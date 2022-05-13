Moody's affirms five classes of CGCMT 2015-GC31

Approximately $502 million of structured securities affected

New York, May 13, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has affirmed the ratings on five classes in Citigroup Commercial Mortgage Trust 2015-GC31 as follows:

Cl. A-3, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Jun 30, 2021 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-4, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Jun 30, 2021 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-AB, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Jun 30, 2021 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-S, Affirmed Aa2 (sf); previously on Jun 30, 2021 Affirmed Aa2 (sf)

Cl. X-A*, Affirmed Aa1 (sf); previously on Jun 30, 2021 Affirmed Aa1 (sf)

* Reflects interest-only classes

RATINGS RATIONALE

The ratings on the five P&I classes were affirmed due to the credit support and because the transaction's key metrics, including Moody's loan-to-value (LTV) ratio, Moody's stressed debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) and the transaction's Herfindahl Index (Herf), are within acceptable ranges.

The rating on the IO class was affirmed based on the credit quality of the referenced classes.

Moody's rating action reflects a base expected loss of 7.1% of the current pooled balance, compared to 5.4% at Moody's last review. Moody's base expected loss plus realized losses is now 6.6% of the original pooled balance, compared to 5.3% at the last review. Moody's provides a current list of base expected losses for conduit and fusion CMBS transactions on moodys.com at http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_SF215255.

FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:

The performance expectations for a given variable indicate Moody's forward-looking view of the likely range of performance over the medium term. Performance that falls outside the given range can indicate that the collateral's credit quality is stronger or weaker than Moody's had previously expected.

Factors that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings include a significant amount of loan paydowns or amortization, an increase in the pool's share of defeasance or an improvement in pool performance.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include a decline in the performance of the pool, loan concentration, an increase in realized and expected losses from specially serviced and troubled loans or interest shortfalls.

METHODOLOGY UNDERLYING THE RATING ACTION

The methodologies used in rating all classes except interest-only classes were "US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1258254 and "Large Loan and Single Asset/Single Borrower Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1250766. The methodologies used in rating interest-only classes were "US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1258254, "Large Loan and Single Asset/Single Borrower Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1250766, and "Moody's Approach to Rating Structured Finance Interest-Only (IO) Securities" published in February 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1111179. Please see the list of ratings at the top of this announcement to identify which classes are interest-only (indicated by the *). Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

DEAL PERFORMANCE

As of the April 2022 distribution date, the transaction's aggregate certificate balance has decreased by 9% to $659 million from $723 million at securitization. The certificates are collateralized by 47 mortgage loans ranging in size from less than 1% to 15% of the pool, with the top ten loans (excluding defeasance) constituting 62% of the pool. Thirteen loans, constituting 16% of the pool, have defeased and are secured by US government securities.

Moody's uses a variation of Herf to measure the diversity of loan sizes, where a higher number represents greater diversity. Loan concentration has an important bearing on potential rating volatility, including the risk of multiple notch downgrades under adverse circumstances. The credit neutral Herf score is 40. The pool has a Herf of 12, compared to 14 at Moody's last review.

As of the April 2022 remittance report, loans representing 97% were current or within their grace period on their debt service payments, 1% was beyond their grace period but less than 30 days delinquent and 1% was in foreclosure.

Eight loans, constituting 31% of the pool, are on the master servicer's watchlist. The watchlist includes loans that meet certain portfolio review guidelines established as part of the CRE Finance Council (CREFC) monthly reporting package. As part of Moody's ongoing monitoring of a transaction, the agency reviews the watchlist to assess which loans have material issues that could affect performance.

One loan has been liquidated from the pool, resulting in a realized loss of $1.1 million (for a loss severity of 18.5%). Two loans, constituting 15.9% of the pool, are currently in special servicing.

The largest specially serviced loan is the 135 South LaSalle loan ($100.0 million -- 15.2% of the pool), which is secured by a 44-story, Class A office tower located in downtown Chicago, Illinois. The loan was transferred to special servicing effective in November 2021 after the largest tenant, Bank of America (61% of the net rentable area (NRA)), vacated the property at the lease maturity in July 2021 (95% of their space expired on this date, with the remainder in 2023). The property was 21.5% leased as of December 2021. The loan is interest only for the entire term and is last paid through the October 2021 payment date. An updated appraisal was reported in January 2022 that represented a 61% decline from its value at securitization but still above the outstanding loan amount. No appraisal reduction has been recognized on this loan.

The second largest specially serviced loan is the Walgreens-Smithfield loan ($5.2 million – 0.8% of the pool), which is secured by a single-tenant property located in North Smithfield, Rhode Island and leased by Walgreens through April 2090. Walgreens went dark in December 2019 and the loan was transferred to special servicing in September 2020. The loan is interest only for the entire term and remained current as of the April 2022 remittance report.

Moody's has also assumed a high default probability for two poorly performing loans, constituting 3.6% of the pool, and has estimated an aggregate loss of $30.8 million (a 24% expected loss on average) from these specially serviced and troubled loans. The troubled loans include a mixed use property located in Sugar Land, Texas, which has had deterioration in performance impacted by coronavirus-related disruptions, and a portfolio that consists of two single tenant properties whose tenants have vacated.

The credit risk of loans is determined primarily by two factors: 1) Moody's assessment of the probability of default, which is largely driven by each loan's DSCR, and 2) Moody's assessment of the severity of loss upon a default, which is largely driven by each loan's loan-to-value ratio, referred to as the Moody's LTV or MLTV. As described in the CMBS methodology used to rate this transaction, we make various adjustments to the MLTV. We adjust the MLTV for each loan using a value that reflects capitalization (cap) rates that are between our sustainable cap rates and market cap rates. We also use an adjusted loan balance that reflects each loan's amortization profile. The MLTV reported in this publication reflects the MLTV before the adjustments described in the methodology.

Moody's received full year 2020 operating results for 100% of the pool, and full or partial year 2021 operating results for 90% of the pool (excluding specially serviced and defeased loans). Moody's weighted average conduit LTV is 110%, compared to 105% at Moody's last review. Moody's conduit component excludes loans with structured credit assessments, defeased and CTL loans, and specially serviced and troubled loans. Moody's net cash flow (NCF) reflects a weighted average haircut of 13% to the most recently available net operating income (NOI). Moody's value reflects a weighted average capitalization rate of 10.0%.

Moody's actual and stressed conduit DSCRs are 1.70X and 1.03X, respectively, compared to 2.11X and 1.09X at the last review. Moody's actual DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and the loan's actual debt service. Moody's stressed DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and a 9.25% stress rate the agency applied to the loan balance.

The top three conduit loans represent 26.7% of the pool balance. The largest loan is the Selig Office Portfolio loan ($72.0 million -- 10.9% of the pool), which represents a pari-passu portion of a $345 million mortgage loan. The loan is secured by nine office properties in Seattle, Washington. The largest of the nine properties, 1000 Second Avenue, is in Seattle's downtown financial district, while the other properties are concentrated in the Lower Queen Anne / Lake Union and Denny Regrade neighborhoods. The buildings were constructed between 1971 and 1986 and have been selectively upgraded as needed. The portfolio was collectively 84% leased as of December 2021, compared to 91% leased as of December 2020 and 95% leased as of December 2019. The loan is full term interest-only. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 116% and 0.89X, respectively, the same as at Moody's last review.

The second largest loan is the Dallas Market Center loan ($62.6 million -- 9.5% of the pool), which represents a pari-passu portion of a $228.4 million mortgage loan. The loan is secured by a 3.1 million square feet (SF) portion within two wholesale trade mart centers located in Dallas, TX. The property comprises a portion of the four building Dallas Market Center Complex, which includes the World Trade Center, Trade Mart, International Trade Plaza and Market Hall. Only the World Trade Center and Trade Mart contribute to the collateral, however, the non-collateral buildings are owned by an affiliate of the borrower. The World Trade Center is a 15-story building that was built in 1974 and expanded in 1978. The building contains approximately 1.94 million SF of rentable permanent showroom space. The Trade Mart is a 5-story building originally constructed in 1959 and expanded in 2007. The property has experienced a decline in NOI since year-end 2017. The trailing-twelve-month NOI reported as of June 2021 was down 30% when compared to the Underwritten NOI at securitization, but saw a 6% increase when compared to the NOI reported in 2020. As of June 2021, the property was 84% leased compared to 85% in December 2020 and 79% in February 2019. The loan has amortized by 13% since securitization and Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 120% and 0.99X, respectively, compared to 121% and 0.98X at the last review.

The third largest loan is the Pasadena Office Tower loan ($41.4 million -- 6.3% of the pool), which is secured by the fee simple interest in a nine-story, multi-tenant office building and an adjacent parking structure located in Pasadena, California. As of the December 2021 rent roll, the property was 69% leased compared to 87% in December 2020 and 86% in December 2019. The decline in occupancy is mostly due to a major tenant occupying 15,821 SF (11% of the NRA) vacating at their lease expiration in December 2021. Some additional smaller tenants have also vacated the property. Per the December 2021 rent roll, two new leases totaling 6,853 SF (5% of the NRA) will commence in May 2022. The loan has amortized by 1.4% since securitization and Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 153% and 0.69X, respectively, compared to 143% and 0.72X at the last review.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement, loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected loss for each rated instrument.

Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Kevin Li

Asst Vice President - Analyst

Structured Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Romina Padhi

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Structured Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

