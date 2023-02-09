Moody's affirms five classes of GSMS 2017-GS6

Approximately $708 million of structured securities affected

New York, February 09, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has affirmed the ratings on five classes in GS Mortgage Securities Trust 2017-GS6, Commercial Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2017-GS6 as follows:

Cl. A-2, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Oct 2, 2020 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-3, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Oct 2, 2020 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-AB, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Oct 2, 2020 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-S, Affirmed Aa2 (sf); previously on Oct 2, 2020 Affirmed Aa2 (sf)

Cl. X-A*, Affirmed Aa1 (sf); previously on Oct 2, 2020 Affirmed Aa1 (sf)

* Reflects Interest-Only Classes

RATINGS RATIONALE

The ratings on the P&I classes were affirmed because of their credit support and the transaction's key metrics, including Moody's loan-to-value (LTV) ratio, Moody's stressed debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) and the transaction's Herfindahl Index (Herf), are within acceptable ranges.

The rating on the IO class was affirmed based on the credit quality of the referenced classes.

Moody's rating action reflects a base expected loss of 4.0% of the current pooled balance, compared to 4.3% at Moody's last review. Moody's base expected loss plus realized losses is now 3.9% of the original pooled balance, compared to 4.3% at the last review. Moody's provides a current list of base expected losses for conduit and fusion CMBS transactions on moodys.com at http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_SF215255.

FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:

The performance expectations for a given variable indicate Moody's forward-looking view of the likely range of performance over the medium term. Performance that falls outside the given range can indicate that the collateral's credit quality is stronger or weaker than Moody's had previously expected.

Factors that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings include a significant amount of loan paydowns or amortization, an increase in the pool's share of defeasance or an improvement in pool performance.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include a decline in the performance of the pool, loan concentration, an increase in realized and expected losses from specially serviced and troubled loans or interest shortfalls.

METHODOLOGY UNDERLYING THE RATING ACTION

The principal methodology used in rating all classes except interest-only classes was "US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/391056. The methodologies used in rating interest-only classes were "US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/391056 and "Moody's Approach to Rating Structured Finance Interest-Only (IO) Securities" published in February 2019 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/59126. Please see the list of ratings at the top of this announcement to identify which classes are interest-only (indicated by the *). Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

DEAL PERFORMANCE

As of the January 23, 2023 distribution date, the transaction's aggregate certificate balance has decreased by 3.3% to $928 million from $959 million at securitization. The certificates are collateralized by 32 mortgage loans ranging in size from less than 1% to 10.3% of the pool, with the top ten loans (excluding defeasance) constituting 66.0% of the pool. Three loans, constituting 18.4% of the pool, have investment-grade structured credit assessments. Six loans, constituting 8.7% of the pool, have defeased and are secured by US government securities.

Moody's uses a variation of Herf to measure the diversity of loan sizes, where a higher number represents greater diversity. Loan concentration has an important bearing on potential rating volatility, including the risk of multiple notch downgrades under adverse circumstances. The credit neutral Herf score is 40. The pool has a Herf of 16, compared to 19 at Moody's last review.

As of the January 2023 remittance report, all loans representing were current or within their grace period on their debt service payments.

Seven loans, constituting 17.5% of the pool, are on the master servicer's watchlist. The watchlist includes loans that meet certain portfolio review guidelines established as part of the CRE Finance Council (CREFC) monthly reporting package. As part of Moody's ongoing monitoring of a transaction, the agency reviews the watchlist to assess which loans have material issues that could affect performance.

No loans have been liquidated from the pool and no loans are currently in special servicing.

Moody's has assumed a high default probability for one poorly performing loan, the One West 34th Street Loan ($40.0 million – 4.3% of the pool). The loan is secured by the borrower's fee interest in three adjoining mixed-use (retail and office) buildings located at the northwest corner of Fifth Avenue and 34th Street in New York, New York. Collectively, the buildings contain 189,063 square feet (SF) of office and 21,275 SF of retail space. Prior to 2020, property performance had been deteriorating as a result of a decline in revenue and higher expenses. Property performance was further impacted by the coronavirus pandemic and the NOI DSCR has been below 1.00X since 2020. The property was 79% occupied as of September 2022, compared to 73% as of December 2021 and 94% at securitization. The loan is current as of the January 2023 payment date.

The credit risk of loans is determined primarily by two factors: 1) Moody's assessment of the probability of default, which is largely driven by each loan's DSCR, and 2) Moody's assessment of the severity of loss upon a default, which is largely driven by each loan's loan-to-value ratio, referred to as the Moody's LTV or MLTV. As described in the CMBS methodology used to rate this transaction, we make various adjustments to the MLTV. We adjust the MLTV for each loan using a value that reflects capitalization (cap) rates that are between our sustainable cap rates and market cap rates. We also use an adjusted loan balance that reflects each loan's amortization profile. The MLTV reported in this publication reflects the MLTV before the adjustments described in the methodology.

Moody's received full year 2021 operating results for 100% of the pool, and full or partial year 2022 operating results for 81% of the pool (excluding specially serviced and defeased loans). Moody's weighted average conduit LTV is 118%, compared to 120% at Moody's last review. Moody's conduit component excludes loans with structured credit assessments, defeased and CTL loans, and specially serviced and troubled loans. Moody's net cash flow (NCF) reflects a weighted average haircut of 16.7% to the most recently available net operating income (NOI). Moody's value reflects a weighted average capitalization rate of 10.1%.

Moody's actual and stressed conduit DSCRs are 1.59X and 0.93X, respectively, compared to 1.62X and 0.91X at the last review. Moody's actual DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and the loan's actual debt service. Moody's stressed DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and a 9.25% stress rate the agency applied to the loan balance.

The largest loan with a structured credit assessment is the 1999 Avenue of the Stars Loan ($95.5 million – 10.3% of the pool), which represents a pari-passu portion of a $232.8 million senior mortgage loan. The property is also encumbered with $192.2 million in subordinate debt and $75.0 million in mezzanine interests. The loan is secured by a 39-story, Class A, LEED Platinum certified office tower located in the Century City District of Los Angeles, California. Century City is a master-planned community located 13 miles west of the Los Angeles CBD and is one of the highest-quality commercial and retail centers in the Los Angeles MSA. The property consists of 821,357 SF of leasable space, which includes 5,222 SF of ground-level retail area as well as 1,742 parking spaces. The property was 91% occupied as of September 2022, compared to 92% as of December 2021 and 83% at securitization. The loan is interest only throughout the entire 10-year loan term. Moody's structured credit assessment and stressed DSCR are a1 (sca.pd) and 1.44X, respectively, compared to a3 (sca.pd) and 1.44X at the last review.

The second loan with a structured credit assessment is the GSK R&D Centre loan ($65.5 million – 7.1% of the pool), which represents a pari passu portion of a $138.0 million first-mortgage loan. The loan is secured by a three-building suburban office campus totaling 635,058 SF located in Rockville, Maryland about 20 miles northwest of downtown Washington, D.C. Approximately 62% of the property's square footage is office space, while the remaining 38% is utilized as lab space. The property is currently 100% leased to Human Genome Sciences, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of GlaxoSmithKline, until May 2026. The lease provides Human Genome Sciences with two, ten-year extension options and is guaranteed by its parent, GlaxoSmithKline. A total of 17.7% of the building's square footage (112,697 SF) is subleased to WellStat Management Company, LLC through February 2026. The loan is interest only throughout its entire term, and Moody's structured credit assessment and stressed DSCR are a2 (sca.pd) and 1.55X, respectively, compared to baa3 (sca.pd) and 1.55X at the last review.

The third largest loan with a structured credit assessment is the Pride Center Loan ($10.0 million -- 1.1% of the pool), which is secured by a single-story, multitenant community/power center located in Woodland Hills, California, in the southwestern portion of the San Fernando Valley, approximately 27 miles northwest of downtown Los Angeles. The property can be viewed as eight leasable units, classified as an anchor, junior anchor spaces, and ground leases. Three anchor spaces are leased to Floor & Decor (52,619 SF), Homegoods (32,905 SF), and JoAnn's Fabric (28,434 SF). Three junior anchor spaces are leased to Harbor Freight Tools (16,356 SF), Tuesday Morning (11,707 SF), and Bank of America (7,865 SF). In addition, there are two ground leases to CVS (14,884 SF) and Pep Boys (19,600 SF). The property was 100% leased as of September 2022. The subject is located directly south of the Fallbrook Center, which is a large power center anchored by several national retailers, including AMC Theaters, Walmart, Home Depot, Burlington Coat Factory, Target, Old Navy, Trader Joe's, Party City, Ross Dress for Less and Sprouts Farmers Market. Moody's structured credit assessment and stressed DSCR are aaa (sca.pd) and 2.18X, respectively, the same as at securitization.

The top three conduit loans represent 24.3% of the pool balance. The largest loan is the Lafayette Centre Loan ($80.3 million -- 8.7% of the pool), which represents a pari-passu portion of a $243.0 million mortgage loan. The loan is secured by a Class A, LEED Gold office complex located in the Central Business District submarket of Washington, D.C. The property consists of three office buildings, built between 1980 and 1986 and in aggregate total of approximately 793,553 SF. The largest tenant is US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (37% of the combined NRA) with a lease expiration in September 2025. As of June 2022, the property was 84% occupied, compared to 83% in December 2021, 92% in December 2019, and 86% at securitization. The loan is interest only for its entire 10-year term. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 115% and 0.85X, respectively, compared to 109% and 0.89X at the last review.

The second largest loan is the Pentagon Center Loan ($80.0 million -- 8.6% of the pool), which represents a pari passu portion of a $210 million mortgage loan. The loan is secured by the borrower's fee simple interest in two office buildings located in Arlington, VA. The property's office improvements total 911,818 SF and consist of two, twelve and thirteen-story buildings (the "Polk Building" and the "Taylor Building") which were originally built between 1970 and 1971. As of September 2022, the property was 100% occupied by the United States Government Services Administration ("GSA") on behalf of the Department of Defense ("DoD"). The GSA has operated at the property since 1993, with the DoD being the sole occupant since 2003 under two non-coterminous leases (one for each building). The GSA extended the lease an additional five years at the "Taylor Building", with a lease expiration in April 2028. Due to the single tenant concentration, Moody's applied a "Lit/Dark" analysis. The loan is interest only for its entire term and Moody's LTV, and stressed DSCR are 104% and 1.11X, respectively, the same as at last review.

The third largest loan is the U.S. Industrial Portfolio Loan ($65.5 million – 7.1% of the pool), which represents a pari-passu portion of a $282.4 million mortgage loan. The loan is secured by a portfolio of 39 warehouse/distribution and office/flex properties totaling 6.3 million SF and located throughout 17 states. All but one of the properties are occupied by a single-tenant. One property, located in Compton, CA, is currently multi-tenanted after the prior single tenant from securitization vacated the building. As of September 2022, the portfolio was 98% occupied, compared to 99% in 2021 and 100% at securitization. The loan has amortized 2.9% since securitization. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 124% and 0.84X, respectively, compared to 127% and 0.83X at the last review.

