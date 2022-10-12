Moody's affirms eleven and downgrades two classes of UBS-BB 2013-C6

Approximately $928 million of structured securities affected

New York, October 12, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has affirmed the ratings on eleven classes and downgraded the ratings on two classes of UBS-Barclays Commercial Mortgage Trust 2013-C6, Commercial Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2013-C6 ("UBS-BB 2013-C6"), as follows:

Cl. A-3, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on May 31, 2022 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-3FL, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on May 31, 2022 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-3FX, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on May 31, 2022 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-4, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on May 31, 2022 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-S, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on May 31, 2022 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-SB, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on May 31, 2022 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. B, Affirmed Baa2 (sf); previously on May 31, 2022 Downgraded to Baa2 (sf)

Cl. C, Downgraded to B1 (sf); previously on May 31, 2022 Downgraded to Ba3 (sf)

Cl. D, Downgraded to Caa1 (sf); previously on May 31, 2022 Downgraded to B3 (sf)

Cl. E, Affirmed Caa3 (sf); previously on May 31, 2022 Downgraded to Caa3 (sf)

Cl. F, Affirmed C (sf); previously on May 31, 2022 Affirmed C (sf)

Cl. X-A*, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on May 31, 2022 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. X-B*, Affirmed Ba1 (sf); previously on May 31, 2022 Downgraded to Ba1 (sf)

* Reflects Interest-Only Classes

RATINGS RATIONALE

The ratings on seven P&I classes were affirmed because of their credit support and the transaction's key metrics, including Moody's loan-to-value (LTV) ratio, Moody's stressed debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) and the transaction's Herfindahl Index (Herf), are within acceptable ranges. These classes will also benefit from principal paydowns as the remaining loans approach their maturity dates and defeased loans now represent 24% of the pool.

The ratings on two P&I classes were downgraded due to the potential refinance challenges facing certain poorly performing loans with upcoming maturity dates on or before April 2023 that have already transferred to special servicing. The largest specially serviced loans include the Broward Mall loan (9.8% of the pool) which is secured by a poorly performing regional mall and the Bayview Plaza loan (5.2%) which is secured by a retail property that has exhibited significant declines in performance in recent years. Furthermore, all the pool's loan balance matures by April 2023; if particular loans are unable to pay off at their maturity date, the outstanding classes may face increased interest shortfall risk.

The ratings on two P&I classes were affirmed because the ratings are consistent with Moody's expected loss.

The ratings on the IO classes were affirmed based on the credit quality of the referenced classes.

We regard e-commerce competition as a social risk under our ESG framework. The rise in e-commerce and changing consumer behavior presents challenges to brick-and-mortar discretionary retailers.

Moody's rating action reflects a base expected loss of 10.7% of the current pooled balance, compared to 9.2% at Moody's last review. Moody's base expected loss plus realized losses is now 8.0% of the original pooled balance, compared to 7.7% at the last review. Moody's provides a current list of base expected losses for conduit and fusion CMBS transactions on moodys.com at http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_SF215255.

FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:

The performance expectations for a given variable indicate Moody's forward-looking view of the likely range of performance over the medium term. Performance that falls outside the given range can indicate that the collateral's credit quality is stronger or weaker than Moody's had previously expected. Additionally, significant changes in the 5-year rolling average of 10-year US Treasury rates will impact the magnitude of the interest rate adjustment and may lead to future rating actions.

Factors that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings include a significant amount of loan paydowns or amortization, an increase in the pool's share of defeasance or an improvement in pool performance.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include a decline in the performance of the pool, loan concentration, an increase in realized and expected losses from specially serviced and troubled loans or interest shortfalls.

METHODOLOGY UNDERLYING THE RATING ACTION

The methodologies used in rating all classes except interest-only classes were "US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/391056 and "Large Loan and Single Asset/Single Borrower Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/391055. The methodologies used in rating interest-only classes were "US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/391056, "Large Loan and Single Asset/Single Borrower Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/391055 and "Moody's Approach to Rating Structured Finance Interest-Only (IO) Securities" published in February 2019 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/59126. Please see the list of ratings at the top of this announcement to identify which classes are interest-only (indicated by the *). Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

DEAL PERFORMANCE

As of the September 10, 2022 distribution date, the transaction's aggregate certificate balance has decreased by 25% to $970 million from $1.3 billion at securitization. The certificates are collateralized by 61 mortgage loans ranging in size from less than 1% to 16.5% of the pool, with the top ten loans (excluding defeasance) constituting 61.7% of the pool. One loan, constituting 13% of the pool, has an investment-grade structured credit assessments. Twenty-one loans, constituting 23.6% of the pool, have defeased and are secured by US government securities.

Moody's uses a variation of Herf to measure the diversity of loan sizes, where a higher number represents greater diversity. Loan concentration has an important bearing on potential rating volatility, including the risk of multiple notch downgrades under adverse circumstances. The credit neutral Herf score is 40. The pool has a Herf of nine, compared to 12 at Moody's last review.

Thirteen loans, constituting 27% of the pool, are on the master servicer's watchlist. The watchlist includes loans that meet certain portfolio review guidelines established as part of the CRE Finance Council (CREFC) monthly reporting package. As part of Moody's ongoing monitoring of a transaction, the agency reviews the watchlist to assess which loans have material issues that could affect performance.

No loans have been liquidated from the pool. Five loans, constituting 18% of the pool, are currently in special servicing. The largest specially serviced loan is the Broward Mall loan ($95.0 million – 9.8% of the pool), which is secured by a 326,000 square feet (SF) portion of a 1.042 million SF super-regional mall located in Plantation, Florida. The mall is currently anchored by Macy's, JC Penney and Dillard's, none of which are part of the collateral. Seritage closed the fourth anchor, Sears, in 2018. As of March 2022, the property was 78% leased, while the collateral is 92% occupied. The loan is interest-only throughout the term. The loan's sponsor, Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield, plans to sell it US mall properties by the end of 2023. The loan transferred to special servicing in June 2020 due to imminent default as a result of the coronavirus outbreak. The receiver is in control of the property. The lender has filed foreclosure and is anticipating taking title.

The second largest specially serviced loan is the Bayview Plaza loan ($50.3 million – 5.2% of the pool), which is secured by leased fee and fee simple interests in a four phase mixed-use property in Tuman, Guam. The property consists of four components, a two-story and a three-story Class A retail building (69,700 SF (Phases I and III)) and leased fee interests in two parcels including the land at an adjacent retail property known as Bayview Plaza II and portion of land at a nearby property known as DFS Galleria. The borrower developed the Bayview Plaza Property from 1996 to 2002 at an estimated cost of $12.4 million. Japan is the primary source of tourism for Guam, with Japan accounting for approximately 70-85% of total arrivals at securitization. The location caters to tourism. The property was 71% leased as of June 2022, compared to 72% in December 2021, and 80% in Dec 2019. The loan transferred to special servicing in July 2022 as a result of the borrower's failure to cooperate with the implementation of cash management, which was enforced due a failure to achieve minimum required threshold of 1.25X. 2021 NOI DSCR was only 0.40X, compared to 1.52X in December 2019.

The remaining two specially serviced loans are secured by retail and hospitality assets, the second of which has been included in the conduit statistics. Moody's estimates an aggregate $90.4 million loss for the three largest specially serviced loans (53% expected loss on average).

As of the September 2022 remittance statement, cumulative interest shortfalls were $1.19 million. Moody's anticipates interest shortfalls will continue because of the exposure to specially serviced loans and/or modified loans. Interest shortfalls are caused by special servicing fees, including workout and liquidation fees, appraisal entitlement reductions (ASERs), loan modifications and extraordinary trust expenses.

The credit risk of loans is determined primarily by two factors: 1) Moody's assessment of the probability of default, which is largely driven by each loan's DSCR, and 2) Moody's assessment of the severity of loss upon a default, which is largely driven by each loan's loan-to-value ratio, referred to as the Moody's LTV or MLTV. As described in the CMBS methodology used to rate this transaction, we make various adjustments to the MLTV. We adjust the MLTV for each loan using a value that reflects capitalization (cap) rates that are between our sustainable cap rates and market cap rates. We also use an adjusted loan balance that reflects each loan's amortization profile. The MLTV reported in this publication reflects the MLTV before the adjustments described in the methodology.

Moody's received full year 2021 operating results for 100% of the pool, and partial year 2022 operating results for 81% of the pool (excluding specially serviced and defeased loans). Moody's weighted average conduit LTV is 100%, compared to 105% at Moody's last review. Moody's conduit component excludes loans with structured credit assessments, defeased and CTL loans, and specially serviced and troubled loans. Moody's net cash flow (NCF) reflects a weighted average haircut of 19% to the most recently available net operating income (NOI). Moody's value reflects a weighted average capitalization rate of 9.7%.

Moody's actual and stressed conduit DSCRs are 1.70X and 1.18X, respectively, compared to 1.66X and 1.11X at the last review. Moody's actual DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and the loan's actual debt service. Moody's stressed DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and a 9.25% stress rate the agency applied to the loan balance.

The loan with a structured credit assessment is the 575 Broadway Loan ($125.85 million – 13.0% of the pool), which is secured by an approximately 170,000 SF mixed use retail and office building located in the SoHo neighborhood of New York City, New York. The property is encumbered by a ground lease through June 2060. As of June 2022, the property was 88% leased. Moody's structured credit assessment and stressed DSCR are a1 (sca.pd) and 1.26X, respectively, unchanged from the prior review.

The top three conduit loans represent 26.9% of the pool balance. The largest loan is the Gateway Center Loan ($160 million – 16.5% of the pool), which is secured by three cross-collateralized and cross-defaulted loans secured by a 355,000 SF portion of a 639,000 SF anchored retail center in Brooklyn, New York. The property was constructed in 2002 by The Related Companies. The properties are shadow anchored by Target and Home Depot. Collateral tenants include BJ's Wholesale Club, Bed Bath & Beyond, Dave and Busters, and Old Navy. As of June 2022, the property was 100% leased. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 122% and 0.73X, respectively, unchanged from the last review.

The second largest loan is The Shoppes at River Crossing Loan ($70.7 million – 7.3% of the pool), which is secured by the 528,000 SF portion of a 728,000 SF lifestyle center located in Macon, Georgia. Non-collateral anchors include Dillard's and Belk. Collateral tenants include Dick's Sporting Goods, Barnes & Noble, Jo-Ann Fabric, H&M, and DSW Shoe Warehouse. As of March 2022, the collateral was 91% leased, compared to 96% in December 2019 and 98% in 2018. The property benefits from amortization, having amortized 8.6% since securitization. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 116% and 0.96X, respectively, essentially unchamged since the last review.

The third largest loan is the DoubleTree Hotel & Miami Airport Convention Center loan ($30.1 million – 3.1% of the pool), which is secured by the borrower's fee simple interest in a 334 room full-service hotel, 198,000 SF convention center and 23,000 SF of retail located in Miami, Florida. The total net rentable area (NRA) of the property is approximately 521,000 SF. The hotel features an open area atrium lobby incorporating the lobby lounge and bar, 20,000 SF of meeting space, banquet room, restaurants and pool access. Previously, the loan transferred to special servicing in June 2020 for monetary default. The special servicer was dual tracking negotiations, however the loan was brought current in November 2021 and was returned to the master servicer in June 2022. Trailing-twelve month occupancy at the hotel was 66% in March 2022, compared to 26% as of March 2021 and 72% as of March 2020. RevPAR recovered similarly during the same period, reaching $83 in March 2022, compared to $23 in March 2021 and $90 in March 2020. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 99% and 1.23X, respectively.

