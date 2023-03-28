Moody's affirms five and downgrades six classes of WFRBS 2013-C14

Approximately $785 million of structured securities affected

New York, March 28, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has affirmed the ratings on five classes and downgraded the ratings on six classes in WFRBS Commercial Mortgage Trust 2013-C14 as follows:

Cl. A-4, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Nov 8, 2022 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-4FL, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Nov 8, 2022 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-4FX*, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Nov 8, 2022 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-5, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Nov 8, 2022 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-S, Downgraded to Aa2 (sf); previously on Nov 8, 2022 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-SB, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Nov 8, 2022 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. B, Downgraded to Ba1 (sf); previously on Nov 8, 2022 Downgraded to Baa2 (sf)

Cl. C, Downgraded to B2 (sf); previously on Nov 8, 2022 Downgraded to Ba3 (sf)

Cl. PEX, Downgraded to Ba2 (sf); previously on Nov 8, 2022 Downgraded to Baa3 (sf)

Cl. X-A*, Downgraded to Aa1 (sf); previously on Nov 8, 2022 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. X-B*, Downgraded to Ba1 (sf); previously on Nov 8, 2022 Downgraded to Baa2 (sf)

* Reflects Interest-Only Classes

RATINGS RATIONALE

The ratings on the P&I classes were affirmed because of their significant credit support and the transaction's key metrics, including Moody's loan-to-value (LTV) ratio, Moody's stressed debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) and the transaction's Herfindahl Index (Herf), are within acceptable ranges. In addition, loans constituting 13% of the current pool have defeased.

The ratings on the P&I classes, Cl. A-S, Cl. B and Cl. C, were downgraded due to higher anticipated losses and increased risk of interest shortfalls due to the exposure to specially serviced loans and potential refinance challenges for certain large loans with upcoming maturity dates. Five loans, representing 25% of the pool are in special servicing, including the White Marsh Mall loan (11.3% of the pool), which has passed its original maturity date in May 2021, and 301 South College Street loan (8.5%), whose largest tenant has announced they will vacate the property. Furthermore, the largest performing loan, Midtown I & II loan (13.0% of the pool), may face increased refinance risk at maturity due to its single tenant concentration with a lease expiration in April 2024. All the remaining loans mature by June 2023 and if certain loans are unable to pay off at their maturity date, the outstanding classes may face increased interest shortfall risk.

The ratings on the IO classes were downgraded based on a decline in the credit quality of their referenced class.

The rating on the exchangeable class, (PEX), was downgraded due to the decline in credit quality of its referenced exchangeable classes.

We regard e-commerce competition as a social risk under our ESG framework. The rise in e-commerce and changing consumer behavior presents challenges to brick-and-mortar discretionary retailers.

Moody's rating action reflects a base expected loss of 17.3% of the current pooled balance, compared to 13.6% at Moody's last review. Moody's base expected loss plus realized losses is now 11.5% of the original pooled balance, compared to 10.4% at the last review. Moody's provides a current list of base expected losses for conduit and fusion CMBS transactions on moodys.com at http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_SF215255.

FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:

The performance expectations for a given variable indicate Moody's forward-looking view of the likely range of performance over the medium term. Performance that falls outside the given range can indicate that the collateral's credit quality is stronger or weaker than Moody's had previously expected. Additionally, significant changes in the 5-year rolling average of 10-year US Treasury rates will impact the magnitude of the interest rate adjustment and may lead to future rating actions.

Factors that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings include a significant amount of loan paydowns or amortization, an increase in the pool's share of defeasance or an improvement in pool performance.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include a decline in the performance of the pool, loan concentration, an increase in realized and expected losses from specially serviced and troubled loans or interest shortfalls.

METHODOLOGY UNDERLYING THE RATING ACTION

The methodologies used in rating all classes except interest-only classes were "Large Loan and Single Asset/Single Borrower Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/391055 and "US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/391056. The methodologies used in rating interest-only classes were "Large Loan and Single Asset/Single Borrower Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/391055, "US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/391056 and "Moody's Approach to Rating Structured Finance Interest-Only (IO) Securities" published in February 2019 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/59126. Please see the list of ratings at the top of this announcement to identify which classes are interest-only (indicated by the *). Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

DEAL PERFORMANCE

As of the March 17, 2023 distribution date, the transaction's aggregate certificate balance has decreased by 35% to $958.5 million from $1.47 billion at securitization. The certificates are collateralized by 52 mortgage loans ranging in size from less than 1% to 13% of the pool, with the top ten loans (excluding defeasance) constituting 72.6% of the pool. Twenty loans, constituting 13% of the pool, have defeased and are secured by US government securities.

Moody's uses a variation of Herf to measure the diversity of loan sizes, where a higher number represents greater diversity. Loan concentration has an important bearing on potential rating volatility, including the risk of multiple notch downgrades under adverse circumstances. The credit neutral Herf score is 40. The pool has a Herf of 11, compared to 13 at Moody's last review.

As of the March 2023 remittance report, loans representing 84% were current on their debt service payments, and 16% were greater than 90 days delinquent, in foreclosure or performing past maturity.

Twenty-seven loans, constituting 62% of the pool, are on the master servicer's watchlist. The watchlist includes loans that meet certain portfolio review guidelines established as part of the CRE Finance Council (CREFC) monthly reporting package. As part of Moody's ongoing monitoring of a transaction, the agency reviews the watchlist to assess which loans have material issues that could affect performance.

Two loans have been liquidated from the pool, resulting in an aggregate realized loss of $3.1 million (for an average loss severity of 14%). Five loans, constituting 25% of the pool, are currently in special servicing. All of the specially serviced loans have transferred to special servicing since August 2020.

The largest specially serviced loan is the White Marsh Mall Loan ($108.3 million -- 11.3% of the pool), which represents a pari passu portion of a $187.0 million mortgage loan. The loan is secured by an approximately 700,000 square feet (SF) component of a 1.2 million SF super-regional mall located in Baltimore, Maryland. The mall is anchored by Macy's, JC Penney, Boscov's, and Macy's Home Store. Macy's and JC Penny are not part of the loan collateral and Sears, a former non-collateral anchor, closed in April 2020. As of September 2022, inline and collateral occupancy were 80% and 88%, respectively, compared to 81% and 89% in December 2021 and 89% and 93% in June 2020. Property performance has declined annually since 2018 primarily due to lower rental revenues and the 2021 net operating income (NOI) was approximately 45% lower than underwritten levels. The loan transferred to special servicing in August 2020 and the loan failed to pay off at its May 2021 maturity date. The most recent appraisal from January 2023 valued the property 67% below the value at securitization and as of the March 2023 remittance statement, the master servicer has recognized a 46% appraisal reduction based on the current loan balance. The special servicer indicated they continue to hold discussions with the borrower while dual tracking foreclosure.

The second largest specially serviced loan is the 301 South College Street Loan ($81.9 million -- 8.5% of the pool), which represents a pari passu portion of a $159.2 million mortgage loan. The loan is secured by a 988,646 SF Class A office tower located in the central business district of Charlotte, North Carolina. The property was 55% leased as of September 2022 compared to 99% in March 2020. The largest tenant, Wells Fargo, downsized their space significantly from 687,000 SF (or 69% of the net rentable area (NRA)) to 264,000 SF (approximately 27% of the NRA) and recently announced that it will be fully vacating the property. The lower occupancy caused the DSCR to decline to 0.78X in September 2022 from 2.17X in 2020. A reserve is in place that is trapping excess cash for all terminated space or space being vacated upon expiration and the current balance is $14.6 million. The borrower made a significant capital improvement to the property during the pandemic by renovating / modernizing the mall and plaza level (lobby-common area) of the building. The loan transferred to special servicing in January 2023 and matures in May 2023. The borrower has requested a loan maturity extension and the special servicer is currently evaluating all options.

The third largest specially serviced loan is the Continental Plaza – Columbus Loan ($17.7 million -- 1.8% of the pool), which is secured by a 568,741 SF, 35 story Class A office building located in Columbus, Ohio in the city's central business district (CBD). The property was 71% leased as of December 2022 compared to 82% as of June 2022, 76% in 2019 and 94% at securitization. The loan transferred to special servicing in August 2022 due to imminent monetary default and is last paid through the December 2022 payment date. The loan has amortized 19% to date and is scheduled to mature in May 2023. However, the property faces significant rollover risk with approximately 60% of NRA expiring within one year. The borrower has expressed the desire to transition title of the property to the lender. The special servicer will initiate foreclosure proceedings and counsel is working with the borrower on a consensual receivership order.

The fourth largest specially serviced loan is the Mobile Festival Centre Loan ($17.4 million -- 1.8% of the pool), which is secured by a 380,619 SF retail power center located in Mobile, Alabama, six miles west of the CBD. The property was 62% leased as of December 2022 compared to 48% in June 2021 and 80% at securitization. Recent tenant departures included Bed Bath & Beyond (7% of net rentable area (NRA)), Virginia College (16%) and Ross Dress for Less (8%). The loan transferred to special servicing in September 2020 due to imminent monetary default and is last paid through September 2021. The loan has amortized by 16% since securitization. The borrower is working on stabilizing the property and the special servicer is evaluating a pending new lease which would further increase occupancy to 74%. The borrower and special servicer are working to document a modification.

The remaining specially serviced loan is the 808 Broadway Loan ($12.5 million -- 1.3% of the pool), which is secured by a 24,548 SF retail space located on Broadway and East 11 Street in New York, New York. It is the ground floor retail condo space of a six story building constructed in 1888. The loan transferred to special servicing in November 2020 and is last paid through December 2020. The borrower has indicated the single retail tenant has filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy protection and is no longer paying rent. As a result, the property has not been generating enough cash flow to cover debt service. A receiver was appointed in August 2022 and the special servicer intends to foreclose on the asset.

Moody's has also assumed a high default probability for one poorly performing loan, constituting 1.0% of the pool, and has estimated an aggregate loss of $138.8 million (a 56% expected loss on average) from these specially serviced and troubled loans.

As of the March 2023 remittance statement cumulative interest shortfalls were $3.4 million. Moody's anticipates interest shortfalls will continue because of the exposure to specially serviced loans and/or modified loans. Interest shortfalls are caused by special servicing fees, including workout and liquidation fees, appraisal entitlement reductions (ASERs), loan modifications and extraordinary trust expenses.

The credit risk of loans is determined primarily by two factors: 1) Moody's assessment of the probability of default, which is largely driven by each loan's DSCR, and 2) Moody's assessment of the severity of loss upon a default, which is largely driven by each loan's loan-to-value ratio, referred to as the Moody's LTV or MLTV. As described in the CMBS methodology used to rate this transaction, we make various adjustments to the MLTV. We adjust the MLTV for each loan using a value that reflects capitalization (cap) rates that are between our sustainable cap rates and market cap rates. We also use an adjusted loan balance that reflects each loan's amortization profile. The MLTV reported in this publication reflects the MLTV before the adjustments described in the methodology.

Moody's received full year 2021 operating results for 100% of the pool, and full or partial year 2022 operating results for 80% of the pool (excluding specially serviced and defeased loans). Moody's weighted average conduit LTV is 111%, compared to 103% at Moody's last review. Moody's conduit component excludes loans with structured credit assessments, defeased and CTL loans, and specially serviced and troubled loans. Moody's net cash flow (NCF) reflects a weighted average haircut of 28% to the most recently available net operating income (NOI). Moody's value reflects a weighted average capitalization rate of 10.1%.

Moody's actual and stressed conduit DSCRs are 1.85X and 1.01X, respectively, compared to 1.88 and 1.08X at the last review. Moody's actual DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and the loan's actual debt service. Moody's stressed DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and a 9.25% stress rate the agency applied to the loan balance.

The top three conduit loans represent 33% of the pool balance. The largest loan is the Midtown I & II Loan ($124.3 million -- 13.0% of the pool), which is secured by two Class A office buildings totaling 794,110 SF and an adjacent parking deck located in Atlanta, Georgia. The properties were built in 2001 and are 100% leased to AT&T Corporation through April 2024. The loan is interest only for its entire term and matures in May 2023, approximately one year prior to the expiration date of the single tenant. Due to the single tenant risk, Moody's incorporated a lit/dark analysis. While the loan has maintained a high DSCR over its ten-year term, it may face heighted refinance risk due to the tenant concentration and near-term lease expiration date at loan maturity. The loan has an anticipated repayment date (ARD) in May 2023, at which point it will begin to amortize and is now in cash management due to the failure of AT&T, Corp. to extend the term of the lease prior to April 30, 2022. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 135% and 0.97X, respectively, compared to 115% and 1.04X at the last review.

The second largest loan is The Plant San Jose Loan ($123.0 million -- 12.8% of the pool), which is secured by a 486,000 SF component of a 624,000 SF power center located in San Jose, California approximately two miles south of the San Jose CBD. The property is anchored by a Home Depot (29% of NRA; lease expiration January 2034), Best Buy (9% of NRA; lease expiration January 2028) and Ross Dress for Less (5% of NRA; lease expiration January 2029). The property is also shadow anchored by Target. The property was 78% leased as of September 2022 compared to 79% in September 2020, 89% in December 2017 and 96% at securitization. The decline in occupancy was partly driven by Toys R Us, (13% of the collateral NRA) vacating as part of their bankruptcy in early 2018 as well as Office Max and several smaller tenants. The property's operating expenses have also increased significantly in recent years compared with underwritten levels. The loan is interest only for the entire 10-year term. The loan has an anticipated repayment date (ARD) in May 2023 (final maturity in 2033). The loan is interest only for its entire term and had a reported NOI DSCR of 2.13X in September 2022. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 129% and 0.75X, respectively, the same as the last review.

The third largest loan is the Cheeca Lodge & Spa Loan ($72.2 million -- 7.5% of the pool), which is secured by a hotel resort property located in Islamorada, Florida, in the Florida Keys. The property sustained prior damages caused by Hurricane Irma in September 2017, but the property has been renovated and is now out-performing. The NOI DSCR as of September 2022 was 3.22X compared to 2.09X at securitization. Occupancy, ADR and RevPAR as of December 2022 were 85.3%, $599.87 and $511.72, respectively, compared to 87.2%, $542.40 and $473.21 as of December 2021. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 102% and 1.11X, respectively, compared to 103% and 1.10X at the last review.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement, loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected loss for each rated instrument.

Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Fred Kasimov

Analyst

Structured Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Romina Padhi

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Structured Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

