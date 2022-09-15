Moody's affirms five CGCMT 2015-P1

Approximately $716 million of structured securities affected

New York, September 15, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has affirmed the ratings on five classes in Citigroup Commercial Mortgage Trust 2015-P1, Commercial Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2015-P1 as follows:

Cl. A-4, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Dec 16, 2019 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-5, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Dec 16, 2019 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-AB, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Dec 16, 2019 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-S, Affirmed Aa2 (sf); previously on Dec 16, 2019 Affirmed Aa2 (sf)

Cl. X-A*, Affirmed Aa1 (sf); previously on Dec 16, 2019 Affirmed Aa1 (sf)

* Reflects Interest-Only Classes

RATINGS RATIONALE

The ratings on the P&I classes were affirmed because of their credit support and the transaction's key metrics, including Moody's loan-to-value (LTV) ratio, Moody's stressed debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) and the transaction's Herfindahl Index (Herf), are within acceptable ranges.

The rating on the IO class was affirmed based on the credit quality of the referenced classes.

Moody's rating action reflects a base expected loss of 2.9% of the current pooled balance, compared to 3.6% at Moody's last review. Moody's base expected loss plus realized losses is now 2.6% of the original pooled balance, compared to 3.5% at the last review. Moody's provides a current list of base expected losses for conduit and fusion CMBS transactions on moodys.com at http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_SF215255.

FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:

The performance expectations for a given variable indicate Moody's forward-looking view of the likely range of performance over the medium term. Performance that falls outside the given range can indicate that the collateral's credit quality is stronger or weaker than Moody's had previously expected.

Factors that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings include a significant amount of loan paydowns or amortization, an increase in the pool's share of defeasance or an improvement in pool performance.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include a decline in the performance of the pool, loan concentration, an increase in realized and expected losses from specially serviced and troubled loans or interest shortfalls.

METHODOLOGY UNDERLYING THE RATING ACTION

The principal methodology used in rating all classes except interest-only classes was "US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/391056. The methodologies used in rating interest-only classes were "US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/391056 and "Moody's Approach to Rating Structured Finance Interest-Only (IO) Securities" published in February 2019 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/59126. Please see the list of ratings at the top of this announcement to identify which classes are interest-only (indicated by the *). Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

DEAL PERFORMANCE

As of the August 11, 2022 distribution date, the transaction's aggregate certificate balance has decreased by 11.2% to $973 million from $1.10 billion at securitization. The certificates are collateralized by 42 mortgage loans ranging in size from less than 1% to 10.1% of the pool, with the top ten loans (excluding defeasance) constituting 57% of the pool. One loan, constituting 1.9% of the pool, have investment-grade structured credit assessments. Nine loans, constituting 19.3% of the pool, have defeased and are secured by US government securities.

Moody's uses a variation of Herf to measure the diversity of loan sizes, where a higher number represents greater diversity. Loan concentration has an important bearing on potential rating volatility, including the risk of multiple notch downgrades under adverse circumstances. The credit neutral Herf score is 40. The pool has a Herf of 15, compared to 18 at Moody's last review.

As of the August 2022 remittance report, all loans were current on their debt service payments.

Six loans, constituting 15% of the pool, are on the master servicer's watchlist. The watchlist includes loans that meet certain portfolio review guidelines established as part of the CRE Finance Council (CREFC) monthly reporting package. As part of Moody's ongoing monitoring of a transaction, the agency reviews the watchlist to assess which loans have material issues that could affect performance.

No loans have been liquidated from the pool and no loans are currently in special servicing.

Moody's has also assumed a high default probability for one poorly performing loan, the 240 N Ashland Loan ($11.6 million -- 1.2% of the pool), which is secured by a 79,420 square feet (SF) office property in Chicago, IL. Property performance has been negatively impacted since the departure of the largest tenant, Euromarket Designs, Inc. (80% of the NRA), in March 2020. Currently, the property is fully vacant. However, the loan is current as of the August 2022 payment date.

The credit risk of loans is determined primarily by two factors: 1) Moody's assessment of the probability of default, which is largely driven by each loan's DSCR, and 2) Moody's assessment of the severity of loss upon a default, which is largely driven by each loan's loan-to-value ratio, referred to as the Moody's LTV or MLTV. As described in the CMBS methodology used to rate this transaction, we make various adjustments to the MLTV. We adjust the MLTV for each loan using a value that reflects capitalization (cap) rates that are between our sustainable cap rates and market cap rates. We also use an adjusted loan balance that reflects each loan's amortization profile. The MLTV reported in this publication reflects the MLTV before the adjustments described in the methodology.

Moody's received full year 2021 operating results for 96% of the pool, and full or partial year 2022 operating results for 65% of the pool (excluding specially serviced and defeased loans). Moody's weighted average conduit LTV is 115%, compared to 116% at Moody's last review. Moody's conduit component excludes loans with structured credit assessments, defeased and CTL loans, and specially serviced and troubled loans. Moody's net cash flow (NCF) reflects a weighted average haircut of 19.8% to the most recently available net operating income (NOI), excluding hotel properties that had significantly depressed NOI in 2021. Moody's value reflects a weighted average capitalization rate of 9.8%.

Moody's actual and stressed conduit DSCRs are 1.50X and 0.95X, respectively, compared to 1.50X and 0.94X at the last review. Moody's actual DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and the loan's actual debt service. Moody's stressed DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and a 9.25% stress rate the agency applied to the loan balance.

The loan with a structured credit assessment is the Alderwood Mall Loan ($18.8 million – 1.9% of the pool), which represents a pari-passu portion of a $174 million senior mortgage loan. The property is also encumbered with a b-note of $127.8 million. The loan is secured by a 576,000 SF component of a 1.3 million SF super-regional mall located in Lynnwood, WA, approximately 15 miles north of downtown Seattle. The mall is currently anchored by Macy's, J.C. Penney, and Nordstrom (all of which are not part of the collateral). Sears (177,679 SF), a non-collateral anchor at securitization, was permanently closed in 2017. The space has since been reconstructed into a multifamily complex with 328 units, Avalon Alderwood Place, and 65,000 SF of ground floor retail, which will be leased by Dave & Buster's. The redevelopments are not included as part of the collateral. As of December 2020, the property was 97% leased (inline occupancy was 91%) compared to 97% leased in December 2018 and 96% at securitization. The borrower entered into a forbearance agreement with the servicer effective May 1, 2020, and the loan has subsequently remained current through the August 2022 remittance statement. Through year-end 2019, property performance had declined slightly since securitization, and the 2019 NOI DSCR was 1.69X, compared to 1.79X in 2015. During the pandemic, the property performance further declined, resulting in a year-end 2020 NOI DSCR of 1.46X and 1.42X in 2021. The loan benefits from amortization and has amortized 23% since securitization. Moody's structured credit assessment and stressed DSCR are a1 (sca.pd) and 1.59X, respectively.

The top three conduit loans represent 27% of the pool balance. The largest loan is The Decoration & Design Building Loan ($98 million – 10.1% of the pool), which is secured by the leasehold interest in an 18-story, 588,500 SF, Class A design/showroom building located in New York City on Third Avenue between 58th and 59th Streets. The loan represents a pari-passu portion of a $162 million senior mortgage loan. The property's ground lease expires in 2063, and the ground rent payment re-sets in December 2023, approximately 2.5 years prior to the loan maturity date. The tenant roster is granular and is comprised of various high-end residential and interior design segments, including furniture, fabrics, antiques, art and craftwork, flooring, wall coverings, lighting, and other decorative/design items. As of March 2022, the property was 78% leased compared to 77% in December 2021, 83% in December 2020 and 87% in December 2019. Rental revenue has been steadily declining from 2016 to 2020, primarily driven by lower occupancy. However, recent financials indicate a performance improvement. Moody's has factored in the fluctuations in revenues along with the potential ground rent payment re-set into its analysis. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 132% and 0.88X, respectively, compared to 110% and 1.06X at Moody's last review.

The second largest loan is the Eden Roc Loan ($95.0 million – 9.8% of the pool), which is secured by a 631-room, full-service hotel situated along Collins Avenue in Miami Beach, Florida. The property is divided into two towers. The 14-story, 349-room, Historic Tower was built in 1956. The Tower underwent a $111 million renovation in 2008. The 21-story, 282-room Ocean Tower was constructed from 2006 to 2008 for approximately $95 million. In 2014, Eden Roc and Nobu Hospitality entered into an agreement to rebrand a portion of the Historic Tower as the "Nobu Hotel" and overhaul the hotel's food and beverage programs. Property performance declined in 2017 after the property sustained water damage following Hurricane Irma. However, the property has been fully restored, and performance significantly improved in 2018 and 2019. Property performance was affected due to business disruptions from the coronavirus pandemic. A forbearance agreement was executed in August 2020 with deferment of monthly FF&E reserve deposits from June to November 2020. However, in 2021 property performance has rebounded with year-end 2021 occupancy at 58%, and an NOI DSCR of 2.82X. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 127% and 0.91X, respectively, the same as at the last review.

The third largest loan is the Hilton Nashville Loan ($66 million – 6.8% of the pool), which is secured by a 12-story, 330-room full-service hotel located in the central business district of Nashville, Tennessee. The hotel sits directly east of Bridgestone Arena, directly north of the Music City Center and the Country Music Hall of Fame & Museum, and directly south of the Broadway entertainment district. Built in 2000 and extensively renovated in 2013 and 2014, the Hilton Nashville Property offers five restaurants and bars, approximately 16,000 SF of meeting space, a fitness center, a business center, and a sundry store. Food and beverage outlets at the Hilton Nashville Property include Trattoria Il Mulino, The Palm (upscale steakhouse), Market Street Restaurant (breakfast-only venue offering a la carte and buffet service), The Parkview Café (centrally located lobby restaurant offering food and cocktail service) and The Executive Lounge (newly-renovated 2,000-square-foot lounge located on the lobby level). Property performance was affected due to business disruptions from the coronavirus pandemic. A forbearance agreement was executed in August 2020 with deferment of monthly FF&E reserve deposits from July to September 2020. Property performance has since rebounded with a an NOI DSCR of 3.00X as of June 2022. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 111% and 1.07X, respectively, compared to 118% and 1.01X at the last review.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement, loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected loss for each rated instrument.

Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

