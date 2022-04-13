Moody's affirms five classes of COMM 2017-COR2

Approximately $645 million of structured securities affected

New York, April 13, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has affirmed the ratings on five classes in COMM 2017-COR2 Mortgage Trust, Commercial Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2017-COR2, as follows:

Cl. A-2, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Jun 17, 2021 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-3, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Jun 17, 2021 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-SB, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Jun 17, 2021 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-M, Affirmed Aa3 (sf); previously on Jun 17, 2021 Affirmed Aa3 (sf)

Cl. X-A*, Affirmed Aa1 (sf); previously on Jun 17, 2021 Affirmed Aa1 (sf)

*Reflects Interest-Only Class

RATINGS RATIONALE

The ratings on the four P&I classes were affirmed because the transaction's key metrics, including Moody's loan-to-value (LTV) ratio, Moody's stressed debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) and the transaction's Herfindahl Index (Herf), are within acceptable ranges.

The rating on the only IO class was affirmed based on the credit quality of the referenced classes.

Moody's rating action reflects a base expected loss of 7.3% of the current pooled balance, the same as at Moody's last review. Moody's base expected loss plus realized losses is now 6.9% of the original pooled balance, compared to 7.2% at the last review. Moody's provides a current list of base expected losses for conduit and fusion CMBS transactions on moodys.com at http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_SF215255.

FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:

The performance expectations for a given variable indicate Moody's forward-looking view of the likely range of performance over the medium term. Performance that falls outside the given range can indicate that the collateral's credit quality is stronger or weaker than Moody's had previously expected.

Factors that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings include a significant amount of loan paydowns or amortization, an increase in the pool's share of defeasance or an improvement in pool performance.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include a decline in the performance of the pool, loan concentration, an increase in realized and expected losses from specially serviced and troubled loans or interest shortfalls.

METHODOLOGY UNDERLYING THE RATING ACTION

The principal methodology used in rating all classes except interest-only classes was "US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1258254. The methodologies used in rating interest-only classes were "US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1258254 and "Moody's Approach to Rating Structured Finance Interest-Only (IO) Securities" published in February 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1111179. Please see the list of ratings at the top of this announcement to identify which classes are interest-only (indicated by the *). Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

DEAL PERFORMANCE

As of the March 11, 2022 distribution date, the transaction's aggregate certificate balance has decreased by 6.3% to $858.5 million from $916.5 billion at securitization. The certificates are collateralized by 41 mortgage loans ranging in size from less than 1% to 8.3% of the pool, with the top ten loans (excluding defeasance) constituting 53.5% of the pool. One loan, constituting 4.7% of the pool, has an investment-grade structured credit assessment. Four loans, constituting 9.2% of the pool, have defeased and are secured by US government securities.

Moody's uses a variation of Herf to measure the diversity of loan sizes, where a higher number represents greater diversity. Loan concentration has an important bearing on potential rating volatility, including the risk of multiple notch downgrades under adverse circumstances. The credit neutral Herf score is 40. The pool has a Herf of 22, compared to 26 at Moody's last review.

Thirteen loans, constituting 36.7% of the pool, are on the master servicer's watchlist. The watchlist includes loans that meet certain portfolio review guidelines established as part of the CRE Finance Council (CREFC) monthly reporting package. As part of Moody's ongoing monitoring of a transaction, the agency reviews the watchlist to assess which loans have material issues that could affect performance.

One loan has been liquidated from the pool without incurring a loss. One loan, constituting 3.3% of the pool, is currently in special servicing. The specially serviced loan is the Park Slope Court Loan ($28.0 million ? 3.3% of the pool), which is secured by a 49 unit, 10-story luxury residential building in Brooklyn, New York. This loan transferred to special servicing in June 2021 due to payment default. The loan was brought current in March 2022 but is currently in default due to failure to fund monthly real estate tax and insurance reserves since August 2021, and failure to fund real estate tax advances by the lender which was made because of a shortage in escrow due to delinquent escrow deposits and a substantial increase in real estate taxes. An appraisal has been ordered by the servicer, and legal counsel has been engaged. The borrower has remitted enough funds to bring P&I current and fund the tax advance but true up of escrows remains outstanding. The loan is expected to be transferred back to the master servicer.

Moody's has also assumed a high default probability for two poorly performing loans, constituting 1.9% of the pool, and has estimated an aggregate loss of $3.4 million (a 21% expected loss on average) from these troubled loans. These troubled loans include one limited-service hotel located in Iowa, and an anchored retail property located in Colorado. Both properties have had deterioration in performance impacted by coronavirus-related disruptions.

The credit risk of loans is determined primarily by two factors: 1) Moody's assessment of the probability of default, which is largely driven by each loan's DSCR, and 2) Moody's assessment of the severity of loss upon a default, which is largely driven by each loan's loan-to-value ratio, referred to as the Moody's LTV or MLTV. As described in the CMBS methodology used to rate this transaction, we make various adjustments to the MLTV. We adjust the MLTV for each loan using a value that reflects capitalization (cap) rates that are between our sustainable cap rates and market cap rates. We also use an adjusted loan balance that reflects each loan's amortization profile. The MLTV reported in this publication reflects the MLTV before the adjustments described in the methodology.

Moody's received full year 2020 operating results for 100% of the pool, and partial year 2021 operating results for 89% of the pool (excluding specially serviced and defeased loans). Moody's weighted average conduit LTV is 130%, compared to 128% at Moody's last review. Moody's conduit component excludes loans with structured credit assessments, defeased and CTL loans, and specially serviced and troubled loans. Moody's net cash flow (NCF) reflects a weighted average haircut of 18.4% to the most recently available net operating income (NOI). Moody's value reflects a weighted average capitalization rate of 10.0%.

Moody's actual and stressed conduit DSCRs are 1.41X and 0.85X, respectively, compared to 1.43X and 0.85X at the last review. Moody's actual DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and the loan's actual debt service. Moody's stressed DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and a 9.25% stress rate the agency applied to the loan balance.

The loan with a structured credit assessment is the Colorado Center Loan ($40.0 million ? 4.7% of the pool), which represents a pari-passu portion of a $298 million senior mortgage loan. The loan is secured by the borrower's fee simple interest in six Class A office buildings located in Santa Monica, California. The property is also encumbered by $252.0 million of subordinate debt. As of the May 2021 rent roll, the property was 80% leased, compared to 97% in 2019 and 92% at securitization. In 2021 the largest tenant, Hulu, expanded their space to 350,923 square feet (SF) from 262,370 SF and extended their lease through February 2029. Roku recently signed a lease for 72,019 SF through 2032. Moody's structured credit assessment and stressed DSCR are aa1 (sca. pd) and 1.5X, respectively compared to aa3 (sca. pd) and 1.67X, at Moody's last review.

The top three conduit loans represent 21.1% of the pool balance. The largest loan is the 101 Ludlow Loan ($71.0 million ? 8.3% of the pool), which is secured by the borrower's fee simple interest in two condominium units within a twenty-story property located on Manhattan's Lower East Side. The collateral consists of student housing (361 beds) and a ground floor retail component with a master lease on the entire building through January 2049. The collateral was 100% leased as of December 2021, same as at last review and securitization. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 129% and 0.71X, respectively, the same as at the last review.

The second largest loan is the AHIP Northeast Portfolio II Loan ($57.7 million ? 6.7% of the pool), which is secured by the borrower's fee simple interest in four hotels, located across three markets: Baltimore, Maryland (two hotels), Mount Laurel, New Jersey (one hotel), and Bethlehem, Pennsylvania (one hotel). Property performance was impacted due to coronavirus related business disruptions and the borrower had requested payment relief in 2020. The loan was modified in 2020, and the loan is currently being monitored for franchise default. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 122% and 1.01X, respectively, the same as at last review.

The third largest loan is the CHG Building Loan ($52.6 million ? 6.1% of the pool), which is secured by the borrower's fee simple interest in a 281,712 SF Class A office property located in Midvale, Utah. The property is fully leased to a single tenant through April 2029. Moody's analysis incorporates a lit/dark analysis to account for the single tenant exposure. The loan has amortized by 7.4% since securitization. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 134% and 0.95X, respectively, compared to 136% and 0.94X at the last review.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement, loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected loss for each rated instrument.

Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

