Moody's affirms five CMBS classes of WFCM 2015-C26

Approximately $606 million of structured securities affected

New York, January 25, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has affirmed the ratings on five classes in Wells Fargo Commercial Mortgage Trust 2015-C26 as follows:

Cl. A-3, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Mar 27, 2020 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-4, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Mar 27, 2020 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-S, Affirmed Aa1 (sf); previously on Mar 27, 2020 Affirmed Aa1 (sf)

Cl. A-SB, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Mar 27, 2020 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. B, Affirmed Aa3 (sf); previously on Mar 27, 2020 Affirmed Aa3 (sf)

RATINGS RATIONALE

The ratings on the five P&I classes were affirmed because of their credit support and the transaction's key metrics, including Moody's loan-to-value (LTV) ratio, Moody's stressed debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) and the transaction's Herfindahl Index (Herf), are within acceptable ranges.

Moody's rating action reflects a base expected loss of 5.3% of the current pooled balance, compared to 7.1% at Moody's last review. Moody's base expected loss plus realized losses is now 4.2% of the original pooled balance, compared to 6.2% at the last review. Moody's provides a current list of base expected losses for conduit and fusion CMBS transactions on moodys.com at http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_SF215255.

FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:

The performance expectations for a given variable indicate Moody's forward-looking view of the likely range of performance over the medium term. Performance that falls outside the given range can indicate that the collateral's credit quality is stronger or weaker than Moody's had previously expected.

Factors that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings include a significant amount of loan paydowns or amortization, an increase in the pool's share of defeasance or an improvement in pool performance.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include a decline in the performance of the pool, loan concentration, an increase in realized and expected losses from specially serviced and troubled loans or interest shortfalls.

METHODOLOGY UNDERLYING THE RATING ACTION

The principal methodology used in these ratings was "US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/391056. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

DEAL PERFORMANCE

As of the January 18, 2023 distribution date, the transaction's aggregate pooled certificate balance has decreased by 19.4% to $775.1 million from $962.1 million at securitization. The pooled certificates are collateralized by 93 mortgage loans ranging in size from less than 1% to 5.0% of the pool, with the top ten loans (excluding defeasance) constituting 32.8% of the pool. Twenty-two loans, constituting 23.3% of the pool, have defeased and are secured by US government securities. The pool contains thirteen low leverage cooperative loans, constituting 4.6% of the pool balance, that were too small to credit assess; however, have Moody's leverage that is consistent with other loans previously assigned an investment grade Structured Credit Assessments.

Moody's uses a variation of Herf to measure the diversity of loan sizes, where a higher number represents greater diversity. Loan concentration has an important bearing on potential rating volatility, including the risk of multiple notch downgrades under adverse circumstances. The credit neutral Herf score is 40. The pool has a Herf of 35, compared to 44 at Moody's last review.

As of the January 2023 remittance report, all loans (excluding two specially serviced loans representing 4.9% of the pool) were current on their debt service payments.

Eight loans, constituting 9.2% of the pool, are on the master servicer's watchlist. The watchlist includes loans that meet certain portfolio review guidelines established as part of the CRE Finance Council (CREFC) monthly reporting package. As part of Moody's ongoing monitoring of a transaction, the agency reviews the watchlist to assess which loans have material issues that could affect performance.

No loans have been liquidated from the pool with a loss. Two loans, constituting 4.9% of the pool, are currently in special servicing. The largest specially serviced loan is the Aloft Houston by the Galleria Loan ($29.3 million - 3.8% of the pool), which is secured by a 152-room limited-service hotel located in Houston, Texas. The loan transferred to special servicing in May 2020 due to imminent default as a result of business disruptions in relation to the coronavirus pandemic. A receiver was appointed in June 2020. The loan is last paid through its August 2020 payment date and has accrued approximately $8.1 million in loan advances. As of the January 2023 remittance date, the master servicer has recognized an appraisal reduction of $7.6 million. Special servicer commentary indicates that a notice of repurchase claim to the loan originator has been provided.

The other specially serviced loan is the Piedmont Center Loan ($9.1 million - 1.2% of the pool), which is secured by two 147,025 square feet (SF) four-and five-story office buildings, located in Greenville, South Carolina, approximately 3 miles east of the central business district (CBD). The loan transferred to special servicing in November 2018 and a receiver was appointed in March 2019. The receiver is working to stabilize the property through lease-up of vacant space and renewal of existing tenants. Special servicer commentary indicates that several brokerage proposals have been obtained and the property will be marketed for the sale in the first half of 2023. The loan is last paid through its January 2019 payment date. The loan has accrued approximately $3.6 million in loan advances and as of January 2023 remittance date, the master servicer has recognized an appraisal reduction of $3.0 million.

The credit risk of loans is determined primarily by two factors: 1) Moody's assessment of the probability of default, which is largely driven by each loan's DSCR, and 2) Moody's assessment of the severity of loss upon a default, which is largely driven by each loan's loan-to-value ratio, referred to as the Moody's LTV or MLTV. As described in the CMBS methodology used to rate this transaction, we make various adjustments to the MLTV. We adjust the MLTV for each loan using a value that reflects capitalization (cap) rates that are between our sustainable cap rates and market cap rates. We also use an adjusted loan balance that reflects each loan's amortization profile. The MLTV reported in this publication reflects the MLTV before the adjustments described in the methodology.

Moody's received full year 2021 operating results for 81% of the pool, and partial year 2022 operating results for 75% of the pool (excluding specially serviced and defeased loans). Moody's weighted average conduit LTV is 102%, compared to 101% at Moody's last review. Moody's conduit component excludes loans with structured credit assessments, defeased and CTL loans, and specially serviced and troubled loans. Moody's net cash flow (NCF) reflects a weighted average haircut of 18.5% to the most recently available NOI, excluding hotel properties that had significantly depressed NOI in 2021. Moody's value reflects a weighted average capitalization rate of 10.3%.

Moody's actual and stressed conduit DSCRs are 1.52X and 1.14X, respectively, compared to 1.59X and 1.11X at the last review. Moody's actual DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and the loan's actual debt service. Moody's stressed DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and a 9.25% stress rate the agency applied to the loan balance.

The top three conduit loans represent 13.8% of the pool balance. The largest loan is the Chateau on the Lake Loan ($39.1 million – 5.0% of the pool), which is secured by a full-service, non-flagged, 301-key resort-style hotel located in Branson, Missouri approximately 45 miles south of Springfield, Missouri. The primary building housing the guest rooms is 10-stories tall and was built in 1997. Amenities at the property include an attached 43,500 SF convention center, full-service spa, and private 55-slip marina. The loan transferred to special servicing in September 2016 due to the borrower filing for bankruptcy protection and was returned to the master servicer in November 2020. For the trailing twelve month (TTM) period ending June 2022, the occupancy, average daily rate (ADR) and revenue per available room (RevPAR) were 52.8%, $185.31 and $97.81, respectively. The loan had a NOI DSCR of 2.00X as of September 2022. The loan has remained current and has now amortized 14.9% since securitization. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 115% and 1.05X, respectively, compared to 123% and 0.99X at the last review.

The second largest loan is the Broadcom Building Loan ($33.9 million – 4.4% of the pool), which is secured by a Class B, single-tenant commercial office building located in San Jose, California, approximately 5.5 miles northwest of the San Jose CBD. The subject is two-stories tall and contains 200,000 SF of net rentable area (NRA) with a mix of office and Research & Development uses. The property was 100% leased to Broadcom, whose lease was set to expire in May 2020, however, the tenant exercised their termination option and vacated the property in May 2018. The borrower has kept the loan current on its debt service payments. Per the September 2022 rent roll, the property is fully leased to NIO, a Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer, for a 10-year term with a start date in November 2023. After an initial 5-year interest only period, the loan has now amortized 5.2% since securitization. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 129% and 1.09X, respectively, compared to 148% and 0.80X at last review and securitization.

The third largest loan is the JW Marriott New Orleans Loan ($33.8 million - 4.4% of the pool), which is secured by the borrower's leasehold interest in a 496 key, 30-story, full-service hotel along Canal Street in New Orleans, Louisiana. The loan represents a pari-passu portion of a $76.0 million first-mortgage loan. The property, which was built in 1984, was operated as a Le Meridien through late 2002 and was reflagged as a JW Marriott in 2003. Property performance declined as a result of business disruptions in relation to the coronavirus pandemic however it has improved since 2021. For the TTM period ending October 2022, the hotel occupancy, ADR and RevPAR were 59.2%, $235.28 and $139.19, respectively. The loan had a NOI DSCR of 1.89X as of September2022. The loan has remained current and has now amortized 15.4% since securitization. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 112% and 1.09X, respectively, compared to 105% and 1.14X at the last review.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement, loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected loss for each rated instrument.

Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Kyung Woo Jang, CFA

Associate Lead Analyst

Structured Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

Romina Padhi

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Structured Finance Group

Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

