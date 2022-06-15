info

Rating Action:

Moody's affirms five and downgrades two classes of WFCM 2014-LC16

15 Jun 2022

Approximately $588 million of structured securities affected

New York, June 15, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has affirmed the ratings on five classes and downgraded the ratings on two classes in Wells Fargo Commercial Mortgage Trust 2014-LC16, Commercial Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2014-LC16 as follows:

Cl. A-4, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Mar 31, 2021 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-5, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Mar 31, 2021 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-SB, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Mar 31, 2021 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-S, Affirmed Aa2 (sf); previously on Mar 31, 2021 Downgraded to Aa2 (sf)

Cl. B, Downgraded to Ba3 (sf); previously on Mar 31, 2021 Downgraded to Ba1 (sf)

Cl. C, Downgraded to Caa3 (sf); previously on Mar 31, 2021 Downgraded to Caa1 (sf)

Cl. X-A*, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Mar 31, 2021 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

* Reflects interest-only classes

RATINGS RATIONALE

The ratings on four P&I classes were affirmed because of credit support and the transaction's key metrics, including Moody's loan-to-value (LTV) ratio, Moody's stressed debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) and the transaction's Herfindahl Index (Herf), are within acceptable ranges.

The ratings on two P&I classes were downgraded due to a decline in pool performance driven primarily by the exposure to defaulted loans secured by regional malls. Specially serviced loans represent 23.5% of the pool, of which two are secured by regional malls undergoing the foreclosure process; Woodbridge Center (15.9%) and Oak Court Mall (2.0%). As of the June 2022 remittance statement, both regional mall loans have recognized appraisal reductions greater than 65% of their outstanding loan balance causing interest shortfalls to impact up to Cl. C. Moody's anticipates these interest shortfalls will continue and may increase if the performance of the specially serviced loans declines further or certain other loans are unable to pay off at their scheduled maturity dates. All of the remaining mortgage loans mature within the next 26 months.

The rating on the IO class was affirmed based on the credit quality of the referenced classes.

Today's action has considered how the coronavirus pandemic has reshaped the US economic environment and the way its aftershocks will continue to reverberate and influence the performance of commercial real estate. We expect the public health situation to improve as vaccinations against COVID-19 increase and societies continue to adapt to new protocols. Still, the exit from the pandemic will likely be bumpy and unpredictable and economic prospects will vary.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

Moody's rating action reflects a base expected loss of 17.4% of the current pooled balance, compared to 17.8% at Moody's last review. Moody's base expected loss plus realized losses is now 14.9% of the original pooled balance, compared to 13.9% at the last review. Moody's provides a current list of base expected losses for conduit and fusion CMBS transactions on moodys.com at http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_SF215255.

FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:

The performance expectations for a given variable indicate Moody's forward-looking view of the likely range of performance over the medium term. Performance that falls outside the given range can indicate that the collateral's credit quality is stronger or weaker than Moody's had previously expected. Additionally, significant changes in the 5-year rolling average of 10-year US Treasury rates will impact the magnitude of the interest rate adjustment and may lead to future rating actions.

Factors that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings include a significant amount of loan paydowns or amortization, an increase in the pool's share of defeasance or an improvement in pool performance.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include a decline in the performance of the pool, loan concentration, an increase in realized and expected losses from specially serviced and troubled loans or interest shortfalls.

METHODOLOGY UNDERLYING THE RATING ACTION

The principal methodology used in rating all classes except the interest-only class was "US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/74473. The methodologies used in rating the interest-only class were "US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in November 2021 https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/74473 and "Moody's Approach to Rating Structured Finance Interest-Only (IO) Securities" published in February 2019 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/59126. Please see the list of ratings at the top of this announcement to identify which classes are interest-only (indicated by the *). Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

DEAL PERFORMANCE

As of the May 17, 2022 distribution date, the transaction's aggregate certificate balance has decreased by 29% to $691 million from $974 million at securitization. The certificates are collateralized by 69 mortgage loans ranging in size from less than 1% to 15.9% of the pool, with the top ten loans (excluding defeasance) constituting 47.2% of the pool. Fifteen loans, constituting 15.4% of the pool, have defeased and are secured by US government securities.

Moody's uses a variation of Herf to measure the diversity of loan sizes, where a higher number represents greater diversity. Loan concentration has an important bearing on potential rating volatility, including the risk of multiple notch downgrades under adverse circumstances. The credit neutral Herf score is 40. The pool has a Herf of 17, compared to 20 at Moody's last review.

As of the May 2022 remittance report, loans representing 77% were current or within their grace period on their debt service payments.

Fifteen loans, constituting 15.6% of the pool, are on the master servicer's watchlist. The watchlist includes loans that meet certain portfolio review guidelines established as part of the CRE Finance Council (CREFC) monthly reporting package. As part of Moody's ongoing monitoring of a transaction, the agency reviews the watchlist to assess which loans have material issues that could affect performance.

Two loans have been liquidated from the pool, resulting in an aggregate realized loss of $24.5 million (for an average loss severity of 33%). Five loans, constituting 23.5% of the pool, are currently in special servicing.

The largest specially serviced loan is the Woodbridge Center Loan ($110.1 million -- 15.9% of the pool), which represents a pari-passu portion of a $232.4 million senior mortgage loan. The loan is secured by a 1.1 million square foot (SF) component of a two-story, regional mall in Woodbridge, New Jersey. The mall's anchors now include Macy's, Boscov's, JC Penney, and Dick's Sporting Goods. Two anchor spaces are currently vacant following the December 2019 closure of Lord and Taylor (120,000 SF) and the April 2020 closure of Sears (274,100 SF). Macy's, JC Penny and the former Lord & Taylor space are not included as collateral for the loan. Other major tenants include Boscov's, Dick's Sporting Goods, Dave & Busters and Seaquest. As of December 2021, collateral occupancy was 68%, compared to 69% in December 2020, 97% in December 2019 and 97% at securitization. Inline occupancy was 79% as of December 2021. Property performance has declined annually since 2015 and the 2019 net operating income (NOI) was nearly 17% lower than in 2014. The NOI further declined in 2021 due to lower revenues and the 2021 NOI was 35% lower than in 2019 and the 2021 NOI DSCR was below 1.00X. The loan has been in special servicing since June 2020 and is last paid through its May 2021 payment date. The special servicer indicated a receiver was appointed in October 2021 and foreclosure is currently being pursued. The property faces significant competition with seven competitive regional and super regional centers located within a 20 miles radius. The property was appraised in September 2021 at a value significantly below the outstanding loan balance and the master servicer subsequently recognized an appraisal reduction of $82 million, nearly 68% of the outstanding loan amount. Due to the continued decline in performance, Moody's anticipates a significant loss on this loan.

The second largest specially serviced loan is the Weatherford Ridge loan ($28.5 million – 4.1% of the pool), which is secured by a power center located in Weatherford, Texas, approximately 25 miles west of downtown Fort Worth and positioned at the intersection of I-20 and Main Street. The property was 94% leased as of June 2020. Tenants at the property consist of a mix of national retailers, including Belk, TJ Maxx, Bed Bath & Beyond, and Michaels. A non-collateral JC Penney serves as a shadow anchor at the property and this location has not appeared on any store closing lists. Bed, Bath & Beyond has a co-tenancy provision related to JC Penney going dark. The loan transferred to special servicing in July 2020 per the borrower's request and the loan was over 60 days delinquent. The special servicer indicated they are working directly with the borrower to bring loan current and are discussing potential loan modification terms. As of the May 2022 remittance statement, the loan was between 30 and 59 days delinquent and last paid through its March 2022 payment date.

The third largest specially serviced loan is the Oak Court Mall ($13.7 million – 2.0% of the pool), which represents a pari-passu portion of a $34.9 million senior mortgage loan. The loan is secured by an approximate 240,000 SF component of a 723,386 SF enclosed regional mall  and a 126,184 SF office building located eight miles east of downtown Memphis, Tennessee. Anchors at the property include Macy's and Dillard's, neither of which are part of the collateral. A second Dillard's store leased the third 50,000 SF anchor store, however that closed prior to the lease expiration in 2020. The retail collateral is 76% leased as of September 2021, while the office component is 90% leased. The loan transferred to special servicing in May 2020 due to imminent monetary default. The sponsor, Washington Prime Group, has indicated it wishes to convey title to the trust and the special servicer indicated a receiver was appointed in May 2021. The property was appraised in April 2021 at a value significantly below the outstanding loan balance and the master servicer subsequently recognized an appraisal reduction of $9.3 million, nearly 68% of the outstanding loan amount.

The remaining two specially serviced loans are secured by one hospitality and one multifamily that are either REO or more than 90 days delinquent. Moody's has also assumed a high default probability for three poorly performing loans, constituting 3.3% of the pool. Moody's estimates an aggregate $110.2 million loss for the specially serviced and troubled loans (a 59% expected loss on average).

As of the May 2022 remittance statement cumulative interest shortfalls were $7.8 million and impact up the Cl. C. Moody's anticipates interest shortfalls will continue because of the exposure to specially serviced loans and/or modified loans. Interest shortfalls are caused by special servicing fees, including workout and liquidation fees, appraisal entitlement reductions (ASERs), loan modifications and extraordinary trust expenses.

The credit risk of loans is determined primarily by two factors: 1) Moody's assessment of the probability of default, which is largely driven by each loan's DSCR, and 2) Moody's assessment of the severity of loss upon a default, which is largely driven by each loan's loan-to-value ratio, referred to as the Moody's LTV or MLTV.  As described in the CMBS methodology used to rate this transaction, we make various adjustments to the MLTV. We adjust the MLTV for each loan using a value that reflects capitalization (cap) rates that are between our sustainable cap rates and market cap rates. We also use an adjusted loan balance that reflects each loan's amortization profile. The MLTV reported in this publication reflects the MLTV before the adjustments described in the methodology.

Moody's received full year 2020 operating results for 91% of the pool, and full or partial year 2021 operating results for 97% of the pool (excluding specially serviced and defeased loans). Moody's weighted average conduit LTV is 89%, compared to 92% at Moody's last review. Moody's conduit component excludes loans with structured credit assessments, defeased and CTL loans, and specially serviced and troubled loans. Moody's net cash flow (NCF) reflects a weighted average haircut of 18% to the most recently available net operating income (NOI), excluding hotel properties that had significantly depressed NOI in 2020 and 2021. Moody's value reflects a weighted average capitalization rate of 9.9%.

Moody's actual and stressed conduit DSCRs are 1.73X and 1.33X, respectively, compared to 1.65X and 1.23X at the last review. Moody's actual DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and the loan's actual debt service. Moody's stressed DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and a 9.25% stress rate the agency applied to the loan balance.

The top three conduit loans represent 14.3% of the pool balance. The largest loan is the Pacific Design Center Loan ($47.6 million -- 6.9% of the pool), which represents a pari-passu portion of a $140 million first mortgage loan. The property is also encumbered with $20 million of mezzanine debt. The loan is secured by a 1.0 million SF component of a 1.4 million SF mixed-use facility containing design and office space located in West Hollywood, California. The property is comprised of three buildings known as the Blue Building, the Green Building and the Red Building, due to their respectively colored glass exteriors. The Blue Building, almost fully comprised of design showroom space, consists of a 717,914 SF, 6-story structure constructed in 1976. The Green Building consists of a 385,088 SF, 9-story office (278,813 SF) and showroom facility (106,275 SF) constructed in 1988. The Red Building consists of a 420,000 SF office building constructed in 2012. Only the Blue Building and Green Building are contributed as collateral for the loan. In addition to the showroom and office space, the property also features a private branch of the Los Angeles Museum of Contemporary Art, a fitness center, a 388-seat theater, a 1,900 space sub-grade parking garage, as well as several public spaces, atriums and courtyards. As of December 2021, the collateral was 70% leased, compared to 66% leased in March 2019 and 55% in March 2018. Property performance has improved annually since 2018 and the year end 2021 NOI was well above securitization levels. The December 2021 NOI DSCR was 2.45X and the loan has amortized 4.7% since securitization after an initial interest only period. The Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 104% and 1.04X, respectively, compared to 116% and 0.93X at the last review.

The second largest loan is the Harlequin Plaza Loan ($28.0 million -- 4.0% of the pool), which is secured by two adjacent Class-B office buildings located in Greenwood Village, Colorado, approximately 14 miles southeast of the Denver CBD. The buildings, built in 1980 and renovated in 2013, are three and four stories tall. The property was 91% occupied as of March 2022. The property's three largest tenants represent an aggregate 52% of the property's square footage and do not have lease expirations prior to November 2024. The loan is interest only for its entire term and Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 97% and 1.08X, respectively, unchanged from the last review.

The third largest loan is the Market Square at Montrose Loan ($23.4 million – 3.4% of the pool), which is secured by a 207,250 SF component of a 510,400 SF power center located in the Fairlawn trade area in Akron, Ohio. The collateral is made up of six single-story buildings. Major tenants at the property include JCPenney, Home Depot, Dick's Sporting Goods and Regal Cinemas. Home Depot is the only anchor owned by the borrower and contributed as collateral for the loan. Dick's Sporting Goods and Regal Cinemas own their respective boxes and pay ground rent to the borrower. The collateral is 98% leased as of December 2021, unchanged since 2019. However, the property's NOI has declined slightly since securitization due to lower rental revenue and high operating expenses. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 117% and 0.92X, respectively.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement, loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected loss for each rated instrument.

Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Rhett Terrell
AVP-Analyst
Structured Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

Matthew Halpern
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Structured Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

© 2022 Moody’s Corporation, Moody’s Investors Service, Inc., Moody’s Analytics, Inc. and/or their licensors and affiliates (collectively, “MOODY’S”). All rights reserved.

CREDIT RATINGS ISSUED BY MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS AFFILIATES ARE THEIR CURRENT OPINIONS OF THE RELATIVE FUTURE CREDIT RISK OF ENTITIES, CREDIT COMMITMENTS, OR DEBT OR DEBT-LIKE SECURITIES, AND MATERIALS, PRODUCTS, SERVICES AND INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY MOODY’S (COLLECTIVELY, “PUBLICATIONS”) MAY INCLUDE SUCH CURRENT OPINIONS. MOODY’S DEFINES CREDIT RISK AS THE RISK THAT AN ENTITY MAY NOT MEET ITS CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS AS THEY COME DUE AND ANY ESTIMATED FINANCIAL LOSS IN THE EVENT OF DEFAULT OR IMPAIRMENT. SEE APPLICABLE MOODY’S RATING SYMBOLS AND DEFINITIONS PUBLICATION FOR INFORMATION ON THE TYPES OF CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS ADDRESSED BY MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS. CREDIT RATINGS DO NOT ADDRESS ANY OTHER RISK, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: LIQUIDITY RISK, MARKET VALUE RISK, OR PRICE VOLATILITY. CREDIT RATINGS, NON-CREDIT ASSESSMENTS (“ASSESSMENTS”), AND OTHER OPINIONS INCLUDED IN MOODY’S PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT STATEMENTS OF CURRENT OR HISTORICAL FACT. MOODY’S PUBLICATIONS MAY ALSO INCLUDE QUANTITATIVE MODEL-BASED ESTIMATES OF CREDIT RISK AND RELATED OPINIONS OR COMMENTARY PUBLISHED BY MOODY’S ANALYTICS, INC. AND/OR ITS AFFILIATES. MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT CONSTITUTE OR PROVIDE INVESTMENT OR FINANCIAL ADVICE, AND MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT AND DO NOT PROVIDE RECOMMENDATIONS TO PURCHASE, SELL, OR HOLD PARTICULAR SECURITIES. MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT COMMENT ON THE SUITABILITY OF AN INVESTMENT FOR ANY PARTICULAR INVESTOR. MOODY’S ISSUES ITS CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS AND OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLISHES ITS PUBLICATIONS WITH THE EXPECTATION AND UNDERSTANDING THAT EACH INVESTOR WILL, WITH DUE CARE, MAKE ITS OWN STUDY AND EVALUATION OF EACH SECURITY THAT IS UNDER CONSIDERATION FOR PURCHASE, HOLDING, OR SALE.

MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS, AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY RETAIL INVESTORS AND IT WOULD BE RECKLESS AND INAPPROPRIATE FOR RETAIL INVESTORS TO USE MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS OR PUBLICATIONS WHEN MAKING AN INVESTMENT DECISION. IF IN DOUBT YOU SHOULD CONTACT YOUR FINANCIAL OR OTHER PROFESSIONAL ADVISER.

ALL INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS PROTECTED BY LAW, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO, COPYRIGHT LAW, AND NONE OF SUCH INFORMATION MAY BE COPIED OR OTHERWISE REPRODUCED, REPACKAGED, FURTHER TRANSMITTED, TRANSFERRED, DISSEMINATED, REDISTRIBUTED OR RESOLD, OR STORED FOR SUBSEQUENT USE FOR ANY SUCH PURPOSE, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN ANY FORM OR MANNER OR BY ANY MEANS WHATSOEVER, BY ANY PERSON WITHOUT MOODY’S PRIOR WRITTEN CONSENT.

MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY ANY PERSON AS A BENCHMARK AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED FOR REGULATORY PURPOSES AND MUST NOT BE USED IN ANY WAY THAT COULD RESULT IN THEM BEING CONSIDERED A BENCHMARK.

All information contained herein is obtained by MOODY’S from sources believed by it to be accurate and reliable. Because of the possibility of human or mechanical error as well as other factors, however, all information contained herein is provided “AS IS” without warranty of any kind. MOODY'S adopts all necessary measures so that the information it uses in assigning a credit rating is of sufficient quality and from sources MOODY'S considers to be reliable including, when appropriate, independent third-party sources. However, MOODY’S is not an auditor and cannot in every instance independently verify or validate information received in the rating process or in preparing its Publications.

To the extent permitted by law, MOODY’S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability to any person or entity for any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information, even if MOODY’S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers is advised in advance of the possibility of such losses or damages, including but not limited to: (a) any loss of present or prospective profits or (b) any loss or damage arising where the relevant financial instrument is not the subject of a particular credit rating assigned by MOODY’S.

To the extent permitted by law, MOODY’S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for any direct or compensatory losses or damages caused to any person or entity, including but not limited to by any negligence (but excluding fraud, willful misconduct or any other type of liability that, for the avoidance of doubt, by law cannot be excluded) on the part of, or any contingency within or beyond the control of, MOODY’S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information.

NO WARRANTY, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, AS TO THE ACCURACY, TIMELINESS, COMPLETENESS, MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR ANY PARTICULAR PURPOSE OF ANY CREDIT RATING, ASSESSMENT, OTHER OPINION OR INFORMATION IS GIVEN OR MADE BY MOODY’S IN ANY FORM OR MANNER WHATSOEVER.

Moody’s Investors Service, Inc., a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody’s Corporation (“MCO”), hereby discloses that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from $1,000 to approximately $5,000,000. MCO and Moody’s Investors Service also maintain policies and procedures to address the independence of Moody’s Investors Service credit ratings and credit rating processes. Information regarding certain affiliations that may exist between directors of MCO and rated entities, and between entities who hold credit ratings from Moody’s Investors Service and have also publicly reported to the SEC an ownership interest in MCO of more than 5%, is posted annually at www.moodys.com under the heading “Investor Relations — Corporate Governance — Director and Shareholder Affiliation Policy.”

Additional terms for Australia only: Any publication into Australia of this document is pursuant to the Australian Financial Services License of MOODY’S affiliate, Moody’s Investors Service Pty Limited ABN 61 003 399 657AFSL 336969 and/or Moody’s Analytics Australia Pty Ltd ABN 94 105 136 972 AFSL 383569 (as applicable). This document is intended to be provided only to “wholesale clients” within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. By continuing to access this document from within Australia, you represent to MOODY’S that you are, or are accessing the document as a representative of, a “wholesale client” and that neither you nor the entity you represent will directly or indirectly disseminate this document or its contents to “retail clients” within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. MOODY’S credit rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a debt obligation of the issuer, not on the equity securities of the issuer or any form of security that is available to retail investors.

Additional terms for Japan only: Moody's Japan K.K. (“MJKK”) is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody's Group Japan G.K., which is wholly-owned by Moody’s Overseas Holdings Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of MCO. Moody’s SF Japan K.K. (“MSFJ”) is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of MJKK. MSFJ is not a Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organization (“NRSRO”). Therefore, credit ratings assigned by MSFJ are Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings. Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings are assigned by an entity that is not a NRSRO and, consequently, the rated obligation will not qualify for certain types of treatment under U.S. laws. MJKK and MSFJ are credit rating agencies registered with the Japan Financial Services Agency and their registration numbers are FSA Commissioner (Ratings) No. 2 and 3 respectively.

MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) hereby disclose that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from JPY100,000 to approximately JPY550,000,000.

MJKK and MSFJ also maintain policies and procedures to address Japanese regulatory requirements.

