Moody's affirms five classes of CFCRE 2017-C8

Approximately $361 million of structured securities affected

New York, November 02, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has affirmed the ratings on five classes in CFCRE 2017-C8 Mortgage Trust, Commercial Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2017-C8 as follows:

Cl. A-3, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Mar 27, 2020 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-4, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Mar 27, 2020 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-M, Affirmed Aa2 (sf); previously on Mar 27, 2020 Affirmed Aa2 (sf)

Cl. A-SB, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Mar 27, 2020 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. X-A*, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Mar 27, 2020 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

* Reflects interest-only classes

RATINGS RATIONALE

The ratings on the four principal and interest (P&I) classes were affirmed because the transaction's key metrics, including Moody's loan-to-value (LTV) ratio, Moody's stressed debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) and the transaction's Herfindahl Index (Herf), are within acceptable ranges.

The rating on the interest-only (IO) class was affirmed based on the credit quality of its referenced classes.

Moody's rating action reflects a base expected loss of 7.6% of the current pooled balance, compared to 6.4% at Moody's last review. Moody's base expected loss plus realized losses is now 6.8% of the original pooled balance, compared to 6.2% at the last review. Moody's provides a current list of base expected losses for conduit and fusion CMBS transactions on moodys.com at http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_SF215255.

FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:

The performance expectations for a given variable indicate Moody's forward-looking view of the likely range of performance over the medium term. Performance that falls outside the given range can indicate that the collateral's credit quality is stronger or weaker than Moody's had previously expected.

Factors that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings include a significant amount of loan paydowns or amortization, an increase in the pool's share of defeasance or an improvement in pool performance.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include a decline in the performance of the pool, loan concentration, an increase in realized and expected losses from specially serviced and troubled loans or interest shortfalls.

METHODOLOGY UNDERLYING THE RATING ACTION

The principal methodology used in rating all classes except interest-only classes was "US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/391056. The methodologies used in rating interest-only classes were "US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/391056 and "Moody's Approach to Rating Structured Finance Interest-Only (IO) Securities" published in February 2019 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/59126. Please see the list of ratings at the top of this announcement to identify which classes are interest-only (indicated by the *). Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

DEAL PERFORMANCE

As of the October 17, 2022 distribution date, the transaction's aggregate certificate balance has decreased by 16% to $539 million from $645 million at securitization. The certificates are collateralized by 37 mortgage loans ranging in size from less than 1% to 10% of the pool, with the top ten loans (excluding defeasance) constituting 60% of the pool.

Moody's uses a variation of Herf to measure the diversity of loan sizes, where a higher number represents greater diversity. Loan concentration has an important bearing on potential rating volatility, including the risk of multiple notch downgrades under adverse circumstances. The credit neutral Herf score is 40. The pool has a Herf of 21, compared to 25 at the last review.

As of the October 2022 remittance report, loans representing 90% were current or within their grace period on their debt service payments, 2% were beyond their grace period but less than 30 days delinquent and 7% were between 30 – 59 days delinquent.

Ten loans, constituting 36% of the pool, are on the master servicer's watchlist. The watchlist includes loans that meet certain portfolio review guidelines established as part of the CRE Finance Council (CREFC) monthly reporting package. As part of Moody's ongoing monitoring of a transaction, the agency reviews the watchlist to assess which loans have material issues that could affect performance.

One loan has been liquidated from the pool, resulting in an aggregate realized loss of $2.7 million (for an average loss severity of 14%). Four loans, constituting 10% of the pool, are currently in special servicing. Three of the specially serviced loans, representing 9% of the pool, have transferred to special servicing since March 2020.

The largest specially serviced loan is the Flats East Bank Phase I Loan ($22.0 million – 4.1% of the pool), which is secured by the borrower's fee interest in a mixed-use development located in Cleveland, OH. Collateral for the loan includes a select-service Aloft Hotel containing 150 guestrooms, 33,166 square feet (SF) of retail space, and a 174- space, surface parking lot. The loan transferred to special servicing in June 2020 due to imminent monetary default in relation to the business disruptions from the pandemic. The loan has amortized 8.2% since securitization. An updated appraised value from April 2022 represented a 24% decline from the value at securitization. As of the October 2022 payment date, the loan was last paid through its August 2022 payment date. The special servicer has executed a settlement agreement with the borrower.

The second largest specially serviced loan is the 340 Bryant Loan ($ 15.9 million – 2.9% of the pool), which is secured by a 62,270 SF, four-story creative-office building that is located in the center of the South of Market ("SoMa") district, San Francisco, California. The loan transferred to special servicing in September 2022 due to imminent monetary default. Property performance has deteriorated significantly since 2019 as the largest tenant, Switchfly (77% of the net rentable area (NRA)) terminated their lease. The remaining space is occupied by Logitech Inc. with lease expiration in April 2023.

The third largest specially serviced loan is the Euless Town Center Loan ($11.6 million – 2.2% of the pool), which is secured by the borrower's fee simple interest in a 239,519 SF anchored retail center located at 1201 Airport Freeway in Euless, Texas. The loan had briefly transferred to special servicing in May 2020 and had returned to the master servicer by October 2020. The master servicer had reached out to borrower to gain clarity on any rent relief provided to tenants. The loan transferred back to special servicing in September 2022 due to non-compliance with the implementation of cash management. The special servicer has reached out to borrower with pre-negotiation letter to be executed and is in the process of engaging counsel.

The remaining specially serviced loan is less than 1% of the pool and is secured by a limited-service hotel in Liverpool, NY.

Moody's has also assumed a high default probability for one poorly performing loan, constituting 0.8% of the pool, which is secured by a mixed-use property in New Haven, CT and has estimated an aggregate loss of $11.1 million (a 25% expected loss on average) from the specially serviced and troubled loans.

The credit risk of loans is determined primarily by two factors: 1) Moody's assessment of the probability of default, which is largely driven by each loan's DSCR, and 2) Moody's assessment of the severity of loss upon a default, which is largely driven by each loan's loan-to-value ratio, referred to as the Moody's LTV or MLTV. As described in the CMBS methodology used to rate this transaction, we make various adjustments to the MLTV. We adjust the MLTV for each loan using a value that reflects capitalization (cap) rates that are between our sustainable cap rates and market cap rates. We also use an adjusted loan balance that reflects each loan's amortization profile. The MLTV reported in this publication reflects the MLTV before the adjustments described in the methodology.

Moody's received full year 2021 operating results for 92% of the pool, and partial year 2022 operating results for 77% of the pool (excluding specially serviced and defeased loans). Moody's weighted average conduit LTV is 119%, compared to 121% at Moody's last review. Moody's conduit component excludes loans with structured credit assessments, defeased and CTL loans, and specially serviced and troubled loans. Moody's net cash flow (NCF) reflects a weighted average haircut of 18% to the most recently available net operating income (NOI), excluding hotel properties that had significantly depressed NOI in 2020/2021. Moody's value reflects a weighted average capitalization rate of 10.1%.

Moody's actual and stressed conduit DSCRs are 1.41X and 0.94X, respectively, compared to 1.40X and 0.93X at the last review. Moody's actual DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and the loan's actual debt service. Moody's stressed DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and a 9.25% stress rate the agency applied to the loan balance.

The top three conduit loans represent 25% of the pool balance. The largest loan is the Ohio Valley Plaza Loan ($54.7 million – 10.1% of the pool), which is secured by the borrower's fee simple interest in a 657,669 SF, anchored retail center located in St. Clairsville, Ohio, approximately 70 miles southwest of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The property is comprised of 18 single-story buildings that were developed in phases between in 1996 and 2002. As of June 2022, the property was 99% occupied, compared to 99% as of December 2021 and 98% as of December 2020. The majority of the collateral is occupied by four anchor tenants: Wal-Mart Supercenter, Lowe's, Sam's Club, and Kroger. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 119% and 0.84X, respectively, compared to 120% and 0.84X at the last review.

The second largest loan is the Pershing Square Building Loan ($44.0 million – 8.2% of the pool), which is secured by the borrower's fee simple interest in a 15-story, mixed-use building located in downtown Los Angeles, California. The property consists of 114,999 SF of creative office space, 14,969 SF of open-air rooftop restaurant space, 12,998 SF of ground floor retail space and 10,415 SF of below-grade restaurant space. As of June 2022, the property was 76% occupied, compared to 76% as of December 2021 and 90% as of December 2020. Occupancy has declined at the property due to the second largest tenant downsizing, and not renewing 7.56% of the NRA. The property also has near-term rollover risk as 37% of the NRA has a scheduled lease expiration in 2023. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 143% and 0.72X, respectively, compared to 134% and 0.77X at the last review.

The third largest loan is the Crossings at Hobart Loan ($38.4 million – 7.1% of the pool), which is secured by the borrower's fee simple interest in a 772,383 SF, anchored retail center located in Merrillville, Indiana. The property is located approximately 45 miles southeast of the Chicago CBD and one mile east of Interstate 65. The property consists of 17 buildings constructed in various phases from 1988 to 2009. The three largest tenants are Walmart (26.7% of the NRA), Hobby Lobby (7.8% of NRA), and Dick's Sporting Goods (6.5% of NRA). As of June 2022, the property was 95% occupied, compared to 87% as of December 2021 and 99% as of December 2020. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 106% and 0.97X, respectively, compared to 112% and 0.92X at the last review.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement, loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected loss for each rated instrument.

Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Jikai Lu

Associate Lead Analyst

Structured Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

Romina Padhi

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Structured Finance Group

Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

