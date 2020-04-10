Moody's affirms five and downgrades one class of BSCMS 2005-PWR9

Approximately $100.5 million of structured securities affected
New York, April 10, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
affirmed the ratings on five classes and downgraded the rating on one
class in Bear Stearns Commercial Mortgage Securities Trust 2005-PWR9
("BSCMS 2005-PWR9"), Commercial Mortgage Pass-Through
Certificates, Series 2005-PWR9 as follows:
Cl. C, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Dec 20,
2018 Affirmed Aaa (sf)
Cl. D, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Dec 20,
2018 Upgraded to Aaa (sf)
Cl. E, Affirmed Baa1 (sf); previously on Dec 20,
2018 Upgraded to Baa1 (sf)
Cl. F, Affirmed Caa1 (sf); previously on Dec 20,
2018 Affirmed Caa1 (sf)
Cl. G, Downgraded to C (sf); previously on Dec 20,
2018 Affirmed Ca (sf)
Cl. X-1*, Affirmed Ca (sf); previously on
Feb 13, 2019 Upgraded to Ca (sf)
*Reflects Interest-Only Class
RATINGS RATIONALE
The ratings on four P&I classes were affirmed because the transaction's
key metrics, including Moody's loan-to-value (LTV)
ratio, Moody's stressed debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) and the
transaction's Herfindahl Index (Herf), are within acceptable
range. Additionally, defeasance constitutes 55.6%
of the current pool balance, compared to 39.6% at
last review.
The ratings on P&I class, Cl. G, was downgraded
due to realized losses and anticipated losses from specially loans.
The class has already experienced 31% realized loss due to previously
liquidated loans.
The rating on the IO class was affirmed based on the credit quality of
the referenced classes.
Our analysis has considered the increased uncertainty relating to the
effect of the coronavirus outbreak on the USA economy as well as the effects
that the announced government measures put in place to contain the virus,
will have on the performance of commercial real estate. We regard
the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework,
given the substantial implications for public health and safety.
It is a global health shock, which makes it extremely difficult
to provide an economic assessment. The degree of uncertainty around
our forecasts is unusually high.
Moody's rating action reflects a base expected loss of 11.6%
of the current pooled balance, the same as at Moody's last review.
Moody's base expected loss plus realized losses is now 6.2%
of the original pooled balance, compared to 6.0% at
the last review. Moody's provides a current list of base expected
losses for conduit and fusion CMBS transactions on moodys.com at
http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_SF215255.
FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:
The performance expectations for a given variable indicate Moody's forward-looking
view of the likely range of performance over the medium term. Performance
that falls outside the given range can indicate that the collateral's
credit quality is stronger or weaker than Moody's had previously expected.
Factors that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings include a significant
amount of loan paydowns or amortization or an improvement in loan performance.
Factors that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include a decline
in the performance of the loan, an increase in realized and expected
losses from specially serviced loan or interest shortfalls.
METHODOLOGY UNDERLYING THE RATING ACTION
The methodologies used in rating all classes except interest-only
classes were "Approach to Rating US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion CMBS"
published in July 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1062617
and "Moody's Approach to Rating Large Loan and Single Asset/Single Borrower
CMBS" published in July 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1083431.
The methodologies used in rating interest-only classes were "Approach
to Rating US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion CMBS" published in July 2017
and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1062617,
"Moody's Approach to Rating Large Loan and Single Asset/Single Borrower
CMBS" published in July 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1083431,
and "Moody's Approach to Rating Structured Finance Interest-Only
(IO) Securities" published in February 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1111179.
Please see the list of ratings at the top of this announcement to identify
which classes are interest-only (indicated by the *).
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of these methodologies.
DEAL PERFORMANCE
As of the March 11, 2020 distribution date, the transaction's
aggregate certificate balance has decreased by 95% to $100.5
million from $2.2 billion at securitization. The
certificates are collateralized by 15 mortgage loans ranging in size from
less than 1% to 11.7% of the pool, with the
top ten loans (excluding defeasance) constituting 28.5%
of the pool. Seven loans, constituting 55.6%
of the pool, have defeased and are secured by US government securities.
Moody's uses a variation of Herf to measure the diversity of loan sizes,
where a higher number represents greater diversity. Loan concentration
has an important bearing on potential rating volatility, including
the risk of multiple notch downgrades under adverse circumstances.
The credit neutral Herf score is 40. The pool has a Herf of 6,
compared to 8 at Moody's last review.
Two loans, constituting 11.7% of the pool, are
on the master servicer's watchlist. The watchlist includes loans
that meet certain portfolio review guidelines established as part of the
CRE Finance Council (CREFC) monthly reporting package. As part
of Moody's ongoing monitoring of a transaction, the agency reviews
the watchlist to assess which loans have material issues that could affect
performance.
Thirty-four loans have been liquidated from the pool with losses,
resulting in an aggregate realized loss of $121.3 million
(for an average loss severity of 34%). Three loans,
constituting 17.4% of the pool, are currently in special
servicing. The largest specially serviced loan is the Purple Creek
Plaza - Jackson Retail Portfolio Loan ($6.5 million
-- 6.5% of the pool), which was originally secured
by three cross-collateralized retail properties located in Ridgeland
and Jackson, Mississippi. The portfolio transferred to special
servicing in May 2015 due to imminent maturity default and became REO
in May 2016. North Regency Square and Centre Park were previously
sold and the proceeds have been applied to the loan balance. The
remaining property is the Purple Creek Plaza property, which is
an 81,600 square foot (SF) retail plaza located in Jackson,
MS. The property's largest tenant, Academy, Ltd.
(76.9% of the net rentable area (NRA); lease expiration
February 2020), had vacated before their lease expiration but paid
their rent through February 2020.
The second largest specially serviced loan is the Wright Executive Center
Loan ($5.5 million -- 5.5% of
the pool), which was originally secured by two Class B office buildings,
located within a 55 acre mixed-use building park in Fairborn,
Ohio, just over 7 miles east of Dayton. The loan transferred
to special servicing in August 2015 due to maturity default and became
REO in July 2017. One property, 2875 Presidential Drive,
was sold in May 2018 and the proceeds have been applied to the loan balance.
The remaining property is 2940 Presidential Drive.
The third largest specially serviced loan is the Burlington Coat Factory
Loan ($5.4 million -- 5.4% of the pool),
which is secured by a 133,880 SF retail center located in Arlington,
Texas. The loan transferred to special servicing in March 2019
for imminent default as a result of the largest tenant vacating.
Moody's estimates an aggregate $10.9 million loss for the
specially serviced loans (63% expected loss on average).
Moody's received full year 2018 operating results and full or partial
year 2019 operating results for 100% of the pool (excluding specially
serviced and defeased loans). Moody's weighted average conduit
LTV is 77%, compared to 75% at Moody's last review.
Moody's conduit component includes eight loans and excludes loans with
structured credit assessments, defeased and CTL loans, and
specially serviced and troubled loans. Moody's net cash flow (NCF)
reflects a weighted average haircut of 20% to the most recently
available net operating income (NOI). Moody's value reflects a
weighted average capitalization rate of 9.2%.
Moody's actual and stressed conduit DSCRs are 1.07X and 1.38X,
respectively, compared to 1.24X and 1.35X at the last
review. Moody's actual DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and the loan's
actual debt service. Moody's stressed DSCR is based on Moody's
NCF and a 9.25% stress rate the agency applied to the loan
balance.
The top three conduit loans represent 23.4% of the pool
balance. The largest loan is the Roosevelt Plaza Loan ($11.7
million -- 11.7% of the pool), which
is secured by a 125,000 SF shopping center located in the Northern
Philadelphia submarket. The property consists of three single story
buildings and a parking lot. The property was 79% occupied
as of September 2019, compared to 84% as of September 2018.
The loan benefits from amortization and has amortized 28% since
securitization. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 84% and
1.11X, respectively, compared to 83% and 1.11X
at the last review.
The second largest loan is the 200 Glen Cove Road Loan ($9.1
million -- 9.1% of the pool), which
is secured by a community shopping center located in Carle Place,
Long Island, New York. The property is comprised of two separate
buildings totaling 151,450 SF and is well located in close proximity
to the Roosevelt Field Mall, directly off of the Meadowbrook State
Parkway. The major tenant at the property is Planet Fitness (10.6%
of NRA, lease expiration February 2022). As of September
2019 occupancy was 91%, compared to 93% as of December
2018. The loan is on the servicer's watchlist. Performance
has declined since last review due to lower revenues and higher expenses.
The loan benefits from amortization and has amortized 29% since
securitization. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 84% and
1.17X, respectively, compared to 77% and 1.27X
at the last review.
The third largest loan is the Somerset Village Loan ($2.6
million -- 2.6% of the pool), which is secured
by a 61,130 SF retail property located in Franklin, New Jersey.
Occupancy was 82% as of December 2019, compared to 84%
as of December 2018. The loan benefits from amortization and has
amortized 60% since securitization. Moody's LTV and stressed
DSCR are 83% and 1.27X, respectively, compared
to 77% and 1.36X at the last review.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and
performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected
collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a
second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash
flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement,
loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected
loss for each rated instrument.
Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating outcome
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
