Related Issuers Morgan Stanley Capital I Trust 2011-C2 Rating Action: Moody's affirms five and downgrades three classes of MSC 2011-C2 14 Apr 2020 Approximately $616 million of structured securities affected New York, April 14, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has affirmed the ratings on five classes and downgraded the ratings on three classes in Morgan Stanley Capital I Trust 2011-C2, Commercial Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2011-C2 as follows: Cl. A-4, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Jun 12, 2019 Affirmed Aaa (sf) Cl. B, Affirmed Aa2 (sf); previously on Jun 12, 2019 Affirmed Aa2 (sf) Cl. C, Affirmed A2 (sf); previously on Jun 12, 2019 Affirmed A2 (sf) Cl. D, Downgraded to Baa3 (sf); previously on Jun 12, 2019 Affirmed Baa2 (sf) Cl. E, Downgraded to B1 (sf); previously on Jun 12, 2019 Downgraded to Ba1 (sf) Cl. F, Downgraded to Caa2 (sf); previously on Jun 12, 2019 Downgraded to B2 (sf) Cl. X-A*, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Jun 12, 2019 Affirmed Aaa (sf) Cl. X-B*, Affirmed Caa1 (sf); previously on Jun 12, 2019 Downgraded to Caa1 (sf) * Reflects interest-only classes RATINGS RATIONALE The ratings on three P&I classes were affirmed because the transaction's key metrics, including Moody's loan-to-value (LTV) ratio, Moody's stressed debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) and the transaction's Herfindahl Index (Herf), are within acceptable ranges. The ratings on three P&I classes, Cl. D, Cl. E and Cl. F were downgraded primarly due the decline in credit support from prior realized losses as well as the continued decline in performance and anticipated losses from the Three Riverway Office loan (7% of the pool), which is secured by an office property in Houston, Texas. Furthermore, the two largest loans, Deerbrook Mall (20.3% of the pool) and Ingram Park Mall (19.3% of the pool), are secured by regional malls with upcoming refinance risk within the next 15 months. The ratings on the IO classes were affirmed based on the credit quality of the referenced classes. Cl. X-B references Cl. B through Cl. J, including Cl. G, Cl. H and Cl. J which are not rated by Moody's. Moody's rating action reflects a base expected loss of 5.1% of the current pooled balance, compared to 8.2% at Moody's last review. Moody's base expected loss plus realized losses is now 5.3% of the original pooled balance, compared to 4.9% at the last review. Moody's provides a current list of base expected losses for conduit and fusion CMBS transactions on moodys.com at http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_SF215255. Our analysis has considered the increased uncertainty relating to the effect of the coronavirus outbreak on the US economy as well as the effects that the announced government measures put in place to contain the virus, will have on the performance of consumer assets/corporate assets/small businesses/commercial real estate. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. It is a global health shock, which makes it extremely difficult to provide an economic assessment. The degree of uncertainty around our forecasts is unusually high. Stress on commercial real estate properties will be most directly stemming from declines in hotel occupancies (particularly related to conference or other group attendance) and declines in foot traffic and sales for non-essential items at retail properties. FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS: The performance expectations for a given variable indicate Moody's forward-looking view of the likely range of performance over the medium term. Performance that falls outside the given range can indicate that the collateral's credit quality is stronger or weaker than Moody's had previously expected. Factors that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings include a significant amount of loan paydowns or amortization, an increase in the pool's share of defeasance or an improvement in pool performance. Factors that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include a decline in the performance of the pool, loan concentration, an increase in realized and expected losses from specially serviced and troubled loans or interest shortfalls. METHODOLOGY UNDERLYING THE RATING ACTION The methodologies used in rating all classes except interest-only classes were "Approach to Rating US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion CMBS" published in July 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1062617 and "Moody's Approach to Rating Large Loan and Single Asset/Single Borrower CMBS" published in July 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1083431. The methodologies used in rating interest-only classes were "Approach to Rating US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion CMBS" published in July 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1062617, "Moody's Approach to Rating Large Loan and Single Asset/Single Borrower CMBS" published in July 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1083431 and "Moody's Approach to Rating Structured Finance Interest-Only (IO) Securities" published in February 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1111179. Please see the list of ratings at the top of this announcement to identify which classes are interest-only (indicated by the *). Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies. DEAL PERFORMANCE As of the March 17, 2020 distribution date, the transaction's aggregate certificate balance has decreased by 47% to $645.9 million from $1.21 billion at securitization. The certificates are collateralized by 40 mortgage loans ranging in size from less than 1% to 20.3% of the pool, with the top ten loans (excluding defeasance) constituting 67.8% of the pool. Fourteen loans, constituting 17.9% of the pool, have defeased and are secured by US government securities. Moody's uses a variation of Herf to measure the diversity of loan sizes, where a higher number represents greater diversity. Loan concentration has an important bearing on potential rating volatility, including the risk of multiple notch downgrades under adverse circumstances. The credit neutral Herf score is 40. The pool has a Herf of 7, compared to 10 at Moody's last review. Four loans, constituting 11.9% of the pool, are on the master servicer's watchlist. The watchlist includes loans that meet certain portfolio review guidelines established as part of the CRE Finance Council (CREFC) monthly reporting package. As part of Moody's ongoing monitoring of a transaction, the agency reviews the watchlist to assess which loans have material issues that could affect performance. One loan, the Town West Square loan, has been liquidated from the pool, resulting in an aggregate realized loss of $32 million (for a loss severity of 71%). One loan, constituting less than 1% of the pool, is currently in special servicing. The specially serviced loan is the 192nd Avenue Plaza loan ($5.6 million), which is secured by a 35,000 square foot (SF) mixed-use property located in Camas, Washington, approximately 13 miles northeast of Portland, Oregon. The loan was transferred to special servicing in June 2017 due to a non-monetary default. The borrower entered into a lease with global co-working space company Regus without the lender's consent that allowed for a profit sharing rent structure with minimal guaranteed rental payment. The borrower has been unwilling to terminate the Regus lease. As of February 2020, the property was 96% leased, up from 83% leased as of December 2017 and only 51% as of December 2016. Moody's has also assumed a high default probability for one poorly performing loan, the Three Riverway Plaza loan, constituting 7.1% of the pool and further described below. Moody's received full year 2018 operating results for 98% of the pool, and full or partial year 2019 operating results for 81% of the pool (excluding specially serviced and defeased loans). Moody's weighted average conduit LTV is 84%, compared to 80% at Moody's last review. Moody's conduit component excludes loans with structured credit assessments, defeased and CTL loans, and specially serviced and troubled loans. Moody's net cash flow (NCF) reflects a weighted average haircut of 20.7% to the most recently available net operating income (NOI). Moody's value reflects a weighted average capitalization rate of 9.9%. Moody's actual and stressed conduit DSCRs are 1.55X and 1.32X, respectively, compared to 1.61X and 1.36X at the last review. Moody's actual DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and the loan's actual debt service. Moody's stressed DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and a 9.25% stress rate the agency applied to the loan balance. The top three performing loans represent 46.6% of the pool balance. The largest loan is the Deerbrook Mall Loan ($131.2 million -- 20.3% of the pool), which is secured by a 554,500 SF portion of a 1.2 million SF regional mall located in Humble, Texas. The property is anchored by Dillard's, Macy's, Sears, JC Penney and AMC Theatres. AMC Theatres is the only anchor space included in the loan collateral. Sears had previously announced their store will be closing in April 2020. Additional major collateral tenants include Forever 21 (84,325 SF) and Dick's Sporting Goods (82,081 SF). As of September 2019, the total property was 92% leased. While the property's revenue has declined year over year in 2018, the property's 2018 net operating income (NOI) was 32% higher than underwritten levels and the 2018 actual NOI DSCR was above 2.00X. The loan is amortizing on a 30-year schedule, has amortized 14.6% since securitization, and matures in April 2021. The loan is sponsored by Brookfield Properties. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 83% and 1.27X, respectively, compared to 78% and 1.24X at the last review. The property is currently temporarily closed as a result of the coronavirus outbreak. The second largest loan is the Ingram Park Mall Loan ($124.5 million -- 19.3% of the pool), which is secured by a 375,000 SF portion of a 1.1 million SF regional mall located in San Antonio, Texas. The property is anchored by Dillard's, Macy's, and J.C. Penney, all of which own their own improvements. Two anchors, Sears and Dillard's Home Center, have closed and remain dark. The inline occupancy was 91% as of September 2019, compared to 88% in September 2018. In 2017 the sponsor, Simon Property Group, completed a $9 million renovation which included an expanded food court, lounge areas with charging stations and upgrades to flooring and lighting. The property's revenues have been declining annually over the past three years, however, the property's 2018 NOI was 14% above underwritten levels. The loan is amortizing on a 30-year schedule, has amortized 14% since securitization, and matures in June 2021. The property is not the dominant mall in the market and competes with five other malls in the trade area. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 101% and 1.15X, respectively, compared to 94% and 1.18X at the last review. The property is currently temporarily closed as a result of the coronavirus outbreak. The third largest loan is the Three Riverway Office Loan ($45.6 million -- 7.1% of the pool), which is secured by a 20-story, Class A office building totaling approximately 398,000 SF. The property is Houston, Texas and is part of a five-building office park situated in the northern portion of the Galleria/Uptown Houston submarket. The property is located within a larger 27-acre master planned development featuring office, retail, and apartment properties, as well as a 378-room full service hotel. As of December 2019, the property was only 57% leased, compared to 61% at Moody's prior review and 87% at securitization. Furthermore, leases representing 22% of the NRA are scheduled to roll within one year, including the largest tenant (6.8% of the NRA) which has already informed the borrower it intends to vacate. As a result of the increased vacancy, the property's year-end 2019 NOI has declined nearly 32% from underwritten levels and the loan's actual NOI DSCR was below 1.00X for the past three years. The loan is amortizing on a 30-year schedule and matures in May 2021. Due to the declining performance, Moody's considers this loan troubled and at a heightened risk of default. REGULATORY DISCLOSURES For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004. The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement, loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected loss for each rated instrument. Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis. For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com. For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity. The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure. These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com. Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review. Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569. At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating outcome announced and described above. The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com. Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. 