Moody's affirms five and downgrades five classes of CGCMT 2012-GC8

Approximately $676 million of structured securities affected

New York, June 25, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has affirmed the ratings on five classes and downgraded the ratings on five classes in Citigroup Commercial Mortgage Trust 2012-GC8, Commercial Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2012-GC8 ("CGCMT 2012-GC8") as follows:

Cl. A-4, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Feb 19, 2020 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-AB, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Feb 19, 2020 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-S, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Feb 19, 2020 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. B, Affirmed Aa3 (sf); previously on Feb 19, 2020 Affirmed Aa3 (sf)

Cl. C, Downgraded to Baa2 (sf); previously on Apr 17, 2020 A3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade

Cl. D, Downgraded to B2 (sf); previously on Apr 17, 2020 Ba1 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade

Cl. E, Downgraded to Caa3 (sf); previously on Apr 17, 2020 B2 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade

Cl. F, Downgraded to C (sf); previously on Apr 17, 2020 Caa2 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade

Cl. X-A*, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Feb 19, 2020 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. X-B*, Downgraded to Caa2 (sf); previously on Apr 17, 2020 B2 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade

* Reflects interest-only classes

RATINGS RATIONALE

The ratings on four principal and interest (P&I) classes were affirmed because the transaction's key metrics, including Moody's loan-to-value (LTV) ratio, Moody's stressed debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) and the transaction's Herfindahl Index (Herf), are within acceptable ranges.

The ratings on four P&I classes, Cl. C, Cl. D, Cl. E, and Cl. F, were downgraded due to a decline in pool performance, driven primarily by higher anticipated losses from specially serviced and troubled loans. The largest specially serviced loan, the Pinnacle at Westchase Loan (9.8% of the pool), has experienced a significant declines in performance as a result of reduced occupancy.

The rating on the interest only (IO) class Cl. X-A was affirmed based on the credit quality of its referenced classes.

The rating on the interest only (IO) class Cl. X-B was downgraded due to a decline in the credit quality of its referenced classes.

The actions conclude the review for downgrade initiated on April 17, 2020.

Our analysis has considered the effect of the coronavirus outbreak on the US economy as well as the effects that the announced government measures, put in place to contain the virus, will have on the performance of commercial real estate. Stress on commercial real estate properties will be most directly stemming from declines in hotel occupancies (particularly related to conference or other group attendance) and declines in foot traffic and sales for non-essential items at retail properties.

The contraction in economic activity in the second quarter will be severe and the overall recovery in the second half of the year will be gradual. However, there are significant downside risks to our forecasts in the event that the pandemic is not contained and lockdowns have to be reinstated. As a result, the degree of uncertainty around our forecasts is unusually high. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

Moody's rating action reflects a base expected loss of 9.8% of the current pooled balance, compared to 5.7% at Moody's last review. Moody's base expected loss plus realized losses is now 6.7% of the original pooled balance, compared to 3.9% at the last review. Moody's provides a current list of base expected losses for conduit and fusion CMBS transactions on moodys.com at http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_SF215255.

FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:

The performance expectations for a given variable indicate Moody's forward-looking view of the likely range of performance over the medium term. Performance that falls outside the given range can indicate that the collateral's credit quality is stronger or weaker than Moody's had previously expected.

Factors that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings include a significant amount of loan paydowns or amortization, an increase in the pool's share of defeasance or an improvement in pool performance.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include a decline in the performance of the pool, loan concentration, an increase in realized and expected losses from specially serviced and troubled loans or interest shortfalls.

METHODOLOGY UNDERLYING THE RATING ACTION

The methodologies used in rating all classes except interest-only classes were "Approach to Rating US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion CMBS" published in May 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/research/Approach-to-Rating-US-and-Canadian-ConduitFusion-CMBS--PBS_1226187 and "Moody's Approach to Rating Large Loan and Single Asset/Single Borrower CMBS" published in May 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1227875. The methodologies used in rating interest-only classes were "Approach to Rating US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion CMBS" published in May 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/research/Approach-to-Rating-US-and-Canadian-ConduitFusion-CMBS--PBS_1226187, "Moody's Approach to Rating Large Loan and Single Asset/Single Borrower CMBS" published in May 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1227875 and "Moody's Approach to Rating Structured Finance Interest-Only (IO) Securities" published in February 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/research/Moodys-Approach-to-Rating-Structured-Finance-Interest-Only-IO-Securities--PBS_1111179. Please see the list of ratings at the top of this announcement to identify which classes are interest-only (indicated by the *). Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

DEAL PERFORMANCE

As of the June 12th 2020 distribution date, the transaction's aggregate certificate balance has decreased by 32% to $710 million from $1.04 billion at securitization. The certificates are collateralized by 46 mortgage loans ranging in size from less than 1% to 14% of the pool, with the top ten loans (excluding defeasance) constituting 63% of the pool. Sixteen loans, constituting 20% of the pool, have defeased and are secured by US government securities.

Moody's uses a variation of Herf to measure the diversity of loan sizes, where a higher number represents greater diversity. Loan concentration has an important bearing on potential rating volatility, including the risk of multiple notch downgrades under adverse circumstances. The credit neutral Herf score is 40. The pool has a Herf of 11, the same as at Moody's last review.

As of the June 2020 remittance report, loans representing 71% of the pool were current or within their grace period on their debt service payments, 4% were beyond their grace period but less than 30 days delinquent and 13% were between 30 -- 59 days delinquent.

Seven loans, constituting 31% of the pool, are on the master servicer's watchlist. The watchlist includes loans that meet certain portfolio review guidelines established as part of the CRE Finance Council (CREFC) monthly reporting package. As part of Moody's ongoing monitoring of a transaction, the agency reviews the watchlist to assess which loans have material issues that could affect performance.

No loans have been liquidated from the pool. Two loans, constituting 13% of the pool, are currently in special servicing. The largest specially serviced loan is the Pinnacle at Westchase loan ($69.3 million -- 9.8% of the pool), which is secured by a 471,000 square feet (SF) class-A suburban office complex in the Westchase submarket of Houston, Texas. The Loan was transferred to special servicing in February 2020 for imminent default due to the borrower being unable to fund debt service shortfalls. The property is only 25% leased as a result of the departures of the largest and the second largest tenants in 2016 and early 2020, respectively. Further, the Westchase office submarket vacancy has also increased significantly since securitization. According to CBRE, the Westchase office submarket included 9.8 million square feet of Class-A office space in Q1 2020 with a vacancy of 25.6%, compared to a vacancy rate of 5.7% in 2012. Due to the increased property and market vacancy, Moody's anticipated a significant loss on this loan.

The second largest specially serviced loan is the Hyatt Regency -- Buffalo loan ($20.8 million -- 2.9% of the pool), which is secured by a 396-unit Hyatt Regency in downtown Buffalo, New York. The hotel has been closed since April 1, 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. The loan was transferred to special servicing in May 2020 and is last paid through its March 2020 debt service payment. The property's revenue and net operating income (NOI) has declined annually since 2017. The 2019 reported NOI was 15% lower than in 2017 and 29% lower than at securitization. The special servicer indicated Hyatt has provided notice they are terminating the flag and are currently dual tracking with foreclosure.

Moody's has also assumed a high default probability for two poorly performing loans, constituting 3.2% of the pool. Both troubled loans are secured by hotel properties that are currently 30 -- 59 days delinquent. Moody's has estimated an aggregate loss of $51.5 million (46% expected loss on average) from the specially serviced and troubled loans.

Moody's received full year 2018 operating results and full or partial year 2019 operating results for 100% of the pool (excluding specially serviced and defeased loans). Moody's weighted average conduit LTV is 102%, the same as at Moody's last review. Moody's conduit component excludes loans with structured credit assessments, defeased and CTL loans, and specially serviced and troubled loans. Moody's net cash flow (NCF) reflects a weighted average haircut of 12% to the most recently available net operating income (NOI). Moody's value reflects a weighted average capitalization rate of 9.5%.

Moody's actual and stressed conduit DSCRs are 1.32X and 1.06X, respectively, compared to 1.35X and 1.09X at the last review. Moody's actual DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and the loan's actual debt service. Moody's stressed DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and a 9.25% stress rate the agency applied to the loan balance.

The top three conduit loans represent 36% of the pool balance. The largest loan is the Miami Center Loan ($100.2 million -- 14.1% of the pool), which is secured by a pari-passu portion of a $150.3 million first mortgage loan. The collateral property is a 35-story, 787,000 SF office tower located on South Biscayne Boulevard in Miami, Florida. The property is located adjacent to an Intercontinental Hotel and contains a 9-story parking garage. As of March 2020, the property was 70% leased, compared to 68% as of December 2018 and 84% at securitization. The two largest tenants, accounting for over 23% of the net rentable area (NRA), recently extended their leases until 2030. However, the inability to backfill large portions of vacated space since securitization has resulted in reduced occupancy and the loan is currently on the master servicer's watchlist for low DSCR. The property is of Class A quality, offers views of Biscayne Bay and the Miami skyline and benefits from its connection to the Intercontinental Hotel. The loan has amortized 13% since securitization and Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 114% and 0.88X, respectively, compared to 115% and 0.87X at the last review.

The second largest loan is the 17 Battery Place South Loan ($84.0 million -- 11.8% of the pool), which is secured by the lower 13 stories of a 31-story, mixed-use office and residential building located in downtown Manhattan, New York, NY. The 13 stories represent multi-tenanted office space comprising 428,450 SF. The asset is also encumbered with $14 million of mezzanine debt. Due to the tenant rollover, the property's occupancy had declined to 69% in 2017 from 95% in 2013, however, recent leasing in late 2019 and early 2020 has increased the property's occupancy to 87% in March 2020. The loan has amortized 8% since securitization and Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 119% and 0.84X, respectively, compared to 120% and 0.83X at the last review.

The third largest loan is the former Gansevoort Park Avenue Loan ($67.8 million -- 9.6% of the pool), which is secured by a pari-passu portion of a $127.5 million first mortgage loan. The loan is secured by a 249-room luxury full service boutique hotel located on East 29th Street and Park Avenue South in Manhattan, New York. Known as the Gansevoort Park Avenue at securitization, the property was sold for approximately $200,000,000 ($803,213 per key) and renamed Royalton Park Avenue in late 2017. The property has been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic and is temporarily closed through August 1, 2020. The is last paid through its April 2020 payment. While the property has experienced declining performance since 2016 due to increased supply in the area, the hotel benefits from its quality and location within walking distance of Midtown Manhattan, Union Square and Madison Square Park. The loan has amortized nearly 10% since securitization and Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 127% and 0.87X, respectively.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement, loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected loss for each rated instrument.

Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

