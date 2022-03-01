Moody's affirms five classes and downgrades one class of WFRBS 2011-C4

Approximately $150.4 million of structured securities affected

New York, March 01, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has affirmed the ratings on five classes and downgraded the rating on one class in WFRBS Commercial Mortgage Trust 2011-C4, Commercial Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2011-C4, as follows:

Cl. C, Affirmed A2 (sf); previously on Jun 24, 2020 Affirmed A2 (sf)

Cl. D, Affirmed Baa2 (sf); previously on Apr 23, 2021 Downgraded to Baa2 (sf)

Cl. E, Affirmed B2 (sf); previously on Apr 23, 2021 Downgraded to B2 (sf)

Cl. F, Affirmed Caa2 (sf); previously on Apr 23, 2021 Downgraded to Caa2 (sf)

Cl. G, Affirmed Ca (sf); previously on Jun 24, 2020 Downgraded to Ca (sf)

Cl. X-B*, Downgraded to Caa2 (sf); previously on Jun 24, 2020 Confirmed at Caa1 (sf)

* Reflects Interest Only Classes

RATINGS RATIONALE

The ratings on the P&I classes were affirmed because the transaction's key metrics, including Moody's loan-to-value (LTV) ratio, Moody's stressed debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) and the transaction's Herfindahl Index (Herf), are within acceptable ranges.

The rating on the IO Class (Class X-B) was downgraded due to the decline in the credit quality of its reference classes resulting from principal paydowns of higher quality reference classes.

Today's action has considered how the coronavirus pandemic has reshaped the United States' economic environment and the way its aftershocks will continue to reverberate and influence the performance of CMBS. We expect the public health situation to improve as vaccinations against COVID-19 increase and societies continue to adapt to new protocols. Still, the exit from the pandemic will likely be bumpy and unpredictable and economic prospects will vary.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

Moody's rating action reflects a base expected loss of 32.0% of the current pooled balance. Moody's base expected loss plus realized losses is now 4.8% of the original pooled balance, compared to 4.7% at the prior review. Moody's provides a current list of base expected losses for conduit and fusion CMBS transactions on moodys.com at http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_SF215255.

FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:

The performance expectations for a given variable indicate Moody's forward-looking view of the likely range of performance over the medium term. Performance that falls outside the given range can indicate that the collateral's credit quality is stronger or weaker than Moody's had previously expected. Additionally, significant changes in the 5-year rolling average of 10-year US Treasury rates will impact the magnitude of the interest rate adjustment and may lead to future rating actions.

Factors that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings include a significant amount of loan paydowns or amortization, an increase in the pool's share of defeasance or an improvement in pool performance.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include a decline in the performance of the pool, an increase in realized and expected losses from specially serviced and troubled loans or interest shortfalls.

METHODOLOGY UNDERLYING THE RATING ACTION

The principal methodology used in rating all classes except interest-only classes was "Large Loan and Single Asset/Single Borrower Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1250766. The methodologies used in rating interest-only class were "Large Loan and Single Asset/Single Borrower Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1250766 and "Moody's Approach to Rating Structured Finance Interest-Only (IO) Securities" published in February 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1111179. Please see the list of ratings at the top of this announcement to identify which classes are interest-only (indicated by the *). Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

DEAL PERFORMANCE

As of the February 15, 2022 distribution date, the transaction's aggregate certificate balance has decreased by 88% to $175.5 million from $1.48 billion at securitization. The certificates are collateralized by four mortgage loans ranging in size from 4.4% to 77.9% of the pool.

Moody's uses a variation of Herf to measure the diversity of loan sizes, where a higher number represents greater diversity. Loan concentration has an important bearing on potential rating volatility, including the risk of multiple notch downgrades under adverse circumstances. The credit neutral Herf score is 40. The pool has a Herf of two, compared to six at Moody's last review.

Zero loans are on the master servicer's watchlist. One loan has been liquidated from the pool, resulting in an aggregate realized loss of $15.6 million (for a loss severity of 100%). Three loans, constituting 22.1% of the pool, are currently in special servicing.

The largest specially serviced loan is the Eastgate Mall ($22.4 million -- 12.7% of the pool), which is secured by a 545,000 square foot (SF) portion of a 1.09 million SF regional mall. The property is located in Glen Este, Ohio, a suburb of Cincinnati, located twenty miles east of Cincinnati's central business district. CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. ("CBL") was the sponsor and manager of the property at securitization. The property is currently anchored by Dillard's, J.C. Penney and Kohl's, all of which are non-collateral. The property has several large vacant spaces including an anchor space previously occupied by Sears (141,000 SF) and a former Toys R' Us space (42,000 SF). The Sears space was reportedly purchased by Kroger in July 2021 for $5.5 million. As of June 2021, the property was 76% leased, compared to 90% as of March 2020. The property's net operating income (NOI) has declined annually since 2016 as a result of declining rental revenue. The loan has amortized 26% since securitization, however, the reported 2018 and 2020 NOI were down 7% and 53% from 2011, respectively. The loan transferred to special servicing in April 2020 due to monetary default as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. CBL announced they are working with the servicer to return the property to the lender. Foreclosure and a motion to appoint receiver has been filed. Moody's anticipates a significant loss on this loan.

The second largest specially serviced loan is the Park Place Student Housing Loan ($8.7 million -- 4.9% of the pool), which is secured by a 252 room student housing complex located in Fredonia, New York, approximately 50 miles south of Buffalo, New York. The property is situated adjacent to the State University of New York at Fredonia campus. As of March 2021, the property was 50% occupied. The loan transferred to special servicing for imminent monetary default in November 2014. The borrower did not report financials in 2017 or 2018 and failed to payoff the loan at maturity in July 2021. The loan was last paid through June 2021. The lender is evaluating litigation timing, including receivership. Moody's anticipates a significant loss on this loan.

The third largest specially serviced loan is the Hamilton Crossing & Expansion loan ($7.8 million -- 4.4% of the pool), which is secured by approximately 98,000 SF of shadow anchored retail space in Chattanooga, Tennessee. The property consists of two buildings; the original Hamilton Crossing center built in 1987, and the expansion building completed in 2006. The property is shadow-anchored by HomeGoods and Michaels, as well as the adjacent Hamilton Place Mall, a CBL-owned regional mall featuring anchors Dillards, Belk, JCPenney, Dave & Busters and Dick's Sporting Goods. Collateral tenants include TJ Maxx (32% of the net rentable area (NRA)), Cost Plus Inc (18%), Guitar Center (10%), Rock Creek Outfitters (7.6%) and Kirklands (7%). The loan has amortized 25.7% since securitization. The loan transferred to special servicing due to the borrower's parent company, CBL, filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. The special servicer is reviewing options with counsel and the borrower. The borrower has requested the special servicer to explore a possible extension of the maturity which is being considered.

Moody's estimates an aggregate $19.0 million loss for two of the specially serviced loans, Eastgate Mall and Park Place Student Housing (61% expected loss on average).

The largest loan is the Fox River Mall Loan ($136.7 million -- 77.9% of the pool), which is secured by a 649,000 SF portion of a 1.2 million SF super-regional mall in Appleton, Wisconsin. The mall is currently anchored by Macy's, JC Penney, Target, and Scheel's. Scheel's is the only anchor that is part of the collateral. The mall has two vacant anchors; Younkers, which closed in May 2018, and Sears, which closed in March 2019. Major tenants at the property include Bob's Discount Furniture (4.8% of NRA), DSW (3.9%;), and H&M (3.0%). As of June 2021, collateral occupancy was approximately 86%. The in-line space (including temporary tenants) was 87% leased as of September 2021, compared to 90% at March 2020 and September 2019. The property benefits from a large trade area with its closest competition located approximately 30 miles away and is sponsored by Brookfield Properties. The property's NOI generally improved since securitization through 2018, however, the property's 2019 revenue dropped approximately 9% year over year causing a decline in NOI. The downward trend continued with the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, which forced the property to close for several months in 2020, leading to an 11% decline in NOI in 2020. The loan had previously transferred to the special servicer in September 2020 for imminent default due to the coronavirus pandemic. The loan was returned to the master servicer in March 2021 following a loan modification which included a conversion of payments to interest-only, a three-year extension to June 2024, and execution of cash management and excess cashflow trap and held by the lender. The combination of vacant anchors and recent declines in revenue may lead to increased refinance risks at its future maturity date. The loan has amortized 15.5% since securitization. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 145% and 1.12X, respectively, compared to 143% and 1.14X at the prior review.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement, loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected loss for each rated instrument.

Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

