Moody's affirms five and downgrades four classes of GSMS 2014-GC18

Approximately $747 million of structured securities affected

New York, September 29, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has affirmed the ratings on five classes and downgraded the ratings on four classes in GS Mortgage Securities Trust 2014-GC18 as follows:

Cl. A-3, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Aug 22, 2019 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-4, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Aug 22, 2019 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-AB, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Aug 22, 2019 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-S, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Aug 22, 2019 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. B, Downgraded to A2 (sf); previously on Aug 22, 2019 Affirmed Aa3 (sf)

Cl. C, Downgraded to Ba2 (sf); previously on Aug 22, 2019 Downgraded to Baa2 (sf)

Cl. PEZ**, Downgraded to Baa2 (sf); previously on Aug 22, 2019 Downgraded to A2 (sf)

Cl. X-B*, Downgraded to A2 (sf); previously on Aug 22, 2019 Affirmed Aa3 (sf)

Cl. X-A*, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Aug 22, 2019 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

* Reflects interest-only classes

** Reflects exchangeable classes

RATINGS RATIONALE

The ratings on the P&I classes were affirmed because the transaction's key metrics, including Moody's loan-to-value (LTV) ratio, Moody's stressed debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) and the transaction's Herfindahl Index (Herf), are within acceptable ranges.

The ratings on the P&I classes, Cl. B and Cl. C, were downgraded due to higher anticipated losses and increased interest shortfall concerns as a result of the increase in transfers to special servicing, which now represent 21% of the pool. Interest shortfalls have significantly increased primarily due to appraisal reductions from the two real estate owned (REO) loans (10% of the pool). As of the September 2020 remittance statement, cumulative interest shortfalls were $2.1 million and impacted Cl. D, which is not rated by Moody's.

The rating on the IO class, Cl. X-A, was affirmed based on the credit quality of its referenced classes.

The rating on the IO class, Cl. X-B, was downgraded due to a decline in the credit quality of its referenced class.

The rating on class PEZ was downgraded due to a decline in the credit quality of the referenced exchangeable classes.

The coronavirus outbreak, the government measures put in place to contain it, and the weak global economic outlook continue to disrupt economies and credit markets across sectors and regions. Our analysis has considered the effect on the performance of commercial real estate from the current weak US economic activity and a gradual recovery for the coming months. Although an economic recovery is underway, it is tenuous and its continuation will be closely tied to containment of the virus. As a result, the degree of uncertainty around our forecasts is unusually high. Stress on commercial real estate properties will be most directly stemming from declines in hotel occupancies (particularly related to conference or other group attendance) and declines in foot traffic and sales for non-essential items at retail properties.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

Moody's rating action reflects a base expected loss of 14.2% of the current pooled balance, compared to 9.7% at Moody's last review. Moody's base expected loss plus realized losses is now 11.5% of the original pooled balance, compared to 8.0% at the last review. Moody's provides a current list of base expected losses for conduit and fusion CMBS transactions on moodys.com at http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_SF215255.

FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:

The performance expectations for a given variable indicate Moody's forward-looking view of the likely range of performance over the medium term. Performance that falls outside the given range can indicate that the collateral's credit quality is stronger or weaker than Moody's had previously expected.

Factors that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings include a significant amount of loan paydowns or amortization, an increase in the pool's share of defeasance or an improvement in pool performance.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include a decline in the performance of the pool, loan concentration, an increase in realized and expected losses from specially serviced and troubled loans or interest shortfalls.

METHODOLOGY UNDERLYING THE RATING ACTION

The methodologies used in rating all classes except exchangeable classes and interest-only classes were "Approach to Rating US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion CMBS" published in September 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1244778 and "Moody's Approach to Rating Large Loan and Single Asset/Single Borrower CMBS" published in September 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1190579. The principal methodology used in rating exchangeable classes was "Moody's Approach to Rating Repackaged Securities" published in June 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1230078. The methodologies used in rating interest-only classes were"Approach to Rating US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion CMBS" published in September 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1244778, "Moody's Approach to Rating Large Loan and Single Asset/Single Borrower CMBS" published in September 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1190579, and "Moody's Approach to Rating Structured Finance Interest-Only (IO) Securities" published in February 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1111179. Please see the list of ratings at the top of this announcement to identify which classes are interest-only (indicated by the *) and exchangeable classes (indicated by the **). Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

DEAL PERFORMANCE

As of the September 14, 2020 distribution date, the transaction's aggregate certificate balance has decreased by 20% to $890.3 million from $1.11 billion at securitization. The certificates are collateralized by 66 mortgage loans ranging in size from less than 1% to 12% of the pool, with the top ten loans (excluding defeasance) constituting 53% of the pool. Fifteen loans, constituting 13% of the pool, have defeased and are secured by US government securities.

Moody's uses a variation of Herf to measure the diversity of loan sizes, where a higher number represents greater diversity. Loan concentration has an important bearing on potential rating volatility, including the risk of multiple notch downgrades under adverse circumstances. The credit neutral Herf score is 40. The pool has a Herf of 16, compared to 18 at Moody's last review.

As of the September 2020 remittance report, loans representing 73% were current or within their grace period on their debt service payments, 6% were beyond their grace period but less than 30 days delinquent, 11% were 90+ days delinquent, and 10% were REO.

Thirteen loans, constituting 13% of the pool, are on the master servicer's watchlist, of which five loans, representing 5% of the pool, indicate the borrower has requested relief in relation to coronavirus impact on the property. The watchlist includes loans that meet certain portfolio review guidelines established as part of the CRE Finance Council (CREFC) monthly reporting package. As part of Moody's ongoing monitoring of a transaction, the agency reviews the watchlist to assess which loans have material issues that could affect performance.

Two loans have been liquidated from the pool, resulting in an aggregate realized loss of $1.5 million (for an average loss severity of 17%). Four loans, constituting 21% of the pool, are currently in special servicing. Two of the specially serviced loans, representing 12% of the pool, have transferred to special servicing since March 2020.

The largest specially serviced loan is The Crossroads Loan ($87.9 million -- 9.9% of the pool), which is secured by a 349,000 square feet (SF) portion of a 770,000 SF regional mall located in Portage, Michigan. The collateral was 96% leased in March 2020 and in-line occupancy was 84%. Former anchor tenant Sears (not part of the collateral) closed at this location in late 2019. The mall's other non-collateral anchors include J.C. Penney and Macy's, and the largest collateral tenant is Burlington Coat Factory (82,000 SF). While there was positive leasing activity in 2018 with H&M (22,140 SF) and Forever 21 (11,910 SF) executing leases, property performance has been declining as a result of declining rental revenue. The reported year end 2019 net operating income (NOI) was 29% lower than in 2016. The property represents the dominant mall within its submarket and the loan has amortized by 12% since securitization. The loan transferred to special servicing in July 2020 for payment default and is due for the May 2020 payment. The sponsor and lender are in discussions regarding a potential workout.

The second largest specially serviced loan is the Wyoming Valley Mall Loan ($71.5 million -- 8.0% of the pool), which is secured by a 913,000 SF super-regional mall located in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania. The loan transferred to special servicing for imminent default in June 2018 after both Sears (177,477 SF; 12.9% of the net rentable area (NRA)) and Bon-Ton (155,392SF; 17.1% of the NRA) announced they would vacate. They vacated the property during July and August 2018. The remaining anchors include J.C. Penney, Macy's and Macy's Men's & Home Furniture, with varying maturities in 2022. At securitization, approximately 35 tenants had co-tenancy clauses tied to occupancy thresholds between 60-80% and/or the closing of one or more department stores. NOI has been declining since 2016 as a result of declining rental revenue and is expected to continue to decline as a result of the two anchor closures and reduced rent from co-tenancy clauses. There was some positive leasing momentum during 2019 with two new tenants taking occupancy: a 49,829 SF Ashley Furniture store opened in the former HHGregg pad site across from the mall and a 20,048 SF Ken Pollock Tire and Auto opened in the former Sears Auto Center space. The property was closed due to the pandemic but reopened during June. The property manager is in discussions with multiple tenants regarding rent relief. A sale of the property failed to materialize in mid-2019 and the sponsor entered into an agreement to transition the property to the lender. The loan became REO in September 2019. The property manager is evaluating plans to improve the mall and make use of the vacant anchor spaces.

The third largest special serviced loan is the Hilton Garden Inn Pittsburgh - Cranberry ($15.5 million -- 1.7% of the pool), which is secured by a hotel property in Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania, 20 miles north of Pittsburgh. The loan transferred to special servicing in December 2018 due to imminent balloon/maturity default. The borrower was unable to pay off the loan at maturity in January 2019. Property NOI has been declining each year since 2014 as a result of lower occupancy and RevPAR. Foreclosure sale occurred in January 2020 and the loan became REO in February 2020. An Appraisal Reduction Amount (ARA) was assigned in August 2020 in the amount of $8.3 million. The loan matured in January 2019 and the franchise agreement expires in August 2029.

The remaining specially serviced loan is secured by a hotel property in Long Island City, New York. Property performance was deteriorating since 2015 due to new supply in the market, and is further impacted by business disruptions resulting from the coronavirus outbreak. The borrower has requested payment relief.

Moody's has also assumed a high default probability for seven poorly performing loans, constituting 6% of the pool, and has estimated an aggregate loss of $104 million (a 43% expected loss on average) from these specially serviced and troubled loans. The largest troubled loan is secured by a hotel property located in Anchorage, AK which has requested payment relief due to coronavirus outbreak related business disruptions.

As of the September 2020 remittance statement cumulative interest shortfalls were $2.1 million. Moody's anticipates interest shortfalls will continue because of the exposure to specially serviced loans and/or modified loans. Interest shortfalls are caused by special servicing fees, including workout and liquidation fees, appraisal entitlement reductions (ASERs), loan modifications and extraordinary trust expenses.

Moody's received full year 2019 operating results for 92% of the pool, and partial year 2020 operating results for 82% of the pool (excluding specially serviced and defeased loans). Moody's weighted average conduit LTV is 105%, compared to 103% at Moody's last review. Moody's conduit component excludes loans with structured credit assessments, defeased and CTL loans, and specially serviced and troubled loans. Moody's net cash flow (NCF) reflects a weighted average haircut of 20% to the most recently available net operating income (NOI). Moody's value reflects a weighted average capitalization rate of 9.6%.

Moody's actual and stressed conduit DSCRs are 1.36X and 1.03X, respectively, compared to 1.44X and 1.07X at the last review. Moody's actual DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and the loan's actual debt service. Moody's stressed DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and a 9.25% stress rate the agency applied to the loan balance.

The top three conduit loans represent 25% of the pool balance. The largest loan is The Shops at Canal Place Loan ($104.9 million -- 11.8% of the pool), which is secured by a 217,000 SF shopping mall located in downtown New Orleans, Louisiana. The property, which is anchored by Saks Fifth Avenue, is attached to an office building and hotel which are not part of the collateral. Saks Fifth Avenue recently extended their lease through January 2029, with three remaining, ten-year renewal options. The former second largest tenant, The Theaters at Canal Place (10% of NRA), closed permanently during 2019. The collateral was 87% leased as of March 2020 compared to 93% in March 2019 and 95% in 2017. The property was closed in relation to the coronavirus outbreak and re-opened during April 2020. The loan has amortized by approximately 6% and Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 118% and 0.80X, respectively, compared to 117% and 0.79X at the last review.

The second largest loan is the CityScape - East Office/Retail Loan ($94.4 million -- 10.6% of the pool), which represents a pari passu portion of a $174.6 million first-mortgage. The property is also encumbered by $25 million of mezzanine debt, held outside of the CMBS trust. The collateral consists of a 28-story office tower, ground-level retail, a five-level subterranean parking structure and the borrower's leasehold interest in an adjacent retail parking structure, all located in downtown Phoenix, Arizona. The property is part of a mixed-use development campus that spans three city blocks. The ground lease, with the city of Phoenix, has fixed payments of $27,500 during the first ten years and increases to $55,000 in the 11th year and 2.5% per annum thereafter. The property was 90% leased as of March 2020 compared to 89% in March 2019, 93% in June 2018 and 96% at year-end 2017. The property's 2019 NOI declined due to higher operating expenses combined with lower rental revenues. The loan has amortized by nearly 6% and Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 113% and 0.88X, respectively, compared to 111% and 0.90X at the last review.

The third largest loan is The Haier Building Loan ($23 million -- 2.6% of the pool), which is secured by a 63,500 SF mixed use property located in New York, NY. The largest tenant is Gotham Hall which occupies 47,000 SF (74% of NRA) and uses the venue for event space. The event space component is situated on the first five floors while the office component is primarily comprised of the basement level and sixth floor but includes parts of the third, fourth, and fifth floors. The property was 82% leased as of March 2020, unchanged from the last several years and compared to 100% at securitization. The asset is also zoned for building naming rights. Chinese home appliance company, Haier Group, terminated their lease in 2014, however, they continue to lease the naming rights through 2021. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 110% and 1.07X.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement, loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected loss for each rated instrument.

Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

