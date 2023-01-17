Moody's affirms five classes of CSAIL 2016-C6

Approximately $362 million of structured securities affected

New York, January 17, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has affirmed the ratings on five classes in CSAIL 2016-C6 Commercial Mortgage Trust, Commercial Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2016-C6 as follows:

Cl. A-4, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Sep 14, 2020 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-5, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Sep 14, 2020 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-SB, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Sep 14, 2020 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-S, Affirmed Aa2 (sf); previously on Sep 14, 2020 Affirmed Aa2 (sf)

Cl. X-A*, Affirmed Aa1 (sf); previously on Sep 14, 2020 Affirmed Aa1 (sf)

* Reflects Interest-Only Classes

RATINGS RATIONALE

The ratings on the four principal and interest (P&I) classes were affirmed because the transaction's key metrics, including Moody's loan-to-value (LTV) ratio, Moody's stressed debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) and the transaction's Herfindahl Index (Herf), are within acceptable ranges.

The rating on the interest-only (IO) class was affirmed based on the credit quality of its referenced classes.

Moody's rating action reflects a base expected loss of 7.8% of the current pooled balance, compared to 8.7% at Moody's last review. Moody's base expected loss plus realized losses is now 5.4% of the original pooled balance, compared to 7.0% at the last review. Moody's provides a current list of base expected losses for conduit and fusion CMBS transactions on moodys.com at http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_SF215255.

FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The performance expectations for a given variable indicate Moody's forward-looking view of the likely range of performance over the medium term. Performance that falls outside the given range can indicate that the collateral's credit quality is stronger or weaker than Moody's had previously expected.

Factors that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings include a significant amount of loan paydowns or amortization, an increase in the pool's share of defeasance or an improvement in pool performance.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include a decline in the performance of the pool, loan concentration, an increase in realized and expected losses from specially serviced and troubled loans or interest shortfalls.

METHODOLOGY UNDERLYING THE RATING ACTION

The methodologies used in rating all classes except the interest-only classes were "US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/391056 and "Large Loan and Single Asset/Single Borrower Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/391055. The methodologies used in rating interest-only classes were "US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/391056, "Large Loan and Single Asset/Single Borrower Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/391055, and "Moody's Approach to Rating Structured Finance Interest-Only (IO) Securities" published in February 2019 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/59126. Please see the list of ratings at the top of this announcement to identify which classes are interest-only (indicated by the *). Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

DEAL PERFORMANCE

As of the December 16, 2022 distribution date, the transaction's aggregate certificate balance has decreased by 30% to $535 million from $767 million at securitization. The certificates are collateralized by 43 mortgage loans ranging in size from less than 1% to 16% of the pool, with the top ten loans (excluding defeasance) constituting 63% of the pool. Eight loans, constituting 12% of the pool, have defeased and are secured by US government securities.

Moody's uses a variation of Herf to measure the diversity of loan sizes, where a higher number represents greater diversity. Loan concentration has an important bearing on potential rating volatility, including the risk of multiple notch downgrades under adverse circumstances. The credit neutral Herf score is 40. The pool has a Herf of 12, compared to 18 at the last review.

As of the December 2022 remittance report, all loans were current on their debt service payments.

Nine loans, constituting 23% of the pool, are on the master servicer's watchlist. The watchlist includes loans that meet certain portfolio review guidelines established as part of the CRE Finance Council (CREFC) monthly reporting package. As part of Moody's ongoing monitoring of a transaction, the agency reviews the watchlist to assess which loans have material issues that could affect performance.

One loan has been liquidated from the pool, resulting in a minimal realized loss of $4,706. No loans are currently in special servicing.

Moody's has also assumed a high default probability for two poorly performing loans, constituting 3% of the pool, and has estimated an aggregate loss of $3.8 million (a 22% expected loss on average ) from these troubled loans. The largest troubled loan is the Landmark Centre Loan ($9.0 million – 1.7% of the pool), which is secured by a Class B office building located in Greenwood Village, Colorado that has suffered from declining revenue and increased expenses causing the DSCR to fall below 1.00X in 2022. The other troubled loan is the Holiday Inn & Suites Ann Arbor Loan ($8.4 million – 1.6% of the pool), which is secured by 107-room full-service hotel located at Ann Arbor, MI that faced declining NOI prior to 2020 and the DSCR was well below 1.00X through June 2022.

The credit risk of loans is determined primarily by two factors: 1) Moody's assessment of the probability of default, which is largely driven by each loan's DSCR, and 2) Moody's assessment of the severity of loss upon a default, which is largely driven by each loan's loan-to-value ratio, referred to as the Moody's LTV or MLTV. As described in the CMBS methodology used to rate this transaction, we make various adjustments to the MLTV. We adjust the MLTV for each loan using a value that reflects capitalization (cap) rates that are between our sustainable cap rates and market cap rates. We also use an adjusted loan balance that reflects each loan's amortization profile. The MLTV reported in this publication reflects the MLTV before the adjustments described in the methodology.

Moody's received full year 2021 operating results for 99% of the pool, and partial year 2022 operating results for 79% of the pool (excluding specially serviced and defeased loans). Moody's weighted average conduit LTV is 125%, compared to 123% at Moody's last review. Moody's conduit component excludes loans with structured credit assessments, defeased and CTL loans, and specially serviced and troubled loans. Moody's net cash flow (NCF) reflects a weighted average haircut of 23% to the most recently available net operating income (NOI). Moody's value reflects a weighted average capitalization rate of 10.2%.

Moody's actual and stressed conduit DSCRs are 1.38X and 0.90X, respectively, compared to 1.40X and 0.91X at the last review. Moody's actual DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and the loan's actual debt service. Moody's stressed DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and a 9.25% stress rate the agency applied to the loan balance.

The top three conduit loans represent 37% of the pool balance. The largest loan is the 200 Forest Street Loan ($87.0 million – 16.3% of the pool), which is secured by a class A, three-story suburban office/R&D building located in Marlborough, Massachusetts. The building has over 541,000 SF and is comprised of 60% office and 40% R&D. As of September 2022, the property was 100% leased by three tenants. The two major tenants, Quest Diagnostics and GE Healthcare, occupy 46% and 45%, respectively, of the total NRA with lease expirations in May 2029 and April 2030, respectively. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 129% and 0.83X, respectively, unchanged from Moody's last review.

The second largest loan is the Quaker Bridge Mall Loan ($66.7 million – 12.5% of the pool), which is secured by the borrower's fee interest in 357,221 SF portion of a 1.1 million SF super-regional mall located in Lawrenceville, New Jersey. The loan represents a pari passu interest in a $150 million senior mortgage loan and there is also $30.0 million of subordinate debt in the form of a B-note. At securitization, non-collateral anchor tenants included Macy's, Sears and JC Penney and one anchor tenant, Lord & Taylor, owned its improvements but leased the land from the borrower. However, Sear's vacated their space in September 2018 and Lord & Taylor closed as a part of their larger chapter 11 bankruptcy filing. The loan transferred previously transferred to special servicing in November 2020 due to payment default and the loan was subsequently brought current and returned to the master in October 2021. The property's revenue has generally declined since 2018 causing the 2021 NOI to be approximately 7% lower than in 2016. As of June 2022, the in-line occupancy was 80% compared to 83% in December 2019. The loan is interest only throughout the entire 10-year term with an interest rate of 4.2% and had a reported NOI DSCR of 2.04X in June 2022 compared to 2.37X in 2016. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 135% and 0.80X, respectively, compared to 109% and 0.94X at last review.

The third largest loan is the Laurel Corporate Center Loan ($44.9 million – 8.4% of the pool), which is secured by a five-property office campus portfolio totaling over 560,000 SF and located in Mount Laurel, New Jersey. Four out of the five properties are located in the Laurel Corporate Center and one property is located in the Bishops Gate Corporate Center. As of June 2022, the weighted average occupancy of the portfolio was 90%, compared to 93% in December 2021 and 83% at securitization. The property's NOI has generally improved since securitization and the loan has amortized 7.5% since securitization. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 105% and 1.03X, respectively, compared to 116% and 0.94X at the last review.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement, loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected loss for each rated instrument.

Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Jikai Lu

Associate Lead Analyst

Structured Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Matthew Halpern

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Structured Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

