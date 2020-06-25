Moody's affirms eight, confirms two and downgrades three classes of MSBAM 2012-C6

Approximately $633 million of structured securities affected

New York, June 25, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has affirmed the ratings on eight classes, confirmed the ratings on two classes and downgraded the ratings on three classes in Morgan Stanley Bank of America Merrill Lynch Trust 2012-C6 as follows:

Cl. A-4, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Aug 27, 2019 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-S, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Aug 27, 2019 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. B, Affirmed Aa1 (sf); previously on Aug 27, 2019 Affirmed Aa1 (sf)

Cl. C, Affirmed A1 (sf); previously on Aug 27, 2019 Affirmed A1 (sf)

Cl. D, Affirmed Baa1 (sf); previously on Aug 27, 2019 Affirmed Baa1 (sf)

Cl. E, Confirmed at Baa3 (sf); previously on Apr 17, 2020 Baa3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade

Cl. F, Confirmed at Ba2 (sf); previously on Apr 17, 2020 Ba2 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade

Cl. G, Downgraded to B1 (sf); previously on Apr 17, 2020 Ba3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade

Cl. H, Downgraded to B3 (sf); previously on Apr 17, 2020 B2 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade

Cl. X-A*, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Aug 27, 2019 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. X-B*, Affirmed Aa3 (sf); previously on Aug 27, 2019 Affirmed Aa3 (sf)

Cl. X-C*, Downgraded to B3 (sf); previously on Apr 17, 2020 B2 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade

Cl. PST**, Affirmed Aa2 (sf); previously on Aug 27, 2019 Affirmed Aa2 (sf)

* Reflects interest-only classes

** Reflects exchangeable classes

RATINGS RATIONALE

The ratings on five P&I classes were affirmed and the ratings on two P&I classes were confirmed due to the transaction's key metrics, including Moody's loan-to-value (LTV) ratio, Moody's stressed debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) and the transaction's Herfindahl Index (Herf), being within acceptable ranges.

The ratings on two P&I classes were downgraded due to higher anticipated losses and a decline in pool performance primarily driven by the decline in performance of two of the three largest loans in pool, Greenwood Mall (8.9% of the pool) and Cumberland Mall (6.2% of the pool). Furthermore, eight loans representing 16% of the pool were 30 or more days past due as of the June 2020 remittance date.

The ratings on two IO classes were affirmed based on the credit quality of the referenced classes.

The rating on the exchangeable class, Cl. PST, was affirmed due to the credit quality of the referenced exchangeable classes.

The rating on one IO Class, Class X-C, was downgraded due to a decline in the credit quality of its referenced classes. The IO Class references six P&I classes including Class J, which is not rated by Moody's.

The actions conclude the review for downgrade initiated on April 17, 2020.

Our analysis has considered the effect of the coronavirus outbreak on the US economy as well as the effects that the announced government measures, put in place to contain the virus, will have on the performance of commercial real estate. Stress on commercial real estate properties will be most directly stemming from declines in hotel occupancies (particularly related to conference or other group attendance) and declines in foot traffic and sales for non-essential items at retail properties.

The contraction in economic activity in the second quarter will be severe and the overall recovery in the second half of the year will be gradual. However, there are significant downside risks to our forecasts in the event that the pandemic is not contained and lockdowns have to be reinstated. As a result, the degree of uncertainty around our forecasts is unusually high. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

Moody's rating action reflects a base expected loss of 4.6% of the current pooled balance, compared to 1.8% at Moody's last review. Moody's base expected loss plus realized losses is now 2.7% of the original pooled balance, compared to 1.1% at the last review. Moody's provides a current list of base expected losses for conduit and fusion CMBS transactions on moodys.com at http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_SF215255.

FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:

The performance expectations for a given variable indicate Moody's forward-looking view of the likely range of performance over the medium term. Performance that falls outside the given range can indicate that the collateral's credit quality is stronger or weaker than Moody's had previously expected.

Factors that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings include a significant amount of loan paydowns or amortization, an increase in the pool's share of defeasance or an improvement in pool performance.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include a decline in the performance of the pool, loan concentration, an increase in realized and expected losses from specially serviced and troubled loans or interest shortfalls.

METHODOLOGY UNDERLYING THE RATING ACTION

The methodologies used in rating all classes except exchangeable classes and interest-only classes were "Approach to Rating US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion CMBS" published in May 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1226187 and "Moody's Approach to Rating Large Loan and Single Asset/Single Borrower CMBS" published in May 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1227875. The principal methodology used in rating the exchangeable class was "Moody's Approach to Rating Repackaged Securities" published in June 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1230078. The methodologies used in rating interest-only classes were "Approach to Rating US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion CMBS" published in May 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1226187, "Moody's Approach to Rating Large Loan and Single Asset/Single Borrower CMBS" published in May 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1227875 and "Moody's Approach to Rating Structured Finance Interest-Only (IO) Securities" published in February 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1111179. Please see the list of ratings at the top of this announcement to identify which classes are interest-only (indicated by the *) and exchangeable classes (indicated by the **). Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

DEAL PERFORMANCE

As of the June 2020 distribution date, the transaction's aggregate certificate balance has decreased by 40% to $674 million from $1.12 billion at securitization. The certificates are collateralized by 44 mortgage loans ranging in size from less than 1% to 19% of the pool, with the top ten loans (excluding defeasance) constituting 56% of the pool. Six loans, constituting 16% of the pool, have defeased and are secured by US government securities.

Moody's uses a variation of Herf to measure the diversity of loan sizes, where a higher number represents greater diversity. Loan concentration has an important bearing on potential rating volatility, including the risk of multiple notch downgrades under adverse circumstances. The credit neutral Herf score is 40. The pool has a Herf of 12, compared to 13 at Moody's last review.

As of the June 2020 remittance report, loans representing 83% were current or within their grace period on their debt service payments, 1% were beyond their grace period but less than 30 days delinquent and 13% were between 30 -- 59 days delinquent.

Eleven loans, constituting 15% of the pool, are on the master servicer's watchlist, of which four loans, representing 9% of the pool, indicate the borrower has requested relief in relation to coronavirus impact on the property. The watchlist includes loans that meet certain portfolio review guidelines established as part of the CRE Finance Council (CREFC) monthly reporting package. As part of Moody's ongoing monitoring of a transaction, the agency reviews the watchlist to assess which loans have material issues that could affect performance.

Two loans, constituting 8.8% of the pool, are currently in special servicing, both of which transferred to special servicing since March 2020.

The largest specially serviced loan is the Cumberland Mall loan ($41.6 million -- 6.2% of the pool), which is secured by an approximately 671,000 SF component of a 943,400 SF regional mall located in Vineland, NJ. The property is anchored by Boscov's, BJ's Wholesale, Home Depot, Burlington Coat Factory, Dick's Sporting Goods, and a Regal Cinemas. Boscov's and BJ's Wholesale are not part of the collateral and Home Depot is on a ground lease. As of March 2020, the in-line space was 89% leased and the total mall was 91% leased. Comparable tenant in-line sales (less than 10,000 SF) were $389 PSF in 2020, compared to $397 PSF in 2019 and $371 PSF in 2018. The loan transferred to special servicing in May 2020 as a result of the borrower's request for relief due to the coronavirus pandemic. The loan is last paid through its April 2020 and the special servicer indicated short-term relief documents are currently being drafted. The property's 2019 net operating income (NOI) declined 7% year over year as a result of lower rental revenues, however, it remained 9% above securitization levels. The loan has amortized 20% since securitization and had a 2019 actual NOI DSCR of 1.93X. Due to the mall's prior performance the loan has been included in the conduit statistic s below and Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 122% and 0.95X, respectively.

The second largest specially serviced loan is the 470 Broadway loan ($18 million -- 2.7% of the pool), which is secured by a 6,600 SF retail building leased to Aldo Shoes through October 2023. The loan transferred to special servicing in May 2020 for imminent default due to COVID-19.

Moody's has also assumed a high default probability for one poorly performing loan, constituting 1.0% of the pool, which is secured by a retail property located in Brainerd, MN. The troubled loan has already experienced a significant decline in 2019 net operating income (NOI) from securitization primarily due to the departure of the former Herberger's space (83,000 SF). The servicer indicated Ashley Home Stores had leased a portion of the space, however, the loan is on the maser servicer's watchlist and is last paid through its April 2020 payment date.

Moody's received full year 2018 and full or partial 2019 operating results for 100% of the pool (excluding specially serviced and defeased loans). Moody's weighted average conduit LTV is 100%, compared to 89% at Moody's last review. Moody's conduit component excludes loans with structured credit assessments, defeased and CTL loans, and troubled loans. Moody's net cash flow (NCF) reflects a weighted average haircut of 25% to the most recently available net operating income (NOI). Moody's value reflects a weighted average capitalization rate of 9.7%.

Moody's actual and stressed conduit DSCRs are 1.54X and 1.12X, respectively, compared to 1.72X and 1.23X at the last review. Moody's actual DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and the loan's actual debt service. Moody's stressed DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and a 9.25% stress rate the agency applied to the loan balance.

The two largest conduit loans represent 28% of the pool balance. The largest loan is the 1880 Broadway/15 Central Park West Retail loan ($125 million -- 19% of the pool), which is secured by an 84,240 square feet (SF), four-level (two levels below grade), multi-tenant retail condominium located on the Upper West Side of Manhattan. The property has 232 feet of frontage along the east side of Broadway. The property has been 100% leased since securitization. The largest tenants include Best Buy (54% of NRA; lease expiration in January 2023) and Williams Sonoma (30% of NRA; lease expiration in June 2029). The loan is current through its June 2020 payment date. The loan is interest only for its entire term and Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 109% and 0.79X, respectively, compared to 94% and 0.92X at the last review.

The second largest conduit loan is the Greenwood Mall loan ($60 million -- 8.9% of the pool), which is secured by an approximately 575,000 SF component of an 851,500 SF super-regional mall located in Bowling Green, Kentucky. The mall, owned by Brookfield Properties, is anchored by a Dillard's, J.C. Penney, Belk, and a 10-screen Regal Cinema. Dillard's and Belk are not part of the collateral. Sears (15% of net rentable area (NRA)) was previously a collateral anchor, however, they vacated in early 2019 and the space remains vacant. As of March 2020, the in-line occupancy was approximately 83%, compared to 96% in 2017. In-line sales for comparable tenants decreased was $323 per square foot (PSF) compared to $338 PSF in 2019. After increasing annually since 2013, the property's 2019 net operating income (NOI) declined 9% from 2018 and 13% from 2017 as a result of lower rental revenues. The loan is current through its June 2020 payment date and despite the recent decline in performance the year-end 2019 actual NOI DSCR was 2.45X. The property is the only regional mall within a 50-mile radius. The loan has amortized 5% since securitization and Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 117% and 1.18X, respectively, compared to 97% and 1.31X at the last review.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement, loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected loss for each rated instrument.

Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

