Moody's affirms five and downgrades two classes of UBSC 2011-C1

Approximately $100 million of structured securities affected
New York, February 23, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
affirmed the ratings on five classes and downgraded the ratings on two
classes in UBS-Citigroup Commercial Mortgage Trust 2011-C1
("UBSC 2011-C1"), Commercial Mortgage Pass-Through
Certificates, Series 2011-C1 as follows:
Cl. B, Downgraded to Ba1 (sf); previously on Dec 13,
2021 Downgraded to Baa1 (sf) and Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade
Cl. C, Downgraded to Caa1 (sf); previously on Dec 13,
2021 Downgraded to B1 (sf) and Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade
Cl. D, Affirmed Caa3 (sf); previously on Dec 13,
2021 Downgraded to Caa3 (sf)
Cl. E, Affirmed C (sf); previously on Dec 13,
2021 Downgraded to C (sf)
Cl. F, Affirmed C (sf); previously on Dec 13,
2021 Affirmed C (sf)
Cl. G, Affirmed C (sf); previously on Dec 13,
2021 Affirmed C (sf)
Cl. X-B*, Affirmed Ca (sf); previously on
Dec 13, 2021 Downgraded to Ca (sf)
* Reflects Interest Only Classes
RATINGS RATIONALE
The rating on Cl. B was downgraded due to increased risk of losses
and interest shortfalls driven primarily by the significant exposure to
loans in special servicing. The three largest specially serviced
loans, representing 86% of the pool, have been deemed
non-recoverable as of the February 2022 remittance statement.
Furthermore, the remaining specially serviced loan, Hospitality
Specialists Portfolio - Pool 1, remains outstanding and servicer
commentary indicates they continue to discuss a forbearance agreement
with the borrower.
The rating on Cl. C was downgraded primarily due to the risk of
higher anticipated losses from specially serviced loans.
The ratings on four P&I class were affirmed because the ratings are
consistent with Moody's expected loss.
The rating on the IO Class (Cl. X-B) was downgraded due
to a decline in the credit quality of its referenced classes. The
IO Class references all P&I classes including Cl. H,
which is not rated by Moody's.
These actions conclude the review for downgrade initiated on December
13, 2021.
Today's action has considered how the coronavirus pandemic has reshaped
the United States' economic environment and the way its aftershocks
will continue to reverberate and influence the performance of CMBS.
We expect the public health situation to improve as vaccinations against
COVID-19 increase and societies continue to adapt to new protocols.
Still, the exit from the pandemic will likely be bumpy and unpredictable
and economic prospects will vary.
We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework,
given the substantial implications for public health and safety.
Moody's rating action reflects a base expected loss of 86.2%
of the current pooled balance, compared to 63.1% at
Moody's last review. Moody's base expected loss plus realized
losses is now 15.5% of the original pooled balance,
compared to 11.4% at the last review. Moody's
provides a current list of base expected losses for conduit and fusion
CMBS transactions on moodys.com at http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_SF215255.
FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:
The performance expectations for a given variable indicate Moody's forward-looking
view of the likely range of performance over the medium term. Performance
that falls outside the given range can indicate that the collateral's
credit quality is stronger or weaker than Moody's had previously expected.
Factors that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings include a significant
amount of loan paydowns or amortization or an improvement in pool performance.
Factors that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include a decline
in the performance of the pool, an increase in realized and expected
losses or interest shortfalls from the specially serviced loans.
METHODOLOGY UNDERLYING THE RATING ACTION:
The principal methodology used in rating all classes except interest-only
classes was "Large Loan and Single Asset/Single Borrower Commercial
Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published November
2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1250766.
The methodologies used in rating interest-only classes were "Large
Loan and Single Asset/Single Borrower Commercial Mortgage-Backed
Securitizations Methodology" published November 2021 and available
at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1250766
and "Moody's Approach to Rating Structured Finance Interest-Only
(IO) Securities" published in February 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1111179.
Please see the list of ratings at the top of this announcement to identify
which classes are interest-only (indicated by the *).
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of these methodologies.
Moody's analysis incorporated a loss and recovery approach in rating the
P&I classes in this deal since 100% of the pool is in special
servicing. In this approach, Moody's determines a probability
of default for each specially serviced and troubled loan that it expects
will generate a loss and estimates a loss given default based on a review
of broker's opinions of value (if available), other information
from the special servicer, available market data and Moody's
internal data. The loss given default for each loan also takes
into consideration repayment of servicer advances to date, estimated
future advances and closing costs. Translating the probability
of default and loss given default into an expected loss estimate,
Moody's then applies the aggregate loss from specially serviced to the
most junior class(es) and the recovery as a pay down of principal to the
most senior class(es).
DEAL PERFORMANCE
As of the February 11, 2022 distribution date, the transaction's
aggregate certificate balance has decreased by 83% to $116
million from $674 million at securitization. The certificates
are collateralized by four mortgage loans ranging in size from 14%
to 53% of the pool
Two loans have been liquidated from the pool, resulting in an aggregate
realized loss of $4.5 million. All remaining loans
are currently in special servicing and have passed their original maturity
dates.
The largest specially serviced loan is the Poughkeepsie Galleria Loan
($61.2 million -- 52.7% of the pool),
which represents a pari-passu portion of $136.0 million
senior mortgage. The loan is also encumbered by $21 million
of mezzanine debt. The loan is secured by a 691,000 square
foot (SF) portion of a 1.2 million SF regional mall located about
70 miles north of New York City in Poughkeepsie, New York.
The mall's anchors at securitization included a J.C. Penney,
Regal Cinemas, and Dick's Sporting Goods, each part of the
collateral, along with a Macy's, Best Buy, Target,
and Sears (non-collateral anchors). However, Sears
(145,000 SF) and J.C. Penney (180,000 SF) vacated
in 2020. As of the June 2021 the collateral portion of the mall
was 61% leased compared to 85% in December 2019.
The mall has also suffered from declining in-line occupancy and
tenant sales and the property's net operating income (NOI) remains significant
below securitization levels. The 2019 NOI was already nearly 28%
lower than in 2011, and the property's NOI dropped an additional
49% year over year between 2019 and 2020. The property is
managed by the loan's sponsor, Pyramid Management Group, LLC.
The loan has been in special servicing since April 2020 and the loan passed
its original maturity date in November 2021. The property's most
recently reported appraisal value from December 2021 was 49% lower
than the senior mortgage balance. The master servicer has deemed
this loan non-recoverable and Moody's anticipates a significant
loss on this loan.
The second largest specially serviced loan is the Marriott Buffalo Niagara
Loan ($21.3 million -- 18.4% of the pool),
which is secured by the borrower's fee simple interest in a 356-room
full-service hotel located in Amherst, NY. The property's
revenue per available room (RevPAR) has declined annual since 2015 and
the September 2019 trailing-twelve-month NOI had already
declined 44% from 2012. The property's cash flows were impacted
significantly by the pandemic and both the full year 2020 and year to
date June 2021 annualized cash flows were not sufficient to cover its
operating expenses. The loan transferred has been in special servicing
in April 2020 and foreclosure proceedings are in progress with a receiver
appointed in August 2021. The property's most recently reported
appraisal value from March 2021 was 76% below the appraisal value
at securitization and 34% lower than the outstanding loan balance.
The master servicer has deemed the loan non-recoverable.
The third largest specially serviced loan is the Hospitality Specialists
Portfolio -- Pool 2 Loan ($17.3 million -- 14.9%
of the pool), which is secured by a portfolio of three select-service
hotels totaling 257 rooms. Two of the properties are in Moline,
IL (one Hilton and one Marriott flag) and one property is in Stevensville,
MI (Hilton). The portfolio has realized a significant decline in
NOI recent years, with the 2019 NOI already dropping nearly 20%
compared to 2018. The decline in performance was largely driven
by the Stevensville, MI property due to seasonality issues and additional
supply added to the market in 2019. The NOI further declined as
a result of the pandemic and the loan ultimately transferred to special
servicing in February 2021. The property's most recently reported
appraisal value from August 2021 was 41% below the appraisal value
at securitization and the master servicer has deemed the loan non-recoverable.
The remaining specially serviced loan is the Hospitality Specialists Portfolio
- Pool 1 ($16.3 million - 14.1%
of the pool), which is secured by a portfolio of three select-service
hotels totaling 285 rooms. Two of the properties are in Grand Rapids,
MI (one Marriott and one Hilton flag) and one property is in Holland,
MI (Marriott). The loan transferred to special servicing in March
2021 for imminent monetary default and has now passed its original maturity
date. The property's performance has declined significantly in
2021 and the special servicer is continuing to discuss a potential forbearance
agreement with the borrower.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and
performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected
collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a
second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash
flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement,
loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected
loss for each rated instrument.
Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed
by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square,
Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit
rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement
status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is
available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
