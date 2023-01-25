Moody's affirms five classes of CGCMT 2016-37

Approximately $390 million of structured securities affected

New York, January 25, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has affirmed the ratings on five classes in Citigroup Commercial Mortgage Trust 2016-GC37, Commercial Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2016-GC37 as follows:

Cl. A-3, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Jul 27, 2021 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-4, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Jul 27, 2021 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-AB, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Jul 27, 2021 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-S, Affirmed Aa3 (sf); previously on Jul 27, 2021 Affirmed Aa3 (sf)

Cl. X-A*, Affirmed Aa1 (sf); previously on Jul 27, 2021 Affirmed Aa1 (sf)

* Reflects Interest-Only Classes

RATINGS RATIONALE

The ratings on the P&I classes were affirmed because of their credit support and the transaction's key metrics, including Moody's loan-to-value (LTV) ratio, Moody's stressed debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) and the transaction's Herfindahl Index (Herf), are within acceptable ranges.

The ratings on the IO class was affirmed based on the credit quality of the referenced classes.

Moody's rating action reflects a base expected loss of 8.5% of the current pooled balance, compared to 7.9% at Moody's last review. Moody's base expected loss plus realized losses is now 8.6% of the original pooled balance, compared to 7.0% at the last review. Moody's provides a current list of base expected losses for conduit and fusion CMBS transactions on moodys.com at http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_SF215255.

FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:

The performance expectations for a given variable indicate Moody's forward-looking view of the likely range of performance over the medium term. Performance that falls outside the given range can indicate that the collateral's credit quality is stronger or weaker than Moody's had previously expected.

Factors that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings include a significant amount of loan paydowns or amortization, an increase in the pool's share of defeasance or an improvement in pool performance.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include a decline in the performance of the pool, loan concentration, an increase in realized and expected losses from specially serviced and troubled loans or interest shortfalls.

METHODOLOGY UNDERLYING THE RATING ACTION

The principal methodology used in rating all classes except interest-only classes was "US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/391056. The methodologies used in rating interest-only classes were "US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/391056 and "Moody's Approach to Rating Structured Finance Interest-Only (IO) Securities" published in February 2019 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/59126. Please see the list of ratings at the top of this announcement to identify which classes are interest-only (indicated by the *). Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

DEAL PERFORMANCE

As of the January 12, 2023 distribution date, the transaction's aggregate certificate balance has decreased by 21.6% to $545 million from $695 million at securitization. The certificates are collateralized by 47 mortgage loans ranging in size from less than 1% to 13% of the pool, with the top ten loans (excluding defeasance) constituting 60.3% of the pool. Nine loans, constituting 15.0% of the pool, have defeased and are secured by US government securities.

Moody's uses a variation of Herf to measure the diversity of loan sizes, where a higher number represents greater diversity. Loan concentration has an important bearing on potential rating volatility, including the risk of multiple notch downgrades under adverse circumstances. The credit neutral Herf score is 40. The pool has a Herf of 15, compared to 20 at Moody's last review.

As of the January 2023 remittance report, all loans were current on their debt service payments.

Eleven loans, constituting 27.8% of the pool, are on the master servicer's watchlist. The watchlist includes loans that meet certain portfolio review guidelines established as part of the CRE Finance Council (CREFC) monthly reporting package. As part of Moody's ongoing monitoring of a transaction, the agency reviews the watchlist to assess which loans have material issues that could affect performance.

No loans have been liquidated from the pool and no loans are currently in special servicing.

Moody's has assumed a high default probability for three poorly performing loans, constituting 9.1% of the pool, and has estimated an aggregate loss of $11.3 million (a 23% expected loss on average) from these troubled loans. The largest troubled loan is the West LA Office - 350 South Beverly Drive Loan ($33.1 million – 6.1% of the pool), which is secured by a 60,281 square feet (SF) office property located in Beverly Hills, CA. The property was built in 1989 and comprises of three stories of office space and four stories of underground parking. Property performance has declined since 2019 due to a significant decrease in occupancy as the largest tenant, Untitled Entertainment (28.3% of net rentable area (NRA)) vacated the property in March 2020. As of March 2022, the property was 42% leased, compared to 98% leased in 2019. The loan is currently on the watchlist and is being monitored for low DSCR. The second largest troubled loan is the Staybridge Cleveland Mayfield Loan ($8.1 million – 1.9% of the pool), which is secured by a 123-key extended stay hotel located in Mayfield Heights, OH. Property performance had slightly declined from 2018 to 2019, and was further impacted significantly due to business disruptions from the coronavirus pandemic. The third troubled loan is the Whitney Gray Building Loan ($4.7 million - 1.2% of the pool), which is secured by a mixed-use property in Portland, OR. Property performance had been impacted due to lower rental rates offered to retain tenants, which was caused by the pandemic.

The credit risk of loans is determined primarily by two factors: 1) Moody's assessment of the probability of default, which is largely driven by each loan's DSCR, and 2) Moody's assessment of the severity of loss upon a default, which is largely driven by each loan's loan-to-value ratio, referred to as the Moody's LTV or MLTV. As described in the CMBS methodology used to rate this transaction, we make various adjustments to the MLTV. We adjust the MLTV for each loan using a value that reflects capitalization (cap) rates that are between our sustainable cap rates and market cap rates. We also use an adjusted loan balance that reflects each loan's amortization profile. The MLTV reported in this publication reflects the MLTV before the adjustments described in the methodology.

Moody's received full year 2021 operating results for 100% of the pool, and full or partial year 2022 operating results for 96% of the pool (excluding specially serviced and defeased loans). Moody's weighted average conduit LTV is 118%, compared to 120% at Moody's last review. Moody's conduit component excludes loans with structured credit assessments, defeased and CTL loans, and specially serviced and troubled loans. Moody's net cash flow (NCF) reflects a weighted average haircut of 12.9% to the most recently available net operating income (NOI). Moody's value reflects a weighted average capitalization rate of 9.6%.

Moody's actual and stressed conduit DSCRs are 1.29X and 0.91X, respectively, compared to 1.26X and 0.87X at the last review. Moody's actual DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and the loan's actual debt service. Moody's stressed DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and a 9.25% stress rate the agency applied to the loan balance.

The top three conduit loans represent 12.8% of the pool balance. The largest loan is the Sheraton Denver Downtown Fee Loan ($70 million – 12.8% of the pool), which represents a pari passu portion of a $180 million mortgage loan. The collateral for the loan is the leased fee interest associated with a 4.38-acre parcel of land located at 1550 Court Place in Denver, Colorado. The subject parcel generates revenue through a 99-year ground lease dated December 9, 2015. The non-collateral improvements are represented by the Sheraton Denver Downtown, a 1,231-key, full-service hotel that was constructed in 1959 and renovated in 2008-2010. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 109% and 0.64X, respectively, unchanged from Moody's last review.

The second largest loan is the 79 Madison Avenue Loan ($40.0 million – 7.3% of the pool), which represents a pari passu portion of a $85 million mortgage loan. The controlling Note A-1 (balance of $45,000,000) was contributed to the CGCMT 2016-P3 trust. The loan is secured by a 17-story, Class B office building located at the northeast corner of Madison Avenue and 28th Street in New York, New York. As of September 2022, the property was 68% leased, compared to 100% in 2020 and 98% at securitization. The decline in occupancy is attributed to WeWork (48.8% of NRA), reducing their space by 72,000 SF, as well as the departure of other smaller tenants. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 140% and 0.79X, respectively, compared to 136% and 0.79X at last review.

The third largest loan is the Williams Mullen Center Loan ($39.7 million – 7.3% of the pool), which is secured by a Class A, 206,000 SF, 15-story office building located in the CBD of Richmond, Virginia. As of September 2022, the property was 90% leased, compared to 99% leased as of September 2021 and 95% at securitization. The largest tenant, Williams Mullen, a Richmond-based law firm and lobbying group, is headquartered at the property and occupies 163,338 SF (or 79.4% of the NRA). Due to the significant tenant concentration, Moody's value incorporated a partial lit/dark analysis. The loan has amortized 23% since securitization. and Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 90% and 1.37X, respectively, compared to 103% and 1.18X at last review.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement, loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected loss for each rated instrument.

Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

