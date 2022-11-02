Moody's affirms five CGCMT 2016-P5

Approximately $571 million of structured securities affected

New York, November 02, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has affirmed the ratings on five classes in Citigroup Commercial Mortgage Trust 2016-P5, Commercial Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2016-P5. Moody's rating action is as follows:

Cl. A-3, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Jan 27, 2020 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-4, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Jan 27, 2020 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-AB, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Jan 27, 2020 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-S, Affirmed Aa2 (sf); previously on Jan 27, 2020 Affirmed Aa2 (sf)

Cl. X-A*, Affirmed Aa1 (sf); previously on Jan 27, 2020 Affirmed Aa1 (sf)

* Reflects Interest-Only Classes

RATINGS RATIONALE

The ratings on the P&I classes were affirmed because of their credit support and the transaction's key metrics, including Moody's loan-to-value (LTV) ratio, Moody's stressed debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) and the transaction's Herfindahl Index (Herf), are within acceptable ranges.

The rating on the IO class was affirmed based on the credit quality of the referenced classes.

Moody's rating action reflects a base expected loss of 7.5% of the current pooled balance, compared to 5.5% at Moody's last review. Moody's base expected loss plus realized losses is now 6.4% of the original pooled balance, compared to 5.3% at the last review. Moody's provides a current list of base expected losses for conduit and fusion CMBS transactions on moodys.com at http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_SF215255.

FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:

The performance expectations for a given variable indicate Moody's forward-looking view of the likely range of performance over the medium term. Performance that falls outside the given range can indicate that the collateral's credit quality is stronger or weaker than Moody's had previously expected.

Factors that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings include a significant amount of loan paydowns or amortization, an increase in the pool's share of defeasance or an improvement in pool performance.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include a decline in the performance of the pool, loan concentration, an increase in realized and expected losses from specially serviced and troubled loans or interest shortfalls.

METHODOLOGY UNDERLYING THE RATING ACTION

The principal methodology used in rating all classes except interest-only classes was "US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/391056. The methodologies used in rating interest-only classes were "US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/391056 and "Moody's Approach to Rating Structured Finance Interest-Only (IO) Securities" published in February 2019 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/59126. Please see the list of ratings at the top of this announcement to identify which classes are interest-only (indicated by the *). Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

DEAL PERFORMANCE

As of the October 13, 2022 distribution date, the transaction's aggregate certificate balance has decreased by 16.4% to $767 million from $917 million at securitization. The certificates are collateralized by 45 mortgage loans ranging in size from less than 1% to 8.5% of the pool, with the top ten loans (excluding defeasance) constituting 53.1% of the pool. One loan constituting 4.9% of the pool, has an investment-grade structured credit assessment. Four loans, constituting 3.2% of the pool, have defeased and are secured by US government securities.

Moody's uses a variation of Herf to measure the diversity of loan sizes, where a higher number represents greater diversity. Loan concentration has an important bearing on potential rating volatility, including the risk of multiple notch downgrades under adverse circumstances. The credit neutral Herf score is 40. The pool has a Herf of 24, compared to 29 at Moody's last review.

As of the October remittance report, loans representing 97.8% were current or within their grace period on their debt service payments, 2.2% were beyond their grace period but less than 30 days delinquent.

Ten loans, constituting 27.6% of the pool, are on the master servicer's watchlist. The watchlist includes loans that meet certain portfolio review guidelines established as part of the CRE Finance Council (CREFC) monthly reporting package. As part of Moody's ongoing monitoring of a transaction, the agency reviews the watchlist to assess which loans have material issues that could affect performance.

No loans have been liquidated from the pool and no loans are currently in special servicing.

Moody's has assumed a high default probability for one poorly performing loan, 332 South Michigan (30.8 million – 4.0% of the pool), which is secured by a 325,739 square feet (SF) office and retail complex located in Chicago, IL. Property performance has declined at the property as a result of decline in occupancy. The revenue dropped as the borrower offered annual rent concessions in order to lease or retain tenants. As of June 2022, the property was 57% occupied compared to 72% in December 2020. The loan is under cash management, and current as of October 2022 payment date.

The credit risk of loans is determined primarily by two factors: 1) Moody's assessment of the probability of default, which is largely driven by each loan's DSCR, and 2) Moody's assessment of the severity of loss upon a default, which is largely driven by each loan's loan-to-value ratio, referred to as the Moody's LTV or MLTV. As described in the CMBS methodology used to rate this transaction, we make various adjustments to the MLTV. We adjust the MLTV for each loan using a value that reflects capitalization (cap) rates that are between our sustainable cap rates and market cap rates. We also use an adjusted loan balance that reflects each loan's amortization profile. The MLTV reported in this publication reflects the MLTV before the adjustments described in the methodology.

Moody's received full year 2021 operating results for 91% of the pool, and full or partial year 2022 operating results for 84% of the pool (excluding specially serviced and defeased loans). Moody's weighted average conduit LTV is 115%, compared to 117% at Moody's last review. Moody's conduit component excludes loans with structured credit assessments, defeased and CTL loans, and specially serviced and troubled loans. Moody's net cash flow (NCF) reflects a weighted average haircut of 12.9% to the most recently available net operating income (NOI), excluding hotel properties that had significantly depressed NOI in 2021. Moody's value reflects a weighted average capitalization rate of 10.1%.

Moody's actual and stressed conduit DSCRs are 1.65X and 0.98X, respectively, compared to 1.61X and 0.95X at the last review. Moody's actual DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and the loan's actual debt service. Moody's stressed DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and a 9.25% stress rate the agency applied to the loan balance.

The loan with a structured credit assessment is the Vertex Pharmaceuticals HQ Loan ($37.5 million -- 4.9% of the pool), which represents a pari passu portion of a $425 million senior mortgage loan. The total mortgage debt also includes $195 million of mezzanine debt, which is held outside of the trust. The loan is secured by the borrower's fee simple interest in a two-building, Class-A office complex located in the Seaport District of Boston, Massachusetts. The 15-story buildings were built-to-suit between 2011 and 2013 to serve as corporate headquarters for Vertex Pharmaceutical Incorporated. Both buildings have achieved LEED Gold certification. Vertex leases 100% of the office (429,147 SF), lab (476,670 SF) and mechanical (164,736 SF) space through December 2028. In addition, the property consists of 49,906 SF of ground floor retail and associated storage space leased to multiple tenants. Due to the significant tenant concentration, Moody's value incorporated a lit/dark analysis. The loan is interest-only for its entire term and provides for a hyper-amortization feature that is triggered upon an Anticipated Repayment Date (ARD) in 2026. Moody's structured credit assessment and stressed DSCR are aa1 (sca.pd) and 1.52X, respectively.

The top three conduit loans represent 21.4% of the pool balance. The largest loan is the Hyatt Regency Jersey City Loan ($65 million -- 8.5% of the pool), which represents a pari passu portion of a $100 million mortgage loan. The loan is secured by the borrower's fee simple interest in a full-service hotel in Jersey City, New Jersey. The hotel is located along the Hudson waterfront on Harborside Financial Center's south pier. The property was constructed in 2002 and underwent approximately $12.4 million in capital improvements and guestroom renovations between 2010 and 2015. All 351 guestrooms and 11 meeting spaces at the property feature waterfront views. Additional amenities include a restaurant, an indoor pool, a 24/7 fitness center, promenade access, and other typical complement of back-of-the-house facilities. Property operations were negatively affected due to business disruptions from the coronavirus pandemic. The property did not generate sufficient cash flow to cover debt service in 2021. The loan has remained current. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 124% and 0.96X, respectively, compared to 99% and 1.20X at the last review.

The second largest loan is the Plaza America I & II Loan ($60 million -- 7.8% of the pool), which represents a pari-passu portion of a $125.0 million first mortgage. The property is also encumbered with $20.0 million in mezzanine financing. The loan is secured by two Class A office buildings totaling 515,000 SF and an adjacent 1,689-space parking garage located in Reston, Virginia, approximately 22 miles west of the Washington D.C. CBD. The largest two tenants, Software AG (12.1% of the NRA) and NVR, Inc. (11.9% of the NRA), have their respective headquarters at the property. Software AG reduced their space by 11,000 SF. As of June 2022, the properties were 83% occupied, compared to 84% in December 2021 and 86% in December 2020. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 127% and 0.83X, respectively, the same as at Moody's last review.

The third largest loan is the Crocker Park Phase One & Two Loan ($39.3 million -- 5.1% of the pool), which represents a pari passu portion of a $138 million mortgage loan. The loan is secured by 615,000 SF of retail and office space within a mixed-use development called Crocker Park. The property is located in Westlake, OH, approximately 15 miles west of the Cleveland CBD. Phase One and Two were built between 2004 and 2010 and contain retail space, office space, and multifamily apartments. The multifamily portion is not part of the collateral for this loan. Retail tenants make up 84% of the NRA. The loan had transferred to special servicing in May 2020 due to imminent default in relation to the disruptions from the coronavirus pandemic as a result of low rent collections and tenant bankruptcies. A loan modification was executed in August 2020 which included 12 months deferment of debt service payments, and the loan was returned to the master servicer in September 2020. The October 2022 remittance statement shows that the loan is current on its debt service payments. Per the June 2022 rent roll, the property was 96% leased compared to 98% at securitization. The loan has amortized 1.7% since securitization. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 152% and 0.74X, respectively, compared to 137% and 0.83X at the last review.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement, loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected loss for each rated instrument.

Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

