Moody's affirms five CMBS classes of MSBAM 2015-C27

$510 million of structured securities affected

New York, November 21, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has affirmed the ratings on five classes in Morgan Stanley Bank of America Merrill Lynch Trust 2015-C27 as follows:

Cl. A-3, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Mar 18, 2020 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-4, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Mar 18, 2020 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-SB, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Mar 18, 2020 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-S, Affirmed Aa2 (sf); previously on Mar 18, 2020 Affirmed Aa2 (sf)

Cl. X-A*, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Mar 18, 2020 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

* Reflects Interest-Only Classes

RATINGS RATIONALE

The ratings on the four P&I classes were affirmed because of their credit support and the transaction's key metrics, including Moody's loan-to-value (LTV) ratio, Moody's stressed debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) and the transaction's Herfindahl Index (Herf), are within acceptable ranges.

The rating on the one IO class was affirmed based on the credit quality of its referenced class.

Moody's rating action reflects a base expected loss of 6.5% of the current pooled balance, compared to 7.9% at Moody's last review. Moody's base expected loss plus realized losses is now 5.5% of the original pooled balance, compared to 7.4% at the last review. Moody's provides a current list of base expected losses for conduit and fusion CMBS transactions on moodys.com at http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_SF215255.

FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:

The performance expectations for a given variable indicate Moody's forward-looking view of the likely range of performance over the medium term. Performance that falls outside the given range can indicate that the collateral's credit quality is stronger or weaker than Moody's had previously expected.

Factors that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings include a significant amount of loan paydowns or amortization, an increase in the pool's share of defeasance or an improvement in pool performance.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include a decline in the performance of the pool, loan concentration, an increase in realized and expected losses from specially serviced and troubled loans or interest shortfalls.

METHODOLOGY UNDERLYING THE RATING ACTION

The principal methodology used in rating all classes except interest-only classes was "US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/391056. The methodologies used in rating interest-only classes were "US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/391056 and "Moody's Approach to Rating Structured Finance Interest-Only (IO) Securities" published in February 2019 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/59126. Please see the list of ratings at the top of this announcement to identify which classes are interest-only (indicated by the *). Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

DEAL PERFORMANCE

As of the October 17, 2022 distribution date, the transaction's aggregate pooled certificate balance has decreased by 14.9% to $699.5 million from $822.3 million at securitization. The pooled certificates are collateralized by 51 mortgage loans ranging in size from less than 1% to 12.9% of the pool, with the top ten loans (excluding defeasance) constituting 58.2% of the pool. One loan, constituting 2.4% of the pool, has an investment-grade structured credit assessment. Eight loans, constituting 5.4% of the pool, have defeased and are secured by US government securities.

Moody's uses a variation of Herf to measure the diversity of loan sizes, where a higher number represents greater diversity. Loan concentration has an important bearing on potential rating volatility, including the risk of multiple notch downgrades under adverse circumstances. The credit neutral Herf score is 40. The pool has a Herf of 19, compared to 22 at Moody's last review.

As of the October 2022 remittance report, all loans (excluding specially serviced loans representing just under 2%) were current on their debt service payments.

Thirteen loans, constituting 34.6% of the pool, are on the master servicer's watchlist. The watchlist includes loans that meet certain portfolio review guidelines established as part of the CRE Finance Council (CREFC) monthly reporting package. As part of Moody's ongoing monitoring of a transaction, the agency reviews the watchlist to assess which loans have material issues that could affect performance.

No loans have been liquidated from the pool with a loss. Two loans, constituting 1.8% of the pool, are currently in special servicing.

The largest specially serviced loan is the Fairfield Inn & Suites Kansas City Loan ($7.3 million – 1.0% of the pool), which is secured by a 99-room limited-service hotel, located in Kansas City, Missouri. The loan transferred to special servicing in October 2020 and the net operating income (NOI) was negative in 2021. The property subsequently became real estate owned (REO) in July 2021. As of the October 2022 remittance date, the master servicer has recognized of $3.6 million appraisal reduction and special servicer commentary states they are evaluating the potential disposal in the first half of 2023.

The other specially serviced loan is the La Quinta Russellville Loan ($5.0 million – 0.7% of the pool), which is secured by a limited-service hotel located in Russellville, Arkansas. The loan was transferred to special servicing in September 2020 and the property became REO in January 2022. The property's NOI was negative through December 2021. No appraisal reduction has been recognized on this loan as the most recent appraisal value was above the outstanding loan balance.

Moody's has also assumed a high default probability for two poorly performing loans, constituting 6% of the pool, and has estimated an aggregate loss of $20 million (a 36% expected loss on average) from these troubled and specially serviced loans. The largest troubled loan is the Granite 190 Loan ($39.0 million – 5.6% of the pool), which is secured by a suburban office building in Richardson, Texas. The property has already experienced decline in revenue and occupancy in 2021 and the current largest tenant, representing 56% of the NRA, has a lease expiration in June 2023 and plans to downsize their space significantly.

The credit risk of loans is determined primarily by two factors: 1) Moody's assessment of the probability of default, which is largely driven by each loan's DSCR, and 2) Moody's assessment of the severity of loss upon a default, which is largely driven by each loan's loan-to-value ratio, referred to as the Moody's LTV or MLTV. As described in the CMBS methodology used to rate this transaction, we make various adjustments to the MLTV. We adjust the MLTV for each loan using a value that reflects capitalization (cap) rates that are between our sustainable cap rates and market cap rates. We also use an adjusted loan balance that reflects each loan's amortization profile. The MLTV reported in this publication reflects the MLTV before the adjustments described in the methodology.

Moody's received full year 2021 operating results for 93% of the pool, and partial year 2022 operating results for 71% of the pool (excluding specially serviced and defeased loans). Moody's weighted average conduit LTV is 116%, compared to 119% at Moody's last review. Moody's conduit component excludes loans with structured credit assessments, defeased and CTL loans, and specially serviced and troubled loans. Moody's net cash flow (NCF) reflects a weighted average haircut of 14.8% to the most recently available NOI, excluding hotel properties that had significantly depressed NOI in 2021. Moody's value reflects a weighted average capitalization rate of 9.6%.

Moody's actual and stressed conduit DSCRs are 1.51X and 0.93X, respectively, compared to 1.47X and 0.90X at the last review. Moody's actual DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and the loan's actual debt service. Moody's stressed DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and a 9.25% stress rate the agency applied to the loan balance.

The loan with a structured credit assessment is the U-Haul Portfolio Loan ($16.9 million – 2.4% of the pool), which represents a pari-passu portion of a $92.9 million senior mortgage loan. The whole loan has an additional $111 million of subordinate debt. This loan is secured by 105 self-storage properties located across 35 states. As of June 2022, the portfolio was 94% leased, compared to 93% leased in December 2021 and 88% in December 2020. The portfolio's financial performance has improved significantly since securitization. Moody's structured credit assessment is aaa (sca.pd).

The top three conduit loans represent 27.8% of the pool balance. The largest loan is the 535-545 Fifth Avenue Loan ($90 million – 12.9% of the pool), which represents a pari-passu portion of a $310 million mortgage loan. The loan is secured by two adjacent Class-B office and retail buildings located in Manhattan's Grand Central office submarket along Fifth Avenue. As of June 2022, the property was 75% leased, unchanged from December 2021 and down from 86% at year-end 2020. The property's net cash flow has continued to decline since securitization as a result of lower revenues, however, the largest retail tenant, Best Buy (36,787 square feet - 7.2% of the NRA) recently leased the property and has a lease expiration in March 2031. The second largest retail tenant, NBA Media Ventures occupies 5.0% of the NRA and has a lease expiration in December 2035. The interest-only loan is current through its October 2022 payment date and matures in March 2025. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 133% and 0.68X, respectively, compared to 118% and 0.74X at Moody's last review.

The second largest loan is the Crowne Plaza Hollywood, FL Loan ($53.0 million – 7.6% of the pool), which is secured by a 311-room full-service hotel located along the coast in Hollywood, Florida. The hotel re-branded from the Crowne Plaza brand to the Doubletree by Hilton brand in late 2017. The loan previously transferred to special servicing in April 2020, a forbearance agreement was executed in February 2021 and the loan returned to the master servicer in October 2021. The property's performance has rebounded since 2020 and for the trailing twelve-months (TTM) ending March 2022, occupancy, average daily rate (ADR) and revenue per available room (RevPAR) were 57.8%, $202.87 and $117.18, and the loan had a NOI DSCR 1.24x. The loan remains current as of the October 2022 payment date and is still within its payback period of the deferred monthly payments from 2020. The loan has amortized 11.5% since securitization and Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 137% and 0.87X, respectively, compared to 145% and 0.82X at the last review.

The third largest loan is the Hotel Valencia Santana Row Loan ($51.3 million – 7.3% of the pool), which is secured by a 215-room full-service hotel, located in San Jose, California in Santana Row, a mixed-use master planned community. The property was constructed in 2002 and was renovated between 2013 and 2015. The property's performance has rebounded since 2020. For the TTM ending March 2022, the hotel occupancy, ADR and RevPAR were 54.1%, $194.18 and $104.96, respectively, and the loan had a NOI DSCR of 1.43X. The loan has remained current and after an initial 5-year interest only period and has now amortized 3% since securitization. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 124% and 0.99X, respectively, compared to 128% and 0.96X at last review and securitization.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement, loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected loss for each rated instrument.

Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

