's has identified this loan as a troubled loan due to the heightened
risk in connection with the recent tenant departure announcement.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and
performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected
collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a
second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash
flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement,
loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected
loss for each rated instrument.
Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
