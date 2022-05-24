Moody's affirms five classes of CFCRE 2016-C4

Approximately $566 million of structured securities affected

New York, May 24, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has affirmed the ratings on five classes in CFCRE 2016-C4 Mortgage Trust, Commercial Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2016-C4 as follows:

Cl. A-SB, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Mar 29, 2019 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-3, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Mar 29, 2019 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-4, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Mar 29, 2019 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-HR, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Mar 29, 2019 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-M, Affirmed Aa3 (sf); previously on Mar 29, 2019 Affirmed Aa3 (sf)

RATINGS RATIONALE

The ratings on the five principal and interest (P&I) classes were affirmed due to their credit support and because the transaction's key metrics, including Moody's loan-to-value (LTV) ratio, Moody's stressed debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) and the transaction's Herfindahl Index (Herf), are within acceptable ranges.

Moody's rating action reflects a base expected loss of 6.4% of the current pooled balance, compared to 5.0% at Moody's last review. Moody's base expected loss plus realized losses is now 5.8% of the original pooled balance, compared to 4.9% at the last review. Moody's provides a current list of base expected losses for conduit and fusion CMBS transactions on moodys.com at http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_SF215255.

FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:

The performance expectations for a given variable indicate Moody's forward-looking view of the likely range of performance over the medium term. Performance that falls outside the given range can indicate that the collateral's credit quality is stronger or weaker than Moody's had previously expected.

Factors that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings include a significant amount of loan paydowns or amortization, an increase in the pool's share of defeasance or an improvement in pool performance.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include a decline in the performance of the pool, loan concentration, an increase in realized and expected losses from specially serviced and troubled loans or interest shortfalls.

METHODOLOGY UNDERLYING THE RATING ACTION

The principal methodology used in these ratings was " US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/74473. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

DEAL PERFORMANCE

As of the April 2022 distribution date, the transaction's aggregate certificate balance has decreased by 10.1% to $755 million from $840 million at securitization. The certificates are collateralized by 47 mortgage loans ranging in size from less than 1% to 9% of the pool, with the top ten loans (excluding defeasance) constituting 49% of the pool. Five loans, constituting 3.9% of the pool, have defeased and are secured by US government securities.

Moody's uses a variation of Herf to measure the diversity of loan sizes, where a higher number represents greater diversity. Loan concentration has an important bearing on potential rating volatility, including the risk of multiple notch downgrades under adverse circumstances. The credit neutral Herf score is 40. The pool has a Herf of 25, compared to 28 at Moody's last review.

Ten loans, constituting 23.8% of the pool, are on the master servicer's watchlist. The watchlist includes loans that meet certain portfolio review guidelines established as part of the CRE Finance Council (CREFC) monthly reporting package. As part of Moody's ongoing monitoring of a transaction, the agency reviews the watchlist to assess which loans have material issues that could affect performance.

No loans have been liquidated from the pool. Two loans, constituting 3.0% of the pool, are currently in special servicing. The larger specially serviced loan is the Marriott University Park Loan ($18.8 million ? 2.5% of the pool), which is secured by a 217-key, full-service hotel located in Salt Lake City, Utah, approximately four miles east of the city's CBD. The property is located on the University of Utah campus, which serves as the main demand driver for the subject hotel. The loan transferred to special servicing in September 2020 due to imminent monetary default at the borrower's request as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. The hotel did not generate enough cash flow to cover expenses in 2020. For the full year 2021, the hotel reported an occupancy rate, ADR, and RevPAR of 63.5%, $131, and $84, respectively. The special servicer reported that the loan assumption had been completed and the loan is pending return to the master servicer. The loan is current as of the April 2022 remittance statement. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 133% and 0.87X, respectively, and the loan is included in the conduit statistics below.

The other specially serviced loan is the Stein Mart Plaza Westlake loan ($3.5 million -- 0.5% of the pool), which is secured by a 100,505 square feet (SF) retail shopping center located in Westlake, OH. The loan transferred to special servicing in April 2021 for imminent monetary default at borrower's request as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. Performance has significantly declined with occupancy decreasing to 33% as of December 2021 from 69% as of December 2019. The servicer reported that the borrower is willing to cooperate with the transition of property title to lender. The loan is reported in foreclosure and was last paid as of April 2022 remittance period.

The credit risk of loans is determined primarily by two factors: 1) Moody's assessment of the probability of default, which is largely driven by each loan's DSCR, and 2) Moody's assessment of the severity of loss upon a default, which is largely driven by each loan's loan-to-value ratio, referred to as the Moody's LTV or MLTV. As described in the CMBS methodology used to rate this transaction, we make various adjustments to the MLTV. We adjust the MLTV for each loan using a value that reflects capitalization (cap) rates that are between our sustainable cap rates and market cap rates. We also use an adjusted loan balance that reflects each loan's amortization profile. The MLTV reported in this publication reflects the MLTV before the adjustments described in the methodology.

Moody's received full year 2020 operating results for 93% of the pool, and full or partial year 2021 operating results for 81% of the pool (excluding defeased loans). Moody's weighted average conduit LTV is 119%, compared to 117% at Moody's last review. Moody's conduit component excludes loans with structured credit assessments, defeased and CTL loans, and troubled loans. Moody's net cash flow (NCF) reflects a weighted average haircut of 16% to the most recently available net operating income (NOI). Moody's value reflects a weighted average capitalization rate of 10.1%.

Moody's actual and stressed conduit DSCRs are 1.46X and 0.94X, respectively, compared to 1.48X and 0.94X at Moody's last review. Moody's actual DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and the loan's actual debt service. Moody's stressed DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and a 9.25% stress rate the agency applied to the loan balance.

The top three conduit loans represent 21.7% of the pool balance. The largest loan is the OZRE Leased Fee Portfolio Loan ($70.0 million ? 9.3% of the pool), which represents a pari-passu portion of a $175.7 million mortgage loan. The loan is secured by the fee interest in land parcels underlying a 58-property portfolio of office and flex/warehouse properties located across four states (Virginia, Pennsylvania, New Jersey and North Carolina). The non-collateral leasehold improvements consist of 44 low- and mid-rise office properties totaling 3.3 million SF, and 14 flex/warehouse properties totaling 642,000 SF. Ground lease payments are generated by leasehold improvements operating subject to a 99-year ground lease (98 years for the New Jersey assets). The properties were 85% leased as of year-end 2021, compared to 94% at securitization. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 100% and 0.82X, respectively, the same as at Moody's last review.

The second largest loan is the Hyatt Regency St. Louis at The Arch Loan ($49.0 million -- 6.5% of the pool), which represents a pari-passu portion of a $98.9 million mortgage loan. The loan is secured by a 910-room, full-service hotel located adjacent to the Gateway Arch in downtown St Louis, MO. The hotel offers four food and beverage outlets, a fitness center, a business center, car rental, a three-level underground parking garage, and 83,000 SF of indoor and outdoor meeting space. The property currently operates under the management agreement with Hyatt Hotels Corporation that runs through December 31, 2028 with two, 10-year renewal options. The property did not generate cash flow to cover expenses in 2020. The borrower had requested relief in relation to the business disruptions due to the coronavirus pandemic, which was provided in the form of a Side Letter Agreement. The loan is current as of the April 2022 remittance. The loan benefits from 9% amortization and Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 144% and 0.88X, respectively, compared to 127% and 0.98X at Moody's last review.

The third largest loan is the AG Life Time Fitness Portfolio Loan ($45.0 million ? 6.0% of the pool), which represents a pari-passu portion of a $174.3 million mortgage loan. The loan is secured by the Borrower's fee simple interest in a portfolio of ten Class A fitness centers located across 9 states (New Jersey, Massachusetts, Illinois, Minnesota, Ohio, Alabama, Virginia, Georgia and Missouri). The properties operate as full-service health clubs and include amenities such as indoor and outdoor swimming pools, basketball courts, yoga and cycle studio rooms, day care facilities, cafes and spas. Due to the significant tenant concentration, Moody's value incorporated a lit/dark analysis. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 142% and 0.96X, respectively, the same as at Moody's last review.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement, loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected loss for each rated instrument.

Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating.. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Dariusz Surmacz

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Structured Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Romina Padhi

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Structured Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

