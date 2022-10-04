Moody's affirms five CMBS classes of MSC 2016-BNK2

Approximately $449.6 million of structured securities affected

New York, October 04, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has affirmed the ratings on five classes in Morgan Stanley Capital I Trust 2016-BNK2, Commercial Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2016-BNK2 as follows:

Cl. A-3, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Feb 25, 2020 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-4, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Feb 25, 2020 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-SB, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Feb 25, 2020 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-S, Affirmed Aa3 (sf); previously on Feb 25, 2020 Affirmed Aa3 (sf)

Cl. X-A*, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Feb 25, 2020 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

* Reflects Interest Only Classes

RATINGS RATIONALE

The ratings on the four P&I classes were affirmed due to their credit support and because the transaction's key metrics, including Moody's loan-to-value (LTV) ratio, Moody's stressed debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) and the transaction's Herfindahl Index (Herf), are within acceptable ranges.

The rating on the IO class was affirmed based on the credit quality of the referenced classes.

Moody's rating action reflects a base expected loss of 7.4% of the current pooled balance, compared to 5.0% at Moody's last review. Moody's base expected loss plus realized losses is now 6.5% of the original pooled balance, compared to 4.8% at the last review. Moody's provides a current list of base expected losses for conduit and fusion CMBS transactions on moodys.com at http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_SF215255.

FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:

The performance expectations for a given variable indicate Moody's forward-looking view of the likely range of performance over the medium term. Performance that falls outside the given range can indicate that the collateral's credit quality is stronger or weaker than Moody's had previously expected.

Factors that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings include a significant amount of loan paydowns or amortization, an increase in the pool's share of defeasance or an improvement in pool performance.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include a decline in the performance of the pool, loan concentration, an increase in realized and expected losses from specially serviced and troubled loans or interest shortfalls.

METHODOLOGY UNDERLYING THE RATING ACTION

The principal methodology used in rating all classes except interest-only classes was "US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/391056. The methodologies used in rating interest-only classes were "US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/391056 and "Moody's Approach to Rating Structured Finance Interest-Only (IO) Securities" published in February 2019 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/59126. Please see the list of ratings at the top of this announcement to identify which classes are interest-only (indicated by the *). Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

DEAL PERFORMANCE

As of the September 16, 2022 distribution date, the transaction's aggregate certificate balance has decreased by 12.4% to $635.6 million from $725.6 million at securitization. The certificates are collateralized by 38 mortgage loans ranging in size from less than 1% to 11.4% of the pool, with the top ten loans (excluding defeasance) constituting 62.3% of the pool. One loan, constituting 4.7% of the pool, has investment-grade structured credit assessments.

Moody's uses a variation of Herf to measure the diversity of loan sizes, where a higher number represents greater diversity. Loan concentration has an important bearing on potential rating volatility, including the risk of multiple notch downgrades under adverse circumstances. The credit neutral Herf score is 40. The pool has a Herf of 18 compared to 20 at last review.

As of the September 2022 remittance report, loans representing 93.6% were current or less than one month delinquent on their debt service payments and 6.4% were in foreclosure. One loan (the Conrad Indianapolis – 3.3% of the pool) is classified as current due to an executed forbearance period but is last paid through its May 2021 payment date.

Five loans, constituting 29% of the pool, are on the master servicer's watchlist, of which loans, representing 10.7% of the pool, indicate the borrower has received loan modifications in relation to coronavirus impact on the property. The watchlist includes loans that meet certain portfolio review guidelines established as part of the CRE Finance Council (CREFC) monthly reporting package. As part of Moody's ongoing monitoring of a transaction, the agency reviews the watchlist to assess which loans have material issues that could affect performance.

The largest specially serviced loan is the Marriott Albany ($40.7 million -- 6.4% of the pool), which is secured by a fee and leasehold 359 room hotel located in Albany, NY. The property is subject to a 20-year franchise agreement with Marriott International, Inc. which expires in January 2026 with no extension options and a ground lease with National Grid for an unimproved 1.16 acre parcel utilized to provide additional parking which expires in April 2034 with an additional 10 year option. The property was significantly impacted by the coronavirus pandemic and had negative NOI in 2020 and a 0.40X NOI DSCR in 2021. At securitization the property generated 51% of its demand from commercial demand and 31% from meeting and group. The loan transferred to special servicing in April 2020 and as of the September 2022 remittance statement was last paid through its October 2021 remittance date. Special servicer commentary indicates all cash is currently being trapped and the servicer is evaluating all potential rights and remedies.

The other specially serviced loan is the Conrad Indianapolis ($21.3 million – 3.4% of the pool), which represents a pari passu portion of a $50 million senior mortgage loan. The loan is secured by two condominium units, each is part of separate mixed-use condominiums consisting of floors one through 18 of a 23-story, full-service hotel comprising 247 guestrooms and a restaurant and conference space in the adjacent building. The property is located in the central business district of Indianapolis, Indiana. The loan transferred to special servicing in April 2020. Despite being classified as current the loan received a second forbearance deferring P&I payments and as of the September 2022 remittance statement is last paid through its May 2021 remittance date. The loan currently has $1.9 million in P&I advances as a result of the forbearance agreement. The property had negative cash flow in 2020 but reported an actual NOI DSCR of 0.95X in 2021. The loan has amortized 10% since securitization. Due to both the historical and recent recovery in performance, this loan was included in the conduit statistics with a Moody's LTV of 117%.

The credit risk of loans is determined primarily by two factors: 1) Moody's assessment of the probability of default, which is largely driven by each loan's DSCR, and 2) Moody's assessment of the severity of loss upon a default, which is largely driven by each loan's loan-to-value ratio, referred to as the Moody's LTV or MLTV. As described in the CMBS methodology used to rate this transaction, we make various adjustments to the MLTV. We adjust the MLTV for each loan using a value that reflects capitalization (cap) rates that are between our sustainable cap rates and market cap rates. We also use an adjusted loan balance that reflects each loan's amortization profile. The MLTV reported in this publication reflects the MLTV before the adjustments described in the methodology.

Moody's received full year 2021 operating results for 100% of the pool, and partial year 2022 operating results for 92% of the pool (excluding specially serviced and defeased loans). Moody's weighted average conduit LTV is 114%, compared to 112% at Moody's last review. Moody's conduit component excludes loans with structured credit assessments, defeased and CTL loans, and specially serviced and troubled loans. Moody's net cash flow (NCF) reflects a weighted average haircut of 14% to the most recently available net operating income (NOI), excluding hotel properties that had significantly depressed NOI in 2020 and/or 2021. Moody's value reflects a weighted average capitalization rate of 9.8%.

Moody's actual and stressed conduit DSCRs are 1.73X and 0.96X, respectively, compared to 1.87X and 0.97X at the last review. Moody's actual DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and the loan's actual debt service. Moody's stressed DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and a 9.25% stress rate the agency applied to the loan balance.

The loan with a structured credit assessment is the International Square Loan ($30 million – 4.7% of the pool), which represents a pari passu portion of a $246.7 million senior mortgage loan. The total mortgage debt also includes junior subordinate B-note with an aggregate balance of $203.3 million. The loan is secured by a 1.1 million square foot (SF) Class A office complex located in Washington, D.C. As of December 2021, the property was 68% leased, compared to 74% in December 2020 and 94% at securitization. Due to the decline in occupancy, the property's revenue and net operating income (NOI) have declined since 2019. The largest tenant is the Federal Reserve, which leases 26.5% of the space under multiple leases that expire in 2029 and 2033. The property benefits from its location in a business improvement district called the Golden Triangle in the heart of Washington, D.C with close proximity to public transportation. According to CBRE the Washington D.C. Class A office submarket had a vacancy of 19% in the second quarter of 2022. The loan is interest only for its entire term and Moody's structured credit assessment and stressed DSCR are baa3 (sca.pd) and 1.10X, respectively.

The top three conduit loans represent 28% of the pool balance. The largest loan is the 101 Hudson Street Loan ($72.5 million -- 11.4% of the pool), which represents a pari passu portion of a $250 million senior mortgage loan. The loan is secured by a 42-story, Class A office tower located in the Waterfront District of Jersey City, NJ. The second largest tenant at securitization, National Union Fire (20.2% of NRA and 20.5% of Base Rent), vacated upon their April 2018 lease expiration. As a result of this departure the property's occupancy declined to 75% in June 2018, compared to 97% leased as of June 2017. The tenant had already vacated a portion of their space at securitization so the reduction in cash flow was already included in our cash flow analysis. As of March 2022, the occupancy was 74% and the reported NOI DSCR was 3.10X. The loan is interest only for its entire term and Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 98% and 0.99X, respectively, the same as at the last review.

The second largest conduit loan is the Harlem USA Loan ($68.0 million -- 10.7% of the pool), which represents a pari passu portion of a $108.0 million senior mortgage loan. The loan is secured by the Borrower's leasehold interest in a four-story, 246,000 SF retail center located in a developed commercial area of Harlem - New York City. The center runs along West 125th St between St. Nicholas Avenue and Frederick Douglas Boulevard. The property benefits from high volumes of pedestrian foot traffic commuting through the 125th street subway station which provides access to the A, B, C and D train lines. The property was 74% occupied as of March 2022, compared to 80% December 2021, and 95% at securitization. Harlem USA operates under a 124-year term ground lease which expires in May 2122. The current contract ground rent is $300,000 per year through the lease expiration date. The property's NOI has declined in recent years due lower rental revenues and lower occupancy. The loan is interest only for its entire 10 year loan term. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 129% and 0.76X compared to 105% and 0.90X, at last review.

The third largest loan is the Huntington Center Loan ($39.3 million – 6.2% of the pool), which represents a pari passu portion of a $100 million senior mortgage loan. The loan is secured by a 37 story, 907,000 SF Class A office building and an adjacent 5 story parking garage located in Columbus, OH. The property was 78% leased as of March 2022, compared to 83% in December 2021 and at securitization. The largest tenant, Huntington Bank (22% of the NRA; lease expiration in February 2030), also owns approximately 18% interest in Huntington Center and has occupied the property since 1987. The loan has amortized nearly 2% after its initial interest only period. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 132% and 0.80X, respectively, compared to 135% and 0.78X at the last review.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement, loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected loss for each rated instrument.

Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Blake Woon

Associate Lead Analyst

Structured Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

Matthew Halpern

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Structured Finance Group

Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

