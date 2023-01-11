Moody's affirms five classes of CFCRE 2016-C6

Approximately $558 million of structured securities affected

New York, January 11, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has affirmed the ratings on five classes in CFCRE 2016-C6 Mortgage Trust, Commercial Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2016-C6:

Cl. A-2, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Aug 25, 2020 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-3, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Aug 25, 2020 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-SB, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Aug 25, 2020 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-M, Affirmed Aa2 (sf); previously on Aug 25, 2020 Affirmed Aa2 (sf)

Cl. X-A*, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Aug 25, 2020 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

* Reflects interest-only classes

RATINGS RATIONALE

The ratings on four principal and interest (P&I) classes were affirmed due to the credit support and because the transaction's key metrics, including Moody's loan-to-value (LTV) ratio, Moody's stressed debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) and the transaction's Herfindahl Index (Herf), are within acceptable ranges.

The rating on the interest-only (IO) class, Cl. X-A, was affirmed based on the credit quality of the referenced classes.

Moody's rating action reflects a base expected loss of 9.0% of the current pooled balance, compared to 7.9% at Moody's last review. Moody's base expected loss plus realized losses is now 8.8% of the original pooled balance, compared to 8.1% at Moody's last review. Moody's provides a current list of base expected losses for conduit and fusion CMBS transactions on moodys.com at http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_SF215255.

FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:

The performance expectations for a given variable indicate Moody's forward-looking view of the likely range of performance over the medium term. Performance that falls outside the given range can indicate that the collateral's credit quality is stronger or weaker than Moody's had previously expected.

Factors that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings include a significant amount of loan paydowns or amortization, an increase in the pool's share of defeasance or an improvement in pool performance.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include a decline in the performance of the pool, loan concentration, an increase in realized and expected losses from specially serviced and troubled loans or interest shortfalls.

METHODOLOGY UNDERLYING THE RATING ACTION

The principal methodology used in rating all classes except interest-only classes was "US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/391056. The methodologies used in rating interest-only classes were "US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/391056 and "Moody's Approach to Rating Structured Finance Interest-Only (IO) Securities" published in February 2019 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/59126. Please see the list of ratings at the top of this announcement to identify which classes are interest-only (indicated by the *). Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

DEAL PERFORMANCE

As of the December 12, 2022 distribution date, the transaction's aggregate certificate balance has decreased by 7.1% to $731.6 million from $787.5 million at securitization. The certificates are collateralized by 43 mortgage loans ranging in size from less than 1% to 9.7% of the pool, with the top ten loans (excluding defeasance) constituting 59.7% of the pool. Eight loans, constituting 10.8% of the pool, have defeased and are secured by US government securities.

Moody's uses a variation of Herf to measure the diversity of loan sizes, where a higher number represents greater diversity. Loan concentration has an important bearing on potential rating volatility, including the risk of multiple notch downgrades under adverse circumstances. The credit neutral Herf score is 40. The pool has a Herf of 16, compared to 20 at Moody's last review.

Seven loans, constituting 14.3% of the pool, are on the master servicer's watchlist. The watchlist includes loans that meet certain portfolio review guidelines established as part of the CRE Finance Council (CREFC) monthly reporting package. As part of Moody's ongoing monitoring of a transaction, the agency reviews the watchlist to assess which loans have material issues that could affect performance.

One loan has been liquidated from the pool, resulting in a realized loss of $3.7 million (for a loss severity of 53%). Four loans, constituting 6.7% of the pool, are currently in special servicing.

The largest specially serviced loan is the Waterstone 7 Portfolio loan ($21.9 million -- 3.0% of the pool), which is secured by seven retail properties located in Massachusetts and New Hampshire. The loan transferred to special servicing in March 2018 due to a non-permitted transfer and a consent and modification was finalized in November 2018. However, the loan has remained in special servicing and has been between current and 30 days delinquent over the twelve past months. Special servicer commentary indicates they were able to reach an approved settlement agreement in relation to a ground lease consent and are working to return the loan to the master servicer. The most recent November 2022 appraisal value represented a 28% decline from securitization but remained above the outstanding loan balance. The property's NOI has declined since securitization and the NOI DSCR was 1.26X in June 2022. The loan has amortized by 8.7% after an initial interest only period.

The second largest specially serviced loan is the TEK Park loan ($15.7 million – 2.1% of the pool), which is secured by the borrower's fee simple interest in a 514,033 SF, flex office park located in Breinigsville, Pennsylvania. The property was 61% in December 2021 down from 79% in December 2020 and 85% at securitization. The property faces additional lease rollover risk with approximately 128,585 SF set to expire by October 2023 (25% of the total collateral NRA). This includes the largest tenant, occupying 25% of the NRA, which has previously downsized their space and has a current lease expires in October 2023. The loan transferred to special servicing in January 2022 due to imminent default as a result of the lease rollover. As of the December 2022 remittance, this loan is current on P&I payments and has amortized by 10% since securitization, however, the cash flow may be negatively impacted if certain tenants vacate at their upcoming lease expirations.

The remaining two specially serviced each represent less than 1% of the deal and are secured by a ground floor retail condo located at 312-314 Bleecker Street in New York, New York and a 241-unit limited-service hotel located in Saddle Brook, New Jersey.

Moody's has also assumed a high default probability for four poorly performing loans. The largest troubled loan is the 7th & Pine Seattle Retail & Parking loan ($60 million – 8.2% of the deal) which is secured a 361,650 SF mixed-used building that consists of a seven-story building featuring a 950-stall parking garage (337,510 SF) with 24,140 SF of ground floor retail located in downtown Seattle, Washington. The property is adjacent to the Grand Hyatt Seattle hotel (non-collateral), which is owned by a borrower affiliate, and situated directly across from the street from the Washington State Convention Center. This loan had previously transferred to special servicing in May 2020 due to payment default as a result of the pandemic but was returned to the master as a corrected loan in June 2020. The property's revenue has declined significantly since securitization due to both a decline in occupancy and lower parking revenue. The loan remains current as of the December 2022 payment date, however, the loan is interest only and the NOI DSCR was 0.82X through September 2022. The second largest troubled loan is the Holiday Inn Indianapolis - Carmel loan ($13.1 million – 1.8% of the deal) which is secured by a limited-service hotel located in Indianapolis, Indiana. The asset has exhibited improving performance from the pandemic low, however, the property's NOI remains well below levels at securitization. The remaining two troubled loans are secured by a mixed-use asset in Sacramento, California and a retail property located in Sonoma, California that are both reflecting occupancy issues. Moody's has estimated an aggregate loss of $35.5 million (a 26.5% expected loss on average) from these specially serviced and troubled loans.

The credit risk of loans is determined primarily by two factors: 1) Moody's assessment of the probability of default, which is largely driven by each loan's DSCR, and 2) Moody's assessment of the severity of loss upon a default, which is largely driven by each loan's loan-to-value ratio, referred to as the Moody's LTV or MLTV. As described in the CMBS methodology used to rate this transaction, we make various adjustments to the MLTV. We adjust the MLTV for each loan using a value that reflects capitalization (cap) rates that are between our sustainable cap rates and market cap rates. We also use an adjusted loan balance that reflects each loan's amortization profile. The MLTV reported in this publication reflects the MLTV before the adjustments described in the methodology.

Moody's received full year 2020 for 95% and 92% for 2021 operating results of the pool, and partial year 2022 operating results for 77% of the pool (excluding specially serviced and defeased loans). Moody's weighted average conduit LTV is 111%, compared to 117% at Moody's last review. Moody's conduit component excludes loans with structured credit assessments, defeased and CTL loans, and specially serviced and troubled loans. Moody's net cash flow (NCF) reflects a weighted average haircut of 26% to the most recently available net operating income (NOI). Moody's value reflects a weighted average capitalization rate of 9.8%.

Moody's actual and stressed conduit DSCRs are 1.98X and 0.98X, respectively, compared to 1.60X and 0.90X at the last review. Moody's actual DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and the loan's actual debt service. Moody's stressed DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and a 9.25% stress rate the agency applied to the loan balance.

The loan with a structured credit assessment is the Vertex Pharmaceuticals HQ Loan ($70.0 million -- 9.6% of the pool), which represents a pari passu portion of a $425 million senior mortgage loan. The total debt also includes $195 million of mezzanine debt, which is held outside of the trust. The loan is secured by the borrower's fee simple interest in a two-building, Class-A office complex located in the Seaport District of Boston, Massachusetts. Vertex leases 100% of the office (429,147 SF), lab (476,670 SF) and mechanical (164,736 SF) space through December 2028. In addition, the property consists of 49,906 SF of ground floor retail and associated storage space leased to multiple tenants. Due to the significant tenant concentration, Moody's value incorporated a lit/dark analysis. The loan is interest-only for its entire term and provides for a hyper-amortization feature that is triggered upon an Anticipated Repayment Date (ARD) in 2026. Moody's structured credit assessment and stressed DSCR are aa1 (sca.pd) and 1.52X, respectively.

The top three conduit loans represent 25% of the pool balance. The largest loan is the Hill7 Office Loan ($71.0 million -- 9.7% of the pool), which represents a pari passu portion of a $101 million mortgage loan. The loan is secured by the borrower's fee simple interest in an 11-story, Class A office building located in the CBD of Seattle, WA. The property is comprised of 280,425 SF of office space on 10 floors, 5,265 of ground-floor retail space, as well as 385 parking spaces in a below-ground lot. The property is LEED Gold certified. The property's tenant roster is concentrated, with three tenants representing a combined 97.9% of NRA (39.6% leased to Redfin, 39.3% to HBO, and 19.0% to WeWork) with all leases expiring in 2025 or later. As of September 2022, the property was 100% leased compared to 99% in December 2021, and 80% at securitization. The loan is interest only throughout the entire 10-year loan term and Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 109% and 0.89X, respectively, the same as at the last review.

The second largest loan is the Potomac Mills Loan ($70.0 million -- 9.6% of the pool), which represents a pari passu portion of a $291 million senior mortgage. The loan is also encumbered by $125 million B-note. The loan is secured by the borrower's fee simple interest in a Class A, super-regional outlet mall located in Woodbridge, Virginia, approximately 25 miles south of Washington, DC. The property contains approximately 1,840,009 SF of retail space, of which 1,460,009 SF serves as collateral for the loan. Potomac Mills is anchored by retailers such as IKEA (non-collateral anchor), Burlington Coat Factory (non-collateral anchor), Costco Warehouse, J.C. Penney, Marshalls and an 18-screen AMC Theatres. As of September 2022, the property was 92% leased compared to 91% leased as of September 2021. The property's 2021 NOI was 7% lower than in 2017, however, the loan's NOI DSCR remains above 4.20X. The loan is interest only throughout the entire 10-year loan term and Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 75% and 1.31X, respectively.

The third largest loan is the Fresno Fashion Fair Loan ($40.0 million -- 5.5% of the pool), which represents a pari-passu portion of a $325 million mortgage loan. The loan is secured by a 593,093 SF component of a 957,944 SF combination enclosed and open-air, super-regional mall located in Fresno, CA. Fresno Fashion Fair Mall contains four anchors comprised of Macy's, JC Penney, Forever 21 and Macy's Men's & Children. The anchor collateral for the loan includes only the JC Penney and Macy's Men's & Children spaces. As of September 2022, the collateral was approximately 95% leased, compared to 93% as of December 2021 and 88% at securitization. The reported sales for comparable in-line tenants less than 10,000 SF (including Apple store) were $991 PSF for the 12-month period ending September 2022, compared to $907 PSF for the 12-month period ending September 2021. The property's NOI has been stable since securitization. The loan is interest only throughout the entire 10-year loan term and Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 133% and 0.71X, respectively

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement, loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected loss for each rated instrument.

Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Ashton Khan

Associate Lead Analyst

Structured Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Matthew Halpern

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Structured Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

