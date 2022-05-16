Moody's affirms five and downgrade six classes of JPMCC 2013-LC11

Approximately $874 million of structured securities affected

New York, May 16, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has affirmed the ratings on five classes and downgraded the ratings on six classes in J.P. Morgan Chase Commercial Mortgage Securities Trust 2013-LC11 as follows:

Cl. A-4, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Mar 31, 2020 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-5, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Mar 31, 2020 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-SB, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Mar 31, 2020 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-S, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Mar 31, 2020 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. B, Downgraded to A2 (sf); previously on Mar 31, 2020 Affirmed Aa3 (sf)

Cl. C, Downgraded to Ba1 (sf); previously on Apr 23, 2021 Downgraded to Baa2 (sf)

Cl. D, Downgraded to B3 (sf); previously on Apr 23, 2021 Downgraded to B1 (sf)

Cl. E, Downgraded to Caa3 (sf); previously on Apr 23, 2021 Downgraded to Caa2 (sf)

Cl. F, Downgraded to C (sf); previously on Mar 31, 2020 Downgraded to Caa3 (sf)

Cl. X-A*, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Mar 31, 2020 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. X-B*, Downgraded to Baa2 (sf); previously on Apr 23, 2021 Downgraded to A3 (sf)

* Reflects Interest-Only Classes

RATINGS RATIONALE

The ratings on four P&I classes were affirmed due to the credit support and because the transaction's key metrics, including Moody's loan-to-value (LTV) ratio, Moody's stressed debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) and the transaction's Herfindahl Index (Herf), are within acceptable ranges.

The ratings on five P&I classes were downgraded primarily due to higher anticipated losses and increased interest shortfall concerns from the pool's exposure to specially serviced and troubled loans. The pool faces heightened refinance risk as all the remaining loans mature by May 2023 and there would be an increased risk of interest shortfalls if certain loans are unable to pay off at or before their scheduled maturity dates. The specially serviced loan, the World Trade Center I & II loan (11.1% of the pool), is last paid through June 2021 and is currently going through the foreclosure process. Additionally, Moody's has identified four additional troubled loans (14.8% of the pool) that may have heightened refinance risk due to their recent declines in performance. The largest troubled loan is secured by a regional mall, the Pecanland Mall, representing 8.4% of the pool.

The rating on one IO class, Cl. X-A, was affirmed based on the credit quality of its referenced classes.

The rating on one IO Class, Cl. X-B, was downgraded due to a decline in the credit quality of its referenced classes.

Today's action has considered how the coronavirus pandemic has reshaped the US economic environment and the way its aftershocks will continue to reverberate and influence the performance of commercial real estate. We expect the public health situation to improve as vaccinations against COVID-19 increase and societies continue to adapt to new protocols. Still, the exit from the pandemic will likely be bumpy and unpredictable and economic prospects will vary.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

Moody's rating action reflects a base expected loss of 12.1% of the current pooled balance, compared to 10.9% at Moody's last review. Moody's base expected loss plus realized losses is now 8.4% of the original pooled balance, compared to 7.9% at the last review. Moody's provides a current list of base expected losses for conduit and fusion CMBS transactions on moodys.com at http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_SF215255.

FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:

The performance expectations for a given variable indicate Moody's forward-looking view of the likely range of performance over the medium term. Performance that falls outside the given range can indicate that the collateral's credit quality is stronger or weaker than Moody's had previously expected. Additionally, significant changes in the 5-year rolling average of 10-year US Treasury rates will impact the magnitude of the interest rate adjustment and may lead to future rating actions.

Factors that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings include a significant amount of loan paydowns or amortization, an increase in the pool's share of defeasance or an improvement in pool performance.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include a decline in the performance of the pool, loan concentration, an increase in realized and expected losses from specially serviced and troubled loans or interest shortfalls.

METHODOLOGY UNDERLYING THE RATING ACTION

The methodologies used in rating all classes except interest-only classes were "US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1258254 and "Large Loan and Single Asset/Single Borrower Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1250766. The methodologies used in rating interest-only classes were "US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1258254, "Large Loan and Single Asset/Single Borrower Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1250766 and "Moody's Approach to Rating Structured Finance Interest-Only (IO) Securities" published in February 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1111179. Please see the list of ratings at the top of this announcement to identify which classes are interest-only (indicated by the *). Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

DEAL PERFORMANCE

As of the April 2022 distribution date, the transaction's aggregate pooled certificate balance has decreased by 30% to $920 million from $1.32 billion at securitization. The certificates are collateralized by 41 mortgage loans ranging in size from less than 1% to 11% of the pool, with the top ten loans (excluding defeasance) constituting 59% of the pool. Fifteen loans, constituting 28% of the pool, have defeased and are secured by US government securities.

Moody's uses a variation of Herf to measure the diversity of loan sizes, where a higher number represents greater diversity. Loan concentration has an important bearing on potential rating volatility, including the risk of multiple notch downgrades under adverse circumstances. The credit neutral Herf score is 40. The pool has a Herf of 12, compared to 13 at Moody's last review.

As of the April 2022 remittance report, one loan representing 11% was in foreclosure and all other loans were current on their debt service payments.

Eight loans, constituting 27% of the pool, are on the master servicer's watchlist. The watchlist includes loans that meet certain portfolio review guidelines established as part of the CRE Finance Council (CREFC) monthly reporting package. As part of Moody's ongoing monitoring of a transaction, the agency reviews the watchlist to assess which loans have material issues that could affect performance. One loan has been liquidated from the pool, resulting in a minimal realized loss of $6,666 (for a loss severity less than 1%).

One loan, the World Trade Center I & II loan ($102.2 million -- 11.1% of the pool), is currently in special servicing. The specially serviced loan is secured by two adjacent 28-story and 29-story Class A office buildings totaling 770,000 square feet (SF) and located in the central business district (CBD) of Denver, Colorado. The property is also encumbered with $17.6 million of additional mezzanine financing held outside of the trust. The property's performance has declined significantly since securitization due to both lower revenue and higher operating expenses. The loan has been in special servicing since July 2020. After two major tenants vacated the property, the property was only 37% occupied as of February 2022 with several in place tenants having near-term lease expiration dates. The loan has amortized close to 11% and is last paid through its June 2021 payment date. An updated appraisal was reported in January 2022 that represented a 44% decline from its value at securitization and is slightly below the outstanding loan amount. As a result, an appraisal reduction of $10.4 million has been recognized on this loan as of the April 2022 remittance statement.

Moody's has also assumed a high default probability for four poorly performing loans, constituting 14.8% of the pool, and has estimated an aggregate loss of $94.4 million (a 39.6% expected loss on average) from these specially serviced and troubled loans. The largest troubled loan is the Pecanland Mall loan, which is secured by a 433,200 SF component of a 965,238 SF super-regional mall in Monroe, Louisiana. Current non-collateral anchor tenants include Dillard's, J.C. Penney and Belk. Property performance generally improved from securitization through 2017, however, the property's NOI then declined through 2020. The loan was previously transferred to special servicing in September 2020 due to payment delinquencies, however, the loan returned to the master servicer effective in March 2022 as a corrected mortgage loan. The property's annualized NOI as of June 2020 was 7% below underwritten levels and the NOI DSCR was 1.63X. As of December 2021, the property was 92% leased and the inline space was 82% leased. The loan has amortized close to 14% since securitization and has an upcoming maturity in March 2023. If the property performance continues to decline, the loan may have an increased risk of default at its upcoming maturity date.

These remaining troubled loans include two office properties located in Westminster, Colorado and Rockville, Maryland, which have had deterioration in performance due to occupancy declines, and a limited-service hotel located in Port Huron, Michigan that has been impacted by coronavirus-related disruptions.

The credit risk of loans is determined primarily by two factors: 1) Moody's assessment of the probability of default, which is largely driven by each loan's DSCR, and 2) Moody's assessment of the severity of loss upon a default, which is largely driven by each loan's loan-to-value ratio, referred to as the Moody's LTV or MLTV. As described in the CMBS methodology used to rate this transaction, we make various adjustments to the MLTV. We adjust the MLTV for each loan using a value that reflects capitalization (cap) rates that are between our sustainable cap rates and market cap rates. We also use an adjusted loan balance that reflects each loan's amortization profile. The MLTV reported in this publication reflects the MLTV before the adjustments described in the methodology.

Moody's received full year 2020 operating results for 97% of the pool, and full or partial year 2021 operating results for 92% of the pool (excluding specially serviced and defeased loans). Moody's weighted average conduit LTV is 98%, compared to 95% at Moody's last review. Moody's conduit component excludes loans with structured credit assessments, defeased and CTL loans, and specially serviced and troubled loans. Moody's net cash flow (NCF) reflects a weighted average haircut of 10% to the most recently available net operating income (NOI). Moody's value reflects a weighted average capitalization rate of 9.4%.

Moody's actual and stressed conduit DSCRs are 1.72X and 1.15X, respectively, compared to 1.72X and 1.13X at the last review. Moody's actual DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and the loan's actual debt service. Moody's stressed DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and a 9.25% stress rate the agency applied to the loan balance.

The top three conduit loans represent 21% of the pool balance. The largest conduit loan is the Chandler Crossings Portfolio loan ($73.5 million -- 8.0% of the pool), which is secured by three student housing properties totaling 852 units (2,772 beds) located in East Lansing, Michigan. The properties were built between 2001 and 2003 and are located approximately 2.5 miles from the Michigan State campus. The portfolio was collectively 63% leased as of September 2021, compared to 80% leased as of December 2020 and 90% leased as of December 2019. The loan has amortized close to 14% since securitization and has an upcoming maturity in February 2023. Property performance has recently declined and the NOI DSCR as of September 2021 was 0.86X. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 136% and 0.70X, respectively, compared to 129% and 0.73X at Moody's last review.

The second largest conduit loan is the Legacy Place Loan ($66.6 million -- 7.2% of the pool), which represents a pari passu portion of a $177.7 million mortgage loan. The loan is secured by a 484,000 SF lifestyle retail center in Dedham, Massachusetts, a suburb of Boston. The property was developed in 2009 and consists of six buildings and parking for approximately 2,800 vehicles. At securitization, the property was anchored by a Whole Foods, Citizen's Bank, L.L. Bean and Kings Bowling Alley. Whole Food and L.L. Bean extended their lease terms in January of 2020 for an additional 10 years and 7 years, respectively. Another major tenant, Citizen's Bank, reduced their leased space by 44,567 SF(9% NRA) when they extended the lease in June 2020. The property was 78% leased as of March 2022, compared to 85% leased as of December 2020 and 96% leased as of December 2019. The loan has amortized 11% since securitization and has an upcoming maturity in May 2023. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 92% and 0.97X, respectively, compared to 92% and 0.96X at the last review.

The third largest conduit loan is the Dulles View loan ($52.7 million -- 5.7% of the pool), is secured by two eight-story, Class A, LEED Gold Certified office buildings located in Herndon, Virginia. The buildings are connected by a common two-story glass atrium and located across from the Washington-Dulles International Airport. The loan was previously transferred to special servicing in February 2018 due to imminent default associated with significant tenant turnover. The property's occupancy decreased to 48% as of December 2018 but bounced back to 64% in December 2020 and 81% in December 2021. The loan was returned to the master servicer in February 2019 and has remained current on debt service payment as of the April 2022 remittance report. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 133% and 0.79X. The loan has amortized 12% since securitization and matures in April 2023.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement, loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected loss for each rated instrument.

Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating revie.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

