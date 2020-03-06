Moody's affirms five classes of JPMBB 2014-C22

Approximately $683 million of structured securities affected
New York, March 06, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
affirmed the ratings on five classes in JPMBB Commercial Mortgage Securities
Trust 2014-C22 as follows:
Cl. A-3A1, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Apr
5, 2019 Affirmed Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-3A2, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Apr
5, 2019 Affirmed Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-4, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Apr
5, 2019 Affirmed Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-SB, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Apr
5, 2019 Affirmed Aaa (sf)
Cl. UHP***, Affirmed Ba1 (sf); previously
on Apr 5, 2019 Affirmed Ba1 (sf)
*** Reflects rake bond classes
RATINGS RATIONALE
The ratings on four P&I classes were affirmed because the transaction's
key metrics, including Moody's loan-to-value (LTV)
ratio, Moody's stressed debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) and the
transaction's Herfindahl Index (Herf), are within acceptable
ranges.
The rating on the non-pooled rake class, Cl. UHP,
was affirmed based on the U-Haul Self Storage Portfolio loan's
key metrics, including Moody's LTV and Moody's stressed
DSCR. Cl. UHP is a non-pooled rake class associated
with the U-Haul Self Storage Portfolio loan.
Moody's rating action reflects a base expected loss of 7.7%
of the current pooled balance, compared to 5.8% at
Moody's last review. Moody's base expected loss plus realized
losses is now 6.9% of the original pooled balance,
compared to 5.5% at the last review. Moody's
provides a current list of base expected losses for conduit and fusion
CMBS transactions on moodys.com at http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_SF215255.
FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:
The performance expectations for a given variable indicate Moody's forward-looking
view of the likely range of performance over the medium term. Performance
that falls outside the given range can indicate that the collateral's
credit quality is stronger or weaker than Moody's had previously expected.
Factors that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings include a significant
amount of loan paydowns or amortization, an increase in the pool's
share of defeasance or an improvement in pool performance.
Factors that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include a decline
in the performance of the pool, loan concentration, an increase
in realized and expected losses from specially serviced and troubled loans
or interest shortfalls.
METHODOLOGY UNDERLYING THE RATING ACTION
The principal methodology used in rating all tranches except rake bond
classes was "Approach to Rating US and Canadian Conduit/ Fusion CMBS"
published in July 2017. The principal methodology used in rating
rake bond classes was "Moody's Approach to Rating Large Loan and Single
Asset/Single Borrower CMBS" published in July 2017. Please see
the list of ratings at the top of this announcement to identify which
classes are rake bond classes (indicated by the ***).
Please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of these methodologies.
DEAL PERFORMANCE
As of the February 18, 2020 distribution date, the transaction's
aggregate certificate balance has decreased by 10% to $1.0
billion from $1.12 billion at securitization. The
certificates are collateralized by 70 mortgage loans ranging in size from
less than 1% to 9% of the pool, with the top ten loans
(excluding defeasance) constituting 51% of the pool. Six
loans, constituting 3% of the pool, have defeased and
are secured by US government securities.
Moody's uses a variation of Herf to measure the diversity of loan
sizes, where a higher number represents greater diversity.
Loan concentration has an important bearing on potential rating volatility,
including the risk of multiple notch downgrades under adverse circumstances.
The credit neutral Herf score is 40. The pool has a Herf of 26,
compared to 28 at Moody's last review.
Thirteen loans, constituting 21% of the pool, are on
the master servicer's watchlist. The watchlist includes loans
that meet certain portfolio review guidelines established as part of the
CRE Finance Council (CREFC) monthly reporting package. As part
of Moody's ongoing monitoring of a transaction, the agency
reviews the watchlist to assess which loans have material issues that
could affect performance.
There have been no loans liquidated from the pool. Two loans,
constituting 5% of the pool, are currently in special servicing.
The largest specially serviced loan is the 10333 Richmond Loan ($34.4
million -- 3.4% of the pool), which
is secured by a 218,680 square foot (SF), 11-story
office building located in Houston, TX. The loan transferred
to special servicing in December 2017 due to imminent monetary default
stemming from a decrease in occupancy caused by several vacated tenants.
As of September 2018, the property was 59% leased,
compared to 63% in December 2017, and 71% in December
2016. The property is located in a relatively more volatile submarket
that is heavily influenced by the energy industry.
The second largest specially serviced loan is the Charlottesville Fashion
Square Loan ($18.0 million -- 1.8%
of the pool), which is secured by an approximately 360,000
SF retail property located in Charlottesville, VA. The loan
represents a pari-passu portion of a $45 million mortgage
loan. The loan transferred to special servicing in October 2019
due to imminent non-monetary default. Sears (29%
of Net Rentable Area (NRA)), was a collateral anchor tenant which
vacated this location in early 2019. There have been several other
tenants which recently vacated including Charlotte Russe, Crazy
8, Payless ShoeSource, Charming Charlie, Motherhood
Maternity, Buckle, Clarkes, Sephora, The Gap.
This has impacted property performance and the loan's DSCR.
Moody's has also assumed a high default probability for one poorly
performing loan, constituting 7% of the pool, and has
estimated an aggregate loss of $45 million (a 36% expected
loss on average) from these specially serviced and troubled loans.
The troubled loan is secured by a mall in Puerto Rico which is discussed
in further detail below.
Moody's received full year 2018 operating results for 100% of the
pool, and full or partial year 2019 operating results for 89%
of the pool (excluding specially serviced and defeased loans).
Moody's weighted average conduit LTV is 113%, compared
to 114% at Moody's last review. Moody's conduit
component excludes loans with structured credit assessments, defeased
and CTL loans, and specially serviced and troubled loans.
Moody's net cash flow (NCF) reflects a weighted average haircut
of 25% to the most recently available net operating income (NOI).
Moody's value reflects a weighted average capitalization rate of
9.9%.
Moody's actual and stressed conduit DSCRs are 1.43X and 0.98X,
respectively, compared to 1.44X and 0.97X at the last
review. Moody's actual DSCR is based on Moody's NCF
and the loan's actual debt service. Moody's stressed
DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and a 9.25% stress rate
the agency applied to the loan balance.
The top three conduit loans represent 24% of the pool balance.
The largest loan is the Queens Atrium Loan ($89.2 million
-- 8.9% of the pool), which represents
a pari-passu portion of a $178 million mortgage loan.
The loan is secured by two office properties in Long Island City,
New York containing 1.0 million SF. The two buildings were
100% leased as of September 2019, unchanged from the last
review. The properties are largely occupied by New York City governmental
agencies. The property benefits from three tax abatements that
will fully expire in 2033. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 116%
and 0.86X, respectively, compared to 117% and
0.86X at the last review.
The second largest loan is the One Met Center Loan ($76.1
million -- 7.6% of the pool), which
is secured by a 15-story, Class A office property located
in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The property was built in
1986, and is located across from MetLife Stadium. As of September
2019, the property was 100% occupied, unchanged from
December 2018 and compared to 97% in December 2017. Moody's
LTV and stressed DSCR are 116% and 0.88X, respectively,
the same as at last review.
The third largest loan is the Las Catalinas Mall Loan ($74.4
million -- 7.4% of the pool), which
represents a pari-passu portion of a $129 million loan.
The loan is secured by a 355,385 SF component of a 494,071
SF enclosed regional mall located in Caguas, Puerto Rico.
The property suffered extensive damage from Hurricane Maria in September
2017, however, all repairs have been completed and the property
is open. The mall was built in 1997 and at securitization was anchored
by Sears (non-collateral) and Kmart (34% of the collateral
NRA). However, Kmart closed its store at this location in
early 2019. Additionally, the NOI as of year-end 2018
declined from the prior two years primarily due to a decline in rental
revenue. As of September 2019, the property was 50%
leased compared to 91% in December 2018, 92% in December
2017, and 94% in December 2016. Moody's considers
this as a troubled loan.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity
analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity
to Assumptions of the disclosure form.
The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and
performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected
collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a
second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash
flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement,
loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected
loss for each rated instrument.
Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
