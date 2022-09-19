Moody's affirms eleven and downgrades two classes of COMM 2013-CCRE10

Approximately $612 million of structured securities affected

New York, September 19, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has affirmed the ratings on eleven classes and downgraded the ratings on two classes in COMM 2013-CCRE10 Mortgage Trust, Commercial Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2013-CCRE10 as follows:

Cl. A-3, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Jul 10, 2020 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-3FL, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Jul 10, 2020 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-3FX, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Jul 10, 2020 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-SB, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Jul 10, 2020 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-4, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Jul 10, 2020 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-M, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Jul 10, 2020 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. B, Affirmed Aa2 (sf); previously on Jul 10, 2020 Affirmed Aa2 (sf)

Cl. C, Affirmed A2 (sf); previously on Jul 10, 2020 Affirmed A2 (sf)

Cl. D, Affirmed Baa3 (sf); previously on Jul 10, 2020 Affirmed Baa3 (sf)

Cl. E, Downgraded to B1 (sf); previously on Jul 10, 2020 Confirmed at Ba3 (sf)

Cl. F, Downgraded to Caa2 (sf); previously on Jul 10, 2020 Downgraded to Caa1 (sf)

Cl. PEZ, Affirmed Aa2 (sf); previously on Jul 10, 2020 Affirmed Aa2 (sf)

Cl. X-A*, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Jul 10, 2020 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

* Reflects Interest-Only Classes

RATINGS RATIONALE

The ratings on nine P&I classes were affirmed because of their credit support and the transaction's key metrics, including Moody's loan-to-value (LTV) ratio and Moody's stressed debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) are within acceptable ranges. These classes will also benefit from principal paydowns as the remaining loans approach their maturity dates and defeased loans now represent 51% of the pool.

The ratings on two P&I Classes, Cl. E and Cl. F, were downgraded due to the potential refinance challenges for certain poorly performing loans with upcoming maturity days in the next nine to eleven months. Three loans, representing 11% of the pool, have an NOI DSCR less than 1.00X based on their most recently reported financials. These loans include the General Motors Innovation Center (4.7% of the pool) which is only 56% leased to a single tenant; Starks Parking Louisville (0.8% of the pool) which has had an NOI DSCR below 0.30X since 2020; and the SpringHill Suites / Fairfield Inn & Suites - Louisville (5.2%) which has experienced improving performance since 2020, however, the most recent NOI DSCR was still below 0.60X. Furthermore, all the remaining loans mature by August 2023 and if certain loans are unable to pay off at their maturity date, the outstanding classes may face increased interest shortfall risk.

The ratings on one interest only (IO) class, Cl. X-A, was affirmed based on the credit quality of the referenced classes.

The ratings on one exchangeable class, Cl. PEZ, was affirmed based on the credit quality of its referenced exchangeable classes.

Moody's rating action reflects a base expected loss of 3.4% of the current pooled balance, compared to 2.2% at Moody's last review. Moody's base expected loss plus realized losses is now 3.8% of the original pooled balance, compared to 3.5% at the last review. Moody's provides a current list of base expected losses for conduit and fusion CMBS transactions on moodys.com at http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_SF215255.

FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:

The performance expectations for a given variable indicate Moody's forward-looking view of the likely range of performance over the medium term. Performance that falls outside the given range can indicate that the collateral's credit quality is stronger or weaker than Moody's had previously expected. Additionally, significant changes in the 5-year rolling average of 10-year US Treasury rates will impact the magnitude of the interest rate adjustment and may lead to future rating actions.

Factors that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings include a significant amount of loan paydowns or amortization, an increase in the pool's share of defeasance or an improvement in pool performance.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include a decline in the performance of the pool, loan concentration, an increase in realized and expected losses from specially serviced and troubled loans or interest shortfalls.

METHODOLOGY UNDERLYING THE RATING ACTION

The methodologies used in rating all classes except interest-only classes were "US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/391056 and "Large Loan and Single Asset/Single Borrower Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/391055. The methodologies used in rating interest-only classes were "US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/391056, "Large Loan and Single Asset/Single Borrower Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/391055 and "Moody's Approach to Rating Structured Finance Interest-Only (IO) Securities" published in February 2019 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/59126. Please see the list of ratings at the top of this announcement to identify which classes are interest-only (indicated by the *). Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

DEAL PERFORMANCE

As of the September 12, 2022, distribution date, the transaction's aggregate certificate balance has decreased by 38% to $628.6 million from $1.01 billion at securitization. The certificates are collateralized by 44 mortgage loans ranging in size from less than 1% to 5.9% of the pool, with the top ten loans (excluding defeasance) constituting 38.6% of the pool. Twenty-two loans, constituting 51.5% of the pool, have defeased and are secured by US government securities.

Moody's uses a variation of Herf to measure the diversity of loan sizes, where a higher number represents greater diversity. Loan concentration has an important bearing on potential rating volatility, including the risk of multiple notch downgrades under adverse circumstances. The credit neutral Herf score is 40. The pool has a Herf of 13, compared to 16 at Moody's last review.

As of the September 2022 remittance report, loans representing 98.7% were current or within their grace period on their debt service payments, and 1.3% were between 60 – 89 days delinquent.

Nine loans, constituting 32.8% of the pool, are on the master servicer's watchlist. The watchlist includes loans that meet certain portfolio review guidelines established as part of the CRE Finance Council (CREFC) monthly reporting package. As part of Moody's ongoing monitoring of a transaction, the agency reviews the watchlist to assess which loans have material issues that could affect performance.

One loan has been liquidated from the pool, resulting in a realized loss of $17.2 million (a loss severity of 99.8%). There is currently one loan in special servicing, the Best Western Plus Coyote Point Loan ($8.2 million – 1.3% of the pool), which is secured by a 99 room limited-service hotel property located in San Mateo, CA. The loan is 60+ days delinquent and the property's decline in performance was primarily drive by the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.

Moody's has also assumed a high default probability for two poorly performing loans, constituting 5.5% of the pool (the General Motors Innovation Center and Starks Parking Louisville), and has estimated an aggregate loss of $6.5 million (a 19% expected loss on average) from these troubled loans.

The credit risk of loans is determined primarily by two factors: 1) Moody's assessment of the probability of default, which is largely driven by each loan's DSCR, and 2) Moody's assessment of the severity of loss upon a default, which is largely driven by each loan's loan-to-value ratio, referred to as the Moody's LTV or MLTV. As described in the CMBS methodology used to rate this transaction, we make various adjustments to the MLTV. We adjust the MLTV for each loan using a value that reflects capitalization (cap) rates that are between our sustainable cap rates and market cap rates. We also use an adjusted loan balance that reflects each loan's amortization profile. The MLTV reported in this publication reflects the MLTV before the adjustments described in the methodology.

Moody's received full year 2021 operating results for 91% of the pool, and partial year 2022 operating results for 70% of the pool (excluding specially serviced and defeased loans). Moody's weighted average conduit LTV is 101%, compared to 99% at Moody's last review. Moody's conduit component excludes loans with structured credit assessments, defeased and CTL loans, and specially serviced and troubled loans. Moody's net cash flow (NCF) reflects a weighted average haircut of 19% to the most recently available net operating income (NOI), excluding hotel properties that had significantly depressed NOI in 2021. Moody's value reflects a weighted average capitalization rate of 10.1%.

Moody's actual and stressed conduit DSCRs are 1.36X and 1.13X, respectively, compared to 1.42X and 1.10X at the last review. Moody's actual DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and the loan's actual debt service. Moody's stressed DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and a 9.25% stress rate the agency applied to the loan balance.

The top three conduit loans represent 16.1% of the pool balance. The largest loan is the Prince Kuhio Plaza Loan ($36.8 million – 5.9% of the pool), which is secured by a 444,240 SF retail property located in Hilo, HI. The property represents the only regional and enclosed shopping center on the Big Island. The property's NOI has generally remained above expectations at securitization. As of June 2022, the property reported NOI DSCR was 2.71X, compared to 2.36X as of year-end 2021 and 2.30X in 2020. The property currently has a vacant anchor, a former Sears (74,000 SF or 17% NRA), that vacated in 2021. The occupancy as of June 2022 (including the Sears 16% GLA) was 88%, and 77% if excluding Sears. The inline occupancy was reported at 75%. As of June 2022, the comparable in-line tenants less than 10,000 SF sales were reported at $469 PSF for the trailing 12 months period, compared to $466 PSF as of December 2021. The loan benefits from amortization and has amortized 18% since securitization. The loan matures in July 2023 and Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 82% and 1.32X, respectively, compared to 87% and 1.24X at the last review.

The second largest loan is the SpringHill Suites / Fairfield Inn & Suites - Louisville Loan ($32.5 million – 5.2% of the pool), which is secured by a 333 rooms limited-serviced lodging property located in Louisville, KY. The loan is on the servicer's watchlist due to a decline in performance and is currently cash managed due to a DSCR Trigger Event. The actual NOI DSCR was 0.54X for the trailing twelve month period ending March 2022, compared to 0.31X at year-end 2021 and negative cash flow in 2020. The property has slowly rebounded from the pandemic's impact, but the DSCR remains significantly below the 2.30X at year-end 2019. The loan has amortized 16% since securitization and matures in August 2023. If the loan's performance does not improve over the next 10 – 12 months, the loan may face potential refinance challenges at its scheduled maturity date. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 130% and 0.96X, respectively, compared to 104% and 1.20X at the last review.

The third largest loan is the Center Pointe Plaza I Loan ($31.7 million – 5.1% of the pool), which is secured by a 252,393 SF retail power center property located in Newark, DE. Performance has slightly declined since last review due to lower revenues and higher expenses. The year end 2021 NOI was approximately 20% lower than in 2013. The NOI DSCR was 1.24X as of June 2022, compared to 1.31X at year-end 2020 and the property's occupancy was 86% and 88%, respectively. The loan is on the servicer's watchlist due to a decline in financial performance. The loan has amortized 9% since securitization and matures in August 2023. Due to the declining NOI in recent years, this loan may face potential refinance challenges at its scheduled maturity date. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 120% and 0.86X, respectively, compared to 118% and 0.87X at the last review.

