Moody's affirms five classes of COMM 2015-CCRE26

$666.1 million of structured securities affected

New York, November 04, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has affirmed the ratings on five classes in COMM 2015-CCRE26 Mortgage Trust, Commercial Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2015-CCRE26 as follows:

Cl. A-3, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Sep 11, 2020 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-4, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Sep 11, 2020 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-M, Affirmed Aa2 (sf); previously on Sep 11, 2020 Affirmed Aa2 (sf)

Cl. A-SB, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Sep 11, 2020 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. X-A*, Affirmed Aa1 (sf); previously on Sep 11, 2020 Affirmed Aa1 (sf)

* Reflects interest-only classes

RATINGS RATIONALE

The ratings on four principal and interest (P&I) classes were affirmed because the transaction's key metrics, including Moody's loan-to-value (LTV) ratio, Moody's stressed debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) and the transaction's Herfindahl Index (Herf), are within acceptable ranges.

The rating on the interest-only (IO) class, Cl. X-A was affirmed based on the credit quality of the referenced classes.

Moody's rating action reflects a base expected loss of 8.8% of the current pooled balance, compared to 8.3% at Moody's last review. Moody's base expected loss plus realized losses is now 7.6% of the original pooled balance, compared to 7.7% at Moody's last review. Moody's provides a current list of base expected losses for conduit and fusion CMBS transactions on moodys.com at http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_SF215255.

FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The performance expectations for a given variable indicate Moody's forward-looking view of the likely range of performance over the medium term. Performance that falls outside the given range can indicate that the collateral's credit quality is stronger or weaker than Moody's had previously expected.

Factors that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings include a significant amount of loan paydowns or amortization, an increase in the pool's share of defeasance or an improvement in pool performance.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include a decline in the performance of the pool, loan concentration, an increase in realized and expected losses from specially serviced and troubled loans or interest shortfalls.

METHODOLOGY UNDERLYING THE RATING ACTION

The principal methodology used in rating all classes except interest-only classes was "US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/391056. The methodologies used in rating interest-only classes were "US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/391056 and "Moody's Approach to Rating Structured Finance Interest-Only (IO) Securities" published in February 2019 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/59126. Please see the list of ratings at the top of this announcement to identify which classes are interest-only (indicated by the *). Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

DEAL PERFORMANCE

As of the October 13, 2022 distribution date, the transaction's aggregate certificate balance has decreased by 13.3% to $945.7 million from $1.01 billion at securitization. The certificates are collateralized by 52 mortgage loans ranging in size from less than 1% to 11.5% of the pool, with the top ten loans (excluding defeasance) constituting 56.2% of the pool. Seven loans, constituting 4.7% of the pool, have defeased and are secured by US government securities.

Moody's uses a variation of Herf to measure the diversity of loan sizes, where a higher number represents greater diversity. Loan concentration has an important bearing on potential rating volatility, including the risk of multiple notch downgrades under adverse circumstances. The credit neutral Herf score is 40. The pool has a Herf of 21, compared to 24 at Moody's last review.

Eleven loans, constituting 20.6% of the pool, are on the master servicer's watchlist. The watchlist includes loans that meet certain portfolio review guidelines established as part of the CRE Finance Council (CREFC) monthly reporting package. As part of Moody's ongoing monitoring of a transaction, the agency reviews the watchlist to assess which loans have material issues that could affect performance.

No loans in the pool have been liquidated for a loss. One loan, constituting 1.3% of the pool, is currently in special servicing.

The specially serviced loan is the Hilton Garden Inn El Paso loan ($12.7 million – 1.3% of the pool), which is secured by the borrower's fee simple interest in a 153-room limited-service hotel that was built in 2006, renovated in 2014, located in El Paso, Texas. In March 2021, this loan transferred to special servicing due to payment default. The special servicer closed a loan modification in August 2022. The modification brought the loan current. The loan is expected to be transferred back to the master servicer as a corrected loan. As of the October Remittance, this loan was current on P&I payments, and the loan has amortized by 11.7% since securitization.

Moody's has also assumed a high default probability for four poorly performing loans. The largest troubled loan is the Rosetree Corporate Center loan ($41.9 million – 4.4% of the deal) which is secured by two office buildings totaling 268,156 square feet (SF), both located at 1400 North Providence Road in Media, Pennsylvania, approximately 13 miles west of Philadelphia. Occupancy declined to 65% in June 2022 compared to 68% in December 2020. The loan had transferred to special servicing in June 2021 due to payment default and was transferred to the master servicer as a resolved loan in December 2021. As of the October 2022 payment date, the loan is current on P&I payments and has amortized by 7.9% since securitization. The second largest troubled loan is the Hotel Lucia loan ($29.5 million – 3.5% of the deal) which is secured by the borrower's fee simple interest in a 127-room limited-service hotel that was built in 1909, renovated in 2014, located in Portland, Oregon. In June 2020, this loan transferred to special servicing due to payment default and the loan was eventually returned to the master servicer as a resolved loan in November 2021 after receiving a loan modification. As of the TTM period ending June 2022, occupancy, ADR and RevPAR were 51.4%, $134.69, and $69.23, respectively, compared to 31.8%, $109.61, and $34.89, respectively for the TTM period ending December 2021. As of the October 2022 payment date, the loan is current on P&I payments and has amortized by 10.9% since securitization. The remaining two troubled loans are secured by underperforming limited-service hotels located in Washington. Moody's has estimated an aggregate loss of $29.8 million (a 35.5% expected loss on average) from these specially serviced and troubled loans.

As of the October 2022 remittance statement cumulative interest shortfalls was $255,805. Moody's anticipates interest shortfalls will continue because of the exposure to specially serviced loans and/or modified loans. Interest shortfalls are caused by special servicing fees, including workout and liquidation fees, appraisal entitlement reductions (ASERs), loan modifications and extraordinary trust expenses.

The credit risk of loans is determined primarily by two factors: 1) Moody's assessment of the probability of default, which is largely driven by each loan's DSCR, and 2) Moody's assessment of the severity of loss upon a default, which is largely driven by each loan's loan-to-value ratio, referred to as the Moody's LTV or MLTV. As described in the CMBS methodology used to rate this transaction, we make various adjustments to the MLTV. We adjust the MLTV for each loan using a value that reflects capitalization (cap) rates that are between our sustainable cap rates and market cap rates. We also use an adjusted loan balance that reflects each loan's amortization profile. The MLTV reported in this publication reflects the MLTV before the adjustments described in the methodology.

Moody's received full year 2020 for 95% and 99% for 2021 operating results of the pool, and partial year 2022 operating results for 73% of the pool (excluding specially serviced and defeased loans). Moody's weighted average conduit LTV is 124%, compared to 126% at Moody's last review. Moody's conduit component excludes loans with structured credit assessments, defeased and CTL loans, and specially serviced and troubled loans. Moody's net cash flow (NCF) reflects a weighted average haircut of 37% to the most recently available net operating income (NOI). Moody's value reflects a weighted average capitalization rate of 9.8%.

Moody's actual and stressed conduit DSCRs are 1.30X and 0.87X, respectively, compared to 1.29X and 0.85X at the last review. Moody's actual DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and the loan's actual debt service. Moody's stressed DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and a 9.25% stress rate the agency applied to the loan balance.

The loan with a structured credit assessment is the 11 Madison Avenue Loan ($70 million – 7.4% of the pool), which represents a pari passu portion of a $764.3 million senior mortgage loan. The total mortgage loan balance is $1.075 billion and is comprised of 19 promissory notes: 16 senior notes with an aggregate principal balance of $764.3 million and three junior notes with an aggregate principal balance of $310.7 million. The asset is also encumbered by $325.0 million of mezzanine debt. The loan is secured by a 29-story, 2.3 million square foot (SF), Class A office property that serves as headquarters for both Credit Suisse and Sony across from Madison Square Park in Manhattan's Midtown South office market. SL Green is the loan sponsor. The loan is interest only for its entire term. The property was 100% leased as of December 2021, compared to 96% in December 2020 and 98% at securitization. Yelp, the third largest tenant in the building with a lease expiration in 2025, has announced its plans to close offices in Chicago, New York and DC. Moody's structured credit assessment and stressed DSCR are aa1 (sca.pd) and 1.43X, respectively.

The top three conduit loans represent 23.5% of the pool balance. The largest loan is the Prudential Plaza Loan ($109.2 million – 11.5% of the pool), which represents a pari passu portion of a $394.1 million first-mortgage loan. The loan is secured two Class A office towers totaling 2.4 million SF located in Chicago's East Loop submarket. One Prudential Plaza is a 41-story 1,252,791 SF building that was built in 1955 and renovated in 1990/2014-2015. Two Prudential Plaza is a 64-story, 1,015,079 SF building completed in 1990. The two towers are connected by a public mezzanine level that contains approximately 60,000 SF of restaurant and retail space. Occupancy improved to 85% in June 2022 from 81% in December 2021 and 72% at securitization. The loan has amortized by 5.0% since securitization. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 131% and 0.77X, respectively, compared to 136% and 0.74X at the last review.

The second largest loan is the Ashley Park Loan ($65.5 million – 6.9% of the pool), which is secured by a 554,400 SF lifestyle center comprised of 18 buildings with storefronts located along a pedestrian walkway, as well as 30,400 SF of second-story office space in Newnan, Georgia. Apollo Real Estate Fund II, LP is the sponsor. The property is anchored by Dillard's, Dick's Sporting Goods, and a 14-screen Regal Cinema and is shadow anchored by a Belk department store. The property was 90% leased as of June 2022 compared to 93% in December 2020, and 92% at securitization. The loan has amortized by 4.0% since securitization. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 140% and 0.77X, respectively, compared to 146% and 0.74X at last review.

The third largest loan is the Surf City Beach Cottages Loan ($47.4 million – 5.0% of the pool), which is secured by a 256-pad manufactured housing community in Huntington Beach, California. The property is less than 150 yards from the beach and 0.5 miles from Main Street and Huntington Beach Pier. Occupancy was 97% as of June 2022 compared to 94% in December 2021 and 95% at securitization. The loan has amortized by 8.8% since securitization. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 109% and 0.82X, respectively, compared to 114% and 0.78X, at the last review.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement, loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected loss for each rated instrument.

Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.

