Moody's affirms five classes of CFCRE 2016-C3

Approximately $523 million of structured securities affected

New York, February 23, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has affirmed the ratings on five classes in CFCRE 2016-C3 Mortgage Trust, Commercial Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2016-C3, as follows:

Cl. A-SB, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Jan 10, 2019 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-2, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Jan 10, 2019 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-3, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Jan 10, 2019 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-M, Affirmed Aa2 (sf); previously on Jan 10, 2019 Affirmed Aa2 (sf)

Cl. B, Affirmed A1 (sf); previously on Jan 10, 2019 Affirmed A1 (sf)

RATINGS RATIONALE

The ratings on the five P&I classes were affirmed because the transaction's key metrics, including Moody's loan-to-value (LTV) ratio, Moody's stressed debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) and the transaction's Herfindahl Index (Herf), are within acceptable ranges.

Moody's rating action reflects a base expected loss of 5.3% of the current pooled balance, compared to 4.9% at Moody's last review. Moody's base expected loss plus realized losses is now 5.0% of the original pooled balance, compared to 4.8% at the last review. Moody's provides a current list of base expected losses for conduit and fusion CMBS transactions on moodys.com at http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_SF215255.

FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:

The performance expectations for a given variable indicate Moody's forward-looking view of the likely range of performance over the medium term. Performance that falls outside the given range can indicate that the collateral's credit quality is stronger or weaker than Moody's had previously expected.

Factors that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings include a significant amount of loan paydowns or amortization, an increase in the pool's share of defeasance or an improvement in pool performance.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include a decline in the performance of the pool, loan concentration, an increase in realized and expected losses from specially serviced and troubled loans or interest shortfalls.

METHODOLOGY UNDERLYING THE RATING ACTION

The principal methodology used in these ratings was "US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1258254. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

DEAL PERFORMANCE

As of the February 11, 2022 distribution date, the transaction's aggregate certificate balance has decreased by 6.1% to $660.6 million from $703.6 million at securitization. The certificates are collateralized by 37 mortgage loans ranging in size from less than 1% to 8.4% of the pool, with the top ten loans (excluding defeasance) constituting 53.2% of the pool. Four loans, constituting 12.1% of the pool, have defeased and are secured by US government securities.

Moody's uses a variation of Herf to measure the diversity of loan sizes, where a higher number represents greater diversity. Loan concentration has an important bearing on potential rating volatility, including the risk of multiple notch downgrades under adverse circumstances. The credit neutral Herf score is 40. The pool has a Herf of 20, compared to 22 at Moody's last review.

Ten loans, constituting 26.7% of the pool, are on the master servicer's watchlist. The watchlist includes loans that meet certain portfolio review guidelines established as part of the CRE Finance Council (CREFC) monthly reporting package. As part of Moody's ongoing monitoring of a transaction, the agency reviews the watchlist to assess which loans have material issues that could affect performance.

The trust has not experienced any realized losses and one loan, constituting 4.5% of the pool, is currently in special servicing.

The only specially serviced loan in the pool is the NMS Los Angeles Multifamily Portfolio Loan ($30.0 million --4.5% of the pool), which represents a pari-passu portion of a $120.0 million first mortgage. The loan is secured by the fee interest in six Class-A multifamily properties located in metro Los Angeles, California. Forty-six percent of the units are located in West Los Angeles or Santa Monica, and 54% are located in the San Fernando Valley. The loan transferred to special servicing due to imminent monetary default at the borrower's request as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. In November 2021, the borrower requested an approval for a partial parcel release / defeasance transaction for the portfolio, which was recently approved by the special servicer. In December 2021, the NMS at Northridge and the NMS at Superior (23.1% of the original loan balance with a combined allocated balance at origination of $27,700,000) were both sold. As of the February 2022 payment date, the loan is within its grace period, and is pending to be returned to the master servicer.

Moody's has also assumed a high default probability for seven poorly performing loans, constituting 10.4% of the pool, and has estimated an aggregate loss of $11.7 million (a 17.1% expected loss on average) from these troubled loans and the specially serviced loans. The largest troubled loan is the DoubleTree -- Wichita Airport ($20.4 million -- 3.1% of the pool), which is secured by a 302-room full-service hotel located in Wichita, Kansas. The loan transferred to special servicing in April 2020 for imminent monetary default. The borrower had requested payment relief, and the loan was returned to the master servicer in October 2021 as a modified loan once forbearance terms were implemented. The loan has amortized 7.9% since securitization and is current on its debt service as of the February 2022 payment date.

The second largest troubled loan was the Grand Canyon Parkway Loan ($16.9 million -- 2.6% of the pool), which is secured by an 80,286 square feet (SF) property built in 1999 and located in Las Vegas, Nevada. The loan had transferred to special servicing in April 2021 due to imminent monetary default. The borrower and special servicer agreed on modification terms; the modification closed in October 2021 and the loan returned to the master servicer in December 2021. The remaining troubled loans include loans secured by a mix of property types and have exhibited declining performance in recent years.

The credit risk of loans is determined primarily by two factors: 1) Moody's assessment of the probability of default, which is largely driven by each loan's DSCR, and 2) Moody's assessment of the severity of loss upon a default, which is largely driven by each loan's loan-to-value ratio, referred to as the Moody's LTV or MLTV. As described in the CMBS methodology used to rate this transaction, we make various adjustments to the MLTV. We adjust the MLTV for each loan using a value that reflects capitalization (cap) rates that are between our sustainable cap rates and market cap rates. We also use an adjusted loan balance that reflects each loan's amortization profile. The MLTV reported in this publication reflects the MLTV before the adjustments described in the methodology.

Moody's received full year 2020 operating results for 77% of the pool, and partial year 2021 operating results for 77% of the pool (excluding specially serviced and defeased loans). Moody's weighted average conduit LTV is 123%, compared to 116% at Moody's last review. Moody's conduit component excludes loans with structured credit assessments, defeased and CTL loans, and specially serviced and troubled loans. Moody's net cash flow (NCF) reflects a weighted average haircut of 16% to the most recently available net operating income (NOI). Moody's value reflects a weighted average capitalization rate of 9.9%.

Moody's actual and stressed conduit DSCRs are 1.45X and 0.88X, respectively, compared to 1.52X and 0.93X at the last review. Moody's actual DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and the loan's actual debt service. Moody's stressed DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and a 9.25% stress rate the agency applied to the loan balance.

The top three conduit loans represent 21.6% of the pool balance. The largest loan is the Element LA Loan ($55.5 million -- 8.4% of the pool), which represents a pari passu portion of a $168.0 million first mortgage loan. The loan is secured by a five-building, 284,000 SF, creative office campus in West Los Angeles, California. The property is 100% leased to Riot Games through March 2030. Riot Games is a developer of online video games and the property serves as their global headquarters. Moody's incorporated a Lit/Dark analysis to account for the single-tenant nature of the building. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 118% and 0.88X, the same as at Moody's last review.

The second largest loan is the Empire Mall Loan ($47.3 million -- 7.2% of the pool), which represents a pari passu portion of a $180.1 million first mortgage loan. The loan is secured by the fee and leasehold interests in a 1.1 million SF regional mall located in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. The mall is currently anchored by a JCPenney, Macy's and Dick's Sporting Goods. Two former anchors, Younkers and Sears vacated the property in August 2018 and September 2018, respectively. As of September 2021, the NOI DSCR declined to 1.39X from 1.59X in December 2020. The property is the dominant retail center in the trade area and represents the only enclosed mall within a 75-mile radius. As of the September 2021 rent roll, the property was 67% occupied, compared to 87% in September 2018 and 96% in June 2018. The loan has amortized by 5.3% since securitization. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 134% and 0.83X, respectively, compared to 111% and 0.95X at the last review.

The third largest loan is the 215 West 34th Street & 218 West 35th Street Loan ($40.0 million -- 6.1% of the pool), which is secured by the borrower's fee simple interest in 78,287 SF of retail space, and a leased fee interest in the land and improvements containing a 222,000 SF, 350-key, Renaissance by Marriott hotel. The hotel, which is not part of the collateral, operates subject to a 68-year lease on the improvements with a borrower affiliated tenant. The retail space is currently 100% leased to five tenants with suite sizes ranging from 5,392 SF to 37,108 SF. Property performance has been stable since securitization. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 108% and 0.78X, respectively.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement, loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected loss for each rated instrument.

Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Ashton Khan

Associate Lead Analyst

Structured Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Romina Padhi

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Structured Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

