Moody's affirms five classes of CGCMT 2017-B1

Approximately $636 million of structured securities affected

New York, December 06, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has affirmed the ratings on five classes in Citigroup Commercial Mortgage Trust 2017-B1 as follows:

Cl. A-3, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Feb 18, 2020 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-4, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Feb 18, 2020 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-AB, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Feb 18, 2020 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-S, Affirmed Aa2 (sf); previously on Feb 18, 2020 Affirmed Aa2 (sf)

Cl. X-A*, Affirmed Aa1 (sf); previously on Feb 18, 2020 Affirmed Aa1 (sf)

* Reflects Interest-Only Classes

RATINGS RATIONALE

The ratings on the P&I classes were affirmed because of their credit support and the transaction's key metrics, including Moody's loan-to-value (LTV) ratio, Moody's stressed debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) and the transaction's Herfindahl Index (Herf), are within acceptable ranges.

The rating on the IO class was affirmed based on the credit quality of its referenced classes.

Moody's rating action reflects a base expected loss of 6.0% of the current pooled balance, compared to 4.7% at Moody's last review. Moody's base expected loss plus realized losses is now 5.5% of the original pooled balance, compared to 4.7% at the last review. Moody's provides a current list of base expected losses for conduit and fusion CMBS transactions on moodys.com at http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_SF215255.

FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:

The performance expectations for a given variable indicate Moody's forward-looking view of the likely range of performance over the medium term. Performance that falls outside the given range can indicate that the collateral's credit quality is stronger or weaker than Moody's had previously expected. Additionally, significant changes in the 5-year rolling average of 10-year US Treasury rates will impact the magnitude of the interest rate adjustment and may lead to future rating actions.

Factors that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings include a significant amount of loan paydowns or amortization, an increase in the pool's share of defeasance or an improvement in pool performance.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include a decline in the performance of the pool, loan concentration, an increase in realized and expected losses from specially serviced and troubled loans or interest shortfalls.

METHODOLOGY UNDERLYING THE RATING ACTION

The principal methodology used in rating all classes except interest-only classes was "US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/391056. The methodologies used in rating interest-only classes were "US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/391056 and "Moody's Approach to Rating Structured Finance Interest-Only (IO) Securities" published in February 2019 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/59126. Please see the list of ratings at the top of this announcement to identify which classes are interest-only (indicated by the *). Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

DEAL PERFORMANCE

As of the November 18, 2022 distribution date, the transaction's aggregate certificate balance has decreased by 8.9% to $858 million from $942 million at securitization. The certificates are collateralized by 46 mortgage loans ranging in size from less than 1% to 10.8% of the pool, with the top ten loans (excluding defeasance) constituting 56% of the pool. Three loans, constituting 14% of the pool, have investment-grade structured credit assessments. Five loans, constituting 4% of the pool, have defeased and are secured by US government securities.

Moody's uses a variation of Herf to measure the diversity of loan sizes, where a higher number represents greater diversity. Loan concentration has an important bearing on potential rating volatility, including the risk of multiple notch downgrades under adverse circumstances. The credit neutral Herf score is 40. The pool has a Herf of 22, compared to 25 at Moody's last review.

As of the November 2022 remittance report, loans representing 98% were current or within their grace period on their debt service payments, 1.0% were between 30 – 59 days delinquent, and less than 1% was over 90 days delinquent.

Eight loans, constituting 14% of the pool, are on the master servicer's watchlist. The watchlist includes loans that meet certain portfolio review guidelines established as part of the CRE Finance Council (CREFC) monthly reporting package. As part of Moody's ongoing monitoring of a transaction, the agency reviews the watchlist to assess which loans have material issues that could affect performance.

No loans have been liquidated from the pool. Two loans, constituting 2.1% of the pool, are currently in special servicing. The largest specially serviced loan is the Clinton Crossing Medical Office ($9.1 million – 1.1% of the pool), which is secured by a 119,703 square foot (SF) two-story medical office building located in Rochester, New York. The property was developed in 2001 and has been 100% leased to the University of Rochester since its construction. The loan transferred to special servicing in September 2021 due to non-monetary default in relation to the death of the sponsor. Special servicer commentary indicates an expected sale of the sponsor's portfolio, including the subject property, failed to execute and the servicer is discussing alternative options with local counsel and will continue to monitor the legal proceedings. The loan has amortized 10% since securitization and remains current on its debt service payments. The property's cash flow has been stable since 2017. Due to the loan's performing status this loan was included in the conduit statistics with a Moody's LTV of 94%.

The second specially serviced loan is 4901 West Irving Park ($9.0 million – 1.0% of the pool), which is secured by a 60,448 SF multi-tenant mixed-use building located at 4901 W. Irving Park Road in Chicago, IL. The property was 79% leased as of March 2022, compared to 82% at securitization. The property's NOI has declined significantly since securitization due to lower revenue and higher operating expenses. The loan transferred to special servicing in January 2020 due to delinquent payments and is last paid through its January 2020 payment date. The special servicer is currently dual-tracking foreclosure and receivership proceedings while continuing to negotiation resolution options with the Borrower. An updated appraisal value was reported in December 2021 valuing the property below the outstanding loan balance and as of the November 2022 remittance statement the loan has recognized a $4 million appraisal reduction.

Moody's has also assumed a high default probability for one poorly performing loan, TKG 4 Retail Portfolio ($24.5 million -- 2.9% of the pool), which is secured by two retail centers totaling 301,530 square feet and located in Lincoln, NE, and Beavercreek, OH. The portfolio's performance has declined as a result of a decline in occupancy due to the departure of a large tenant and other tenants paying reduced rents. As of June 2022, the property was 77% occupied compared to 91% in December 2021. The loan is current as of October 2022 payment date. Moody's estimates an aggregate $11.8 million loss (a 28% expected loss on average) for the troubled and non-performing specially serviced loans.

The credit risk of loans is determined primarily by two factors: 1) Moody's assessment of the probability of default, which is largely driven by each loan's DSCR, and 2) Moody's assessment of the severity of loss upon a default, which is largely driven by each loan's loan-to-value ratio, referred to as the Moody's LTV or MLTV. As described in the CMBS methodology used to rate this transaction, we make various adjustments to the MLTV. We adjust the MLTV for each loan using a value that reflects capitalization (cap) rates that are between our sustainable cap rates and market cap rates. We also use an adjusted loan balance that reflects each loan's amortization profile. The MLTV reported in this publication reflects the MLTV before the adjustments described in the methodology.

Moody's received full year 2021 operating results for 96% of the pool, and full or partial year 2022 operating results for 76% of the pool (excluding specially serviced and defeased loans). Moody's weighted average conduit LTV is 115%, compared to 117% at Moody's last review. Moody's conduit component excludes loans with structured credit assessments, defeased and CTL loans, and specially serviced and troubled loans. Moody's net cash flow (NCF) reflects a weighted average haircut of 20.0% to the most recently available net operating income (NOI). Moody's value reflects a weighted average capitalization rate of 10.0%.

Moody's actual and stressed conduit DSCRs are 1.85X and 0.98X, respectively, compared to 1.82X and 0.95X at the last review. Moody's actual DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and the loan's actual debt service. Moody's stressed DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and a 9.25% stress rate the agency applied to the loan balance.

The largest loan with a structured credit assessment is the General Motors Building Loan ($92.7 million -- 10.8% of the pool), which represents a pari passu portion of a $1.47 billion senior mortgage loan. The property is also encumbered with $830 million in subordinate debt in the form of a B-note. The loan is secured by the borrower's fee simple interest in the General Motors Building, a 1.99 million SF, Class A, office property located at 767 Fifth Avenue in Midtown Manhattan. The property includes 188,000 SF of retail space on the first two stories and the below-grade concourse level. The property was 93% leased as of June 2022, compared to 89% in December 2020, and 95% at securitization. The loan is interest only for the entire 10-year loan term and Moody's structured credit assessment of aaa (sca.pd), the same as at Moody's last review.

The second largest loan with a structured credit assessment is the Del Amo Fashion Center Loan ($20.5 million – 2.4% of the pool), which represents a pari passu interest in a $375.8 million senior mortgage loan evidenced by sixteen promissory A-Notes. The loan is also encumbered with $209.2 million in subordinate debt evidenced by sixteen pari passu promissory B-notes and twelve subordinate pari passu promissory notes. The loan is secured by a 1.8 million SF of the rentable area as part of a 2.5 million SF enclosed super-regional mall located in Torrance, California. JC Penney and Nordstrom's ground leased parcels are part of the loan's collateral, while Macy's and Sears are excluded. As of December 2021, collateral, inline, and total mall occupancy were 80%, 70%, and 86%, respectively, compared to 82%, 72%, and 87% in June 2020. The December 2021 NOI was approximately 8% lower than at securitization due to a combination of lower revenues and higher operating expenses. The loan is interest only throughout the entire 10-year loan term. Moody's structured credit assessment and stressed DSCR is a3 (sca.pd) and 1.38X, respectively.

The third loan with a structured credit assessment is the Sheraton Orlando North Fee Loan ($10.5 million -- 1.2% of the pool), which represents the leasehold interest in a 389-key full-service hotel in northern Orlando, Florida. The ground lease is an absolute net lease on a 99-year term which commenced in June 2017 and expires in June 2116. The ground lease rent increases 2% annually. The loan is interest only throughout the entire 10-year loan term. Moody's structured credit assessment and stressed DSCR is a1 (sca.pd) and 0.86X, respectively, the same as at securitization.

The top three conduit loans represent 19.3% of the pool balance. The largest loan is the Lakeside Shopping Center Loan ($59.0 million – 6.9% of the pool), which represents a pari-passu portion of a $175.0 million mortgage loan. The loan is secured by a 1.2 million SF super-regional mall located in Metairie, Louisiana, approximately 8 miles northwest of the New Orleans CBD. The property is anchored by a Dillard's, Macy's, and J.C. Penney. Other noteworthy national retailers at the property include Apple and Dick's Sporting Goods. The property was 97% leased as of June 2022, the same as in December 2021, compared to 98% at securitization. While the property's revenue has remained stable, the 2021 NOI was 12% lower than securitization levels due to higher operating expenses. As of June 2022 the NOI DSCR was 2.40X, compared to 2.61X for the full-year 2021 and 2.98X in 2019. The property faces near-term rollover risk as tenants that occupy a combined 30% of the NRA have scheduled lease expirations within 2023. The loan remains current on its debt service payments and is interest only for its entire term. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 130% and 0.87X, respectively, compared to 106% and 0.99X at the last review.

The second largest loan is the 411 East Wisconsin Loan ($54.02 million -- 6.3% of the pool), which represents a pari passu interest in a $90 million senior mortgage loan. The loan is secured by the borrower's fee interest in a 30-story, Class-A office building containing approximately 678,839 SF, (ii) an eight-story parking garage attached to the office building, and (iii) a six-story parking garage positioned directly across the street from the two noted structures. All three structures are located in downtown Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The property's occupancy has declined in recent years and was 74% as of June 2022 compared to 80% in December 2021 and 88% at securitization. The property has also faced increased operating expenses since securitization causing the NOI to decline in recent years. After an initial interest only period, the loan has amortized nearly 4% since securitization and had an NOI DSCR of 1.62X in June 2022. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 143% and 0.77X, respectively, compared to 131% and 0.82X at securitization.

The third largest loan is the Two Fordham Square Loan ($52.5 million – 6.1% of the pool), which is secured by a Class B mixed-used building consisting of a four-story structure featuring 140,689 SF of office space and 116,373 SF of retail space located in Bronx, NY. As of June 2022, the property was 100% leased, compared to 85% in 2021 and 100% at securitization. Due to the drop in occupancy, the property's 2021 NOI was 20% lower than securitization levels, however, the annualized June 2022 NOI was 9% higher than the full year 2021. The property faces further lease rollover risk over the next two years, including the largest tenant, which represents 55% of the property's NRA. The loan is interest only for its entire term and had an NOI DSCR of 4.10X in June 2022. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 87% and 1.21X, respectively, the same as last review.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement, loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected loss for each rated instrument.

Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Musab Jehangir

Associate Lead Analyst

Structured Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Matthew Halpern

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Structured Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

