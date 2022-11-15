Moody's affirms five classes of CGCMT 2016-C3

Approximately $479 million of structured securities affected

New York, November 15, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has affirmed the ratings on five classes in Citigroup Commercial Mortgage Trust 2016-C3, Commercial Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2016-C3 as follows:

Cl. A-3, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Mar 17, 2020 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-4, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Mar 17, 2020 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-AB, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Mar 17, 2020 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-S, Affirmed Aa3 (sf); previously on Mar 17, 2020 Affirmed Aa3 (sf)

Cl. X-A*, Affirmed Aa1 (sf); previously on Mar 17, 2020 Affirmed Aa1 (sf)

* Reflects interest-only classes

RATINGS RATIONALE

The ratings on the four principal and interest (P&I) classes were affirmed because the transaction's key metrics, including Moody's loan-to-value (LTV) ratio, Moody's stressed debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) and the transaction's Herfindahl Index (Herf), are within acceptable ranges.

The rating on the interest-only (IO) class was affirmed based on the credit quality of its referenced classes.

Moody's rating action reflects a base expected loss of 7.1% of the current pooled balance, compared to 5.9% at Moody's last review. Moody's base expected loss plus realized losses is now 6.1% of the original pooled balance, compared to 5.8% at the last review. Moody's provides a current list of base expected losses for conduit and fusion CMBS transactions on moodys.com at http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_SF215255.

FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The performance expectations for a given variable indicate Moody's forward-looking view of the likely range of performance over the medium term. Performance that falls outside the given range can indicate that the collateral's credit quality is stronger or weaker than Moody's had previously expected.

Factors that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings include a significant amount of loan paydowns or amortization, an increase in the pool's share of defeasance or an improvement in pool performance.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include a decline in the performance of the pool, loan concentration, an increase in realized and expected losses from specially serviced and troubled loans or interest shortfalls.

METHODOLOGY UNDERLYING THE RATING ACTION

The principal methodology used in rating all classes except interest-only classes was "US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/391056. The methodologies used in rating interest-only classes were "US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/391056 and "Moody's Approach to Rating Structured Finance Interest-Only (IO) Securities" published in February 2019 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/59126. Please see the list of ratings at the top of this announcement to identify which classes are interest-only (indicated by the *). Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

DEAL PERFORMANCE

As of the October 17, 2022 distribution date, the transaction's aggregate certificate balance has decreased by 15% to $642 million from $756 million at securitization. The certificates are collateralized by 40 mortgage loans ranging in size from less than 1% to just over 10% of the pool, with the top ten loans (excluding defeasance) constituting 64% of the pool. Four loans, constituting 4% of the pool, have defeased and are secured by US government securities.

Moody's uses a variation of Herf to measure the diversity of loan sizes, where a higher number represents greater diversity. Loan concentration has an important bearing on potential rating volatility, including the risk of multiple notch downgrades under adverse circumstances. The credit neutral Herf score is 40. The pool has a Herf of 18, compared to 23 at the last review.

As of the October 2022 remittance report, loans representing 95% were current or within their grace period on their debt service payments, 4% were beyond their grace period but less than 30 days delinquent and one loan, 1% of the pool, was classified as in foreclosure.

Ten loans, constituting 39% of the pool, are on the master servicer's watchlist. The watchlist includes loans that meet certain portfolio review guidelines established as part of the CRE Finance Council (CREFC) monthly reporting package. As part of Moody's ongoing monitoring of a transaction, the agency reviews the watchlist to assess which loans have material issues that could affect performance.

No loans have been liquidated from the pool. One loan, the Marriott Saddle Brook Loan ($6.2 million – 1.0% of the pool), is currently in special servicing. The loan is secured by the borrower's fee interest in a 241 guestroom, twelve-story, full-service hotel located in the Marriott -Saddle Brook, NJ. The loan transferred to special servicing in November 2020 in relation to the business disruptions from the coronavirus pandemic and the NOI DSCR remained below 0.10X through December 2021. An updated appraised value from February 2022 represented a 47% decline from the value at securitization and approximately 7% below the outstanding loan balance. As of the October 2022 remittance statement the master servicer recognized an appraisal reduction of $1.2 million. Special servicer commentary indicates a receiver has been appointed and the property is being marketed for sale out of receivership.

Moody's has also assumed a high default probability for one poorly performing loan, the Briarwood Mall Loan ($65.0 million – 10.1% of the pool), secured by a 369,916 SF component of an enclosed, super-regional mall and four, free-standing outparcels restaurants containing 978,034 SF located in Ann Arbor, MI. The property is approximately 2.5 miles south of downtown Ann Arbor and approximately 3.1 miles from the University of Michigan. The Briarwood Mall contains three non-collateral anchor tenants which include Macy's, JC Penney, and Von Maur. There was also a non-collateral Sears at the property which recently closed at this location. Property performance has declined significantly since securitization and the 2021 NOI was 41% lower than in 2017. The NOI DSCR remains approximately 2.00X due to interest only payments at a loan interest rate of 3.3%, however, given the decline in performance the loan will likely face heightened refinance risks at its maturity date if the performance does not improve significantly.

Moody's has estimated an aggregate loss of $27.7 million (a 39% expected loss on average) from the specially serviced and troubled loans.

The credit risk of loans is determined primarily by two factors: 1) Moody's assessment of the probability of default, which is largely driven by each loan's DSCR, and 2) Moody's assessment of the severity of loss upon a default, which is largely driven by each loan's loan-to-value ratio, referred to as the Moody's LTV or MLTV. As described in the CMBS methodology used to rate this transaction, we make various adjustments to the MLTV. We adjust the MLTV for each loan using a value that reflects capitalization (cap) rates that are between our sustainable cap rates and market cap rates. We also use an adjusted loan balance that reflects each loan's amortization profile. The MLTV reported in this publication reflects the MLTV before the adjustments described in the methodology.

Moody's received full year 2021 operating results for 100% of the pool, and partial year 2022 operating results for 79% of the pool (excluding specially serviced and defeased loans). Moody's weighted average conduit LTV is 109%, compared to 116% at Moody's last review. Moody's conduit component excludes loans with structured credit assessments, defeased and CTL loans, and specially serviced and troubled loans. Moody's net cash flow (NCF) reflects a weighted average haircut of 18% to the most recently available net operating income (NOI), excluding hotel properties that had significantly depressed NOI in 2020/2021. Moody's value reflects a weighted average capitalization rate of 10.1%.

Moody's actual and stressed conduit DSCRs are 1.88X and 1.02X, respectively, compared to 1.82X and 0.97X at the last review. Moody's actual DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and the loan's actual debt service. Moody's stressed DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and a 9.25% stress rate the agency applied to the loan balance.

The three largest conduit loans make up 25% of the pool. The largest conduit loan is The Townhouse Apartments - Stamford Loan ($58 million – 9.0% of the pool), which is secured by a 270-unit multifamily complex located on in Stamford, CT. The property is comprised of one 8-story building and one 12-story building with an attached 4-story component called the Atrium. The property was 96% occupied as of June 2022, compared to 99% in December 2021 and 88% in December 2020. The loan is interest only throughout the entire 10-year loan term. The property's net operating income (NOI) annually increased through 2021 but remained below expectation at securitization. However, the performance through June 2022 NOI improved 11% from year-end 2021 and was above NOI levels at securitization. The loan is interest only for its entire term and Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 129% and 0.73X, respectively, compared to 140% and 0.68X at last review.

The second largest loan is the 101 Hudson Street Loan ($56.3 million – 8.8% of the pool), which represents a pari passu interest in a $250 million mortgage loan. The loan is secured by the borrower's fee interest in a 42-story, Class A office tower located in the Waterfront District of Jersey City, NJ. As of June 2022, the property was 74% leased, the same as in December 2021 and December 2020. The largest tenant is Merrill Lynch (29% of NRA) with a lease expiration in March 2027. The loan is interest only throughout the entire 10-year loan term. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 98% and 0.99X, respectively, the same as at last review.

The third largest loan is the 80 Park Plaza Loan ($48 million – 7.4% of the pool), which represents a pari passu interest in a $126.5 million mortgage loan. The loan is secured by the sponsor's fee simple interest in a Class A office complex located in downtown Newark, NJ. The property features 960,689 SF of rentable space, including 739,495 SF in a 26-story office tower and 36,430 SF in an adjacent three-story plaza building. It was built in 1979 to serve as the headquarters of Public Services Enterprise Group (PSEG) and has since remained PSEG's headquarters. PSEG is the largest tenants and represents approximately 86% of the NRA with a lease expiration in September 2030. As of June 2022, the property was 87% leased, relatively unchanged since securitization. The loan has an initial interest only period and has now amortized 5% since securitization. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 136% and 0.88X, respectively, compared to 142% and 0.84X at the last review.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement, loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected loss for each rated instrument.

Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Jikai Lu

Associate Lead Analyst

Structured Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Matthew Halpern

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Structured Finance Group

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653


