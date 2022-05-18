Moody's affirms five classes of GSMS 2017-GS5

Approximately $736 million of structured securities affected

New York, May 18, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has affirmed the ratings on five classes in GS Mortgage Securities Trust 2017-GS5, Commercial Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2017-GS5 as follows:

Cl. A-3, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Sep 25, 2019 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-4, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Sep 25, 2019 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-AB, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Sep 25, 2019 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-S, Affirmed Aa3 (sf); previously on Sep 25, 2019 Affirmed Aa3 (sf)

Cl. X-A*, Affirmed Aa1 (sf); previously on Sep 25, 2019 Affirmed Aa1 (sf)

*Reflects interest-only class

RATINGS RATIONALE

The ratings on four principal and interest (P&I) classes were affirmed because the transaction's key metrics, including Moody's loan-to-value (LTV) ratio, Moody's stressed debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) and the transaction's Herfindahl Index (Herf), are within acceptable ranges.

The rating on the interest-only (IO) class, Cl. X-A, was affirmed based on the credit quality of the referenced classes.

Moody's rating action reflects a base expected loss of 4.9% of the current pooled balance, compared to 5.1% at Moody's last review. Moody's base expected loss plus realized losses is now 4.6% of the original pooled balance, compared to 5.1% at the last review. Moody's provides a current list of base expected losses for conduit and fusion CMBS transactions on moodys.com at http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_SF215255.

FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:

The performance expectations for a given variable indicate Moody's forward-looking view of the likely range of performance over the medium term. Performance that falls outside the given range can indicate that the collateral's credit quality is stronger or weaker than Moody's had previously expected.

Factors that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings include a significant amount of loan paydowns or amortization, an increase in the pool's share of defeasance or an improvement in pool performance.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include a decline in the performance of the pool, loan concentration, an increase in realized and expected losses from specially serviced and troubled loans or interest shortfalls.

METHODOLOGY UNDERLYING THE RATING ACTION

The methodologies used in rating all classes except interest-only classes were "US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1258254 and "Large Loan and Single Asset/Single Borrower Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1250766. The methodologies used in rating interest-only classes were "US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1258254, "Large Loan and Single Asset/Single Borrower Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1250766 and "Moody's Approach to Rating Structured Finance Interest-Only (IO) Securities" published in February 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1111179. Please see the list of ratings at the top of this announcement to identify which classes are interest-only (indicated by the *). Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

DEAL PERFORMANCE

As of the May 12, 2022 distribution date, the transaction's aggregate certificate balance has decreased by 6.5% to $993 million from $1.06 billion at securitization. The certificates are collateralized by 30 mortgage loans ranging in size from less than 1% to 10% of the pool, with the top ten loans (excluding defeasance) constituting 68.3% of the pool. One loan, constituting 7.3% of the pool has a structured credit assessment.

Moody's uses a variation of Herf to measure the diversity of loan sizes, where a higher number represents greater diversity. Loan concentration has an important bearing on potential rating volatility, including the risk of multiple notch downgrades under adverse circumstances. The credit neutral Herf score is 40. The pool has a Herf of 18, compared to 19 at Moody's last review.

Five loans, constituting 28.3% of the pool, are on the master servicer's watchlist. The watchlist includes loans that meet certain portfolio review guidelines established as part of the CRE Finance Council (CREFC) monthly reporting package. As part of Moody's ongoing monitoring of a transaction, the agency reviews the watchlist to assess which loans have material issues that could affect performance.

Two loans have been liquidated from the pool. Further, there are two loans, constituting 8.8% of the pool, that are currently in special servicing.

The largest specially serviced loan is the Writer Square Loan ($59.6 million – 6.0% of the pool), which is secured by a mixed used property located within the central business district (CBD) of Denver, Colorado. The asset was built in 1980, extensively renovated in 2016, and consists of a ten-story office tower, four retail buildings, and a two-story underground parking garage. In December 2021, the loan transferred to special servicing due to imminent monetary default at the borrower's request in relation to business disruptions as a result of the pandemic. As of December 2021, the property was 68% leased, compared to 75% in September 2021, and 88% at securitization. As of the May 2022 remittance, this loan was current on P&I payments. The special servicer is actively discussing potential next steps with the borrower.

The second largest specially serviced loan is the 20 West 37th Street Loan ($27.5 million – 2.8% of the pool). This loan is secured by the borrower's fee simple interest in a 12-story mixed use building that features ground floor retail with office space on the upper floors. The loan transferred to special servicing in August 2020 due to monetary default as a result of the pandemic. As of December 2021, the property was 61% leased compared to 68% in December 2020, with significant lease roll over in 2022-2023. As of the May 2022 remittance, the loan is 30 days delinquent. The lender is dual tracking preparing for foreclosure and negotiations with the borrower toward agreement to bring the loan current and resolve outstanding code violations.

Moody's has also assumed a high default probability for one poorly performing loan, constituting 1.8% of the pool, and has estimated an aggregate loss of $23.5 million (a 22.5% expected loss on average) from the troubled loan and the specially serviced loans.

The largest troubled loan is the 604 Mission Street loan ($17.2 million – 1.8% of the pool), which is secured by the borrower's fee simple interest in a 10-story office building located in the SoMa neighborhood of San Francisco, California. Property performance has deteriorated significantly since securitization due to a decline in rental revenue. The loan is being monitored for low DSCR and the lockbox has been activated. As of December 2021, the property was 75% leased, compared to 95% in December 2020. The loan is current as of May remittance and has amortized by 8.2% since securitization.

As of the May 2022 remittance statement cumulative interest shortfalls were $216,898. Moody's anticipates interest shortfalls will continue because of the exposure to specially serviced loans and/or modified loans. Interest shortfalls are caused by special servicing fees, including workout and liquidation fees, appraisal entitlement reductions (ASERs), loan modifications and extraordinary trust expenses.

The credit risk of loans is determined primarily by two factors: 1) Moody's assessment of the probability of default, which is largely driven by each loan's DSCR, and 2) Moody's assessment of the severity of loss upon a default, which is largely driven by each loan's loan-to-value ratio, referred to as the Moody's LTV or MLTV. As described in the CMBS methodology used to rate this transaction, we make various adjustments to the MLTV. We adjust the MLTV for each loan using a value that reflects capitalization (cap) rates that are between our sustainable cap rates and market cap rates. We also use an adjusted loan balance that reflects each loan's amortization profile. The MLTV reported in this publication reflects the MLTV before the adjustments described in the methodology.

Moody's received full year 2020 operating results for 100% of the pool, and partial year 2021 operating results for 100% of the pool (excluding specially serviced and defeased loans). Moody's weighted average conduit LTV is 117%, compared to 118% at Moody's last review. Moody's conduit component excludes loans with structured credit assessments, defeased and CTL loans, and specially serviced and troubled loans. Moody's net cash flow (NCF) reflects a weighted average haircut of 18.3% to the most recently available net operating income (NOI). Moody's value reflects a weighted average capitalization rate of 9.8%.

Moody's actual and stressed conduit DSCRs are 1.67X and 0.92X, respectively, compared to 1.72X and 0.91X at the last review. Moody's actual DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and the loan's actual debt service. Moody's stressed DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and a 9.25% stress rate the agency applied to the loan balance.

The largest loan with a structured credit assessment is the GSK R&D Centre loan ($72.5 million – 7.3% of the pool), which represents a pari passu portion of a $138.0 million first-mortgage loan. The loan is secured by a three-building suburban office campus totaling 635,058 square feet (SF) located in Rockville, Maryland about 20 miles northwest of downtown Washington, D.C. Approximately 62% of the property's square footage is office space, while the remaining 38% is utilized as lab space. The property is currently 100% leased to Human Genome Sciences, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of GlaxoSmithKline, until May 2026. The lease provides Human Genome Sciences with two, ten-year extension options and is guaranteed by its parent, GlaxoSmithKline. A total of 17.7% of the building's square footage (112,697 SF) is subleased to WellStat Management Company, LLC through February 2026. The loan is interest only throughout its entire term and Moody's structured credit assessment and stressed DSCR are a2 (sca.pd) and 1.55X, respectively, compared to baa3 (sca.pd) and 1.55X at Moody's last review.

The top three conduit loans represent 25.7% of the pool balance. The largest loan is the 350 Park Avenue loan ($100.0 million – 10.1% of the pool), which represents a pari passu portion of a $296.0 million first mortgage loan. The loan is secured by a 30-story, 570,784 SF, Class-A office building located in New York, NY. The asset is also encumbered with a $104.0 million B-Note. The building is located in the Plaza District submarket in Midtown Manhattan, encompassing the entire western block of Park Avenue between East 51st and East 52nd Streets. The property is comprised of 541,352 SF of Class A office space and 17,144 SF of ground floor retail space. The largest tenant at securitization, Ziff Brothers Investments, occupied approximately 50% of the net rentable area (NRA) at securitization, vacated the property at the end of the lease term in 2021. Occupancy was at 74% in December 2021, compared to 66% in December 2020, and 99% at securitization. The loan is interest only for its entire term and Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 122% and 0.96X, respectively, compared to 109% and 1.08X at Moody's last review.

The second largest loan is the Lafayette Centre loan ($82.5 million – 8.3% of the pool), which represents a pari-passu portion of a $243.0 million first mortgage loan. The loan is secured by a Class A, LEED Gold office complex located in the Central Business District submarket of Washington, D.C. The property consists of three office buildings, built between 1980 and 1986 and in aggregate total of approximately 793,553 SF. The largest tenant, US Commodity Futures Trading Commission, occupies approximately 37% of the combined NRA and is leased through September 2025. Occupancy was at 83% in December 2021, compared to 82% in December 2020, and 85% at securitization. The loan is interest only for its entire term and Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 115% and 0.85X, respectively, compared to 109% and 0.89X at Moody's last review.

The third largest loan is the U.S Industrial Portfolio loan ($72.9 million -- 7.3% of the pool), represents a pari passu portion of a $303.1 million first mortgage loan. The loan is secured by a portfolio of 39 warehouse/distribution and office/flex properties totaling 6.3 million SF and located throughout 17 states. All but one of the properties are occupied by a single-tenant. One property in Compton, CA is currently multi-tenanted after the prior single tenant from securitization vacated the building. As of December 2021, the portfolio was 99% leased, compared to 98% in March 2019, and 100% in June 2017. The loan has amortized 2.5% from securitization and Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 126% and 0.84X, respectively, compared to 127% and 0.83X at Moody's last review.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement, loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected loss for each rated instrument.

Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

