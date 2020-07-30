Moody's affirms five and downgrades five classes of GSMS 2012-GCJ7

Approximately $959.4 million of structured securities affected

New York, July 30, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has affirmed the ratings on five classes and downgraded the ratings on five classes in GS Mortgage Securities Trust 2012-GCJ7, Commercial Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2012-GCJ7 as follows:

Cl. A-4, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Jul 16, 2019 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-AB, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Jul 16, 2019 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-S, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Jul 16, 2019 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. B, Affirmed Aa3 (sf); previously on Jul 16, 2019 Affirmed Aa3 (sf)

Cl. C, Downgraded to Baa1 (sf); previously on Jul 16, 2019 Affirmed A3 (sf)

Cl. D, Downgraded to B1 (sf); previously on Apr 17, 2020 Ba1 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade

Cl. E, Downgraded to Caa2 (sf); previously on Apr 17, 2020 B2 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade

Cl. F, Downgraded to C (sf); previously on Apr 17, 2020 Caa3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade

Cl. X-A*, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Jul 16, 2019 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. X-B*, Downgraded to Caa1 (sf); previously on Apr 17, 2020 B2 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade

* Reflects interest-only classes

RATINGS RATIONALE

The ratings on four of the P&I classes were affirmed due to the pool's share of defeasance and the transaction's key metrics, including Moody's loan-to-value (LTV) ratio, Moody's stressed debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) and the transaction's Herfindahl Index (Herf), being within acceptable ranges.

The ratings on four P&I classes were downgraded due to higher realized and anticipated losses from specially serviced and troubled loans.

The rating on one IO class, Cl. X-A, was affirmed based on the credit quality of the referenced classes.

The rating on one IO Class, Cl. X-B, was downgraded due to a decline in the credit quality of its referenced classes. Cl. X-B references all P&I classes including Class G, which is not rated by Moody's.

The actions conclude the review for downgrade initiated on April 17, 2020.

The rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak, the government measures put in place to contain it and the deteriorating global economic outlook, have created a severe and extensive credit shock across sectors, regions and markets. Our analysis has considered the effect on the performance of commercial real estate from the collapse in US economic activity in the second quarter and a gradual recovery in the second half of the year. However, that outcome depends on whether governments can reopen their economies while also safeguarding public health and avoiding a further surge in infections. As a result, the degree of uncertainty around our forecasts is unusually high. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Stress on commercial real estate properties will be most directly stemming from declines in hotel occupancies (particularly related to conference or other group attendance) and declines in foot traffic and sales for non-essential items at retail properties.

Moody's rating action reflects a base expected loss of 7.0% of the current pooled balance, compared to 6.4% at Moody's last review. Moody's base expected loss plus realized losses is now 6.5% of the original pooled balance, compared to 4.7% at the last review. Moody's provides a current list of base expected losses for conduit and fusion CMBS transactions on moodys.com at http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_SF215255.

FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:

The performance expectations for a given variable indicate Moody's forward-looking view of the likely range of performance over the medium term. Performance that falls outside the given range can indicate that the collateral's credit quality is stronger or weaker than Moody's had previously expected.

Factors that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings include a significant amount of loan paydowns or amortization, an increase in the pool's share of defeasance or an improvement in pool performance.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include a decline in the performance of the pool, loan concentration, an increase in realized and expected losses from specially serviced and troubled loans or interest shortfalls.

METHODOLOGY UNDERLYING THE RATING ACTION

The methodologies used in rating all classes except interest-only classes were "Approach to Rating US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion CMBS" published in May 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/research/Approach-to-Rating-US-and-Canadian-ConduitFusion-CMBS--PBS_1226187 and "Moody's Approach to Rating Large Loan and Single Asset/Single Borrower CMBS" published in May 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1227875. The methodologies used in rating interest-only classes were "Approach to Rating US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion CMBS" published in May 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/research/Approach-to-Rating-US-and-Canadian-ConduitFusion-CMBS--PBS_1226187, "Moody's Approach to Rating Large Loan and Single Asset/Single Borrower CMBS" published in May 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1227875, and "Moody's Approach to Rating Structured Finance Interest-Only (IO) Securities" published in February 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/research/Moodys-Approach-to-Rating-Structured-Finance-Interest-Only-IO-Securities--PBS_1111179. Please see the list of ratings at the top of this announcement to identify which classes are interest-only (indicated by the *). Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

DEAL PERFORMANCE

As of the July 10, 2020 distribution date, the transaction's aggregate certificate balance has decreased by 40% to $971.6 million from $1.6 billion at securitization. The certificates are collateralized by 58 mortgage loans ranging in size from less than 1% to 12% of the pool, with the top ten loans (excluding defeasance) constituting 61% of the pool. Nineteen loans, constituting 16.9% of the pool, have defeased and are secured by US government securities.

Moody's uses a variation of Herf to measure the diversity of loan sizes, where a higher number represents greater diversity. Loan concentration has an important bearing on potential rating volatility, including the risk of multiple notch downgrades under adverse circumstances. The credit neutral Herf score is 40. The pool has a Herf of 15, compared to 19 at Moody's last review.

As of the July 2020 remittance report, loans representing 93% were current or within their grace period on their debt service payments, 1% were beyond their grace period but less than 30 days delinquent, 4% were 60 days delinquent and 1% were 90+ days delinquent.

Nine loans, constituting 10% of the pool, are on the master servicer's watchlist, of which four loans, representing 2% of the pool, indicate the borrower has requested relief in relation to coronavirus impact on the property. The watchlist includes loans that meet certain portfolio review guidelines established as part of the CRE Finance Council (CREFC) monthly reporting package. As part of Moody's ongoing monitoring of a transaction, the agency reviews the watchlist to assess which loans have material issues that could affect performance.

Three loans have been liquidated from the pool, resulting in an aggregate realized loss of $36.5 million (for an average loss severity of 52.6%). Five loans, constituting 5.5% of the pool, are currently in special servicing. The largest specially serviced loan is the Shoppes on Main loan ($32.3 million -- 3.3% of the pool), which is secured by the leasehold interest of a retail property in White Plains, NY. The ground lease for the property expires in July 2051. Additionally, the property is encumbered by $9.0 million of mezzanine debt. At securitization, the property was leased to Walmart (68% of net rentable area (NRA)) and Burlington Coat Factory (31% of NRA) with leases expiring in July 2021 and January 2019, respectively. In August 2018, Walmart vacated the property prior to lease expiration, but continues to pay rent through lease expiration. Burlington Coat Factory vacated in January 2019 and the property has remained fully vacant since. The borrower failed to make the debt service payment for January 2020 and had accrued substantial operating payables, including a ground lease payment and utility expenses. The loan transferred to special servicing in January 2020 due to imminent monetary default and is currently in foreclosure. A default letter was issued in February 2020 and the special servicer is currently evaluating alternatives.

The second largest specially serviced loan is the Anchorage Hotel Portfolio loan ($11.7 million -- 1.2% of the pool), which is secured by three cross-collateralized and cross-defaulted limited service hotels comprised of a 65-room Motel 6, a 100-room Comfort Inn and a 79-room Microtel Inn totaling 100-rooms. The hotels are all located in Anchorage, AK. The properties were built between 1997 and 2004 and two of the hotels, the Motel 6 and the Comfort Inn, are subject to ground leases expiring in 2039 (35-year extension option) and 2067, respectively. Property performance has declined since securitization. The loan transferred to special servicing in June 2020 for payment default in relation to the coronavirus outbreak and is 60 days delinquent.

The third largest specially serviced loan is the State Street Market loan ($9.0 million -- 0.9% of the pool), which is secured by a 193,657 square foot (SF) anchored neighborhood retail center located in Rockford, IL. The property was built in 1996 and is anchored by Burlington Coat Factory (37.5% of NRA), Dicks Sporting Goods (31% of NRA) and PetSmart (14% of NRA). The loan transferred to special servicing in June 2020 for imminent monetary default in relation to the coronavirus outbreak and is 90+ days delinquent.

Moody's has also assumed a high default probability for one poorly performing loan, constituting 1.1% of the pool, and has estimated an aggregate loss of $34.2 million (a 63% expected loss on average) from the specially serviced and troubled loans.

As of the July 10, 2020 remittance statement cumulative interest shortfalls were $3.4 million. Moody's anticipates interest shortfalls will continue because of the exposure to specially serviced loans and/or modified loans. Interest shortfalls are caused by special servicing fees, including workout and liquidation fees, appraisal entitlement reductions (ASERs), loan modifications and extraordinary trust expenses.

Moody's received full year 2018 operating results for 97% of the pool, and full or partial year 2019 operating results for 96% of the pool (excluding specially serviced and defeased loans). Moody's weighted average conduit LTV is 88%, compared to 84% at Moody's last review. Moody's conduit component excludes loans with structured credit assessments, defeased and CTL loans, and specially serviced and troubled loans. Moody's net cash flow (NCF) reflects a weighted average haircut of 22% to the most recently available net operating income (NOI). Moody's value reflects a weighted average capitalization rate of 9.9%.

Moody's actual and stressed conduit DSCRs are 1.56X and 1.35X, respectively, compared to 1.58X and 1.36X at the last review. Moody's actual DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and the loan's actual debt service. Moody's stressed DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and a 9.25% stress rate the agency applied to the loan balance.

The top three conduit loans represent 28% of the pool balance. The largest loan is the 1155 F Street Loan ($116.6 million -- 12% of the pool), which is secured by a Class A office property located in downtown Washington, DC. The property is also encumbered with $19.9 million in mezzanine debt. As of March 2020, the property was 88% leased, the same as year-end 2019, compared to 100% leased in 2018. Property performance has deteriorated and the reported 2019 has declined 15% since 2018, primarily due to a decline in revenue as the second largest tenant, Shook Hardy & Bacon LLP, vacated the property at lease expiration in April 2019. The loan has amortized over 10% since securitization. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 102% and 1.01X, respectively, compared to 91% and 1.07X at the last review.

The second largest loan is the Bellis Fair Mall Loan ($80.1 million -- 8.2% of the pool), which is secured by a 538,000 SF component of a regional mall located in Bellingham, Washington. The mall anchors are Macy's, Target, Kohl's, JC Penney and Dick's Sporting Goods. Macy's is the only anchor whose space is included in the loan collateral and recently extended their lease term for an additional 10 years in January 2019. The Dick's Sporting Goods lease commenced in 2017 and it occupies a portion of a former vacant anchor space along with Ashley Homestore which opened in late 2018. As of December 2019, the inline space was 79% leased, compared to 77% as of December 2018. The entire mall was 92% leased as of December 2019, compared to 90% as of December 2018. Property performance has deteriorated and the reported 2019 NOI has declined 24% since 2015. In-line sales were up slightly as of March 2020 at $392 PSF compared to $383 PSF in December 2019 and $379 PSF as of December 2018. The loan has amortized nearly 14% since securitization and has an actual NOI DSCR of 1.30X. The loan matures in February 2022. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 120% and 0.97X, respectively, compared to 118% and 0.96X at the last review.

The third largest loan is the Columbia Business Center Loan ($76.4 million -- 7.9% of the pool), which is secured by the fee and leasehold interests in an industrial park consisting of 26 buildings and totaling 4.7 million SF. The property is located along the Columbia River in Vancouver, Washington. Approximately 9% of the NRA is allocated to office use with the remainder used for warehouse and manufacturing purposes. The property was 98% leased as of March 2020, compared to 99% in December 2019 and 92% at securitization. The loan has amortized approximately 23% since securitization and Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 81% and 1.55X, respectively, compared to 85% and 1.47X at the last review.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement, loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected loss for each rated instrument.

Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

