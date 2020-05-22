Moody's affirms five classes of COMM 2014-UBS4

Approximately $698 million of structured securities affected

New York, May 22, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has affirmed the ratings on five classes in COMM 2014-UBS4 Mortgage Trust as follows:

Cl. A-2, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Jul 13, 2018 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-3, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Jul 13, 2018 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-4, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Jul 13, 2018 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-5, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Jul 13, 2018 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-SB, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Jul 13, 2018 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

RATINGS RATIONALE

The ratings on the P&I classes were affirmed because the transaction's key metrics, including Moody's loan-to-value (LTV) ratio, Moody's stressed debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) and the transaction's Herfindahl Index (Herf), are within acceptable ranges.

Our analysis has considered the effect of the coronavirus outbreak on the US economy as well as the effects that the announced government measures, put in place to contain the virus, will have on the performance of commercial real estate. Stress on commercial real estate properties will be most directly stemming from declines in hotel occupancies (particularly related to conference or other group attendance) and declines in foot traffic and sales for non-essential items at retail properties.

The contraction in economic activity in the second quarter will be severe and the overall recovery in the second half of the year will be gradual. However, there are significant downside risks to our forecasts in the event that the pandemic is not contained and lockdowns have to be reinstated. As a result, the degree of uncertainty around our forecasts is unusually high. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

Moody's rating action reflects a base expected loss of 7.2% of the current pooled balance, compared to 4.3% at Moody's last review. Moody's base expected loss plus realized losses is now 6.2% of the original pooled balance, compared to 4.1% at the last review. Moody's provides a current list of base expected losses for conduit and fusion CMBS transactions on moodys.com at http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_SF215255.

FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:

The performance expectations for a given variable indicate Moody's forward-looking view of the likely range of performance over the medium term. Performance that falls outside the given range can indicate that the collateral's credit quality is stronger or weaker than Moody's had previously expected.

Factors that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings include a significant amount of loan paydowns or amortization, an increase in the pool's share of defeasance or an improvement in pool performance.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include a decline in the performance of the pool, loan concentration, an increase in realized and expected losses from specially serviced and troubled loans or interest shortfalls.

METHODOLOGY UNDERLYING THE RATING ACTION

The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Approach to Rating US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion CMBS" published in May 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1226187. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

DEAL PERFORMANCE

As of the May 2020 distribution date, the transaction's aggregate certificate balance has decreased by 16% to $1.08 billion from $1.29 billion at securitization. The certificates are collateralized by 81 mortgage loans ranging in size from less than 1% to 12% of the pool, with the top ten loans (excluding defeasance) constituting 51% of the pool. Twelve loans, constituting 5.5% of the pool, have defeased and are secured by US government securities.

Moody's uses a variation of Herf to measure the diversity of loan sizes, where a higher number represents greater diversity. Loan concentration has an important bearing on potential rating volatility, including the risk of multiple notch downgrades under adverse circumstances. The credit neutral Herf score is 40. The pool has a Herf of 22, compared to 27 at Moody's last review.

As of the May 2020 remittance report, loans representing 85% of the pool were current or within their grace period on their debt service payments, 14% were beyond their grace period but less than 30 days delinquent and 1% were between 30 -- 59 days delinquent.

Twenty-one loans, constituting 43% of the pool, are on the master servicer's watchlist. The watchlist includes loans that meet certain portfolio review guidelines established as part of the CRE Finance Council (CREFC) monthly reporting package. As part of Moody's ongoing monitoring of a transaction, the agency reviews the watchlist to assess which loans have material issues that could affect performance. As of May 18th, 2020, 19 loans, representing 35% of the pool, indicate the borrower has requested relief in relation to coronavirus impact on the property.

One loan has been liquidated from the pool, resulting in an aggregate realized loss of $2.2 million (for a loss severity of 73%). Three loans, constituting 3% of the pool, are currently in special servicing. The largest specially serviced loan is The Showcase at Indio loan ($20.6 million -- 1.9% of the pool), which is secured by a 157,540 square feet (SF) anchored retail center located in Indio, California, approximately 25 miles from Palm Springs. The loan was transferred to the special servicer at the request of the borrower in June 2017 due to imminent monetary default. The property's shadow anchor, Target, closed in January 2017 due to competition from newly constructed Walmart next door. The property was 67% leased as of November 2019, compared to 95% as of March 2018. The loan was modified in November 2019, and the loan will be transferred back to the master servicer. The remaining two specially serviced loans are secured by a mix of property types. Moody's estimates an aggregate $10.2 million loss for the specially serviced loans (32% expected loss on average).

Moody's has also assumed a high default probability for four poorly performing loans, constituting 4% of the pool. The largest troubled loan is secured by a 161-key limited service hotel. Moody's has estimated an aggregate loss of $5.6 million (a 14% expected loss on average) from these troubled loans.

Moody's received full or partial year 2018 operating results for 100% of the pool, and full or partial year 2019 operating results for 98% of the pool (excluding specially serviced and defeased loans). Moody's weighted average conduit LTV is 115%, compared to 108% at Moody's last review. Moody's conduit component excludes loans with structured credit assessments, defeased and CTL loans, and specially serviced and troubled loans. Moody's net cash flow (NCF) reflects a weighted average haircut of 23% to the most recently available net operating income (NOI). Moody's value reflects a weighted average capitalization rate of 9.7%.

Moody's actual and stressed conduit DSCRs are 1.30X and 0.93X, respectively, compared to 1.42X and 0.99X at the last review. Moody's actual DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and the loan's actual debt service. Moody's stressed DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and a 9.25% stress rate the agency applied to the loan balance.

The top three conduit loans represent 27% of the pool balance. The largest loan is the State Farm Portfolio Loan ($128.0 million -- 11.8% of the pool), which is secured by 14 suburban office properties that were 100% leased to State Farm at securitization. The loan represents a pari-passu portion of a $383.5 million mortgage loan. There is also $86 million of mezzanine financing held outside the trust. The properties are located across 11 states, with no single market accounting for more than 15% of the portfolio's gross leasable area (GLA). As of September 2019, the portfolio was 96% leased and physical occupancy was down to 84% after State Farm vacated one property at its lease expiration in 2018 and vacated two additional properties in 2019 prior to lease expiration. The loan is structured with an Anticipated Repayment Date ("ARD") structure, whereby if the loan is not repaid in full by April 6, 2024, all excess cash flow after debt service will be swept and applied to pay down principal. Moody's used a lit/dark analysis in determining the value for the loan collateral to account for the single tenant exposure. Given the financial strength of the State Farm tenancy and the hyper-amortizing ARD feature of the loan structure, there is a high probability that the loan will be lower leverage at the tenant's lease maturity date in November 2028, even if the tenant were to elect to vacate its premises. Considering these additional factors, Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 125% and 0.89X, respectively, the same as at the last review.

The second largest loan is the 597 Fifth Avenue Loan ($105.0 million -- 9.7% of the pool), which is secured by two commercial buildings located in New York City's Fifth Avenue retail corridor. There is also $35 million of mezzanine financing held outside the trust. The collateral consists of 597 Broadway and 3 East 48th Street which total roughly 86,000 SF. The 597 Broadway property is a 12-story building with frontage along Fifth Avenue. The largest retail tenant at securitization, Sephora, represented 12,229 SF and vacated the property in March 2017. The Sephora space had been leased to Lululemon through January 31, 2020. The Lululemon space was leased to Club Monaco with lease dates from February 5, 2020 until July 1, 2023 while the base rent decreased substantially. The 3 East 48th Street property is a six-story building with frontage along 48th Street. As of December 2019, 597 Fifth Avenue and 3 East 48th Street were 95% and 69% occupied, respectively. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 141% and 0.59X, respectively, compared to 121% and 0.68X at the last review.

The third largest loan is the Refinery Hotel Loan ($60.0 million -- 5.5% of the pool), which is secured by a 197-key full-service boutique hotel located on West 38th Street between Fifth and Sixth Avenues in New York City's Fashion District. The sponsor purchased the hotel in 2009 and subsequently undertook a $59.4 million ($453,579 per key) renovation of the property. Amenities include the Parker & Quinn Restaurant, Winnie's Lobby Bar, the Refinery Rooftop Bar and Lounge, a fitness center, and a business center. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 103% and 1.08X, respectively, compared to 94% and 1.18X at the last review.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form.

The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement, loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected loss for each rated instrument.

Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

