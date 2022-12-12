Moody's affirms five and downgrades five classes of MSBAM 2013-C7

Approximately $330 million of structured securities affected

New York, December 12, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has affirmed the ratings on five classes and downgraded the ratings on five classes in Morgan Stanley Bank of America Merrill Lynch Trust 2013-C7 ("MSBAM 2013-C7"), Commercial Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates as follows:

Cl. A-S, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Sep 8, 2021 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. B, Affirmed Aa3 (sf); previously on Sep 8, 2021 Affirmed Aa3 (sf)

Cl. C, Downgraded to Ba1 (sf); previously on Sep 8, 2021 Downgraded to Baa3 (sf)

Cl. D, Downgraded to Caa2 (sf); previously on Sep 8, 2021 Downgraded to B3 (sf)

Cl. E, Downgraded to Caa3 (sf); previously on Sep 8, 2021 Downgraded to Caa2 (sf)

Cl. F, Affirmed Caa3 (sf); previously on Sep 8, 2021 Downgraded to Caa3 (sf)

Cl. G, Affirmed C (sf); previously on Sep 8, 2021 Affirmed C (sf)

Cl. PST, Downgraded to Baa1 (sf); previously on Sep 8, 2021 Downgraded to A3 (sf)

Cl. X-A*, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Sep 8, 2021 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. X-B*, Downgraded to Baa2 (sf); previously on Sep 8, 2021 Downgraded to Baa1 (sf)

* Reflects Interest-Only Classes

RATINGS RATIONALE

The ratings on two P&I classes, Cl. A-S and Cl. B, were affirmed because of their significant credit support and the transaction's key metrics, including Moody's loan-to-value (LTV) ratio and Moody's stressed debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) are within acceptable ranges. The ratings on Cl. F and Cl. G were affirmed because the ratings are consistent with Moody's expected loss.

The ratings on three P&I classes, Cl. C, Cl D and Cl. E, were downgraded due to higher anticipated losses and increased risk of interest shortfalls due to the exposure to specially serviced and troubled loans and the potential refinance challenges for certain poorly performing loans with upcoming maturity dates. Four loans, representing 45% of the pool are in special servicing, and the two largest Solomon Pond Mall (23.6% of the pool) and Valley West Mall (10.8% of the pool) are secured by regional mall properties that have suffered significant declines in performance in recent years. Furthermore, nearly all the remaining loans mature by January 2023 and if certain loans are unable to pay off at their maturity date, the outstanding classes may face increased interest shortfall risk.

The rating on one IO class, Cl. X-A, was affirmed based on the credit quality of its referenced classes.

The rating on one IO Class, Cl. X-B, was downgraded due to a decline in the credit quality of its referenced classes.

The rating on the exchangeable class, (PST), was downgraded due to a decline in the credit quality of its referenced exchangeable classes.

We regard e-commerce competition as a social risk under our ESG framework. The rise in e-commerce and changing consumer behavior presents challenges to brick-and-mortar discretionary retailers.

Moody's rating action reflects a base expected loss of 28.2% of the current pooled balance, compared to 10% at Moody's last review. Moody's base expected loss plus realized losses is now 7.7% of the original pooled balance, compared to 7.4% at the last review. Moody's provides a current list of base expected losses for conduit and fusion CMBS transactions on moodys.com at http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_SF215255.

FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:

The performance expectations for a given variable indicate Moody's forward-looking view of the likely range of performance over the medium term. Performance that falls outside the given range can indicate that the collateral's credit quality is stronger or weaker than Moody's had previously expected. Additionally, significant changes in the 5-year rolling average of 10-year US Treasury rates will impact the magnitude of the interest rate adjustment and may lead to future rating actions .

Factors that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings include a significant amount of loan paydowns or amortization, an increase in the pool's share of defeasance or a significant improvement in pool performance.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include a decline in the performance of the pool, an increase in realized and expected losses from specially serviced and troubled loans or interest shortfalls.

METHODOLOGY UNDERLYING THE RATING ACTION

The methodologies used in rating all classes except interest-only classes were "US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/391056 and "Large Loan and Single Asset/Single Borrower Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/391055. The methodologies used in rating interest-only classes were "US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/391056, "Large Loan and Single Asset/Single Borrower Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/391055, and "Moody's Approach to Rating Structured Finance Interest-Only (IO) Securities" published in February 2019 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/59126. Please see the list of ratings at the top of this announcement to identify which classes are interest-only (indicated by the *). Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

DEAL PERFORMANCE

As of the November 15th, 2022 distribution date, the transaction's aggregate certificate balance has decreased by 73.4% to $371.1 million from $1.4 billion at securitization. The certificates are collateralized by 25 mortgage loans ranging in size from less than 1% to 23.6% of the pool. One loan, constituting 0.3% of the pool, has defeased and is secured by US government securities.

Moody's uses a variation of Herf to measure the diversity of loan sizes, where a higher number represents greater diversity. Loan concentration has an important bearing on potential rating volatility, including the risk of multiple notch downgrades under adverse circumstances. The credit neutral Herf score is 40. The pool has a Herf of 9, down from 14 at Moody's last review.

As of the November 2022 remittance report, loans representing 60.7% were current on their debt service payments and 39.3% were more than 90 days delinquent, in foreclosure or past their maturity date.

Fourteen loans, constituting 51.4% of the pool, are on the master servicer's watchlist. The watchlist includes loans that meet certain portfolio review guidelines established as part of the CRE Finance Council (CREFC) monthly reporting package. As part of Moody's ongoing monitoring of a transaction, the agency reviews the watchlist to assess which loans have material issues that could affect performance.

One loan has been liquidated from the pool, resulting in an aggregate realized loss of $2.7 million (for a loss severity of 17.2%). Four loans, constituting 45% of the pool, are currently in special servicing. Two of the specially serviced loans, representing 29.3% of the pool, have transferred to special servicing since March 2020.

The largest specially serviced loan is the Solomon Pond Mall ($87.4 million – 23.6% of the pool), which is secured by a 399,200 square foot (SF) portion of an 884,700 SF regional mall in Marlborough, MA. The mall is anchored by non-collateral Macy's and JC Penny, with a Sears that closed in 2021. The collateral is anchored by a 15 screen Regal Cinemas theatre. The mall transferred to the special servicer in May 2020 for imminent default and a receiver was appointed in September 2021 after modification terms were not able to be reached. The loan remained current on its debt service payments but has now passed its maturity date in November 2022. The property's NOI has declined annually since 2017 due to lower rental revenues. The 2021 NOI was 48% lower than in 2013 and the March 2022 DSCR fell below 1.00X. The loan sponsor, Simon Property Group, has identified this property under their "Other Properties" designation. Special servicer commentary indicates the receiver is working to stabilize the property and all options for dispositions are being considered.

The second largest specially serviced loan is the Valley West Mall ($39.9 million – 10.8% of the pool), which is secured by an 856,400 SF regional mall in Des Moines, IA. The property had been anchored by Younkers and Von Maur, which closed in 2018 and 2022 respectively, leaving JC Penny as the only remaining anchor. The loan transferred to the special servicer in August 2019 and is last paid through its July 2022 payment date. The property's NOI has declined annually since 2015 and the NOI DSCR has been below 1.00X since 2020. An updated property appraisal value has not been reported and the master servicer has identified a 25% appraisal reduction as of the November 2022 remittance report. Special servicer commentary indicates a receiver has been appointed and foreclosure has been filed. Due to the recent performance trends, Moody's anticipates a significant loss on this loan.

The third largest specially serviced loan is the 3555 Timmons ($21.3 million – 5.7% of the pool), which is secured by a 225,900 SF office property located in Houston, TX. The property's NOI has declined annually since securitization and the NOI DSCR as of June 2022 was 1.02X. As of June 2022, the property's occupancy was 63% compared to 65% during 2021 and 94% at securitization. The loan transferred to the special servicer in August 2022 due to imminent maturity default ahead of its December 2022 maturity date. Special servicer commentary indicates a contract to sell the property fell through and they are negotiating a possible extension option for the loan as the borrower continues to pursue other buyers. The loan has remained current on its debt service payments through November 2022 and has amortized 20% since securitization.

The remaining specially serviced loan is secured by a mixed use property in New York, NY, constituting 5% of the pool. This loan is in foreclosure and has had an NOI DSCR of below 0.10X since 2020.

Moody's has also assumed a high default probability for one poorly performing loan, constituting 1.6% of the pool. This loan is secured by a mixed use property in New York, NY that has suffered from high vacancy in recent years leading to an NOI DSCR of below 1.00X. Moody's has estimated an aggregate loss of $98.7 million (a 57% expected loss on average) from these specially serviced and troubled loans.

As of the November 15, 2022 remittance statement cumulative interest shortfalls were $2.2 million. Moody's anticipates interest shortfalls will continue because of the exposure to specially serviced loans and/or modified loans. Interest shortfalls are caused by special servicing fees, including workout and liquidation fees, appraisal entitlement reductions (ASERs), loan modifications and extraordinary trust expenses.

The credit risk of loans is determined primarily by two factors: 1) Moody's assessment of the probability of default, which is largely driven by each loan's DSCR, and 2) Moody's assessment of the severity of loss upon a default, which is largely driven by each loan's loan-to-value ratio, referred to as the Moody's LTV or MLTV. As described in the CMBS methodology used to rate this transaction, we make various adjustments to the MLTV. We adjust the MLTV for each loan using a value that reflects capitalization (cap) rates that are between our sustainable cap rates and market cap rates. We also use an adjusted loan balance that reflects each loan's amortization profile. The MLTV reported in this publication reflects the MLTV before the adjustments described in the methodology.

Moody's received full year 2021 operating results for 100% of the pool, and full or partial year 2022 operating results for 76% of the pool (excluding specially serviced and defeased loans). Moody's weighted average conduit LTV is 86%, compared to 101% at Moody's last review. Moody's conduit component excludes loans with structured credit assessments, defeased and CTL loans, and specially serviced and troubled loans. Moody's net cash flow (NCF) reflects a weighted average haircut of 16.1% to the most recently available net operating income (NOI). Moody's value reflects a weighted average capitalization rate of 9.3%.

Moody's actual and stressed conduit DSCRs are 2.31X and 1.30X, respectively, compared to 1.73X and 1.04X at the last review. Moody's actual DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and the loan's actual debt service. Moody's stressed DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and a 9.25% stress rate the agency applied to the loan balance.

The top three conduit loans represent 28.4% of the pool balance. The largest loan is the Storage Post Portfolio Loan ($52.2 million – 14.1% of the pool), which is secured by a portfolio of six self storage properties in the NYC metro area. The portfolio totals nearly 7,000 units across 512,500 SF. The property's occupancy has ranged from 90% to 94% since securitization and the portfolio's NOI has increased significantly since securitization. The loan is interest only for its entire term and matures in January 2023. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 57% and 1.72X, respectively, same as at the last review.

The second largest loan is the Westborough Shopping Center Loan ($29.7 million -- 8% of the pool), which is secured by a 357,000 SF grocery anchored shopping center in Westborough, MA. The center is anchored by a Super Stop & Shop, Pro Wine and Westborough Books. The property's occupancy has ranged between 77% and 83% since securitization and property performance has remained lower than expectations at securitization. The December 2021 NOI was 7% below the NOI in 2013. The annualized September 2022 NOI has declined further due to increased operating expenses. The loan has amortized 15% since securitization and matures in January 2023. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 117% and 0.85X, respectively, compared to 119% and 0.83X at the last review.

The third largest loan is the Agree Retail Portfolio Loan ($23.6 million – 6.4% of the pool), which is secured by a portfolio of 12 single-tenant retail properties located throughout the US. Tenants include CVS, Chase Bank, and Kohl's. The property's lease expirations are staggered, and the portfolio has a weighted average lease term remaining of over 8 years. The portfolio is 100% leased and the full year 2021 and June 2022 annualized NOI was slightly higher than at securitization. The loan is interest only for its entire term and matures in January 2023. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 86% and 1.16X, respectively, same as at the last review.

