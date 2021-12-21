Moody's affirms five and downgrades five classes of MSC 2012-C4

Approximately $340.8 million of structured securities affected
New York, December 21, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service, Inc. ("Moody's")
has affirmed the ratings on five classes and downgraded the ratings on
five classes in Morgan Stanley Capital I Trust 2012-C4 ("MSC 2012-C4"),
Commercial Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2012-C4,
as follows:
Cl. A-4, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Feb
9, 2021 Affirmed Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-S, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Feb
9, 2021 Affirmed Aaa (sf)
Cl. B, Affirmed Aa2 (sf); previously on Feb 9,
2021 Affirmed Aa2 (sf)
Cl. C, Downgraded to Baa1 (sf); previously on Feb 9,
2021 Affirmed A2 (sf)
Cl. D, Downgraded to B1 (sf); previously on Feb 9,
2021 Downgraded to Ba2 (sf)
Cl. E, Downgraded to Caa3 (sf); previously on Feb 9,
2021 Downgraded to Caa1 (sf)
Cl. F, Downgraded to C (sf); previously on Feb 9,
2021 Downgraded to Ca (sf)
Cl. G, Affirmed C (sf); previously on Feb 9, 2021
Downgraded to C (sf)
Cl. X-A*, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on
Feb 9, 2021 Affirmed Aaa (sf)
Cl. X-B*, Downgraded to Caa3 (sf); previously
on Feb 9, 2021 Downgraded to Caa2 (sf)
*Reflects Interest-Only Classes
RATINGS RATIONALE
The ratings on three P&I classes were affirmed because of the credit
support and the transaction's key metrics, including Moody's
loan-to-value (LTV) ratio and Moody's stressed debt service
coverage ratio (DSCR), are within acceptable ranges.
The ratings on four P&I classes were downgraded primarily due to an
increase in expected losses and interest shortfall risks due to the further
decline in performance of the specially serviced loan, the Shoppes
at Buckland Hills loan (30.5% of the pool). The loan
is secured by a regional mall with significant declines in performance
and a year-end 2020 NOI DSCR below 1.00X. The loan
has a scheduled maturity date in March 2022 and a receiver has taken over
management of the mall with the ultimate resolution strategy to stabilize
and sell the property. As of the November 2021 remittance statement
an appraisal reduction of 25% has been recognized on this loan
since no updated appraisal value has been reported. Moody's anticipates
interest shortfalls may increase from their current levels due the performance
of this loan. Furthermore, the pool faces increased refinance
risk as all the remaining loans mature by March 2022.
The rating on Cl. G was affirmed because the ratings are consistent
with Moody's expected loss.
The rating on one IO class was affirmed based on the credit quality of
the referenced classes.
The rating on one IO class was downgraded due to a decline in the credit
quality of its referenced classes.
Today's action has considered how the coronavirus pandemic has reshaped
the US economic environment and the way its aftershocks will continue
to reverberate and influence the performance of commercial real estate.
We expect the public health situation to improve as vaccinations against
COVID-19 increase and societies continue to adapt to new protocols.
Still, the exit from the pandemic will likely be bumpy and unpredictable
and economic prospects will vary. Stress on commercial real estate
properties will be most directly stemming from declines in hotel occupancies
(particularly related to conference or other group attendance) and declines
in foot traffic and sales at certain retail properties.
We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework,
given the substantial implications for public health and safety.
Moody's rating action reflects a base expected loss of 21.4%
of the current pooled balance, compared to 10.4% at
Moody's last review. Moody's base expected loss plus realized
losses is now 8.2% of the original pooled balance,
compared to 7.4% at the last review. Moody's
provides a current list of base expected losses for conduit and fusion
CMBS transactions on moodys.com at http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_SF215255.
FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:
The performance expectations for a given variable indicate Moody's forward-looking
view of the likely range of performance over the medium term. Performance
that falls outside the given range can indicate that the collateral's
credit quality is stronger or weaker than Moody's had previously expected.
Factors that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings include a significant
amount of loan paydowns or amortization, an increase in the pool's
share of defeasance or an improvement in pool performance.
Factors that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include a decline
in the performance of the pool, an increase in realized and expected
losses from specially serviced and troubled loans or interest shortfalls.
METHODOLOGY UNDERLYING THE RATING ACTION
The principal methodology used in rating all classes except interest-only
classes was "Large Loan and Single Asset/Single Borrower Commercial Mortgage-Backed
Securitizations Methodology" published in November 2021 and available
at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1250766.
The methodologies used in rating interest-only classes were "Large
Loan and Single Asset/Single Borrower Commercial Mortgage-Backed
Securitizations Methodology" published in November 2021 and available
at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1250766
and "Moody's Approach to Rating Structured Finance Interest-Only
(IO) Securities" published in February 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1111179.
Please see the list of ratings at the top of this announcement to identify
which classes are interest-only (indicated by the *).
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of these methodologies.
DEAL PERFORMANCE
As of the November 15, 2021 distribution date, the transaction's
aggregate certificate balance has decreased by nearly 68% to $356
million from $1.1 billion at securitization. The
certificates are collateralized by twelve remaining mortgage loans.
Three loans, constituting 29% of the pool, have defeased
and are secured by US government securities.
Four loans, constituting 24% of the pool, are on the
master servicer's watchlist. The watchlist includes loans
that meet certain portfolio review guidelines established as part of the
CRE Finance Council (CREFC) monthly reporting package. As part
of Moody's ongoing monitoring of a transaction, the agency
reviews the watchlist to assess which loans have material issues that
could affect performance.
Two have loans been liquidated from the pool, resulting in an aggregate
realized loss of $13.7 million (for an average loss severity
of 35%).
The Shoppes at Buckland Hills loan ($108.5 million --
30.5% of the pool), is the one loan in special servicing.
The loan is secured by a 535,000 square foot (SF) component of a
1.1 million SF regional mall located in the Buckland Hills section
of Manchester, Connecticut, approximately 10 miles northeast
of Hartford. The property's anchors include traditional department
stores Macy's, Macy's Men's & Home, and JCPenney,
as well as Dick's Sporting Goods (only Dick's Sporting Goods is included
as part of the collateral). The property has one vacant anchor
(141,000 SF) after Sears closed their location at the property in
January 2021. Furthermore, Dick's Sporting Goods (15%
of the net rentable area (NRA)) announced it will be closing this location
at their lease expiration in January 2022. The property's trade
area covers the northeastern suburbs of Hartford and parts of the north-central
part of Connecticut and competes with several regional malls and power
centers, including the Westfarms Mall, the dominant regional
mall in the Hartford MSA. As of September 2020, the collateral
component of the property was 94% leased, with an inline
occupancy of 79%. The historical performance of the property
generally trended down since securitization with the 2018 net operating
income (NOI) approximately 14% lower than securitization levels.
While increased revenue caused the property's NOI to rebound to near underwritten
levels in 2019, the property's performance was significantly impacted
by the pandemic and the year-end 2020 NOI DSCR was 0.92X,
compared to 1.48X for year-end 2019. The property
has also had exposure to several apparel tenants that have declared bankruptcy
since 2019 or announced plans to reduce store counts. The loan
transferred into special servicing in November 2020 due to delinquent
payments after the borrower indicated they would no longer fund debt service
and any operating shortfalls. Brookfield, the loan sponsor,
agreed to a consensual receivership order, and a receiver has taken
over management of the mall with the ultimate resolution to stabilize
and sell the property. The loan has amortized approximately 16.5%
since securitization and the loan is last paid through October 2021.
As of the November 2021 remittance statement an appraisal reduction of
25% has been recognized on this loan since no updated appraisal
has been reported.
Moody's has also assumed a high default probability for one poorly
performing loan, Independence Hill Independent Living ($18.7
million -- 5.3% of the pool), which
is secured by a 294-unit multifamily garden apartment property
located in San Antonio, Texas. The loan matures in March
2022 and the loan may face increased refinance risk as the property's
performance has deteriorated since 2018 from declining occupancy and the
June 2021 NOI DSCR was 0.71X, down significantly from 1.46X
in December 2019.
Moody's has estimated an aggregate loss of $76.4 million
(a 60% expected loss) from the specially serviced and troubled
loans.
As of the November 2021 remittance statement cumulative interest shortfalls
were $721,578. Moody's anticipates interest shortfalls
will continue because of the exposure to specially serviced loans.
Interest shortfalls are caused by special servicing fees, including
workout and liquidation fees, appraisal entitlement reductions (ASERs),
loan modifications and extraordinary trust expenses.
Moody's received full year 2020 operating results for 100% of the
pool, and partial year 2021 operating results for 87% of
the pool (excluding specially serviced and defeased loans).
The top three non-defeased performing loans represent 26.8%
of the pool balance. The largest loan is the 9 MetroTech Center
Loan ($48.9 million -- 13.7% of the pool),
which is secured by a leasehold interest in a nine-story,
single-tenant office building located in the CBD of Brooklyn,
New York. The property was built-to-suit for the
New York City Fire Department (FDNY) in 1996 and serves as the department's
headquarters and the city emergency command center. In addition
to approximately 317,000 SF of office space, the building
also contains a two-story, below-grade, 137
space parking garage. The FDNY lease commenced in October 1997
and featured a 20-year term, with one, 10-year
extension option exercisable. The FDNY exercised this option and
extended their lease through October 2028. Due to the single tenant
concentration, Moody's value incorporates a lit/dark analysis due
to the single tenant exposure. The loan has amortized 22%
securitization and matures in February 2022. Moody's LTV and stressed
DSCR are 82% and 1.24X, respectively, compared
to 85% and 1.20X at the last review.
The second largest loan is the Midtown Square Shopping Center Loan ($29.4
million -- 8.3% of the pool), which is secured
by a 193,000 SF portion of a power center in Troy, Michigan.
The property is shadow anchored by Target and Home Depot, and anchored
by a Kroger grocery store. As of December 2020, the property
was 98% leased. The loan has amortized nearly 16%
since securitization and is scheduled to mature in February 2022.
The loan had a June 2021 NOI DSCR of 1.87X and Moody's LTV and
stressed DSCR are 95% and 1.08X, respectively,
compared to 87% and 1.17X at the last review.
The third largest non-troubled loan is the University Park Shopping
Center Loan ($17.0 million -- 4.8% of
the pool), which is secured by an 83,900 square foot retail
property located in Denver, Colorado that was built in 2007.
As of December 2020, the property was 93% occupied,
compared to 96% in December 2019. The loan has amortized
nearly 16% since securitization and is scheduled to mature in March
2022. The loan had a June 2021 NOI DSCR of 1.72X and Moody's
LTV and stressed DSCR are 86% and 1.31X, respectively,
compared to 84% and 1.35X at the last review.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and
performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected
collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a
second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash
flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement,
loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected
loss for each rated instrument.
Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed
by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square,
Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit
rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement
status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is
available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
