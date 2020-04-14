Moody's affirms five and downgrades three classes of MSC 2011-C2

Approximately $616 million of structured securities affected
New York, April 14, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
affirmed the ratings on five classes and downgraded the ratings on three
classes in Morgan Stanley Capital I Trust 2011-C2, Commercial
Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2011-C2
as follows:
Cl. A-4, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Jun
12, 2019 Affirmed Aaa (sf)
Cl. B, Affirmed Aa2 (sf); previously on Jun 12,
2019 Affirmed Aa2 (sf)
Cl. C, Affirmed A2 (sf); previously on Jun 12,
2019 Affirmed A2 (sf)
Cl. D, Downgraded to Baa3 (sf); previously on Jun 12,
2019 Affirmed Baa2 (sf)
Cl. E, Downgraded to B1 (sf); previously on Jun 12,
2019 Downgraded to Ba1 (sf)
Cl. F, Downgraded to Caa2 (sf); previously on Jun 12,
2019 Downgraded to B2 (sf)
Cl. X-A*, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on
Jun 12, 2019 Affirmed Aaa (sf)
Cl. X-B*, Affirmed Caa1 (sf); previously
on Jun 12, 2019 Downgraded to Caa1 (sf)
* Reflects interest-only classes
RATINGS RATIONALE
The ratings on three P&I classes were affirmed because the transaction's
key metrics, including Moody's loan-to-value (LTV)
ratio, Moody's stressed debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) and the
transaction's Herfindahl Index (Herf), are within acceptable
ranges.
The ratings on three P&I classes, Cl. D, Cl.
E and Cl. F were downgraded primarly due the decline in credit
support from prior realized losses as well as the continued decline in
performance and anticipated losses from the Three Riverway Office loan
(7% of the pool), which is secured by an office property
in Houston, Texas. Furthermore, the two largest loans,
Deerbrook Mall (20.3% of the pool) and Ingram Park Mall
(19.3% of the pool), are secured by regional malls
with upcoming refinance risk within the next 15 months.
The ratings on the IO classes were affirmed based on the credit quality
of the referenced classes. Cl. X-B references Cl.
B through Cl. J, including Cl. G, Cl.
H and Cl. J which are not rated by Moody's.
Moody's rating action reflects a base expected loss of 5.1%
of the current pooled balance, compared to 8.2% at
Moody's last review. Moody's base expected loss plus realized
losses is now 5.3% of the original pooled balance,
compared to 4.9% at the last review. Moody's
provides a current list of base expected losses for conduit and fusion
CMBS transactions on moodys.com at http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_SF215255.
Our analysis has considered the increased uncertainty relating to the
effect of the coronavirus outbreak on the US economy as well as the effects
that the announced government measures put in place to contain the virus,
will have on the performance of consumer assets/corporate assets/small
businesses/commercial real estate. We regard the coronavirus outbreak
as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial
implications for public health and safety. It is a global health
shock, which makes it extremely difficult to provide an economic
assessment. The degree of uncertainty around our forecasts is unusually
high. Stress on commercial real estate properties will be most
directly stemming from declines in hotel occupancies (particularly related
to conference or other group attendance) and declines in foot traffic
and sales for non-essential items at retail properties.
FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:
The performance expectations for a given variable indicate Moody's forward-looking
view of the likely range of performance over the medium term. Performance
that falls outside the given range can indicate that the collateral's
credit quality is stronger or weaker than Moody's had previously expected.
Factors that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings include a significant
amount of loan paydowns or amortization, an increase in the pool's
share of defeasance or an improvement in pool performance.
Factors that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include a decline
in the performance of the pool, loan concentration, an increase
in realized and expected losses from specially serviced and troubled loans
or interest shortfalls.
METHODOLOGY UNDERLYING THE RATING ACTION
The methodologies used in rating all classes except interest-only
classes were "Approach to Rating US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion CMBS"
published in July 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1062617
and "Moody's Approach to Rating Large Loan and Single Asset/Single
Borrower CMBS" published in July 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1083431.
The methodologies used in rating interest-only classes were "Approach
to Rating US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion CMBS" published in July 2017
and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1062617,
"Moody's Approach to Rating Large Loan and Single Asset/Single
Borrower CMBS" published in July 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1083431
and "Moody's Approach to Rating Structured Finance Interest-Only
(IO) Securities" published in February 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1111179.
Please see the list of ratings at the top of this announcement to identify
which classes are interest-only (indicated by the *).
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of these methodologies.
DEAL PERFORMANCE
As of the March 17, 2020 distribution date, the transaction's
aggregate certificate balance has decreased by 47% to $645.9
million from $1.21 billion at securitization. The
certificates are collateralized by 40 mortgage loans ranging in size from
less than 1% to 20.3% of the pool, with the
top ten loans (excluding defeasance) constituting 67.8%
of the pool. Fourteen loans, constituting 17.9%
of the pool, have defeased and are secured by US government securities.
Moody's uses a variation of Herf to measure the diversity of loan
sizes, where a higher number represents greater diversity.
Loan concentration has an important bearing on potential rating volatility,
including the risk of multiple notch downgrades under adverse circumstances.
The credit neutral Herf score is 40. The pool has a Herf of 7,
compared to 10 at Moody's last review.
Four loans, constituting 11.9% of the pool,
are on the master servicer's watchlist. The watchlist includes
loans that meet certain portfolio review guidelines established as part
of the CRE Finance Council (CREFC) monthly reporting package. As
part of Moody's ongoing monitoring of a transaction, the agency
reviews the watchlist to assess which loans have material issues that
could affect performance.
One loan, the Town West Square loan, has been liquidated from
the pool, resulting in an aggregate realized loss of $32
million (for a loss severity of 71%). One loan, constituting
less than 1% of the pool, is currently in special servicing.
The specially serviced loan is the 192nd Avenue Plaza loan ($5.6
million), which is secured by a 35,000 square foot (SF) mixed-use
property located in Camas, Washington, approximately 13 miles
northeast of Portland, Oregon. The loan was transferred to
special servicing in June 2017 due to a non-monetary default.
The borrower entered into a lease with global co-working space
company Regus without the lender's consent that allowed for a profit
sharing rent structure with minimal guaranteed rental payment.
The borrower has been unwilling to terminate the Regus lease. As
of February 2020, the property was 96% leased, up from
83% leased as of December 2017 and only 51% as of December
2016.
Moody's has also assumed a high default probability for one poorly performing
loan, the Three Riverway Plaza loan, constituting 7.1%
of the pool and further described below.
Moody's received full year 2018 operating results for 98% of the
pool, and full or partial year 2019 operating results for 81%
of the pool (excluding specially serviced and defeased loans).
Moody's weighted average conduit LTV is 84%, compared
to 80% at Moody's last review. Moody's conduit
component excludes loans with structured credit assessments, defeased
and CTL loans, and specially serviced and troubled loans.
Moody's net cash flow (NCF) reflects a weighted average haircut
of 20.7% to the most recently available net operating income
(NOI). Moody's value reflects a weighted average capitalization
rate of 9.9%.
Moody's actual and stressed conduit DSCRs are 1.55X and 1.32X,
respectively, compared to 1.61X and 1.36X at the last
review. Moody's actual DSCR is based on Moody's NCF
and the loan's actual debt service. Moody's stressed
DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and a 9.25% stress rate
the agency applied to the loan balance.
The top three performing loans represent 46.6% of the pool
balance. The largest loan is the Deerbrook Mall Loan ($131.2
million -- 20.3% of the pool), which is secured
by a 554,500 SF portion of a 1.2 million SF regional mall
located in Humble, Texas. The property is anchored by Dillard's,
Macy's, Sears, JC Penney and AMC Theatres. AMC Theatres
is the only anchor space included in the loan collateral. Sears
had previously announced their store will be closing in April 2020.
Additional major collateral tenants include Forever 21 (84,325 SF)
and Dick's Sporting Goods (82,081 SF). As of September 2019,
the total property was 92% leased. While the property's
revenue has declined year over year in 2018, the property's 2018
net operating income (NOI) was 32% higher than underwritten levels
and the 2018 actual NOI DSCR was above 2.00X. The loan is
amortizing on a 30-year schedule, has amortized 14.6%
since securitization, and matures in April 2021. The loan
is sponsored by Brookfield Properties. Moody's LTV and stressed
DSCR are 83% and 1.27X, respectively, compared
to 78% and 1.24X at the last review. The property
is currently temporarily closed as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.
The second largest loan is the Ingram Park Mall Loan ($124.5
million -- 19.3% of the pool), which is secured
by a 375,000 SF portion of a 1.1 million SF regional mall
located in San Antonio, Texas. The property is anchored by
Dillard's, Macy's, and J.C. Penney, all
of which own their own improvements. Two anchors, Sears and
Dillard's Home Center, have closed and remain dark. The inline
occupancy was 91% as of September 2019, compared to 88%
in September 2018. In 2017 the sponsor, Simon Property Group,
completed a $9 million renovation which included an expanded food
court, lounge areas with charging stations and upgrades to flooring
and lighting. The property's revenues have been declining
annually over the past three years, however, the property's
2018 NOI was 14% above underwritten levels. The loan is
amortizing on a 30-year schedule, has amortized 14%
since securitization, and matures in June 2021. The property
is not the dominant mall in the market and competes with five other malls
in the trade area. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 101%
and 1.15X, respectively, compared to 94% and
1.18X at the last review. The property is currently temporarily
closed as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.
The third largest loan is the Three Riverway Office Loan ($45.6
million -- 7.1% of the pool), which is secured
by a 20-story, Class A office building totaling approximately
398,000 SF. The property is Houston, Texas and is part
of a five-building office park situated in the northern portion
of the Galleria/Uptown Houston submarket. The property is located
within a larger 27-acre master planned development featuring office,
retail, and apartment properties, as well as a 378-room
full service hotel. As of December 2019, the property was
only 57% leased, compared to 61% at Moody's prior
review and 87% at securitization. Furthermore, leases
representing 22% of the NRA are scheduled to roll within one year,
including the largest tenant (6.8% of the NRA) which has
already informed the borrower it intends to vacate. As a result
of the increased vacancy, the property's year-end 2019 NOI
has declined nearly 32% from underwritten levels and the loan's
actual NOI DSCR was below 1.00X for the past three years.
The loan is amortizing on a 30-year schedule and matures in May
2021. Due to the declining performance, Moody's considers
this loan troubled and at a heightened risk of default.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and
performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected
collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a
second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash
flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement,
loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected
loss for each rated instrument.
Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating outcome
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
