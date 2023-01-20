Moody's affirms five classes of BACM 2017-BNK3

Approximately $655 million of structured securities affected

New York, January 20, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has affirmed the ratings on five classes in Bank of America Merrill Lynch Commercial Mortgage Trust 2017-BNK3:

Cl. A-3, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Mar 8, 2020 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-4, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Mar 8, 2020 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-SB, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Mar 8, 2020 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-S, Affirmed Aa3 (sf); previously on Mar 8, 2020 Affirmed Aa3 (sf)

Cl. X-A*, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Mar 8, 2020 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

* Interest-Only classes

RATINGS RATIONALE

The ratings on four principal and interest (P&I) classes were affirmed because the transaction's key metrics, including Moody's loan-to-value (LTV) ratio, Moody's stressed debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) and the transaction's Herfindahl Index (Herf), are within acceptable ranges.

The rating on the interest-only (IO) class, Cl. X-A was affirmed based on the credit quality of its referenced classes.

Moody's rating action reflects a base expected loss of 5.1% of the current pooled balance, compared to 4.4% at Moody's last review. Moody's base expected loss plus realized losses is now 4.6% of the original pooled balance, compared to 4.4% at Moody's last review. Moody's provides a current list of base expected losses for conduit and fusion CMBS transactions on moodys.com at http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_SF215255.

FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:

The performance expectations for a given variable indicate Moody's forward-looking view of the likely range of performance over the medium term. Performance that falls outside the given range can indicate that the collateral's credit quality is stronger or weaker than Moody's had previously expected.

Factors that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings include a significant amount of loan paydowns or amortization, an increase in the pool's share of defeasance or an improvement in pool performance.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include a decline in the performance of the pool, loan concentration, an increase in realized and expected losses from specially serviced and troubled loans or interest shortfalls.

METHODOLOGY UNDERLYING THE RATING ACTION

The principal methodology used in rating all classes except interest-only classes was "US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/391056. The methodologies used in rating interest-only classes were "US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/391056 and "Moody's Approach to Rating Structured Finance Interest-Only (IO) Securities" published in February 2019 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/59126. Please see the list of ratings at the top of this announcement to identify which classes are interest-only (indicated by the *). Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

DEAL PERFORMANCE

As of the December 16, 2022 distribution date, the transaction's aggregate certificate balance has decreased by 9.5% to $884.5 million from $977.1 million at securitization. The certificates are collateralized by 61 mortgage loans ranging in size from less than 1% to 8.7% of the pool, with the top ten loans (excluding defeasance) constituting 50.4% of the pool. Five loans, constituting 4.4% of the pool, have defeased and are secured by US government securities.

Moody's uses a variation of Herf to measure the diversity of loan sizes, where a higher number represents greater diversity. Loan concentration has an important bearing on potential rating volatility, including the risk of multiple notch downgrades under adverse circumstances. The credit neutral Herf score is 40. The pool has a Herf of 27, compared to 29 at Moody's last review.

Thirteen loans, constituting 16.7% of the pool, are on the master servicer's watchlist. The watchlist includes loans that meet certain portfolio review guidelines established as part of the CRE Finance Council (CREFC) monthly reporting package. As part of Moody's ongoing monitoring of a transaction, the agency reviews the watchlist to assess which loans have material issues that could affect performance.

There are currently no loans in special servicing. Moody's has assumed a high default probability for four poorly performing loans. The largest troubled loan is the Shoreline Office Center loan ($21.9 million – 2.5% of the deal) which is secured by a 98,861 square foot (SF) office building located in Mill Valley, a suburb of San Francisco, California. The property's occupancy declined to 82% per the September 2022 rent roll, compared to 89% in December 2020 after multiple tenants vacated at their lease expirations causing the September 2022 NOI to fall below 0.60X. The second largest troubled loan is the Plaza at Legacy loan ($17.6 million – 2.0% of the deal) which is secured by a community shopping center located in Plano, a suburb of Dallas, Texas. The property's occupancy declined to 52% per the September 2022 rent roll, compared to 69% in December 2020 after multiple tenants vacated at their lease expirations causing the September 2022 NOI to fall below 1.25X. The remaining two troubled loans each represent 1% of the pool and are secured by an underperforming hotel and retail asset that have suffered from declining revenues and DSCR since securitization. Moody's has estimated an aggregate loss of $9 million (a 17% expected loss on average) from these troubled loans.

The credit risk of loans is determined primarily by two factors: 1) Moody's assessment of the probability of default, which is largely driven by each loan's DSCR, and 2) Moody's assessment of the severity of loss upon a default, which is largely driven by each loan's loan-to-value ratio, referred to as the Moody's LTV or MLTV. As described in the CMBS methodology used to rate this transaction, we make various adjustments to the MLTV. We adjust the MLTV for each loan using a value that reflects capitalization (cap) rates that are between our sustainable cap rates and market cap rates. We also use an adjusted loan balance that reflects each loan's amortization profile. The MLTV reported in this publication reflects the MLTV before the adjustments described in the methodology.

Moody's received full year 2020 and 2021 operating results for 98% of the pool, and partial year 2022 operating results for 73% of the pool (excluding specially serviced and defeased loans). Moody's weighted average conduit LTV is 110%, compared to 113% at Moody's last review. Moody's conduit component excludes loans with structured credit assessments, defeased and CTL loans, and specially serviced and troubled loans. Moody's net cash flow (NCF) reflects a weighted average haircut of 23% to the most recently available net operating income (NOI). Moody's value reflects a weighted average capitalization rate of 9.7%.

Moody's actual and stressed conduit DSCRs are 1.84X and 0.98X, respectively, compared to 1.69X and 0.97X at the last review. Moody's actual DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and the loan's actual debt service. Moody's stressed DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and a 9.25% stress rate the agency applied to the loan balance.

The top three conduit loans represent 21.8% of the pool balance. The largest loan is the Summit Birmingham Loan ($73.3 million – 8.3% of the pool), which represents a pari passu portion of a $208.0 million mortgage loan. The loan is secured by the fee interest in an approximately 681,000 SF component of an 1,036,240 SF upscale retail and office development located in Birmingham, Alabama. The property is laid out as open-air lifestyle center containing 19 buildings. Anchor tenants include Belk and Saks Fifth Avenue (non-collateral), along with other large retail tenants including Barnes & Noble, Trader Joe's and Gus Mayer. Nordstrom Rack intends to open a new location within the mall in Spring 2023, they will be absorbing a 27,000 SF space and will be the second largest tenant. As of June 2022, the property was approximately 87% occupied compared to 94% in December 2021 and 95% at securitization. The property's NOI has remained in-line with expectations at securitization. The loan is interest only for its entire term and Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 110% and 0.86X, respectively, the same as at the last review.

The second largest loan is the KOMO Plaza Loan ($69.5 million – 7.9% of the pool), which represents a pari passu portion of a $139.0 million mortgage loan. The loan is secured by the borrower's fee simple interest in an approximately 291,000 SF, mixed-use property containing office, data center and retail components. The facility is located in central business district of Seattle, Washington. The property was built in 2000 as offices for the subject's largest tenant, Sinclair Broadcast Group (42% of net rentable area), and was later partially converted to data center space. Other top tenants include Internap Corporation, TierPoint Seattle Holdings, and Vadata, Inc. As of December 2021, the property was 86% occupied compared to 100% in June 2018 and 91% at securitization. The loan is interest only for its entire term and Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 116% and 0.91X, respectively, the same as last review.

The third largest loan is the 85 Tenth Avenue Loan ($50.0 million – 5.7% of the pool), which represents a pari-passu portion of a $255.0 million mortgage loan. The loan is also encumbered by a $141.0 million B-note and $229.0 million in mezzanine debt. The loan is secured by an eleven-story, approximately 632,000 square foot (SF) mixed-use building located in the Chelsea neighborhood of New York City. The property sits at the intersection of Tenth Avenue and West 15th Street, offering views of the Hudson River and access to the High Line. As of January 2023, the property was 81% leased compared to 89% in March 2022, 71% in December 2020 and 100% in December 2017. The second largest tenant GSA (28.1% of NRA), Moet (9%of NRA), and Level 3 Communications (9.6% of NRA) vacated at lease expiration. The property's cash flow has declined since securitization due to the lower occupancy and the 2021 NOI was 26% lower than in 2017. The loan DSCR was 2.26X as of March 2022 based on interest only payments at a 3.8% interest rate. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 87% and 1.05X, respectively.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement, loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected loss for each rated instrument.

Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Ashton Khan

Associate Lead Analyst

Structured Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Matthew Halpern

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Structured Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

