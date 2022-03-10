Moody's affirms five and downgrades three classes of WFRBS 2013-C15

New York, March 10, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service, (“Moody's”) has affirmed the ratings on five classes and downgraded the ratings on three classes in WFRBS Commercial Mortgage Trust 2013-C15 as follows:

Cl. A-3, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Nov 4, 2020 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-4, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Nov 4, 2020 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-SB, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Nov 4, 2020 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-S, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Nov 4, 2020 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. B, Downgraded to Baa2 (sf); previously on Apr 23, 2021 Downgraded to A3 (sf)

Cl. C, Downgraded to B2 (sf); previously on Apr 23, 2021 Downgraded to Ba3 (sf)

Cl. X-A*, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Nov 4, 2020 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. PEX**, Downgraded to Ba2 (sf); previously on Apr 23, 2021 Downgraded Baa3 (sf)

* Reflects interest-only classes

** Reflects exchangeable classes

RATINGS RATIONALE

The ratings on two P&I classes, Cl. B and Cl. C, were downgraded primarily due to higher anticipated losses and increased interest shortfall concerns from the pool's exposure to regional malls and specially serviced loans. Three specially serviced loans, constituting 11.8% of the pool, are already REO and have each recognized appraisal reductions exceeding 50% of their remaining loan balances. Additionally, Moody's has identified one additional troubled loan (10.3% of the pool) secured by a regional mall with an upcoming maturity in June 2023 that may be at heightened refinance risk due to its declining performance.

The ratings on four P&I classes were affirmed because of their credit support and the transaction's key metrics, including Moody's loan-to-value (LTV) ratio, Moody's stressed debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) and the transaction's Herfindahl Index (Herf), are within acceptable ranges.

The rating on the IO class was affirmed based on the credit quality of its referenced classes.

The rating on class PEX was downgraded due to the decline in credit quality of its referenced exchangeable classes.

Today's action has considered how the coronavirus pandemic has reshaped the US economic environment and the way its aftershocks will continue to reverberate and influence the performance of commercial real estate. We expect the public health situation to improve as vaccinations against COVID-19 increase and societies continue to adapt to new protocols. Still, the exit from the pandemic will likely be bumpy and unpredictable and economic prospects will vary.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

Moody's rating action reflects a base expected loss of 14.6% of the current pooled balance, compared to 12.6% at Moody's last review. Moody's base expected loss plus realized losses is now 11.5% of the original pooled balance, compared to 10.7% at the last review. Moody's provides a current list of base expected losses for conduit and fusion CMBS transactions on moodys.com at http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_SF215255.

FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:

The performance expectations for a given variable indicate Moody's forward-looking view of the likely range of performance over the medium term. Performance that falls outside the given range can indicate that the collateral's credit quality is stronger or weaker than Moody's had previously expected. Additionally, significant changes in the 5-year rolling average of 10-year US Treasury rates will impact the magnitude of the interest rate adjustment and may lead to future rating actions.

Factors that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings include a significant amount of loan paydowns or amortization, an increase in the pool's share of defeasance or an improvement in pool performance.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include a decline in the performance of the pool, loan concentration, an increase in realized and expected losses from specially serviced and troubled loans or interest shortfalls.

METHODOLOGY UNDERLYING THE RATING ACTION

The methodologies used in rating all classes except the interest only and exchangeable classes were "US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology” published in November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1258254 and “Large Loan and Single Asset/Single Borrower Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology” published November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1250766. The principal methodology used in rating the exchangeable class was “Moody's Approach to Rating Repackaged Securities” published in June 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1230078. The methodologies used in rating interest-only classes were "US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology” published in November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1258254, “Large Loan and Single Asset/Single Borrower Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology” published November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1250766 and “Moody's Approach to Rating Structured Finance Interest-Only (IO) Securities” published in February 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1111179. Please see the list of ratings at the top of this announcement to identify which classes are interest-only (indicated by the *) and exchangeable classes (indicated by the **). Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

DEAL PERFORMANCE

As of the February 17, 2022 distribution date, the transaction's aggregate certificate balance has decreased by 33% to $738.0 million from $1.1 billion at securitization. The certificates are collateralized by 64 mortgage loans ranging in size from less than 1% to 14.9% of the pool, with the top ten loans (excluding defeasance) constituting 62.1% of the pool. One loan, constituting 1.5% of the pool, has an investment-grade structured credit assessment. Nineteen loans, constituting 14.6% of the pool, have defeased and are secured by US government securities. The pool contains 14 low leverage cooperative loans, constituting 4.9% of the pool balance, that were too small to credit assess; however, have Moody's leverage that is consistent with other loans previously assigned an investment grade Structured Credit Assessments.

Moody's uses a variation of Herf to measure the diversity of loan sizes, where a higher number represents greater diversity. Loan concentration has an important bearing on potential rating volatility, including the risk of multiple notch downgrades under adverse circumstances. The credit neutral Herf score is 40. The pool has a Herf of 12, compared to 13 at Moody's last review.

As of the February 2022 remittance report, loans representing 88% were current or within their grace period on their debt service payments and nearly 12% were real estate owned (REO).

Twelve loans, constituting 34% of the pool, are on the master servicer's watchlist, of which one loan, representing 1% of the pool, indicate the borrower has received loan modifications in relation to the coronavirus impact on the property. The watchlist includes loans that meet certain portfolio review guidelines established as part of the CRE Finance Council (CREFC) monthly reporting package. As part of Moody's ongoing monitoring of a transaction, the agency reviews the watchlist to assess which loans have material issues that could affect performance.

Two loans have been liquidated from the pool, resulting in an aggregate realized loss of $20.4 million (for an average loss severity of 98%). Three loans, constituting 11.8% of the pool, are currently in special servicing. One of the specially serviced loans, representing 10% of the pool, has transferred to special servicing since May 2020.

The largest specially serviced loan is the Kitsap Mall Loan ($74.0 million -- 10.0% of the pool), which is secured by a 533,480 square feet (SF) component of a 715,225 SF enclosed regional mall located on the Kitsap Peninsula in Silverdale, Washington, which is approximately 18 miles west of Seattle, Washington. The property is currently anchored by Kohl's (which is not part of the collateral), JC Penney (on a ground lease) and Macy's. One non-collateral anchor space was vacant following the October 2019 closure of Sears (105,600 SF) but has recently been fully leased to grocery chain WinCo. Other major tenants include Barnes & Noble, Dick's Sporting Goods and H&M. As of the September 2021 rent roll, collateral and inline occupancy 86% and 56%, respectively, compared to 90% and 66%, respectively, in September 2020. Property performance has generally declined since 2017 and the year-end 2019 net operating income (NOI) was nearly 31% lower than at securitization. The loan transferred to special servicing in May 2020 due to imminent monetary default. The property's revenue and NOI has declined further in 2021 and the September 2021 NOI DSCR was 1.05X compared to 1.44X in 2019 and 1.82X in 2018. The loan is last paid through its May 2021 payment date and has amortized 4% since securitization. A receiver was appointed in August 2020 and foreclosure sale occurred in December 2021. The special servicer is working to maximize recovery by maximizing rent collections, renewing existing tenant and attempting to lease space to new tenants. However, the property's value has declined significantly from securitization and as of the February 2022 remittance statement the Master Servicer has recognized a $40.7 million appraisal reduction (55% based on the loan's current balance).

The second largest specially serviced loan is the former Gander Mountain Portfolio Loan ($8.7 million -- 1.2% of the pool), which is secured by two single-tenant retail properties in Opelika, Alabama and Valdosta, Georgia. The former sole tenant at both properties, Gander Mountain, filed for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy in March 2017 and the loan subsequently transferred to special servicing in August 2017. Foreclosure occurred on both properties in January 2018. As of April 2021, the Opelika, Alabama property was 100% leased to a new tenant while the Valdosta, Georgia property remains vacant. The loan has amortized 16% since securitization. The special servicer plans to start marketing the portfolio for sale once the Voldosta asset has a lease in place. The property's value has declined significantly from securitization and as of the February 2022 remittance statement, the Master Servicer has recognized a $4.7 million appraisal reduction (54% based on the loan's current balance).

The remaining specialty serviced loan represents 0.6% of the pool and is secured by an anchored retail center which was impacted by several large tenant departures causing the occupancy to decline to 10%. Moody's has also assumed a high default probability for one poorly performing loans, constituting 10% of the pool, and has estimated an aggregate loss of $87.8 million (a 54% expected loss on average) from these specially serviced and troubled loans. The troubled loan is the Carolina Place loan which is discussed in detail further below.

As of the February 2022 remittance statement cumulative interest shortfalls were $4.7 million. Moody's anticipates interest shortfalls will continue because of the exposure to specially serviced loans and/or modified loans. Interest shortfalls are caused by special servicing fees, including workout and liquidation fees, appraisal entitlement reductions (ASERs), loan modifications and extraordinary trust expenses.

The credit risk of loans is determined primarily by two factors: 1) Moody's assessment of the probability of default, which is largely driven by each loan's DSCR, and 2) Moody's assessment of the severity of loss upon a default, which is largely driven by each loan's loan-to-value ratio, referred to as the Moody's LTV or MLTV. As described in the CMBS methodology used to rate this transaction, we make various adjustments to the MLTV. We adjust the MLTV for each loan using a value that reflects capitalization (cap) rates that are between our sustainable cap rates and market cap rates. We also use an adjusted loan balance that reflects each loan's amortization profile. The MLTV reported in this publication reflects the MLTV before the adjustments described in the methodology.

Moody's received full year 2020 operating results for 96% of the pool, and full or partial year 2021 operating results for 95% of the pool (excluding specially serviced and defeased loans). Moody's weighted average conduit LTV is 98%, compared to 102% at Moody's last review. Moody's conduit component excludes loans with structured credit assessments, defeased and CTL loans, and specially serviced and troubled loans. Moody's net cash flow (NCF) reflects a weighted average haircut of 13% to the most recently available net operating income (NOI), excluding hotel properties that had significantly depressed NOI in 2020 / 2021. Moody's value reflects a weighted average capitalization rate of 10.3%.

Moody's actual and stressed conduit DSCRs are 1.64X and 1.22X, respectively, compared to 1.74X and 1.22X at the last review. Moody's actual DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and the loan's actual debt service. Moody's stressed DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and a 9.25% stress rate the agency applied to the loan balance.

The loan with a structured credit assessment is the 33 Greenwich Owners Corp. Loan ($10.8 million -- 1.5% of the pool), which is secured by a residential cooperative located in Manhattan's Greenwich Village neighborhood. Moody's structured credit assessment is aaa (sca.pd).

The top three conduit loans represent 36% of the pool balance. The largest loan is the Augusta Mall Loan ($110 million -- 14.9% of the pool), which represents a pari-passu portion of a $170 million mortgage loan. The loan is secured by a 500,000 SF portion of a 1.1 million SF super regional mall in Augusta, Georgia. The property is the only regional mall within a 25-mile radius. The mall's anchors include Dillard's, Macy's, and JC Penney and each anchor is excluded from the loan collateral. Former non-collateral anchor Sears vacated in the spring of 2020. As of September 2021, the inline occupancy was 91% compared to 93% in June 2020 and 96% in December 2018. The loan is interest-only loan for the entire loan term and matures in August 2023. Through year-end 2020 the property's NOI has remained in line with expectations at securitization. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 113% and 0.91X, respectively, the same as at last review.

The second largest loan is the Meritage Resort and Spa Loan ($78.9 million -- 10.7% of the pool), which is secured by a full-service independent hotel located in Napa, California. Amenities include a restaurant, wine bar, business center, bocce court, fitness room, pool, wine tasting rooms and a spa. Despite the business disruptions resulting from the pandemic, the borrower has kept the loan current. Property performance was exceeding underwritten expectations prior to the pandemic and the year-end 2019 NOI DSCR was 2.17X. Due to the pandemic, the property's revenue was insufficient to cover operating expenses in 2020, however, the property's performance has begun to rebound in 2021. The loan has amortized 14% since securitization and Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 110% and 1.10X, respectively, compared to 113% and 1.08X at the last review.

The third largest loan is the Carolina Place Loan ($75.7 million -- 10.3% of the pool), which represents a pari-passu portion of a $155.9 million mortgage loan. The loan is secured by a 647,511 SF component of a 1.2 million SF super-regional mall located in Pineville, North Carolina. The mall is anchored by Dillard's, Belk, Dick's Sporting Goods, and JCPenney. JCPenney is the only current anchor that is part of the collateral. A former collateral anchor, Sears, had vacated the property in early 2019. As of September 2021, collateral and inline occupancy were 67% and 85%, respectively, compared to 73% and 92% in June 2020 and 75% and 95% in September 2019. Total mall occupancy declined to 83% from 99% largely due to the departure of Sears in January 2019. The loan was put on the watchlist in September 2019 due to the occupancy dropping below 80% and the borrower reports continuing conversations with several potential tenants. After an initial three-year IO period, the loan has amortized 11% since securitization. However, the property's revenue and NOI has declined significantly since 2019. The September 2021 NOI DSCR was 1.24X compared to 1.48X in 2020 and 1.84X in 2019. Due to declining occupancy and NOI and upcoming refinance risk in approximately 16 months, Moody's considers this as a troubled loan.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement, loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected loss for each rated instrument.

Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

