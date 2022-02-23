Moody's affirms five and downgrades two classes of UBSC 2011-C1

Approximately $100 million of structured securities affected

New York, February 23, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has affirmed the ratings on five classes and downgraded the ratings on two classes in UBS-Citigroup Commercial Mortgage Trust 2011-C1 ("UBSC 2011-C1"), Commercial Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2011-C1 as follows:

Cl. B, Downgraded to Ba1 (sf); previously on Dec 13, 2021 Downgraded to Baa1 (sf) and Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade

Cl. C, Downgraded to Caa1 (sf); previously on Dec 13, 2021 Downgraded to B1 (sf) and Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade

Cl. D, Affirmed Caa3 (sf); previously on Dec 13, 2021 Downgraded to Caa3 (sf)

Cl. E, Affirmed C (sf); previously on Dec 13, 2021 Downgraded to C (sf)

Cl. F, Affirmed C (sf); previously on Dec 13, 2021 Affirmed C (sf)

Cl. G, Affirmed C (sf); previously on Dec 13, 2021 Affirmed C (sf)

Cl. X-B*, Affirmed Ca (sf); previously on Dec 13, 2021 Downgraded to Ca (sf)

* Reflects Interest Only Classes

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rating on Cl. B was downgraded due to increased risk of losses and interest shortfalls driven primarily by the significant exposure to loans in special servicing. The three largest specially serviced loans, representing 86% of the pool, have been deemed non-recoverable as of the February 2022 remittance statement. Furthermore, the remaining specially serviced loan, Hospitality Specialists Portfolio - Pool 1, remains outstanding and servicer commentary indicates they continue to discuss a forbearance agreement with the borrower.

The rating on Cl. C was downgraded primarily due to the risk of higher anticipated losses from specially serviced loans.

The ratings on four P&I class were affirmed because the ratings are consistent with Moody's expected loss.

The rating on the IO Class (Cl. X-B) was downgraded due to a decline in the credit quality of its referenced classes. The IO Class references all P&I classes including Cl. H, which is not rated by Moody's.

These actions conclude the review for downgrade initiated on December 13, 2021.

Today's action has considered how the coronavirus pandemic has reshaped the United States' economic environment and the way its aftershocks will continue to reverberate and influence the performance of CMBS. We expect the public health situation to improve as vaccinations against COVID-19 increase and societies continue to adapt to new protocols. Still, the exit from the pandemic will likely be bumpy and unpredictable and economic prospects will vary.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

Moody's rating action reflects a base expected loss of 86.2% of the current pooled balance, compared to 63.1% at Moody's last review. Moody's base expected loss plus realized losses is now 15.5% of the original pooled balance, compared to 11.4% at the last review. Moody's provides a current list of base expected losses for conduit and fusion CMBS transactions on moodys.com at http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_SF215255.

FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:

The performance expectations for a given variable indicate Moody's forward-looking view of the likely range of performance over the medium term. Performance that falls outside the given range can indicate that the collateral's credit quality is stronger or weaker than Moody's had previously expected.

Factors that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings include a significant amount of loan paydowns or amortization or an improvement in pool performance.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include a decline in the performance of the pool, an increase in realized and expected losses or interest shortfalls from the specially serviced loans.

METHODOLOGY UNDERLYING THE RATING ACTION:

The principal methodology used in rating all classes except interest-only classes was "Large Loan and Single Asset/Single Borrower Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1250766. The methodologies used in rating interest-only classes were "Large Loan and Single Asset/Single Borrower Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1250766 and "Moody's Approach to Rating Structured Finance Interest-Only (IO) Securities" published in February 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1111179. Please see the list of ratings at the top of this announcement to identify which classes are interest-only (indicated by the *). Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

Moody's analysis incorporated a loss and recovery approach in rating the P&I classes in this deal since 100% of the pool is in special servicing. In this approach, Moody's determines a probability of default for each specially serviced and troubled loan that it expects will generate a loss and estimates a loss given default based on a review of broker's opinions of value (if available), other information from the special servicer, available market data and Moody's internal data. The loss given default for each loan also takes into consideration repayment of servicer advances to date, estimated future advances and closing costs. Translating the probability of default and loss given default into an expected loss estimate, Moody's then applies the aggregate loss from specially serviced to the most junior class(es) and the recovery as a pay down of principal to the most senior class(es).

DEAL PERFORMANCE

As of the February 11, 2022 distribution date, the transaction's aggregate certificate balance has decreased by 83% to $116 million from $674 million at securitization. The certificates are collateralized by four mortgage loans ranging in size from 14% to 53% of the pool

Two loans have been liquidated from the pool, resulting in an aggregate realized loss of $4.5 million. All remaining loans are currently in special servicing and have passed their original maturity dates.

The largest specially serviced loan is the Poughkeepsie Galleria Loan ($61.2 million -- 52.7% of the pool), which represents a pari-passu portion of $136.0 million senior mortgage. The loan is also encumbered by $21 million of mezzanine debt. The loan is secured by a 691,000 square foot (SF) portion of a 1.2 million SF regional mall located about 70 miles north of New York City in Poughkeepsie, New York. The mall's anchors at securitization included a J.C. Penney, Regal Cinemas, and Dick's Sporting Goods, each part of the collateral, along with a Macy's, Best Buy, Target, and Sears (non-collateral anchors). However, Sears (145,000 SF) and J.C. Penney (180,000 SF) vacated in 2020. As of the June 2021 the collateral portion of the mall was 61% leased compared to 85% in December 2019. The mall has also suffered from declining in-line occupancy and tenant sales and the property's net operating income (NOI) remains significant below securitization levels. The 2019 NOI was already nearly 28% lower than in 2011, and the property's NOI dropped an additional 49% year over year between 2019 and 2020. The property is managed by the loan's sponsor, Pyramid Management Group, LLC. The loan has been in special servicing since April 2020 and the loan passed its original maturity date in November 2021. The property's most recently reported appraisal value from December 2021 was 49% lower than the senior mortgage balance. The master servicer has deemed this loan non-recoverable and Moody's anticipates a significant loss on this loan.

The second largest specially serviced loan is the Marriott Buffalo Niagara Loan ($21.3 million -- 18.4% of the pool), which is secured by the borrower's fee simple interest in a 356-room full-service hotel located in Amherst, NY. The property's revenue per available room (RevPAR) has declined annual since 2015 and the September 2019 trailing-twelve-month NOI had already declined 44% from 2012. The property's cash flows were impacted significantly by the pandemic and both the full year 2020 and year to date June 2021 annualized cash flows were not sufficient to cover its operating expenses. The loan transferred has been in special servicing in April 2020 and foreclosure proceedings are in progress with a receiver appointed in August 2021. The property's most recently reported appraisal value from March 2021 was 76% below the appraisal value at securitization and 34% lower than the outstanding loan balance. The master servicer has deemed the loan non-recoverable.

The third largest specially serviced loan is the Hospitality Specialists Portfolio -- Pool 2 Loan ($17.3 million -- 14.9% of the pool), which is secured by a portfolio of three select-service hotels totaling 257 rooms. Two of the properties are in Moline, IL (one Hilton and one Marriott flag) and one property is in Stevensville, MI (Hilton). The portfolio has realized a significant decline in NOI recent years, with the 2019 NOI already dropping nearly 20% compared to 2018. The decline in performance was largely driven by the Stevensville, MI property due to seasonality issues and additional supply added to the market in 2019. The NOI further declined as a result of the pandemic and the loan ultimately transferred to special servicing in February 2021. The property's most recently reported appraisal value from August 2021 was 41% below the appraisal value at securitization and the master servicer has deemed the loan non-recoverable.

The remaining specially serviced loan is the Hospitality Specialists Portfolio - Pool 1 ($16.3 million - 14.1% of the pool), which is secured by a portfolio of three select-service hotels totaling 285 rooms. Two of the properties are in Grand Rapids, MI (one Marriott and one Hilton flag) and one property is in Holland, MI (Marriott). The loan transferred to special servicing in March 2021 for imminent monetary default and has now passed its original maturity date. The property's performance has declined significantly in 2021 and the special servicer is continuing to discuss a potential forbearance agreement with the borrower.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement, loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected loss for each rated instrument.

Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Christopher Bergman

Analyst

Structured Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Matthew Halpern

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Structured Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

