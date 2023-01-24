Moody's affirms five and downgrades four classes of GSMS 2014-GC24

Approximately $728 million of structured securities affected

New York, January 24, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has affirmed the ratings on five classes and downgraded the ratings on four classes in GS Mortgage Securities Trust 2014-GC24, Commercial Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2014-GC24 as follows:

Cl. A-4, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on May 25, 2021 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-5, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on May 25, 2021 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-AB, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on May 25, 2021 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-S, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on May 25, 2021 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. B, Downgraded to A3 (sf); previously on May 25, 2021 Downgraded to A2 (sf)

Cl. C, Downgraded to Ba2 (sf); previously on May 25, 2021 Downgraded to Ba1 (sf)

Cl. PEZ, Downgraded to Baa2 (sf); previously on May 25, 2021 Downgraded to Baa1 (sf)

Cl. X-A*, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on May 25, 2021 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. X-B*, Downgraded to A3 (sf); previously on May 25, 2021 Downgraded to A2 (sf)

* Reflects Interest-Only Classes

RATINGS RATIONALE

The ratings on four P&I classes were affirmed because of their credit support and the transaction's key metrics, including Moody's loan-to-value (LTV) ratio and Moody's stressed debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) and the transaction's Herfindahl Index (Herf), are within acceptable ranges.

The ratings on two P&I classes were downgraded due to the potential for higher losses and increased interest shortfall risk from the exposure to refinance challenges for certain specially serviced and poorly performing loans with upcoming maturity dates. Two loans, representing 11% of the pool are in special servicing. Additionally, the two largest non-specially serviced loans, Stamford Plaza Portfolio (15%) and Costal Grand Mall (12%), have experienced declining performance and net operating income in recent years and mature in August 2024. The Stamford Plaza Portfolio has had an NOI DSCR below 1.00X since 2019 and the revenue has continued to decline annually. All the remaining loans mature by September 2024 and if certain loans are unable to pay off at their maturity date, the outstanding classes may face increased interest shortfall risk.

The ratings on one interest only class, Cl. X-A, was affirmed based on the credit quality of its referenced classes.

The ratings on one interest only class, Cl. X-B, was downgraded due to the decline in credit quality of its referenced class.

The ratings on an exchangeable class, Cl. PEZ, was downgraded due to the decline in credit quality of the referenced exchangeable classes.

Moody's rating action reflects a base expected loss of 12.3% of the current pooled balance, compared to 13.0% at Moody's last review. Moody's base expected loss plus realized losses is now 11.0% of the original pooled balance, compared to 11.2% at the last review. Moody's provides a current list of base expected losses for conduit and fusion CMBS transactions on moodys.com at http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_SF215255.

FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:

The performance expectations for a given variable indicate Moody's forward-looking view of the likely range of performance over the medium term. Performance that falls outside the given range can indicate that the collateral's credit quality is stronger or weaker than Moody's had previously expected.

Factors that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings include a significant amount of loan paydowns or amortization, an increase in the pool's share of defeasance or an improvement in pool performance.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include a decline in the performance of the pool, loan concentration, an increase in realized and expected losses from specially serviced and troubled loans or interest shortfalls.

METHODOLOGY UNDERLYING THE RATING ACTION

The methodologies used in rating all classes except interest-only classes were "US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/391056 and "Large Loan and Single Asset/Single Borrower Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/391055. The methodologies used in rating interest-only classes were "US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/391056, "Large Loan and Single Asset/Single Borrower Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/391055, and "Moody's Approach to Rating Structured Finance Interest-Only (IO) Securities" published in February 2019 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/59126. Please see the list of ratings at the top of this announcement to identify which classes are interest-only (indicated by the *). Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

DEAL PERFORMANCE

As of the January 12, 2023, distribution date, the transaction's aggregate certificate balance has decreased by 19.4% to $865.8 million from $1.07 billion at securitization. The certificates are collateralized by 62 mortgage loans ranging in size from less than 1% to 15.3% of the pool, with the top ten loans (excluding defeasance) constituting 51.1% of the pool. Eighteen loans, constituting 28.0% of the pool, have defeased and are secured by US government securities.

Moody's uses a variation of Herf to measure the diversity of loan sizes, where a higher number represents greater diversity. Loan concentration has an important bearing on potential rating volatility, including the risk of multiple notch downgrades under adverse circumstances. The credit neutral Herf score is 40. The pool has a Herf of 10, compared to 15 at Moody's last review.

Twelve loans, constituting 25.5% of the pool, are on the master servicer's watchlist. The watchlist includes loans that meet certain portfolio review guidelines established as part of the CRE Finance Council (CREFC) monthly reporting package. As part of Moody's ongoing monitoring of a transaction, the agency reviews the watchlist to assess which loans have material issues that could affect performance.

As of the January 2023 remittance report, loans representing 89.0% were current or within their grace period on their debt service payments, 10.1% were 90+ days delinquent and 0.9% were reported REO.

Two loans have been liquidated from the pool, resulting in an aggregate realized loss of $11.4 million (for an average loss severity of 37%). Two loans, constituting 11.0% of the pool, are currently in special servicing. The largest specially serviced loan is the Beverly Connection Loan ($87.5 million – 10.1% of the pool), which represents a pari passu portion of a $175.0 million senior mortgage loan. The property is also encumbered by a $35.0 million B-note and $21.0 million mezzanine financing. The loan is secured by an approximately 334,600 square feet (SF), two-level, power center located on the border of Beverly Hills and West Hollywood in Los Angeles, California. The collateral is comprised of a fee simple interest in approximately 270,700 SF of retail space and a leasehold interest in the remaining portion with a ground lease expiration in December 2085. The largest tenant, Target, accounts for 30% of net rentable area (NRA) with a lease expiration in 2029. Other national tenants at the property include Marshalls (10% of NRA), Ross Dress for Less (9% of NRA), Nordstrom Rack (9% of NRA), and Saks Fifth Avenue Off Fifth (8% of NRA). The loan has been in special servicing since August 2020 due to the delinquent payments. The loan is interest-only throughout its term and is last paid through May 2020 and remains more than 90 days delinquent. The loan is cash managed with all property cash flow being controlled by the lender. Discussions remain ongoing between the borrower, junior and mezzanine note holders and the lenders. Forbearance terms which include reinstatement of the A and B Notes was negotiated with the Borrower and in the process of being approved by Note-B Holder. As of June 2022, NOI DSCR was 2.72X, compared to 2.49X at year-end 2021 and 1.51X at securitization. An updated appraisal from October 2022 values the collateral at a value which exceeds the loan amount.

The second specially serviced loan is the MHG Hotel Portfolio Loan ($7.8 million – 0.9% of the pool), which was originally secured by two hotel properties totaling 141 keys located in Aurora, Illinois and in Noblesville, Indiana. The loan was transferred to the special servicer in June 2020 due to delinquent payments. The remaining property, Holiday Inn Chicago/Aurora, is now REO and the other property, Fairfield Inn & Suites Noblesville, was already sold.

Moody's has also assumed a high default probability for two poorly performing loans, constituting 15.9% of the pool, and has estimated an aggregate loss of $88.9 million (a 38% expected loss on average) from these specially serviced and troubled loans. The largest troubled loan is the Stamford Plaza Portfolio (15.3% of the pool), which is discussed in detail further below.

The credit risk of loans is determined primarily by two factors: 1) Moody's assessment of the probability of default, which is largely driven by each loan's DSCR, and 2) Moody's assessment of the severity of loss upon a default, which is largely driven by each loan's loan-to-value ratio, referred to as the Moody's LTV or MLTV. As described in the CMBS methodology used to rate this transaction, we make various adjustments to the MLTV. We adjust the MLTV for each loan using a value that reflects capitalization (cap) rates that are between our sustainable cap rates and market cap rates. We also use an adjusted loan balance that reflects each loan's amortization profile. The MLTV reported in this publication reflects the MLTV before the adjustments described in the methodology.

Moody's received full year 2021 operating results for 100% of the pool, and partial year 2022 operating results for 80% of the pool (excluding specially serviced and defeased loans). Moody's weighted average conduit LTV is 106%, compared to 99% at Moody's last review. Moody's conduit component excludes loans with structured credit assessments, defeased and CTL loans, and specially serviced and troubled loans. Moody's net cash flow (NCF) reflects a weighted average haircut of 19% to the most recently available net operating income (NOI). Moody's value reflects a weighted average capitalization rate of 10.3%.

Moody's actual and stressed conduit DSCRs are 1.52X and 1.09X, respectively, compared to 1.66X and 1.12X at the last review. Moody's actual DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and the loan's actual debt service. Moody's stressed DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and a 9.25% stress rate the agency applied to the loan balance.

The top performing conduit loans represent 30.3% of the pool balance. The largest loan is the Stamford Plaza Portfolio Loan ($132.3 million – 15.3% of the pool), which represents a pari passu portion of a $255.4 million senior mortgage loan. The property is also encumbered by $227.2 million of mezzanine financing. The loan is secured by an four-building office complex representing approximately 982,500 SF and located in Stamford, Connecticut. The loan has been on the watchlist since October 2018 due to several tenants vacating and exercising their early termination options resulting in a decline in the portfolio occupancy. As of September 2022, the portfolio was 66% leased, compared to 64% as of December 2021, 68% in December 2020 and 88% at securitization. As a result of lower occupancy, the year-end 2021 NOI had declined over 50% since securitization and the loan's actual reported NOI DSCR has been below 1.00X since 2019. The NOI for the trailing twelve-month period ending September 2022 has further declined and was 19% lower than in 2021. Furthermore, according to CBRE the Stamford office market vacancy rate as of Q3 2022 was 15.7%. After an initial 60-month interest-only period, the loan has amortized by 5.5% since securitization, however, due to the significant decrease in NOI and depressed occupancy level this loan may be at heightened refinance risk at its maturity date in August 2024. As a result Moody's considers this loan troubled loan .

The second largest loan is the Coastal Grand Mall Loan ($104.5 million – 12.1% of the pool), which is secured by an approximately 631,200 SF component of a 1.1 million SF enclosed super-regional mall located in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. The non-collateral anchors include Dillard's and Belk and the collateral anchor, J.C. Penney is a ground lease tenant. The collateral is occupied by several national tenants including Dick's Sporting Goods (8% of NRA), Cinemark (8% of NRA), and Bed, Bath, and Beyond (4% of NRA. The loan previously transferred to special servicing in March 2020 due to the coronavirus outbreak but returned to the master servicer in May 2020 after temporary payment relief was granted. As of September 2022, the property was 88% occupied with a reported NOI DSCR of 1.62X, compared 1.75X and 89%, respectively as of December 2021. The property's NOI has declined annually since 2018 and the 2021 NOI was 16% lower than in 2014 and the annualized NOI through September 2022 has declined further. The loan has amortized almost 17% since securitization, however, due to the declining NOI trends the loan may face increased refinance risk at its August 2024 maturity date. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 113% and 1.08X, compared to 101% and 1.15X at the last review.

The third largest loan is the Clusters Loan ($25.3 million – 2.9% of the pool), which is secured by a 352-unit multifamily apartment property located in Midland, Texas. The property is in an area with a high concentration of oil job and as of June 2022, the occupancy was 93%, compared to 77% in December 2020. Despite the high occupancy rental revenues were significantly lower than at securitization and the June 2022 NOI was 1.06X, compared 0.94X in December 2021 and 1.56X in December 2020. The loan is on the servicer's watchlist, and cash trap being activated due to DSCR falling below the required 1.25X. The loan has amortized nearly 10% since securitization and matures in July 2024. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 133% and 0.77X, compared to 99% and 1.01X at the last review.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement, loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected loss for each rated instrument.

Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

