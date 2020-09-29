Moody's affirms five and downgrades four classes of GSMS 2014-GC18

Approximately $747 million of structured securities affected
New York, September 29, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
affirmed the ratings on five classes and downgraded the ratings on four
classes in GS Mortgage Securities Trust 2014-GC18 as follows:
Cl. A-3, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Aug
22, 2019 Affirmed Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-4, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Aug
22, 2019 Affirmed Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-AB, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Aug
22, 2019 Affirmed Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-S, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Aug
22, 2019 Affirmed Aaa (sf)
Cl. B, Downgraded to A2 (sf); previously on Aug 22,
2019 Affirmed Aa3 (sf)
Cl. C, Downgraded to Ba2 (sf); previously on Aug 22,
2019 Downgraded to Baa2 (sf)
Cl. PEZ**, Downgraded to Baa2 (sf); previously
on Aug 22, 2019 Downgraded to A2 (sf)
Cl. X-B*, Downgraded to A2 (sf); previously
on Aug 22, 2019 Affirmed Aa3 (sf)
Cl. X-A*, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on
Aug 22, 2019 Affirmed Aaa (sf)
* Reflects interest-only classes
** Reflects exchangeable classes
RATINGS RATIONALE
The ratings on the P&I classes were affirmed because the transaction's
key metrics, including Moody's loan-to-value (LTV)
ratio, Moody's stressed debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) and the
transaction's Herfindahl Index (Herf), are within acceptable
ranges.
The ratings on the P&I classes, Cl. B and Cl.
C, were downgraded due to higher anticipated losses and increased
interest shortfall concerns as a result of the increase in transfers to
special servicing, which now represent 21% of the pool.
Interest shortfalls have significantly increased primarily due to appraisal
reductions from the two real estate owned (REO) loans (10% of the
pool). As of the September 2020 remittance statement, cumulative
interest shortfalls were $2.1 million and impacted Cl.
D, which is not rated by Moody's.
The rating on the IO class, Cl. X-A, was affirmed
based on the credit quality of its referenced classes.
The rating on the IO class, Cl. X-B, was downgraded
due to a decline in the credit quality of its referenced class.
The rating on class PEZ was downgraded due to a decline in the credit
quality of the referenced exchangeable classes.
The coronavirus outbreak, the government measures put in place to
contain it, and the weak global economic outlook continue to disrupt
economies and credit markets across sectors and regions. Our analysis
has considered the effect on the performance of commercial real estate
from the current weak US economic activity and a gradual recovery for
the coming months. Although an economic recovery is underway,
it is tenuous and its continuation will be closely tied to containment
of the virus. As a result, the degree of uncertainty around
our forecasts is unusually high. Stress on commercial real estate
properties will be most directly stemming from declines in hotel occupancies
(particularly related to conference or other group attendance) and declines
in foot traffic and sales for non-essential items at retail properties.
We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework,
given the substantial implications for public health and safety.
Moody's rating action reflects a base expected loss of 14.2%
of the current pooled balance, compared to 9.7% at
Moody's last review. Moody's base expected loss plus realized
losses is now 11.5% of the original pooled balance,
compared to 8.0% at the last review. Moody's
provides a current list of base expected losses for conduit and fusion
CMBS transactions on moodys.com at http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_SF215255.
FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:
The performance expectations for a given variable indicate Moody's forward-looking
view of the likely range of performance over the medium term. Performance
that falls outside the given range can indicate that the collateral's
credit quality is stronger or weaker than Moody's had previously expected.
Factors that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings include a significant
amount of loan paydowns or amortization, an increase in the pool's
share of defeasance or an improvement in pool performance.
Factors that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include a decline
in the performance of the pool, loan concentration, an increase
in realized and expected losses from specially serviced and troubled loans
or interest shortfalls.
METHODOLOGY UNDERLYING THE RATING ACTION
The methodologies used in rating all classes except exchangeable classes
and interest-only classes were "Approach to Rating US and Canadian
Conduit/Fusion CMBS" published in September 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1244778
and "Moody's Approach to Rating Large Loan and Single Asset/Single
Borrower CMBS" published in September 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1190579.
The principal methodology used in rating exchangeable classes was "Moody's
Approach to Rating Repackaged Securities" published in June 2020 and available
at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1230078.
The methodologies used in rating interest-only classes were"Approach
to Rating US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion CMBS" published in September
2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1244778,
"Moody's Approach to Rating Large Loan and Single Asset/Single
Borrower CMBS" published in September 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1190579,
and "Moody's Approach to Rating Structured Finance Interest-Only
(IO) Securities" published in February 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1111179.
Please see the list of ratings at the top of this announcement to identify
which classes are interest-only (indicated by the *) and exchangeable
classes (indicated by the **). Alternatively, please
see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for
a copy of these methodologies.
DEAL PERFORMANCE
As of the September 14, 2020 distribution date, the transaction's
aggregate certificate balance has decreased by 20% to $890.3
million from $1.11 billion at securitization. The
certificates are collateralized by 66 mortgage loans ranging in size from
less than 1% to 12% of the pool, with the top ten
loans (excluding defeasance) constituting 53% of the pool.
Fifteen loans, constituting 13% of the pool, have defeased
and are secured by US government securities.
Moody's uses a variation of Herf to measure the diversity of loan
sizes, where a higher number represents greater diversity.
Loan concentration has an important bearing on potential rating volatility,
including the risk of multiple notch downgrades under adverse circumstances.
The credit neutral Herf score is 40. The pool has a Herf of 16,
compared to 18 at Moody's last review.
As of the September 2020 remittance report, loans representing 73%
were current or within their grace period on their debt service payments,
6% were beyond their grace period but less than 30 days delinquent,
11% were 90+ days delinquent, and 10% were REO.
Thirteen loans, constituting 13% of the pool, are on
the master servicer's watchlist, of which five loans,
representing 5% of the pool, indicate the borrower has requested
relief in relation to coronavirus impact on the property. The watchlist
includes loans that meet certain portfolio review guidelines established
as part of the CRE Finance Council (CREFC) monthly reporting package.
As part of Moody's ongoing monitoring of a transaction, the
agency reviews the watchlist to assess which loans have material issues
that could affect performance.
Two loans have been liquidated from the pool, resulting in an aggregate
realized loss of $1.5 million (for an average loss severity
of 17%). Four loans, constituting 21% of the
pool, are currently in special servicing. Two of the specially
serviced loans, representing 12% of the pool, have
transferred to special servicing since March 2020.
The largest specially serviced loan is The Crossroads Loan ($87.9
million -- 9.9% of the pool), which
is secured by a 349,000 square feet (SF) portion of a 770,000
SF regional mall located in Portage, Michigan. The collateral
was 96% leased in March 2020 and in-line occupancy was 84%.
Former anchor tenant Sears (not part of the collateral) closed at this
location in late 2019. The mall's other non-collateral anchors
include J.C. Penney and Macy's, and the largest collateral
tenant is Burlington Coat Factory (82,000 SF). While there
was positive leasing activity in 2018 with H&M (22,140 SF) and
Forever 21 (11,910 SF) executing leases, property performance
has been declining as a result of declining rental revenue. The
reported year end 2019 net operating income (NOI) was 29% lower
than in 2016. The property represents the dominant mall within
its submarket and the loan has amortized by 12% since securitization.
The loan transferred to special servicing in July 2020 for payment default
and is due for the May 2020 payment. The sponsor and lender are
in discussions regarding a potential workout.
The second largest specially serviced loan is the Wyoming Valley Mall
Loan ($71.5 million -- 8.0%
of the pool), which is secured by a 913,000 SF super-regional
mall located in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania. The loan
transferred to special servicing for imminent default in June 2018 after
both Sears (177,477 SF; 12.9% of the net rentable
area (NRA)) and Bon-Ton (155,392SF; 17.1%
of the NRA) announced they would vacate. They vacated the property
during July and August 2018. The remaining anchors include J.C.
Penney, Macy's and Macy's Men's & Home Furniture, with
varying maturities in 2022. At securitization, approximately
35 tenants had co-tenancy clauses tied to occupancy thresholds
between 60-80% and/or the closing of one or more department
stores. NOI has been declining since 2016 as a result of declining
rental revenue and is expected to continue to decline as a result of the
two anchor closures and reduced rent from co-tenancy clauses.
There was some positive leasing momentum during 2019 with two new tenants
taking occupancy: a 49,829 SF Ashley Furniture store opened
in the former HHGregg pad site across from the mall and a 20,048
SF Ken Pollock Tire and Auto opened in the former Sears Auto Center space.
The property was closed due to the pandemic but reopened during June.
The property manager is in discussions with multiple tenants regarding
rent relief. A sale of the property failed to materialize in mid-2019
and the sponsor entered into an agreement to transition the property to
the lender. The loan became REO in September 2019. The property
manager is evaluating plans to improve the mall and make use of the vacant
anchor spaces.
The third largest special serviced loan is the Hilton Garden Inn Pittsburgh
- Cranberry ($15.5 million -- 1.7%
of the pool), which is secured by a hotel property in Cranberry
Township, Pennsylvania, 20 miles north of Pittsburgh.
The loan transferred to special servicing in December 2018 due to imminent
balloon/maturity default. The borrower was unable to pay off the
loan at maturity in January 2019. Property NOI has been declining
each year since 2014 as a result of lower occupancy and RevPAR.
Foreclosure sale occurred in January 2020 and the loan became REO in February
2020. An Appraisal Reduction Amount (ARA) was assigned in August
2020 in the amount of $8.3 million. The loan matured
in January 2019 and the franchise agreement expires in August 2029.
The remaining specially serviced loan is secured by a hotel property in
Long Island City, New York. Property performance was deteriorating
since 2015 due to new supply in the market, and is further impacted
by business disruptions resulting from the coronavirus outbreak.
The borrower has requested payment relief.
Moody's has also assumed a high default probability for seven poorly
performing loans, constituting 6% of the pool, and
has estimated an aggregate loss of $104 million (a 43% expected
loss on average) from these specially serviced and troubled loans.
The largest troubled loan is secured by a hotel property located in Anchorage,
AK which has requested payment relief due to coronavirus outbreak related
business disruptions.
As of the September 2020 remittance statement cumulative interest shortfalls
were $2.1 million. Moody's anticipates interest shortfalls
will continue because of the exposure to specially serviced loans and/or
modified loans. Interest shortfalls are caused by special servicing
fees, including workout and liquidation fees, appraisal entitlement
reductions (ASERs), loan modifications and extraordinary trust expenses.
Moody's received full year 2019 operating results for 92% of the
pool, and partial year 2020 operating results for 82% of
the pool (excluding specially serviced and defeased loans). Moody's
weighted average conduit LTV is 105%, compared to 103%
at Moody's last review. Moody's conduit component excludes
loans with structured credit assessments, defeased and CTL loans,
and specially serviced and troubled loans. Moody's net cash
flow (NCF) reflects a weighted average haircut of 20% to the most
recently available net operating income (NOI). Moody's value
reflects a weighted average capitalization rate of 9.6%.
Moody's actual and stressed conduit DSCRs are 1.36X and 1.03X,
respectively, compared to 1.44X and 1.07X at the last
review. Moody's actual DSCR is based on Moody's NCF
and the loan's actual debt service. Moody's stressed
DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and a 9.25% stress rate
the agency applied to the loan balance.
The top three conduit loans represent 25% of the pool balance.
The largest loan is The Shops at Canal Place Loan ($104.9
million -- 11.8% of the pool), which
is secured by a 217,000 SF shopping mall located in downtown New
Orleans, Louisiana. The property, which is anchored
by Saks Fifth Avenue, is attached to an office building and hotel
which are not part of the collateral. Saks Fifth Avenue recently
extended their lease through January 2029, with three remaining,
ten-year renewal options. The former second largest tenant,
The Theaters at Canal Place (10% of NRA), closed permanently
during 2019. The collateral was 87% leased as of March 2020
compared to 93% in March 2019 and 95% in 2017. The
property was closed in relation to the coronavirus outbreak and re-opened
during April 2020. The loan has amortized by approximately 6%
and Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 118% and 0.80X,
respectively, compared to 117% and 0.79X at the last
review.
The second largest loan is the CityScape - East Office/Retail Loan
($94.4 million -- 10.6% of the
pool), which represents a pari passu portion of a $174.6
million first-mortgage. The property is also encumbered
by $25 million of mezzanine debt, held outside of the CMBS
trust. The collateral consists of a 28-story office tower,
ground-level retail, a five-level subterranean parking
structure and the borrower's leasehold interest in an adjacent retail
parking structure, all located in downtown Phoenix, Arizona.
The property is part of a mixed-use development campus that spans
three city blocks. The ground lease, with the city of Phoenix,
has fixed payments of $27,500 during the first ten years
and increases to $55,000 in the 11th year and 2.5%
per annum thereafter. The property was 90% leased as of
March 2020 compared to 89% in March 2019, 93% in June
2018 and 96% at year-end 2017. The property's 2019
NOI declined due to higher operating expenses combined with lower rental
revenues. The loan has amortized by nearly 6% and Moody's
LTV and stressed DSCR are 113% and 0.88X, respectively,
compared to 111% and 0.90X at the last review.
The third largest loan is The Haier Building Loan ($23 million
-- 2.6% of the pool), which is secured
by a 63,500 SF mixed use property located in New York, NY.
The largest tenant is Gotham Hall which occupies 47,000 SF (74%
of NRA) and uses the venue for event space. The event space component
is situated on the first five floors while the office component is primarily
comprised of the basement level and sixth floor but includes parts of
the third, fourth, and fifth floors. The property was
82% leased as of March 2020, unchanged from the last several
years and compared to 100% at securitization. The asset
is also zoned for building naming rights. Chinese home appliance
company, Haier Group, terminated their lease in 2014,
however, they continue to lease the naming rights through 2021.
Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 110% and 1.07X.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and
performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected
collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a
second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash
flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement,
loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected
loss for each rated instrument.
Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
